But what about the people on the Internet? What do they think about The United States of America? Recently, one person asked other netizens: “What is something The United States of America does better than any other country?“, and nationals, expats, and guests didn’t hesitate to share their takes. “I live in America , say it loud, it’ll make you proud,” James Brown sang. And these people, it seems, really took that to heart.

Every country has something they’re best at. For the French, some say, it’s the wines. Japan, according to some, produces the best cars. When it comes to the U.S. , people abroad are most impressed by its technological achievements and entertainment. At least, that’s what official research claims.

#1 Incarcerate people and profit from their incarceration.

#2 Can't believe no one has said CONSUMING. Food art clothes cars jewelry. We live in extreme excess. Buy it. Don't like it? Throw it out. Buy something else. We waste food, gas, energy, medical services, water to the extreme.

#3 I was born in Europe and moved to the USA as a young teen. The U.S. gets assimilation really well. Like- you become part of some group fairly quickly and there are many to pick from. In Europe we had two boys in school, one from the US and one from India. Those kids got picked on for years and years. They never ever were going to be considered to be one of us. And never will.



The U.S. has this thing where if you play a sport and win as a team, or get through something difficult together like a math competition or a science lab, or play in a band that sounded good- suddenly you are one of everyone else. I had never experienced that before. It felt… good.

#4 The 30-year fixed rate mortgage.

#5 Hollywood movies. American blockbuster movies are popular all around the world. No other countries produces movies of the same degree of spectacle and quality.

#6 Startups. It is so difficult to build a startup style company is many other countries. In the US it is surprisingly easy to start a company. First off the way the US government supports startups is so much better than other countries. There are various federal and state programs offering grants, loans, and tax incentives specifically designed for small businesses and startups. But really it is that the regulatory environment is so much more flexible and less bureaucratic, which makes it easier to start and scale a business.





Due to our culture and government we also have a ton of venture capital, with places like Silicon Valley being major hubs for investors looking to fund new ideas. There's also a huge pool of skilled workers, especially in tech and business, thanks to top universities and research institutions.



Something else that is undervalued is the culture here strongly emphasizes entrepreneurship and innovation. Taking risks is encouraged, and failure is often seen as just a step on the way to success. That is not something you’ll see in most other countries.



On top of all this, the US is a massive and wealthy market, giving startups a big customer base right from the start. There are also tons of accelerators, incubators, and mentorship programs available to help startups grow. Advanced tech and physical infrastructure make it easier for startups to operate and scale quickly.



The US just f***s when it comes to startups.

#7 Advertising. No... I hate this, but seriously. We advertise like no where else. And the level of detail because of lax consumer protection laws is insane.

#8 Discouraging cigarette smoking.

#9 Junk food. Endless varieties of potato chips, pretzels, popcorn, corn chips, highly manufactured near-food things like like Pringles, Cheetos, Funions, and Bugles, everything dusted with a flavor-mimicking complex mix of synthetic flavor and color powders.

#10 I'm an American living in Canada.



I can tell you with no uncertainty that Americans are just better at hamburgers.



I hate the stereotype, but it's true. Even the places here that are allowed to cook their meat to temperature (Canada has strict rules about meat handling, so most places just cook them all 'well done') don't really understand all of the other stuff that's supposed to go on a good burger. Whole wheat bun with kale is just f*****g gross and I've seen it more than a few times. America just has the right mixture of ignorance of consequences, indulgence, culture, and availability of ingredients that hamburgers are just... better.

#11 As a European, my answer to this is stand up comedy, Male, Female, White ,Black, whatever you mention America has just the most incredible people in the world of standup.



I feel it genuinely is America's true art form, its the best part of U.s culture for me.

#12 Turning our flag into articles of clothing.

#13 Second chances. A lot of our most successful people bounced back from failure. In east Asia, business failures typically don't get second chances, so you can't really learn from failure. You either have to start off with all the wisdom that others learn from having tried and failed, or you have to be really lucky.



This sort of culture around business makes entrepreneurs risk averse compared to the US, so the US is also better for risk taking in new business concepts and models in a way that many other cultures are not.

#14 Suburban luxury. If you’ve got a nice income, you’ll basically live like a king in some gaudy house with gaudy cars in a manicured suburban city. There’s homelessness in the inner cities, but the ‘burbs in the nicer metro regions are luxurious as hell. I don’t think there’s anyplace on the planet with as vast as the luxury suburbs spread in the U.S.

#15 Most music I listen to is American.

#16 Produce scalable software that whole world uses.

#17 Spreading its idea of culture / propaganda. I think pretty much every country in the world knows what and where the US is. Some countries have never even been heard of depending on where you are, but everyone know what 'Murica is and what it stands for. Television series, food chains, movies, aspirations, food, products, cars, land of the free, their cultural identity is widely known.

#18 Having drive-through EVERYTHING.

#19 I think about '80s Music: American '80s music is often considered iconic and influential. From pop hits to rock anthems, the US definitely nailed the '80s music scene.

#20 Space exploration. Voyager is the first interstellar space probe in history, launched 47 years ago and still sending back data. Nobody builds em like NASA.



We did the first rendezvous in orbit, the first human missions to the moon, the first reusable space shuttle, the only planets in this solar system we weren't the first to visit are Earth and Venus, we currently have a helicopter and two nuclear powered rovers on Mars, and as we speak we're building the core segments to the first lunar orbiting space station and a nuclear powered helicopter thats going to Titan.



There are two agencies in America who's reputation around the world is unimpeachable: the National Parks Service, and NASA.

#21 Briskets...America does briskets better then anyone.

#22 Disability protections and accommodations. The ADA is the worlds golden standard and it's not even remotely close.

#23 Cybersecurity. I just recently learned that the United States of America is the top gold standard in all things cybersecurity. I was actually a little surprised.





Entertainment.

Americans love to be entertained. We spend more money on entertainment than anybody anywhere. That's all kinds of entertainment from movies, music concerts, amusement parks and even smaller forms of entertainment like movie theaters, bars and night clubs, bowling alleys, laser tag, and even food videos.

#24 Logistics.



Holy f*****g s**t, do we do logistics well. Name your item, your point A and point B somewhere on Earth, and the United States could get it done in a day if it was so inclined.



When it comes to logistics, the US military alone is the single greatest organization that has ever existed in human history.



Our civilian world isn't far behind. Our freight rail is as good as our passenger rail is bad. Use the last of the coffee this morning? Amazon will have a fresh batch at your doorstep before you get back from work.

#25 Cultural assimilation.



Pretty much any thing you can think of from anywhere in the world, we've got it here, somewhere.



Mexican, Japanese, Chinese, Nigerian, Korean, French, etc.



If you like the food, music, literature, religion, whatever ... you can find it here.

#26 The US is unmatched by anyone in the world in two things:

1 - Landing people on the moon and returning them safely to the Earth.

2 - Putting cheese like products in spray cans.

#27 Soft power. No country does it as well as the US. Despite its many shortcomings, people are drawn to the US. Films, TV, music, food, it’s got such a magnetic pull.

#28 Police the worlds oceans so global trade can occur, benefitting every country that wishes to participate.

#29 Armed Forces.



This sounds like a brag, but seriously, the entirety of the United States military is an exercise in F**k Around and Find out.



When in doubt research the Ohio Class Nuclear Submarine and realize there are more than 10 of those out there where nobody knows.

#30 Sporting events.



You ever been to an NFL game on Veterans Day? I went last November… maybe it was the beer, or the F18s, or both, but I sure felt like hollering an “America!” at the end of the anthem… the game hadn’t even kicked off and I was fired up.



What a great time that was.



EDIT: To clarify, I am not American.

#31 Discovering new medical treatments whether it's medicine, devices, and/or procedures.

#32 Creating wealth. America’s economy is the greatest wealth-creation engine in history. It’s not always well distributed but it’s there.



Even from my Canadian perspective - the USA feels like a land of abundance whenever I go there.

#33 Lawyer advertising for every problem imaginable. When can I sue lawyers because I wasn‘t entitled to compensation?

#34 Free speech. Especially speech that’s unpopular.

#35 As far as I know, the U.S. was ranked #1 in oil production.

#36 We have the most Olympic medals.



So, Olympicing.

#37 The United States excels in innovation and technology leading the world in creating cutting edge advancements and fostering an entrepreneurial spirit that drives global progress.

#38 The United States takes in the most immigrants from foreign countries.



The US is also the most generous country in the world and donates the most money to various medical and nonprofit organizations compared to anywhere else globally.

#39 Not sure about every country, but the US has done a pretty good job with racial justice. Hear me out, I know we still have a lot of systemic issues and racism seems to be trendy these days but I am not aware of any other country that has had as much reckoning with racism as the US with things like the Civil Rights Movement and the Civil War over slavery. I am an immigrant and in my previous country, colorism and racism are very commonplace and to my understanding, this is the case all around the world. Many countries are just open about their overt discrimination and the people usually don't care. Here in the US we have some degree of shaming if someone says something horrendously racist and this normally doesn't slide in polite society. We still have a long way to go, but overall, we have done a pretty good job with addressing historic racism and making pluralistic and open society for people of all races.

#40 Attracting talent and wealth.



America is very willing to incentivize the most talented people from around the world to come to the US. Companies are very willing to pay top dollar for top talent in innovative industries. The government and university system attracts the best students through high quality research, free expression, and ample post doc and networking opportunities. The US brain drains the intellectual elite of smaller countries, and absorbs them with huge salaries and green cards. The capital investment market is huge for startups, and everyone wants to get a slice of the rich consumer market. Singers and actors can easily live and work in the US.



The financial and banking sectors are healthy, large and stable. Even Chinese tech companies IPO on the NYSE. US corruption is low, and will not suddenly confiscate assets. The US dollar is the global reserve currency, and US cash and bonds are asset classes that retain their value long term. International millionaires can get visas through investment programs of 10 created jobs and approx $1.8 million. Billionaires are attracted to the stable and large market, the strong anti-socialist culture, and abundance of luxury goods and services.



Americans are willing to pay for the best talent, which helps them maintain their leading edge. They accepted Nazi rocket scientists with Operation Paperclip, and took in Soviet engineers after the fall of the Soviet Union. The US attracts software developers from everywhere: China, Europe, Russia...



The US is so attractive that it unintentionally leads to undesirable immigration. That would include the southern border crisis: where migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, China, and Africa all try to sneak into the US via the Darien Gap jungles and Mexico.

