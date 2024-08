ADVERTISEMENT

Were you ever in a situation when your friend just made a dumb decision or said something really stupid in the group chat, but no words seemed to constitute an appropriate response?

I have had a meme folder in my phone for years now. The Tom Cruise laughing shoe meme is my personal favorite to whip out when chatting with my friends. It's got the perfect balance of irony, absurdity, and pop culture reference, and is a great response to someone acting dumb.

Today, we're featuring a selection of reaction memes from the just reaction pics Facebook group for you to save to your meme folders, Pandas. Is your friend acting like an insufferable clown? Let them know it by dropping one of these in the chat!