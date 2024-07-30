ADVERTISEMENT

Every country has something they’re best at. For the French, some say, it’s the wines. Japan, according to some, produces the best cars. When it comes to the U.S., people abroad are most impressed by its technological achievements and entertainment. At least, that’s what official research claims.

But what about the people on the Internet? What do they think about The United States of America? Recently, one person asked other netizens: “What is something The United States of America does better than any other country?“, and nationals, expats, and guests didn’t hesitate to share their takes. “I live in America, say it loud, it’ll make you proud,” James Brown sang. And these people, it seems, really took that to heart.

#1

Incarcerate people and profit from their incarceration.

yukonnut Report

Emma S
Emma S
Emma S
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Does this mean profiting from putting people in prison? If so I don't see how that's a flex.

#2

Can't believe no one has said CONSUMING. Food art clothes cars jewelry. We live in extreme excess. Buy it. Don't like it? Throw it out. Buy something else. We waste food, gas, energy, medical services, water to the extreme.

AlonePick3456 Report

#3

41 Things That People Believe The US Is Better At Than Other Countries I was born in Europe and moved to the USA as a young teen. The U.S. gets assimilation really well. Like- you become part of some group fairly quickly and there are many to pick from. In Europe we had two boys in school, one from the US and one from India. Those kids got picked on for years and years. They never ever were going to be considered to be one of us. And never will.

The U.S. has this thing where if you play a sport and win as a team, or get through something difficult together like a math competition or a science lab, or play in a band that sounded good- suddenly you are one of everyone else. I had never experienced that before. It felt… good.

ConsistantFun , Luca Bravo / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

BoredPossum
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
25 minutes ago

We have those things in Europe as well. Europe is not just one country.

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

41 Things That People Believe The US Is Better At Than Other Countries The 30-year fixed rate mortgage.

EvenSpoonier , Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#5

41 Things That People Believe The US Is Better At Than Other Countries Hollywood movies. American blockbuster movies are popular all around the world. No other countries produces movies of the same degree of spectacle and quality.

markydsade , Jake Hills / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Roger9er
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
26 minutes ago (edited)

You may brag about this. Your films are made with love and craftsmanship. I really enjoy your movies.

#6

41 Things That People Believe The US Is Better At Than Other Countries Startups. It is so difficult to build a startup style company is many other countries. In the US it is surprisingly easy to start a company. First off the way the US government supports startups is so much better than other countries. There are various federal and state programs offering grants, loans, and tax incentives specifically designed for small businesses and startups. But really it is that the regulatory environment is so much more flexible and less bureaucratic, which makes it easier to start and scale a business.


Due to our culture and government we also have a ton of venture capital, with places like Silicon Valley being major hubs for investors looking to fund new ideas. There's also a huge pool of skilled workers, especially in tech and business, thanks to top universities and research institutions.

Something else that is undervalued is the culture here strongly emphasizes entrepreneurship and innovation. Taking risks is encouraged, and failure is often seen as just a step on the way to success. That is not something you’ll see in most other countries.

On top of all this, the US is a massive and wealthy market, giving startups a big customer base right from the start. There are also tons of accelerators, incubators, and mentorship programs available to help startups grow. Advanced tech and physical infrastructure make it easier for startups to operate and scale quickly.

The US just f***s when it comes to startups.

OnAComputer , Lala Azizli / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

pep Ito
pep Ito
pep Ito
Community Member
11 minutes ago

It is very easy in the USA because you can exploit your workers (salary, vacations, layoffs without justification, etc.) with the promise that when it goes public or is bought by another company they will receive a lot of money.

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

41 Things That People Believe The US Is Better At Than Other Countries Advertising. No... I hate this, but seriously. We advertise like no where else. And the level of detail because of lax consumer protection laws is insane.

ImTheFilthyCasual , Jose Francisco Fernandez Saura / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

pep Ito
pep Ito
pep Ito
Community Member
18 minutes ago

I don't think you can be proud of a lax consumer protection policy.

#8

41 Things That People Believe The US Is Better At Than Other Countries Discouraging cigarette smoking.

EevelBob , Lex Guerra / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

BoredPossum
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Sweden is about to become the first non smoking nation in the world, ever.

ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Junk food. Endless varieties of potato chips, pretzels, popcorn, corn chips, highly manufactured near-food things like like Pringles, Cheetos, Funions, and Bugles, everything dusted with a flavor-mimicking complex mix of synthetic flavor and color powders.

psilome Report

pep Ito
pep Ito
pep Ito
Community Member
17 minutes ago

All this obtained with additives that are banned in Europe for health reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

41 Things That People Believe The US Is Better At Than Other Countries I'm an American living in Canada.

I can tell you with no uncertainty that Americans are just better at hamburgers.

I hate the stereotype, but it's true. Even the places here that are allowed to cook their meat to temperature (Canada has strict rules about meat handling, so most places just cook them all 'well done') don't really understand all of the other stuff that's supposed to go on a good burger. Whole wheat bun with kale is just f*****g gross and I've seen it more than a few times. America just has the right mixture of ignorance of consequences, indulgence, culture, and availability of ingredients that hamburgers are just... better.

nhepner , amirali mirhashemian / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Roger9er
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
19 minutes ago

In North Korea, the population is made to believe that Kim Jong-il invented the hamburger...

ADVERTISEMENT
#11

41 Things That People Believe The US Is Better At Than Other Countries As a European, my answer to this is stand up comedy, Male, Female, White ,Black, whatever you mention America has just the most incredible people in the world of standup.

I feel it genuinely is America's true art form, its the best part of U.s culture for me.

youwouldinyourhole , Stewart Munro / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Pernille.
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
17 minutes ago

I think that is highly dependent on your sense of humour. My personal preference is for British stand up, I find the US version a bit juvenile.

#12

Turning our flag into articles of clothing.

shagura Report

Alexandra
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
1 minute ago

I'm not sure that is allowed where I live, seeing that a flag is a national symbol which you don't want to make underwear out of: that would be disrespectful.

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

41 Things That People Believe The US Is Better At Than Other Countries Second chances. A lot of our most successful people bounced back from failure. In east Asia, business failures typically don't get second chances, so you can't really learn from failure. You either have to start off with all the wisdom that others learn from having tried and failed, or you have to be really lucky.

This sort of culture around business makes entrepreneurs risk averse compared to the US, so the US is also better for risk taking in new business concepts and models in a way that many other cultures are not.

Berkamin , OVAN / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

ADVERTISEMENT
#14

41 Things That People Believe The US Is Better At Than Other Countries Suburban luxury. If you’ve got a nice income, you’ll basically live like a king in some gaudy house with gaudy cars in a manicured suburban city. There’s homelessness in the inner cities, but the ‘burbs in the nicer metro regions are luxurious as hell. I don’t think there’s anyplace on the planet with as vast as the luxury suburbs spread in the U.S.

SloppyinSeattle , Brad Langford / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
7 minutes ago

That‘s not a good thing though. It fosters inequality and poor living conditions in poorer parts. On the other hand, if everybody (richer snd poorer) live together, then everybody profits from good living conditions and less crime.

#15

41 Things That People Believe The US Is Better At Than Other Countries Most music I listen to is American.

ProjectCareless4441 , Gabriel Gurrola / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Pernille.
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
15 minutes ago

OP should widen their horizon, there is great (and bad) music being made all over the world.

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

41 Things That People Believe The US Is Better At Than Other Countries Produce scalable software that whole world uses.

Snoo68013 , Lukas / pexels (not the actula photo) Report

#17

Spreading its idea of culture / propaganda. I think pretty much every country in the world knows what and where the US is. Some countries have never even been heard of depending on where you are, but everyone know what 'Murica is and what it stands for. Television series, food chains, movies, aspirations, food, products, cars, land of the free, their cultural identity is widely known.

addictedtojrpg Report

pep Ito
pep Ito
pep Ito
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Everyone knows where Europe is, Where Africa is, Where Asia is….

ADVERTISEMENT
#18

41 Things That People Believe The US Is Better At Than Other Countries Having drive-through EVERYTHING.

Acminvan , Jonathan Cooper / unsplahs (not the actual photo) Report

#19

I think about '80s Music: American '80s music is often considered iconic and influential. From pop hits to rock anthems, the US definitely nailed the '80s music scene.

SweetSerendipity10 Report

#20

41 Things That People Believe The US Is Better At Than Other Countries Space exploration. Voyager is the first interstellar space probe in history, launched 47 years ago and still sending back data. Nobody builds em like NASA.

We did the first rendezvous in orbit, the first human missions to the moon, the first reusable space shuttle, the only planets in this solar system we weren't the first to visit are Earth and Venus, we currently have a helicopter and two nuclear powered rovers on Mars, and as we speak we're building the core segments to the first lunar orbiting space station and a nuclear powered helicopter thats going to Titan.

There are two agencies in America who's reputation around the world is unimpeachable: the National Parks Service, and NASA.

YNot1989 , Nasa Report

ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Briskets...America does briskets better then anyone.

mdawe1 Report

#22

41 Things That People Believe The US Is Better At Than Other Countries Disability protections and accommodations. The ADA is the worlds golden standard and it's not even remotely close.

Foxehh3 , Marcus Aurelius / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

pep Ito
pep Ito
pep Ito
Community Member
15 minutes ago

I believe that in the USA you cannot take public transportation (subway, bus) in a wheelchair as you can in Europe.

#23

41 Things That People Believe The US Is Better At Than Other Countries Cybersecurity. I just recently learned that the United States of America is the top gold standard in all things cybersecurity. I was actually a little surprised.


Entertainment.
Americans love to be entertained. We spend more money on entertainment than anybody anywhere. That's all kinds of entertainment from movies, music concerts, amusement parks and even smaller forms of entertainment like movie theaters, bars and night clubs, bowling alleys, laser tag, and even food videos.

Accurate_Rock_4170 , Pixabay / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Alexandra
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
4 minutes ago

It always surprises me to read that people know that this or that is the top of cyber security. Cyber security has a 'public' part, but it also has a far more covert part to it, of which most people know nothing, so how can they judge it?

ADVERTISEMENT
#24

41 Things That People Believe The US Is Better At Than Other Countries Logistics.

Holy f*****g s**t, do we do logistics well. Name your item, your point A and point B somewhere on Earth, and the United States could get it done in a day if it was so inclined.

When it comes to logistics, the US military alone is the single greatest organization that has ever existed in human history.

Our civilian world isn't far behind. Our freight rail is as good as our passenger rail is bad. Use the last of the coffee this morning? Amazon will have a fresh batch at your doorstep before you get back from work.

CampusTour , Arno Senoner / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

pep Ito
pep Ito
pep Ito
Community Member
21 minutes ago

The leading global logistics companies are not North American.

#25

41 Things That People Believe The US Is Better At Than Other Countries Cultural assimilation.

Pretty much any thing you can think of from anywhere in the world, we've got it here, somewhere.

Mexican, Japanese, Chinese, Nigerian, Korean, French, etc.

If you like the food, music, literature, religion, whatever ... you can find it here.

Royal_Ad_2653 , Ricardo Olvera / pexels (not the actul photo) Report

BoredPossum
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
19 minutes ago

And this is a good thing, do not start calling it appropriation. It is appreciating another culture to let it influence your own.

#26

41 Things That People Believe The US Is Better At Than Other Countries The US is unmatched by anyone in the world in two things:
1 - Landing people on the moon and returning them safely to the Earth.
2 - Putting cheese like products in spray cans.

aecarol1 , Pixabay / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
27 minutes ago

I think the US is also the one with the most deaths regarding spacecraft. Not hard if you are nearly the only one who even does spacecraft

#27

Soft power. No country does it as well as the US. Despite its many shortcomings, people are drawn to the US. Films, TV, music, food, it’s got such a magnetic pull.

Obvious_Reporter_235 Report

#28

41 Things That People Believe The US Is Better At Than Other Countries Police the worlds oceans so global trade can occur, benefitting every country that wishes to participate.

VampireHunterAlex , JoãoSilveira / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#29

41 Things That People Believe The US Is Better At Than Other Countries Armed Forces.

This sounds like a brag, but seriously, the entirety of the United States military is an exercise in F**k Around and Find out.

When in doubt research the Ohio Class Nuclear Submarine and realize there are more than 10 of those out there where nobody knows.

BlacklightChainsaw , Somchai Kongkamsri / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

pep Ito
pep Ito
pep Ito
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Every power in history in its heyday has had a powerful army.

#30

41 Things That People Believe The US Is Better At Than Other Countries Sporting events.

You ever been to an NFL game on Veterans Day? I went last November… maybe it was the beer, or the F18s, or both, but I sure felt like hollering an “America!” at the end of the anthem… the game hadn’t even kicked off and I was fired up.

What a great time that was.

EDIT: To clarify, I am not American.

saucytopcheddar , Chris Moore / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
20 minutes ago

I would clarify in terms of Americans know how to monetize and "eventize" a sporting events, which often may not resonate with our European taste. Well, not even with with the taste of other continents. Recent example was the final of the Copa America in Miami. There was criticism about the half time show that strechted the halftime break. I personally couldn't care less about a music performance during halftime, and I certainly don't need military parading any sports event, nor hearing National anthems.

#31

41 Things That People Believe The US Is Better At Than Other Countries Discovering new medical treatments whether it's medicine, devices, and/or procedures.

ProbablyABore , Louis Reed / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#32

41 Things That People Believe The US Is Better At Than Other Countries Creating wealth. America’s economy is the greatest wealth-creation engine in history. It’s not always well distributed but it’s there.

Even from my Canadian perspective - the USA feels like a land of abundance whenever I go there.

Avavee , Karolina Kaboompics / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#33

Lawyer advertising for every problem imaginable. When can I sue lawyers because I wasn‘t entitled to compensation?

buerglermeister Report

#34

Free speech. Especially speech that’s unpopular.

cibman Report

pep Ito
pep Ito
pep Ito
Community Member
3 minutes ago

The US created the cancellation culture whereby people are judged for things said years ago. This is freedom of speech in all its glory.

#35

As far as I know, the U.S. was ranked #1 in oil production.

KrenzerYou Report

#36

41 Things That People Believe The US Is Better At Than Other Countries We have the most Olympic medals.

So, Olympicing.

Setthescene , Antoni Shkraba / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#37

The United States excels in innovation and technology leading the world in creating cutting edge advancements and fostering an entrepreneurial spirit that drives global progress.

PomegranateDismal897 Report

#38

41 Things That People Believe The US Is Better At Than Other Countries The United States takes in the most immigrants from foreign countries.

The US is also the most generous country in the world and donates the most money to various medical and nonprofit organizations compared to anywhere else globally.

j_bags42 , Nitish Meena / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#39

Not sure about every country, but the US has done a pretty good job with racial justice. Hear me out, I know we still have a lot of systemic issues and racism seems to be trendy these days but I am not aware of any other country that has had as much reckoning with racism as the US with things like the Civil Rights Movement and the Civil War over slavery. I am an immigrant and in my previous country, colorism and racism are very commonplace and to my understanding, this is the case all around the world. Many countries are just open about their overt discrimination and the people usually don't care. Here in the US we have some degree of shaming if someone says something horrendously racist and this normally doesn't slide in polite society. We still have a long way to go, but overall, we have done a pretty good job with addressing historic racism and making pluralistic and open society for people of all races.

Sachin96 Report

#40

Attracting talent and wealth.

America is very willing to incentivize the most talented people from around the world to come to the US. Companies are very willing to pay top dollar for top talent in innovative industries. The government and university system attracts the best students through high quality research, free expression, and ample post doc and networking opportunities. The US brain drains the intellectual elite of smaller countries, and absorbs them with huge salaries and green cards. The capital investment market is huge for startups, and everyone wants to get a slice of the rich consumer market. Singers and actors can easily live and work in the US.

The financial and banking sectors are healthy, large and stable. Even Chinese tech companies IPO on the NYSE. US corruption is low, and will not suddenly confiscate assets. The US dollar is the global reserve currency, and US cash and bonds are asset classes that retain their value long term. International millionaires can get visas through investment programs of 10 created jobs and approx $1.8 million. Billionaires are attracted to the stable and large market, the strong anti-socialist culture, and abundance of luxury goods and services.

Americans are willing to pay for the best talent, which helps them maintain their leading edge. They accepted Nazi rocket scientists with Operation Paperclip, and took in Soviet engineers after the fall of the Soviet Union. The US attracts software developers from everywhere: China, Europe, Russia...

The US is so attractive that it unintentionally leads to undesirable immigration. That would include the southern border crisis: where migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, China, and Africa all try to sneak into the US via the Darien Gap jungles and Mexico.

m_sobol Report

#41

Religious freedom. You can worship whatever you want, church, mosque, synagogue? Temple? You name it, you can build it. Halal meat? Kosher meat? You got it.

purpleprince33 Report

