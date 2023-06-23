71 Programming Jokes And Memes, As Seen On This Wildly Popular Facebook Group
Tech companies are no longer recognized as just computer software producers. From the take-outs we order to the movies we stream, they've become integral parts of our lives.
So to better understand the folks that belong to them and make it all happen, let's take a look at what's going on in the Facebook group 'Programming Jokes & MeMes' where industry professionals relate to each other by poking fun at their joys and sorrows.
You will probably understand more if you can write at least one line of code yourself, however, that's not a prerequisite; the members of this online community are people just like you and me, and even if you're merely a simple internet user, chances are, you will still learn something about this colorful bunch after you scroll through their posts that we collected for you.
More info: Facebook
Hint: your last one you created was 7*&^*&gjHtujhgjkHG87686Jhg675&^*&^*&)YTYTEytffwjh
And in ten minutes you need to explain how you got there to your teacher
Especially if you studied 10 years of Roman literature after you decided "damn it I'll do software now"
Ah yes, when my little sister wanted me to turn her barbie laptop into a gaming system like mine 😭
That Google suggestions tell more about the user of that pc than it tells about programmers (or Harry Potter)
Ok but why the hell poor guy is sitting on a bank?
A misplaced ; and your website goes Dali's version
Yeah but dates is a concept no language has found an easy way of handling that
Im heavily tempted to calculate the real number of lines needed but I assume it is way more than 2605200
I present you this pile of s**t! It doesn't work, it stinks and is full of bugs! BUT! It will also gives your employees nightmares and hours of depression, so they have a task until their retirement. What a win!
That guy's a lot weaker than most programmers who've been coding for a day...