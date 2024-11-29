ADVERTISEMENT

We named most of the regions in America after the cardinal directions. There's the West, The South, and the East. Yet there's no North, is there? You never hear somebody from Indiana or Wisconsin saying, "I'm from the North." Only characters from Game of Thrones say that.

We call the North Central states the Midwest. And the Midwest is a special place: with its Great Lakes, gently rolling hills and plains, and its famous sayings and phrases. It's so special, in fact, that there's a meme page dedicated to it, titled "Midwest Vs. Everybody." So, here's a selection of a few we think you might like, even if you're not a Midwesterner yourself.