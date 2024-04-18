140 Hilarious Pics Of The Worst Software Fails People Have Ever Encountered (New Pics)
Those dealing with technology on a daily basis know that it tends to be a love hate relationship. While programs and gadgets of all sorts can undoubtedly make our lives easier, they can also become the cause of repetitive headaches, especially when malfunctions are involved.
Be that as it may, some failures result in some rather amusing situations. (If not at that moment, then in hindsight, at least.) If you find that difficult to believe, try stopping yourself from giggling as you scroll through the list of software glitches waiting for you just below this text—they might not be funny when you’re the person having to deal with them, but they are when your software is running smoothly; for that brief period that they are, at least.
Below you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with an expert in computer science and electrical engineering, professor at University of Ottawa, Dr. Timothy C. Lethbridge, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions.
Where The Hell Am I Going To?
I Overcharged My Phone
It’s no secret that nowadays we are not only used to, but somewhat dependent on technology, as it has become such an important part of our daily routines. That’s what makes software malfunctioning even more painful—something you once considered your ally has turned against you, likely at the moment when you needed it the most. (I am not sure what law it is, but technology always seems to fail us at the worst possible time.)
While glitches and failures show that there’s still room for improvement—or that it’s time to visit a repair shop—software engineering has been developing in leaps and bounds over the decades (since the 1950s, at least, when the term ‘software’ was coined), and there seems to be no end in sight.
Can’t Wait For Ahsoka To Come Out In 977 Years
I Guess My Delivery Driver Is Doomed To Failure
In a recent interview with Bored Panda, professor of computer science and software engineering at University of Ottawa, Dr. Timothy C. Lethbridge seconded the idea that software engineering has been developing at a very rapid pace over the years.
In his opinion, some of the biggest leaps in software engineering include moments when certain new languages and 'frameworks' have appeared, when computing 'in the cloud' became dominant, when mobile software started to work well, when automated testing started to be widely used, and when software engineers could look up a certain answer on the web when they get stuck. “Now, a tool like ChatGPT can help software developers,” he added.
When Your Airline's Software Is Being A Misogynist
Solving America's Tipping Culture Problem
I Have No Words
According to Dr. Lethbridge, even the smallest errors in a software can lead to big problems, many of which tend to be safety critical. But depending on the kind of ‘glitch’ the software is experiencing, the reasons for its presence might differ.
In the expert’s eyes, software glitches could be categorized into 5 groups, the first one being freezes, slowness, and failures caused by bad network connections (either on our own device or somewhere else). The key root causes for such an inconvenience, according to him, can be inadequate or nonexistent network connection, excessive data transfer, bits of data arriving in the wrong order, or a cyberattack (overloading the network).
I Think It'll Be A Bit Cold
I Don't Know What My Car Wants
Scheduling A Vaccine At Walgreens And All Of The "Yes" Options Say "Forks"
The second type of glitches entail slowness and freezes caused by extreme popularity resulting in overload (for example, a sports app in a major game or opening day of a big sale), which happens because of lack of planning for capacity to process all the requests at peak times.
This Could Take Forever
Your Speed Is What?
I Burned So Many Calories, I Am Air Now
The third group of glitches include freezes or incomplete results caused by an outage at a 'server' (one of the computers providing the service over the network). It can happen as a result of a crash due to many kinds of bugs, a cyberattack on the server, or a planned maintenance or update, Dr. Lethbridge explained.
I Think I Found Atlantis
The Sims Glitches Never Fail To Amuse
My Answers Are All Wrong, Somehow
Some glitches can also be user experience (UX) defects. “Much software is always too slow due to being built using overly complex components,” Dr. Lethbridge told Bored Panda. “In addition to that, confusing labels, feedback, and instructions leading the user to do the wrong thing, get confused or get stuck.”
Glitches based on UX defects can also be related to excessively complex user interface, making it hard to do the work or leading users to do it wrongly (for instance, too many steps, or steps that are difficult to do without making mistakes).
Then there’s also bad design making it impossible for some users to do something (for example, forcing you to enter a postal code in a country that does not use them) or bad translations when converting software to another country or language, the expert pointed out.
I Don't Know If I'm Right Or Wrong
Being 6 Ft Does Exist
Power Went Out For A Second And Sent The System Spiraling At Work
The last group of glitches are software’s wrong answers or outcomes, such as a Maps app sending you round and round in circles, or a product on sale being sold for free or delivered to the wrong address.
This group can also comprise glitches caused by bad data in the system entered by humans or corrupted by earlier glitches, bad algorithms (for example, mixing up imperial vs. metric units, or making excessive rounding errors in computations), the software not considering special cases or large cases or 'edge cases' (for instance, limiting the number of kids in a family to 4), or a cyberattack or hacking designed to get the system to do the wrong thing.
My Nothing Watch Shows Negative Step Count
Today Is Flat-Earthers' Day
If You Think You Are Procrastinating
If this list made you laugh instead of crying and you would like to browse some more similar content, we have you covered—continue to our previous edition on instances of software giving up on people and delve even deeper into the wondrous world of software engineering. Happy scrolling!
"Hollow Knight" Game Has Infected Every App On My Computer
I Am A Bit Of A Celebrity As You Can See
A New Emotion
Yes... 24/7
What Is It Asking Me To Do?
The Baby Monitor Has A Temperature Sensor. I Think It Is Time To Turn The Air Conditioning On
I Don't Think That's How Time Works
Out Of Smiles
Finally, I Can Watch All My Favorite Films In Unknown Language
My Friend Sent Me This Screenshot From A Game He Plays. “Seems Like A Good Deal” He Said
So Close
You Know The Drought Has Been Rough When Starbucks Is Like This. Thanks For Nothing Starbucks, Didn’t Realize Water Was A Seasonal Item
What Is A Democrdoes?
Windows Moment
The Process Has
One Of These Options Are Not Like The Others
It Appears That Windows Is... Confused
Charging At Twice The Speeds
According To My Phone, A New Ice Age May Have Begun
I Think There Might Be An Error Preventing This Slide Show From Playing
Nice Beard
This Was A Few Months Back. I Don't Know If This Is Software Glitch Or That The Driver's Having A Day-Off
I Heard The Amber Alert Sound And Grabbed My Phone Only To See This
This Is The Only Way I Can Make A Warranty Claim On My Defective Mouse
I Think They Delivered My Package
The Pyramids Were Built By Aliens Apparently
Well, This Bug Is A New One For Me
Oh, So That's Why People Say Facebook Is Always Watching
That Isn’t Too Long Of A Wait, Right?
Robot Vacuum Got Confused And Thought It Had Just Discovered A Lost Realm
I Saved A Literal Fortune On Groceries
Yes My Lord
I Think The School's Laptop Is Feeling Tired
WhatsApp In... Incognito Mode?
Uh... Ok?
I Saw This At A KFC
How Hot?
Where Is It Going?
Label Printer Printed Windows Loading Cursor On Local Supermarket Sushi Label
Ah, Yes, A Perfect Pie Chart
Airplane's Map
Some Very Expensive Software For A Very Expensive Instrument At My University. I Chose Yes
Displays At My Workplace
Windows Really Doesn’t Want To Let Me See My Wallpaper
Samsung Health Doesn't Seem To Be Feeling Well
I Was Editing In DaVinci Resolve And My PC Had A Heart Attack
I Opened The Samsung Files App Today And It Gave Up On Me
Windows Is Happy With Itself
Mr. Stark I Don’t Feel So Good
I Understand Now
Broke A Broken Screen Even More
Do You Guys Think I Have A Flight To Stockholm?
There Are Three Elephants Though
My Emojis Are Getting Up Close And Personal
I Don't Know If This Counts, But iPhone Alarm Stops At 39 Minutes
