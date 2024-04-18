ADVERTISEMENT

Those dealing with technology on a daily basis know that it tends to be a love hate relationship. While programs and gadgets of all sorts can undoubtedly make our lives easier, they can also become the cause of repetitive headaches, especially when malfunctions are involved.

Be that as it may, some failures result in some rather amusing situations. (If not at that moment, then in hindsight, at least.) If you find that difficult to believe, try stopping yourself from giggling as you scroll through the list of software glitches waiting for you just below this text—they might not be funny when you’re the person having to deal with them, but they are when your software is running smoothly; for that brief period that they are, at least.

Below you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with an expert in computer science and electrical engineering, professor at University of Ottawa, Dr. Timothy C. Lethbridge, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions.

#1

Where The Hell Am I Going To?

Where The Hell Am I Going To?

#2

Thanks For The Warning?

Thanks For The Warning?

#3

I Overcharged My Phone

I Overcharged My Phone

marsom1103 avatar
SCP 4666
SCP 4666
Community Member
9 hours ago

If only you could overcharged your bank account like this

View more commentsArrow down menu

It’s no secret that nowadays we are not only used to, but somewhat dependent on technology, as it has become such an important part of our daily routines. That’s what makes software malfunctioning even more painful—something you once considered your ally has turned against you, likely at the moment when you needed it the most. (I am not sure what law it is, but technology always seems to fail us at the worst possible time.)

While glitches and failures show that there’s still room for improvement—or that it’s time to visit a repair shop—software engineering has been developing in leaps and bounds over the decades (since the 1950s, at least, when the term ‘software’ was coined), and there seems to be no end in sight.
#4

Can’t Wait For Ahsoka To Come Out In 977 Years

Can’t Wait For Ahsoka To Come Out In 977 Years

marsom1103 avatar
SCP 4666
SCP 4666
Community Member
9 hours ago

Uh but you only need to wait till 2099. Then you gonna get to see the year 3000

#5

I Guess My Delivery Driver Is Doomed To Failure

I Guess My Delivery Driver Is Doomed To Failure

View more commentsArrow down menu
In a recent interview with Bored Panda, professor of computer science and software engineering at University of Ottawa, Dr. Timothy C. Lethbridge seconded the idea that software engineering has been developing at a very rapid pace over the years.

In his opinion, some of the biggest leaps in software engineering include moments when certain new languages and 'frameworks' have appeared, when computing 'in the cloud' became dominant, when mobile software started to work well, when automated testing started to be widely used, and when software engineers could look up a certain answer on the web when they get stuck. “Now, a tool like ChatGPT can help software developers,” he added.
#6

When Your Airline's Software Is Being A Misogynist

When Your Airline's Software Is Being A Misogynist

#7

Solving America's Tipping Culture Problem

Solving America's Tipping Culture Problem

#8

I Have No Words

I Have No Words

According to Dr. Lethbridge, even the smallest errors in a software can lead to big problems, many of which tend to be safety critical. But depending on the kind of ‘glitch’ the software is experiencing, the reasons for its presence might differ.

In the expert’s eyes, software glitches could be categorized into 5 groups, the first one being freezes, slowness, and failures caused by bad network connections (either on our own device or somewhere else). The key root causes for such an inconvenience, according to him, can be inadequate or nonexistent network connection, excessive data transfer, bits of data arriving in the wrong order, or a cyberattack (overloading the network).

#9

I Think It'll Be A Bit Cold

I Think It'll Be A Bit Cold

#10

I Don't Know What My Car Wants

I Don't Know What My Car Wants

#11

Scheduling A Vaccine At Walgreens And All Of The "Yes" Options Say "Forks"

Scheduling A Vaccine At Walgreens And All Of The "Yes" Options Say "Forks"

The second type of glitches entail slowness and freezes caused by extreme popularity resulting in overload (for example, a sports app in a major game or opening day of a big sale), which happens because of lack of planning for capacity to process all the requests at peak times.
#12

This Could Take Forever

This Could Take Forever

kelleygilbertzumwalt avatar
Couragetcd
Couragetcd
Couragetcd
Community Member
7 hours ago

Man, even at work I'm only expected to hit 110% of my goals. This file has very high expectations

#13

Your Speed Is What?

Your Speed Is What?

jacksmith_20 avatar
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
Community Member
9 hours ago

how fast would you actually have to be going to generate that much heat? like, hot enough that people standing nearby could feel it and be heated up on a cold day

#14

I Burned So Many Calories, I Am Air Now

I Burned So Many Calories, I Am Air Now

moonlitknightt avatar
David Martin
David Martin
Community Member
1 hour ago

But you didn't get your steps in; Let's work on getting that number up tomorrow!

The third group of glitches include freezes or incomplete results caused by an outage at a 'server' (one of the computers providing the service over the network). It can happen as a result of a crash due to many kinds of bugs, a cyberattack on the server, or a planned maintenance or update, Dr. Lethbridge explained.

#15

I Think I Found Atlantis

I Think I Found Atlantis

gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Mark
Community Member
8 hours ago

We're not going to talk about how it stays perfectly out of the Bermuda Triangle

#16

The Sims Glitches Never Fail To Amuse

The Sims Glitches Never Fail To Amuse

#17

My Answers Are All Wrong, Somehow

My Answers Are All Wrong, Somehow

Some glitches can also be user experience (UX) defects. “Much software is always too slow due to being built using overly complex components,” Dr. Lethbridge told Bored Panda. “In addition to that, confusing labels, feedback, and instructions leading the user to do the wrong thing, get confused or get stuck.”

Glitches based on UX defects can also be related to excessively complex user interface, making it hard to do the work or leading users to do it wrongly (for instance, too many steps, or steps that are difficult to do without making mistakes).

Then there’s also bad design making it impossible for some users to do something (for example, forcing you to enter a postal code in a country that does not use them) or bad translations when converting software to another country or language, the expert pointed out.
#18

I Don't Know If I'm Right Or Wrong

I Don't Know If I'm Right Or Wrong

gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Mark
Community Member
8 hours ago

If I dids't it I dids't it, if I didns't I didns't, it dodns't matter

#19

Being 6 Ft Does Exist

Being 6 Ft Does Exist

#20

Power Went Out For A Second And Sent The System Spiraling At Work

Power Went Out For A Second And Sent The System Spiraling At Work

The last group of glitches are software’s wrong answers or outcomes, such as a Maps app sending you round and round in circles, or a product on sale being sold for free or delivered to the wrong address.

This group can also comprise glitches caused by bad data in the system entered by humans or corrupted by earlier glitches, bad algorithms (for example, mixing up imperial vs. metric units, or making excessive rounding errors in computations), the software not considering special cases or large cases or 'edge cases' (for instance, limiting the number of kids in a family to 4), or a cyberattack or hacking designed to get the system to do the wrong thing.
#21

My Nothing Watch Shows Negative Step Count

My Nothing Watch Shows Negative Step Count

#22

Today Is Flat-Earthers' Day

Today Is Flat-Earthers' Day

#23

If You Think You Are Procrastinating

If You Think You Are Procrastinating

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
9 hours ago

Wow that was a really long day! Most days are only 24 hours but 88hrs is a hella long day.

If this list made you laugh instead of crying and you would like to browse some more similar content, we have you covered—continue to our previous edition on instances of software giving up on people and delve even deeper into the wondrous world of software engineering. Happy scrolling!

#24

"Hollow Knight" Game Has Infected Every App On My Computer

"Hollow Knight" Game Has Infected Every App On My Computer

#25

I Am A Bit Of A Celebrity As You Can See

I Am A Bit Of A Celebrity As You Can See

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
9 hours ago

Apparently the entire galactic community is following this person on social.

#26

A New Emotion

A New Emotion

#27

Yes... 24/7

Yes... 24/7

#28

What Is It Asking Me To Do?

What Is It Asking Me To Do?

#29

The Baby Monitor Has A Temperature Sensor. I Think It Is Time To Turn The Air Conditioning On

The Baby Monitor Has A Temperature Sensor. I Think It Is Time To Turn The Air Conditioning On

#30

I Don't Think That's How Time Works

I Don't Think That's How Time Works

jacksmith_20 avatar
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
Community Member
9 hours ago

clearly this person discovered time travel and just doesn't want to admit it

#31

Out Of Smiles

Out Of Smiles

#32

Finally, I Can Watch All My Favorite Films In Unknown Language

Finally, I Can Watch All My Favorite Films In Unknown Language

the_true_opifex avatar
Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
8 hours ago

As someone from an Unknown Language-speaking background, this makes me so happy!

#33

My Friend Sent Me This Screenshot From A Game He Plays. “Seems Like A Good Deal” He Said

My Friend Sent Me This Screenshot From A Game He Plays. “Seems Like A Good Deal” He Said

#34

So Close

So Close

#35

You Know The Drought Has Been Rough When Starbucks Is Like This. Thanks For Nothing Starbucks, Didn’t Realize Water Was A Seasonal Item

You Know The Drought Has Been Rough When Starbucks Is Like This. Thanks For Nothing Starbucks, Didn’t Realize Water Was A Seasonal Item

professormcgonagallminerva avatar
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
6 hours ago

This perfectly represents the condition of Bengaluru. The only city facing a water shortage in our state during this heat wave. Even the hottest parts of the state have water, only Bengaluru is facing a water crisis

#36

What Is A Democrdoes?

What Is A Democrdoes?

#37

Windows Moment

Windows Moment

jacksmith_20 avatar
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
Community Member
9 hours ago

windows just invented a whole new time measurement system lmao

#38

The Process Has

The Process Has

#39

One Of These Options Are Not Like The Others

One Of These Options Are Not Like The Others

jacksmith_20 avatar
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
Community Member
9 hours ago

nice that they added an option for all the demonic entities out there so they can have an avatar that really represents them

#40

It Appears That Windows Is... Confused

It Appears That Windows Is... Confused

#41

Charging At Twice The Speeds

Charging At Twice The Speeds

#42

According To My Phone, A New Ice Age May Have Begun

According To My Phone, A New Ice Age May Have Begun

#43

I Think There Might Be An Error Preventing This Slide Show From Playing

I Think There Might Be An Error Preventing This Slide Show From Playing

jacksmith_20 avatar
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
Community Member
8 hours ago

maybe, just maybe, there's an error preventing this slide show from playing. idk tho, i'm no expert

#44

Nice Beard

Nice Beard

#45

This Was A Few Months Back. I Don't Know If This Is Software Glitch Or That The Driver's Having A Day-Off

This Was A Few Months Back. I Don't Know If This Is Software Glitch Or That The Driver's Having A Day-Off

roxy-eastland avatar
Roxy222uk
Roxy222uk
Roxy222uk
Community Member
8 hours ago

Woah, I lived in Goostrey as a child! It's a little village in Cheshire. So weird to see it on BP.

#46

I Heard The Amber Alert Sound And Grabbed My Phone Only To See This

I Heard The Amber Alert Sound And Grabbed My Phone Only To See This

#47

This Is The Only Way I Can Make A Warranty Claim On My Defective Mouse

This Is The Only Way I Can Make A Warranty Claim On My Defective Mouse

#48

I Think They Delivered My Package

I Think They Delivered My Package

#49

The Pyramids Were Built By Aliens Apparently

The Pyramids Were Built By Aliens Apparently

#50

Well, This Bug Is A New One For Me

Well, This Bug Is A New One For Me

#51

Oh, So That's Why People Say Facebook Is Always Watching

Oh, So That's Why People Say Facebook Is Always Watching

#52

That Isn’t Too Long Of A Wait, Right?

That Isn’t Too Long Of A Wait, Right?

quintbates avatar
Quwiyint
Quwiyint
Community Member
8 hours ago

Only 681,241 minutes, 11,354 hours, or 473 days. So yes, not a long wait at all

#53

Robot Vacuum Got Confused And Thought It Had Just Discovered A Lost Realm

Robot Vacuum Got Confused And Thought It Had Just Discovered A Lost Realm

#54

I Saved A Literal Fortune On Groceries

I Saved A Literal Fortune On Groceries

#55

Yes My Lord

Yes My Lord

#56

I Think The School's Laptop Is Feeling Tired

I Think The School's Laptop Is Feeling Tired

wesleyclifford avatar
Rocket Surgeon
Rocket Surgeon
Community Member
3 hours ago

That's the collage photo. Its mom wanted it to hang in the hallway when he went to university.

#57

WhatsApp In... Incognito Mode?

WhatsApp In... Incognito Mode?

moconnell avatar
M O'Connell
M O'Connell
Community Member
3 hours ago

Is this device not compatible with the version of Unicode WhatsApp wants to run?

#58

Uh... Ok?

Uh... Ok?

#59

I Saw This At A KFC

I Saw This At A KFC

#60

How Hot?

How Hot?

jacksmith_20 avatar
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
Community Member
9 hours ago (edited)

pretty hot, apparently. so hot, in fact, it melted the system

#61

Where Is It Going?

Where Is It Going?

#62

Label Printer Printed Windows Loading Cursor On Local Supermarket Sushi Label

Label Printer Printed Windows Loading Cursor On Local Supermarket Sushi Label

#63

Ah, Yes, A Perfect Pie Chart

Ah, Yes, A Perfect Pie Chart

#64

Airplane's Map

Airplane's Map

rachel-pelz avatar
Rachel Pelz
Rachel Pelz
Community Member
9 hours ago

For the first, calling the Romanian students "men of the North" in HP Goblet of Fire makes sense.

#65

Some Very Expensive Software For A Very Expensive Instrument At My University. I Chose Yes

Some Very Expensive Software For A Very Expensive Instrument At My University. I Chose Yes

#66

Displays At My Workplace

Displays At My Workplace

rachel-pelz avatar
Rachel Pelz
Rachel Pelz
Community Member
9 hours ago

Let's finally practise pronouncing this letter. We started with French. Turkish and Albanian will be next.

#67

Windows Really Doesn’t Want To Let Me See My Wallpaper

Windows Really Doesn’t Want To Let Me See My Wallpaper

#68

Samsung Health Doesn't Seem To Be Feeling Well

Samsung Health Doesn't Seem To Be Feeling Well

moonlight_bunni avatar
Tiffany Marie
Tiffany Marie
Community Member
8 hours ago

It's too busy taking care of everyone else's health to deal with their own... now it's busted.

#69

I Was Editing In DaVinci Resolve And My PC Had A Heart Attack

I Was Editing In DaVinci Resolve And My PC Had A Heart Attack

#70

I Opened The Samsung Files App Today And It Gave Up On Me

I Opened The Samsung Files App Today And It Gave Up On Me

#71

Windows Is Happy With Itself

Windows Is Happy With Itself

maria_richter23 avatar
Chocolate llama
Chocolate llama
Community Member
7 hours ago

I mean, it is more than 1 window, so definitively living up to its name

#72

Mr. Stark I Don’t Feel So Good

Mr. Stark I Don’t Feel So Good

andrea-rusmane avatar
OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
6 hours ago

I… think I prefer the glitch people got with one of the suits that turned Miles and Peter into white cubes. It looked less painful, for one (and just funnier to have a cube beat up criminals).

#73

I Understand Now

I Understand Now

#74

Broke A Broken Screen Even More

Broke A Broken Screen Even More

#75

Do You Guys Think I Have A Flight To Stockholm?

Do You Guys Think I Have A Flight To Stockholm?

jacksmith_20 avatar
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
Community Member
8 hours ago

i dunno, kinda sounds like you should double check. that's kind of vague and ambiguous

#76

Wake Up. Grab The Phone. Check The Gallery. This

Wake Up. Grab The Phone. Check The Gallery. This

#77

There Are Three Elephants Though

There Are Three Elephants Though

#78

My Emojis Are Getting Up Close And Personal

My Emojis Are Getting Up Close And Personal

#79

I Don't Know If This Counts, But iPhone Alarm Stops At 39 Minutes

I Don't Know If This Counts, But iPhone Alarm Stops At 39 Minutes

I was bored and just kept swiping, I thought it was just an endless loop but I hit 0 so I thought about what would happen if I scrolled the other may, and after a minute, it ended at 39. I haven’t tried hours yet I’m curious though I'm going to check.

#80

Yep, That's Exactly How I Made My Bitmoji

Yep, That's Exactly How I Made My Bitmoji

#81

Forgot The Second Digit

Forgot The Second Digit

#82

This PC At My Uni's CS Lab Isn't Feeling So Good

This PC At My Uni's CS Lab Isn't Feeling So Good

