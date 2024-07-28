Bored Panda got in touch with archaeologist and historian Ari Akkermans to cover parts of history that often go overlooked. After all, the record is mostly made by things that were actually “left behind,” which ignores all the objects and items that were lost to time. So we asked him to give some examples of objects, artifacts, etc that were common in the past but are just not around anymore.

“First, the Kilia idol. Super common in the late Neolithic and Bronze Age, only 15 have been found complete, and thousands of small fragments, I'm one of the few experts in the topic and one of the idols held in Istanbul, bought from an auction, was a central character in my film After Utopia: The Birds, a collaboration with Feleksan Onar at an archaeological museum in Turkey,” he shared.