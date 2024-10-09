ADVERTISEMENT

When people think about programmers, the image that pops into their head is probably a person who is hunched over a computer in a dark corner, relentlessly tapping away on the keyboard with no contact with the outside world. However, this couldn’t be further from the truth. In reality, just like in any other industry, developers come from various backgrounds and have different personalities, making them a diverse group.  

To learn more about the day-to-day lives of programmers, we are once again visiting the Programmer Humor subreddit, which is full of jokes and memes perfectly capturing the chaos and struggles of this profession. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to check out a conversation with software engineers Evgeny Klimenchenko and Ben Grimwade from the UK, who kindly agreed to tell us more about programming humor.

Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
51 minutes ago

This refers to the July 19, 2024 outage of all Crowdstrike services, that caused $5.4 billion in losses in what might be considered "the largest IT outage in history", all stemming from a single faulty software update pushed on a Friday afternoon (a big no-no). CrowdStrike supplies a security software called Falcon to thousand of companies. The software embeds itself into the Windows kernel, and the update made impossible to boot the PCs affected. The outage occurred

Software engineer Evgeny Klimenchenko from the UK believes that the stereotype of programmers being antisocial and dull is quite misleading. 

“Programmers often have a rich sense of humour that's often related to their line of work. Their jokes might be technical, but they're definitely there and can be quite witty. Because programmers' humour is quite technical and full of industry jargon, a lot of people don't understand it, and that leads to them believing that we don't have a sense of humour.”
Beeps
Beeps
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Oh this is evil. I’m stealing this, but only for badly designed surveys.

Meanwhile, software engineer Ben Grimwade says, “As with any other group or industry, there are those that joke more and those that joke less. I personally feel that if you aren’t having fun and making jokes at work, you are missing out on life. We spend more time at work than with our families, so have fun doing it.”
As Klimenchenko already mentioned, programming humor is quite niche, overflowing with industry jargon. “It often revolves around different programming languages, algorithms, and software quirks. Programmers love to poke fun at their own challenges and the absurdities they are faced with on a day-to-day basis. We also love our puns,” he fondly shares.

Grimwade adds that programming humor is generally quite dry and leans toward being more sarcastic than what you would find in other areas of life or even professions. 
Beeps
Beeps
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Last week I fixed a monitor in the office that had been “broken” for a week and that several people had already tried to fix. And yes, you guessed it how I “fixed” it. And I don’t even work in IT.

Klimenchenko shares that the most popular ongoing inside joke among developers that reflects their struggles perfectly is “It works on my machine." He explains that it’s a good way to deflect a code that doesn’t run elsewhere. “Everyone understands that this is just a joke, and if it works on one machine, it should work on most.”
LuckyL
LuckyL
Community Member
18 minutes ago

but then you find out that your pot no longer works on your new induction stove, the carrot is moldy and the peeler is in the dishwasher anyway.

“Another one is we love our "Infinite Loops" jokes—jokes about code that never stops running. Or similarly jokes about "recursions," that one might be hard to explain, haha,” adds Klimenchenko.
Grimwade additionally tells us that programmers love a good pun and often joke about the plethora of misunderstandings that happen with other departments. “Like the sales teams that sell software to clients telling the clients that we already have it (when we don’t), and then tell us to write it by the next day, or the product team who tell customers how the system should work and then tell us something different.”

LuckyL
LuckyL
Community Member
21 minutes ago

you don't need to know everything, you need to know where to look it up

If you’re interested in knowing even more about the tech world or are a beginner looking for guidance, both engineers have written various articles helping others navigate the industry more easily. For instance, Grimwade has published a post on how to ace a software engineering interview where he shares various tips and tricks. On Klimenchenko’s blog, you can find how to build an app only using Copilot and an article explaining that front-end testing is for everyone.

Klimenchenko signed off by saying, “It's wonderful to see programming humour getting the spotlight! It's a great way to bring the community together and make the field more approachable to others.”
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
44 minutes ago

You can name it whatever you like, so long as it is in Hungarian Notation

Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Replace the monster with coffee and cigarettes and then I'm good

Marianne
Marianne
Community Member
37 minutes ago

I don't know about Java, but some programs can only be used in old versions, because all the updates just make them worse and worse. (Here in Germany, we call that "verschlimmbessern".)

Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
9 minutes ago (edited)

Uhm... no. It was not the free market, it was HER who willfully decided that doing TikToks and p*rn on OF is easier than working a factory job, an option that most machinist don't have btw. It was not "the free market" who opened an account self-describing as "semi-pro sl*t". An Aerospace Machinist makes on average $28/hr, that is on the higher end of most specialized blue collar jobs, she decided begging for $130k from her "simps" is a better use of her time. (all from a cursory glance at her twitter profile)

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
41 minutes ago

I'm always looking at code and saying "who wrote this sh*t?" and then realising it was me

Ace
Ace
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Oh yeah, I remember that one, get temporary root access to install one fix, never log off, never lose it.

Itworks

Fazubre13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
cugel.
cugel.
Community Member
32 minutes ago

This is what happened to me pretty much the first time I used this thing. Ask question, get wrong answer, tell it it's wrong, it agrees. So plainly obviously it just regurgitates phrases, lost interest right there.

