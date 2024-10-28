ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, traveling is not only a favored hobby, but a necessity, too, for some people, who can probably no longer remember their life without it. But whether it’s vacation time or a business trip, they have plenty of options to choose from to get themselves from point A to point B. Even if the destination is on the other end of the world, they can get there in roughly a day, which was once a thing difficult to imagine.

Clearly, many things seemed impossible at a certain point in time; but, thanks to the development in technology and engineering, quite a few have become reality. If you’re curious to take a step back in time and see what travel looked like back in the 19-20th centuries, you’re in luck, as today we’re focusing on the period between 1830-1955.

On the list below you will find some fascinating pictures, as shared by the ‘Golden Age Of Travel 1830-1955’ Facebook group that depict everything from the first subway ride in New York, to German monorails, and much more. So wait no longer, scroll down to browse them and make sure to upvote your favorites!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

1905 Woods Electric Car

1905 Woods Electric Car

See Twise Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine where we could be with EVs if they just had continued with this!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Baby Strollers Strapped To The Front Of The Bus In Opawa, New Zealand (1950s)

Baby Strollers Strapped To The Front Of The Bus In Opawa, New Zealand (1950s)

Joyce Ward Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

A Victorian Home Being Moved Via Horse Power In San Francisco, 1908

A Victorian Home Being Moved Via Horse Power In San Francisco, 1908

Ciarra Tavares-Girsback Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

A Bicycle For The Whole Family, 1949

A Bicycle For The Whole Family, 1949

Joyce Ward Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Jefferson County Mobile Library, Texas' First Mobile Library

Jefferson County Mobile Library, Texas' First Mobile Library

Elisa Elena Jiménez Emán Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

An Austin 7 Driven By B. Sparrow Loses Control At Donington Park On May 13, 1933

An Austin 7 Driven By B. Sparrow Loses Control At Donington Park On May 13, 1933

Endri Logos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

200-Year-Old Wooden Bridge In Dagestan, Built Without The Use Of A Single Nail

200-Year-Old Wooden Bridge In Dagestan, Built Without The Use Of A Single Nail

Story Cafe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

The First Subway Ride In New York City History, 120 Years Ago. Original, 1904

The First Subway Ride In New York City History, 120 Years Ago. Original, 1904

Hussein Saleh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Alweg Monorail Train In Cologne, Germany, 1952

Alweg Monorail Train In Cologne, Germany, 1952

The Historian's Denn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

New York, USA - 1960: French Cellist Maurice Baquet Trying To Open His Car Covered With Snow During A Snow Storm

New York, USA - 1960: French Cellist Maurice Baquet Trying To Open His Car Covered With Snow During A Snow Storm

www.facebook.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Gabija Palšytė
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Boat Ride, 1920s

Boat Ride, 1920s

Elisa Elena Jiménez Emán Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

London In The 1920s. A Policeman In A London Street Giving Directions To The Three Children On A Bicycle. The Bicycle Is Specially Made For Three Persons

London In The 1920s. A Policeman In A London Street Giving Directions To The Three Children On A Bicycle. The Bicycle Is Specially Made For Three Persons

Endri Logos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

An Amazing Capture Of Changing Times In Transportation By Photographer O. Winston Link

An Amazing Capture Of Changing Times In Transportation By Photographer O. Winston Link

Troy C. Werner Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Chief Iron Tail, Cranking An Early Automobile, 1915

Chief Iron Tail, Cranking An Early Automobile, 1915

Royal World Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of the tractors on our farm started with a hand crank like that. An old Farmall. An old John Deere was compression start as well but it was a large flywheel you spun instead of a crank.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#15

Bmw Isetta Bubble Car Custom Conversion, 1950s. And, Of Course, A Picnic Basket

Bmw Isetta Bubble Car Custom Conversion, 1950s. And, Of Course, A Picnic Basket

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘾𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙍𝙚𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙪𝙩 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Titanic Launch Into Belfast Harbour (1911)

Titanic Launch Into Belfast Harbour (1911)

Ciarra Tavares-Girsback Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

1950s, “Flying Cars” Amusement Park Ride. The Drum Rotated And You Controlled A Brake In The Car. The Cars Would Go Completely Up And Over The Loop

1950s, “Flying Cars” Amusement Park Ride. The Drum Rotated And You Controlled A Brake In The Car. The Cars Would Go Completely Up And Over The Loop

Duck & Cover, Growing Up in the Atomic Age Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wounder why this is not around anymore..! 🙀

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Camp Of Scientists In The Sands Of The Karakum Desert. Turkmen Ssr, 1953

Camp Of Scientists In The Sands Of The Karakum Desert. Turkmen Ssr, 1953

Tomi Vaalisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Traditional Cod Fishing In Lofoten ( Nordland, Norway) In 1928

Traditional Cod Fishing In Lofoten ( Nordland, Norway) In 1928

hese "åttring" boats with four (sometimes five) pairs of oars represent a continuous boat building tradition from the pre-Viking Age.

My restoration and digital hand colorization of Anders Beer Wilse´s
photo in the Norsk Folkemuseum archive.

Frank Hellsten Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Berlin, Circa 1905

Berlin, Circa 1905

George Derenburger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Passengers On Eastern Airlines In 1935

Passengers On Eastern Airlines In 1935

Planes were so loud back in the day that the cabin crew had to use megaphones so the passengers could hear them. Flights from the UK to Australia took 11 days. The plane could drop 100's of feet randomly thus motion sickness bowls were placed beneath the seats.

Elisa Elena Jiménez Emán Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
sh30joy avatar
Susical
Susical
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Real question: How did the flights take 11 days? Did they stop every night & stay somewhere?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#22

New York 1918 Hotel Astor Automobile Salon

New York 1918 Hotel Astor Automobile Salon

Endri Logos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Passengers On Board The Staten Island Ferry In 1895

Passengers On Board The Staten Island Ferry In 1895

Joyce Ward Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Food Delivery In The Future

Food Delivery In The Future

Rosa Hemming Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
sh30joy avatar
Susical
Susical
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg yes! Hey everybody, taco truck's at my house tonight!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

A Woman Passenger Reads A Magazine On Board A Boeing Airliner, Circa 1955 Advertising

A Woman Passenger Reads A Magazine On Board A Boeing Airliner, Circa 1955 Advertising

Elisa Elena Jiménez Emán Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Car Seats Were Not Equipped With Any Straps To Keep Baby Seat On The Seat. Instead, These Seats Depended On The Mother Extending Her Arm To Prevent The Baby From Toppling Forward. 1958

Car Seats Were Not Equipped With Any Straps To Keep Baby Seat On The Seat. Instead, These Seats Depended On The Mother Extending Her Arm To Prevent The Baby From Toppling Forward. 1958

ShutterBulky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
sh30joy avatar
Susical
Susical
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good lord, so then the mother could live with unending guilt when extending her arm didn't save the child.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#27

Firefighters Trying To Stop Fire At The Equitable Life Building During A Snowstorm, Manhattan, 1912

Firefighters Trying To Stop Fire At The Equitable Life Building During A Snowstorm, Manhattan, 1912

Machine Lord Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Cycle Engineer Riding The World’s Smallest Bicycle Through The City, London, August 1937

Cycle Engineer Riding The World’s Smallest Bicycle Through The City, London, August 1937

Royal World Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stuff made here, made his own version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YqywL9PkM2s

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#29

A Coca Cola Delivery Van In Oslo In 1938

A Coca Cola Delivery Van In Oslo In 1938

Norway was, in addition to Australia, Austria and South Africa, one of the countries where Coca Cola was introduced in that year. (Neighboring country Sweden had to wait until 1953.) My partial colorization of Anders B. Wilse´s photo in the Norsk Folkemuseum archive

Frank Hellsten Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine the marketing / publicity bump you get by being the only full color vehicle in the city! /J

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#30

Legless Woman Poses On A Motorcycle At The Wall Of Death Motordrome C1940s

Legless Woman Poses On A Motorcycle At The Wall Of Death Motordrome C1940s

Endri Logos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

A Sleeping Berth On An Imperial Airways Aircraft In 1937

A Sleeping Berth On An Imperial Airways Aircraft In 1937

Elisa Elena Jiménez Emán Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

A Family Getting Ready To Cruise In Their 1903 Cadillac Model A Tonneau

A Family Getting Ready To Cruise In Their 1903 Cadillac Model A Tonneau

ShutterBulky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

New York Central “Mercury” 1936

New York Central “Mercury” 1936

Story Cafe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
angelab_1 avatar
Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the Netflix Series called "Snowpiercer", the train looks like this!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#34

1946 Hey Mister, I Can Fix That Tire For A Coke,a Cap Gun,five Army Men And A Hula Hoop

1946 Hey Mister, I Can Fix That Tire For A Coke,a Cap Gun,five Army Men And A Hula Hoop

Craig Meador Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

A Match Day, 90 Years Ago. Tram In The Barça Field Along Carrer Anglesola (1933)

A Match Day, 90 Years Ago. Tram In The Barça Field Along Carrer Anglesola (1933)

Endri Logos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

1931 The German Schienenzeppelin Hits Max Speed Of 120 Mph (230 Kmh)

1931 The German Schienenzeppelin Hits Max Speed Of 120 Mph (230 Kmh)

Kenny Callei Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
j-vagabond avatar
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
3 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

120 miles per hour is 193 kilometers per hour. 230 km/h is 143 mph.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#37

Munich, Germany, May 1949 Of A Man And His Two Boys Riding On Their Daily Commute

Munich, Germany, May 1949 Of A Man And His Two Boys Riding On Their Daily Commute

www.facebook.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Gabija Palšytė
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#38

Native Americans In 1908

Native Americans In 1908

Changling Mandrake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
davidmelcher avatar
Javelina Poppers
Javelina Poppers
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I slept in teepee for a week in the dead of winter in Colorado some years back. They are amazingly comfortable with a small fire in the middle of the floor hence the opening at the top to let smoke out.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#39

Azafatas (Stewardess) De Avión, 1940s

Azafatas (Stewardess) De Avión, 1940s

Elisa Elena Jiménez Emán Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Maintenance Worker Painting The Sydney Harbour Bridge, Australia, 1945

Maintenance Worker Painting The Sydney Harbour Bridge, Australia, 1945

Toseef Ur Rehman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
angelab_1 avatar
Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Although there are still tragic workplace accidents, injuries and deaths, I am glad WHS has come a long way since then.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#41

1949 Nash Airflyte. First Sleeper Car

1949 Nash Airflyte. First Sleeper Car

Walter Hasler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

1951 Airline Ad By Harold Anderson

1951 Airline Ad By Harold Anderson

Elisa Elena Jiménez Emán Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Daytona Beach In 1904

Daytona Beach In 1904

Florida Memories Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Man Standing On Lap Of Colossal Figure Of Ramses, 1856

Man Standing On Lap Of Colossal Figure Of Ramses, 1856

Machine Lord Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

1920s Passengers Waiting For A Thrill Of A Lifetime!

1920s Passengers Waiting For A Thrill Of A Lifetime!

Craig Meador Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

People Waiting For The Bus. Paris 1958

People Waiting For The Bus. Paris 1958

Endri Logos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Just living their lives, not just looking down in their... oh wait!"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#47

A Photograph Taken Infront Of Rome's Colosseum, Circa 1897

A Photograph Taken Infront Of Rome's Colosseum, Circa 1897

Monique Genoud Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Georges Tairraz II ( 1900 - 1975 ). Two Climbers Traversing The Aiguille Du Midi And Aiguille Du Plan, Chamonix, France 1932

Georges Tairraz II ( 1900 - 1975 ). Two Climbers Traversing The Aiguille Du Midi And Aiguille Du Plan, Chamonix, France 1932

Gren Nation Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Henry Giulio's Airship, The Yellow, 1903 Old Photos From The 19th Century Give Us A Glimpse Into The Achievements Of The Industrial Revolution

Henry Giulio's Airship, The Yellow, 1903 Old Photos From The 19th Century Give Us A Glimpse Into The Achievements Of The Industrial Revolution

Liwia Zieliński Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Old Train. 1940s

Old Train. 1940s

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘾𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙍𝙚𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙪𝙩 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

A Train Driver At Euston Station In London Talks To Two Young Girls On The Platform. April 1936

A Train Driver At Euston Station In London Talks To Two Young Girls On The Platform. April 1936

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘾𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙍𝙚𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙪𝙩 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Times Square, New York City 1936

Times Square, New York City 1936

Royal World Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Titanic Compared To A Modern Cruise Ship

Titanic Compared To A Modern Cruise Ship

Elisa Elena Jiménez Emán Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#54

The 1938 Brazilian National Team Training On The Ship. Players Were Thin Compared To Today

The 1938 Brazilian National Team Training On The Ship. Players Were Thin Compared To Today

Endri Logos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

Golden Gate Bridge Painter Walking To Work

Golden Gate Bridge Painter Walking To Work

Craig Meador Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Women Fishing In A Dock, 1908. Toronto

Women Fishing In A Dock, 1908. Toronto

Elisa Elena Jiménez Emán Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Passenger Aboard An American Airliner Enroute From Washington To Los Angeles. Photograph By John Collier In 1941

Passenger Aboard An American Airliner Enroute From Washington To Los Angeles. Photograph By John Collier In 1941

Elisa Elena Jiménez Emán Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Queensboro Bridge (Aka 59th Street Bridge) Under Construction In 1905

Queensboro Bridge (Aka 59th Street Bridge) Under Construction In 1905

Joyce Ward Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Salvador Héctor Sarida, Little 6-Year-Old Motorcyclist. Buenos Aires, 1936

Salvador Héctor Sarida, Little 6-Year-Old Motorcyclist. Buenos Aires, 1936

Endri Logos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Interior Of Lockheed L-1049 Super Constellation

Interior Of Lockheed L-1049 Super Constellation

Elisa Elena Jiménez Emán Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Subway Car In Manhattan In The 1950s

Subway Car In Manhattan In The 1950s

Joyce Ward Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

Picnic, 1954 750 Renault

Picnic, 1954 750 Renault

Elisa Elena Jiménez Emán Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

1929 - Mulholland Dam Reinforced With Tons Of Dirt Shortly After The St. Francis Dam Disaster

1929 - Mulholland Dam Reinforced With Tons Of Dirt Shortly After The St. Francis Dam Disaster

Following the 1928 St. Francis Dam failure, the Mulholland Dam was reinforced with tons of dirt on the downstream side as a precautionary measure. Later studies confirmed that the St. Francis Dam disaster was due to geological instability, not a design flaw

Jack Feldman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Return By Bus. Buenos Aires 1942

Return By Bus. Buenos Aires 1942

Endri Logos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

1920s – The Mulholland Dam Before The Hollywood Reservoir Was Filled, With The Hollywoodland Sign Visible In The Background

1920s – The Mulholland Dam Before The Hollywood Reservoir Was Filled, With The Hollywoodland Sign Visible In The Background

Jack Feldman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

A Train Passes Through Densely Packed Housing Along Kensal Rise, London, England. March 1921

A Train Passes Through Densely Packed Housing Along Kensal Rise, London, England. March 1921

Monique Genoud Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Five Female Journalists Smile As They Walk On The Airport Runway To Board A Vacation Flight After Winning The Annual 'Prettiest Newspaperwoman' Contest

Five Female Journalists Smile As They Walk On The Airport Runway To Board A Vacation Flight After Winning The Annual 'Prettiest Newspaperwoman' Contest

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘾𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙍𝙚𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙪𝙩 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least the US has made some progress for women. Imagine the backlash now if newswomen were lauded for being 'pretty' instead of for their good reporting.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#68

1899 Vintage Bicycle Built For Two

1899 Vintage Bicycle Built For Two

Story Cafe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#69

1910, A Day At The Beach

1910, A Day At The Beach

Duck & Cover, Growing Up in the Atomic Age Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

The Empire State Building's Top Was Initially Planned To Be A Docking Station For Airships In The Late 1920s

The Empire State Building's Top Was Initially Planned To Be A Docking Station For Airships In The Late 1920s

Investors believed airships would soon be used for cross-Atlantic travel, and the building's top seemed perfect for docking.

The plan was for airships to land at the top, secure quickly, and let passengers walk into the building's top floor. Then, they could take an elevator down to Manhattan, arriving within seven minutes of landing. A docking mast was even built on the building.

However, engineers couldn't figure out how to safely dock an airship on a 1,250-foot building with strong winds. Airship companies considered the idea too risky, and interest waned. Still, a private blimp did dock for three minutes in September 1931, causing traffic jams below, but no unloading occurred.

The era of cross-Atlantic airships ended with the 1937 Hindenburg disaster, when the world's largest airship caught fire while landing in New Jersey.

Ciarra Tavares-Girsback Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
sh30joy avatar
Susical
Susical
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They just talked about this on an episode of "Fringe" (US show from 10ish years ago).

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#71

New York City After A Snowstorm In 1888

New York City After A Snowstorm In 1888

Vellore Eruthukattu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

John Cobb Set A New World Land Speed Record Of 353.30 Mph On The 15th September 1938 In The Railton Mobil Special, Becoming The First Driver To Exceed 350mph

John Cobb Set A New World Land Speed Record Of 353.30 Mph On The 15th September 1938 In The Railton Mobil Special, Becoming The First Driver To Exceed 350mph

The vehicle was powered by two supercharged Napier Lion VIID (WD) W-12 aircraft engines. These engines were the gift of Marion 'Joe' Carstairs, who had previously used them in her powerboat Estelle V. Coupled together, these two engines made 2,700 hp (2,013 kW) @ 3,600 rpm, and 3,939 lbft (5,341 Nm) torque.

With the huge powers thus available, the limitation was in finding a transmission and tyres that could cope. Reid Railton found a simple and ingenious solution to this by simply splitting the drive from each engine to a separate axle, giving four wheel drive.

The vehicle weighed over 3 tonnes and was 28 ft 8 in (8.74 m) long, 8 ft (2.4 m) wide and 4 ft 3 in (1.30 m) high. The front wheels were 5 ft 6 in (1.68 m) apart and the rear 3 ft 6 in (1.07 m). The National Physical Laboratory's wind tunnel was used for testing models of the body

On 16 September 1947, the wind had picked up considerably and the course was still less than ideal, but the car was ready. Cobb decided to make a record attempt.
Setting off to the south, Cobb shifted into second gear at around 120 mph (193 km/h) and hit third at around 250 mph (402 km/h). The Railton shot through the measured mile (1.6 km) at 385.645 mph (620.635 km/h).
The tires were changed and fluids refilled. On the run north, Cobb covered the mile (1.6 km) at 403.136 mph (648.785 km/h). The two-way average of the runs was a new LSR at 394.197 mph (634.399 km/h).
And so it was that a 47-year-old man in a 10-year-old car with 20-year-old engines established a new Land Speed Record

Leslie Marton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As incredible as that speed is for a ground vehicle, it has since been almost doubled. Imagine breaking the sound barrier in a "car". == "The current holder of the Outright World Land Speed Record is ThrustSSC driven by Andy Green, a twin turbofan jet-powered car which achieved 763.035 mph - 1227.985 km/h - over one mile in October 1997. This is the first supersonic record as it exceeded the sound barrier at Mach 1.016."

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#73

Brooklyn Bridge, New York. Then vs. Now

Brooklyn Bridge, New York. Then vs. Now

Hussein Saleh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
landaulitewski avatar
Jaaawn
Jaaawn
Community Member
26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those aren't the same building. The 1900 photo is the Singer Building, demolished to make way for One Liberty Plaza.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#74

Los Angeles, Bus And Two Women. 1955. By Vivian Maier

Los Angeles, Bus And Two Women. 1955. By Vivian Maier

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘾𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙍𝙚𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙪𝙩 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

A Barge Maneuvering Under The Michigan Ave Bridge, Chicago In 1953

A Barge Maneuvering Under The Michigan Ave Bridge, Chicago In 1953

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘾𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙍𝙚𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙪𝙩 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Palm Beach Airport, 1955

Palm Beach Airport, 1955

Danny Fernandez Jimenez Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Frozen Niagara Falls, 1911

Frozen Niagara Falls, 1911

History Defined Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Dunkin Donuts In The 1950s

Dunkin Donuts In The 1950s

Joyce Ward Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

1949 Brooklyn Ice Cream Truck

1949 Brooklyn Ice Cream Truck

Jiali Chen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

The Triborough Bridge In New York City In 1937

The Triborough Bridge In New York City In 1937

Joyce Ward Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

A Great Look At An Officer With His Indian Motorcycle In 1924, Washington D.c

A Great Look At An Officer With His Indian Motorcycle In 1924, Washington D.c

Endri Logos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Delta Gamma Girls Singing In A Bus Which Is Taking Them Through The Snow And Mud To The Talent Show. North Dakota, May 1950

Delta Gamma Girls Singing In A Bus Which Is Taking Them Through The Snow And Mud To The Talent Show. North Dakota, May 1950

George Derenburger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

1939 Packard 8 Door

1939 Packard 8 Door

Elisa Elena Jiménez Emán Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember something similar to this. Maybe same? Back in the 70s a small town high school (near mine) had a super long multi-door sedan they sometimes used to haul the sports team(s). Especially for a parade or homecoming, stuff like that. At the time I just thought it was a custom job. But even in the 70s is had a very old timey look like it was modeled after old time cars. Except now seeing this I'm wondering if it WAS an old time car. I wish I had a picture to compare to see if it was one of these.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#84

The Greyhound Bus Company Might Have Been Founded In 1914, But It Didn't Adopt The Greyhound Name Until 1929

The Greyhound Bus Company Might Have Been Founded In 1914, But It Didn't Adopt The Greyhound Name Until 1929

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘾𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙍𝙚𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙪𝙩 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Wabash Ave. Chicago, 1907

Wabash Ave. Chicago, 1907

George Derenburger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!