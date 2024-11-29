ADVERTISEMENT

We named most of the regions in America after the cardinal directions. There's the West, The South, and the East. Yet there's no North, is there? You never hear somebody from Indiana or Wisconsin saying, "I'm from the North." Only characters from Game of Thrones say that.

We call the North Central states the Midwest. And the Midwest is a special place: with its Great Lakes, gently rolling hills and plains, and its famous sayings and phrases. It's so special, in fact, that there's a meme page dedicated to it, titled "Midwest Vs. Everybody." So, here's a selection of a few we think you might like, even if you're not a Midwesterner yourself.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Midwest-Memes

@midwestern_ope Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
lotta1_ avatar
pineapple87
pineapple87
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair, I just travelled from Liverpool to Dublin, train to Manchester Airport is one hour, the flight is about 35 minutes. And yet, the whole journey from door to door was six and a half hours.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

You might think you know where the Midwest is, but, turns out, it's a pretty subjective question. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are 12 states in the American Midwest. They include Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. 

However, in a 2023 poll by the University of Nebraska and Emerson College, the people living in Oklahoma and Wyoming also said they think of themselves as Midwesterners. The most Midwestern state, according to the poll, turned out to be Iowa. 96.7% of the people there think of themselves as Midwesterners.

And in Ohio, which the U.S. Census Bureau officially counts as part of the Midwest, only 73.8% of the respondents said they "live in the Midwest."

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Funny-Midwest-Memes

@midwestern_ope Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Funny-Midwest-Memes

@midwestern_ope Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

As Jon K. Lauck, editor of Middle West Review, notes, there are nuances to what is the Midwest. "The western parts of the Dakotas, Nebraska, and Kansas are sort of the West. The southern tier of counties in Ohio, are Appalachia. 

"The southern half of Missouri is quite southern. So there are some nuances it’s important to take notice of. That's what the historians and social scientists involved in Midwestern history are sorting out and making more clear," he explained. 
#7

Funny-Midwest-Memes

@midwestern_ope Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

But wait a minute, what does "west" even have to do with this region? Isn't this technically the center of America, in between the West and the East Coast regions? Well, the term "Midwest" comes from the time when all the territories west of the Mississippi but in between the North and South were considered The West.
#10

Funny-Midwest-Memes

@midwestern_ope Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Funny-Midwest-Memes

@midwestern_ope Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
lotta1_ avatar
pineapple87
pineapple87
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's a saying that Canada has two seasons: winter and construction. Guess it's the same in the midwest

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Funny-Midwest-Memes

@midwestern_ope Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

Some claim that you see the Midwest when you see it. As Jacob K. Friefeld, a research historian at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum writes, "People may not agree on where to find the Midwest, but they generally agree on what you'll find there." 

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Funny-Midwest-Memes

@midwestern_ope Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
kellyh_wilder avatar
Kelly H. Wilder
Kelly H. Wilder
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't live in either of those places, but I definitely accept compliments that way. 🤷‍♀️

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#15

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

And the idea of the Midwest in most Americans' minds is one of a pastoral paradise. A simple place where everyone knows their neighbors and farm fields sprawl as far as the eyes can see. That's why people call it the Heartland of America: it helped form the agricultural and economic foundation that the country is built on.
#16

Funny-Midwest-Memes

@midwestern_ope Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Funny-Midwest-Memes

@midwestern_ope Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

But being from the Midwest is not just about geography. Being a Midwesterner is a cultural identifier too. Many say that state fairs are the quintessential part of the American Midwest. In 2015, USA Today named the Minnesota State Fair as the very best, with Iowa taking second place.
#19

Funny-Midwest-Memes

@midwestern_ope Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Funny-Midwest-Memes

@jbfan911 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Funny-Midwest-Memes

@midwestern_ope Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Then there's the food, like the classic Midwest hotdish. Although it's the unofficial state cuisine of Minnesota, you can find different iterations of hotdish in other Midwestern states as well. There are three main components in a hotdish: starch, protein, and vegetable. Food blogger Molly Yeh, who now lives in North Dakota, describes hotdish like this: "If you were to place [hotdish] on an x/y chart where x = how much it looks like barf, and y = how delicious it is, they would be maxed out on both accounts. That's the charm of a hotdish."

ADVERTISEMENT
#22

Funny-Midwest-Memes

@midwestern_ope Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Funny-Midwest-Memes

@midwestern_ope Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
parmeisan avatar
Parmeisan
Parmeisan
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's true, though. At -20C, -35 windchill, you'll understand.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Midwesterners also have some interesting phrases you probably wouldn't hear in other regions of the U.S. One of them is "Ope" which the "Midwest Vs. Everybody" page has in its title as well. People describe "Ope" in many different ways (and it rhymes with "rope," by the way), but essentially it's somewhat a mix of "oh" and "oops."
#25

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Funny-Midwest-Memes

@midwestern_ope Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Midwesterners say "Ope!" when they're surprised, when they want to squeeze past someone in the line at the supermarket, or even when they accidentally spill wine on their or somebody else's shirt. Linguist Ben Zimmer explained to HuffPostthat the word is a somewhat mix between "oops" and "welp." "It could also be thought of as the 'oh' interjection plus a final '-p,'" he explained.
#28

Funny-Midwest-Memes

@midwestern_ope Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Have we got any Pandas from the Midwest here? Let us know in the comments if any of these identifiers fit to the description of a Midwesterner. And if you're looking for more funny bits from the "Midwest Vs. Everybody" page, check out this article we did about their page back in 2021!
#31

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#32

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Funny-Midwest-Memes

@midwestern_ope Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#40

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
megapod1949 avatar
Robert Trebor
Robert Trebor
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Chinese restaurant lady in Nebraska who said she wanted to move to Texas. I told her it was hot most of the year, and she said that's not a problem. Here, she said, the wind never stops blowing.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#47

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#48

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#59

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Funny-Midwest-Memes

@midwestern_ope Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
megapod1949 avatar
Robert Trebor
Robert Trebor
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But there is a Kansas City, Kansas. Makes me want to say: Kansas City, Kansas City, Kansas City, Kansas City, Kansas City, Kansas City, Kansas City, Kansas City, Kansas

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#64

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
megapod1949 avatar
Robert Trebor
Robert Trebor
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be clear, the 85 mph is one 45 mile stretch of a tollway, Texas 130. The rest of the tollway is only 80 mph.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#65

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait, so she pays local taxes to herself and gets state and federal government assistance for all the roads and infrastructure plus she can tax gas and electric services....she is one smart lady.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#67

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#80

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
parmeisan avatar
Parmeisan
Parmeisan
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok... I can't be the only one wondering what was wrong with the last one.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#83

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
megapod1949 avatar
Robert Trebor
Robert Trebor
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Old lady in Wolf Point Montana "Must be nice to travel. We can't. We live on a ranch."

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#88

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
vrconnery avatar
Val
Val
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Absolutely. At least whenever you drive by one.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#90

Funny-Midwest-Memes

midwestvseverybody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!