Ah, the United States of America. Land of the free, home of the brave and home to a wide variety of individuals. As with any other country with such a large population, you’re bound to find some kooky people. But that’s just part of the fun, right? I’m from the US, and although I’m not always proud of it, as everyone I meet seems to have an opinion on it and knows much more about it than I often know about their respective countries, it will always hold a special place in my heart. It’s where I was born and raised, and my whole family lives there. So I might not bleed red, white, and blue, and I’m well aware that the country isn’t perfect, but I’m always happy to visit!

America’s Cultural Decline Into Idiocy might sound like a harsh name for a Facebook group, but it was created in good fun. It was launched on February 28th, 2015 by Aidan Hand, and it has amassed an impressive 232k members since then. When it comes to how the group was born, the creator shared in its about section, “Now, let me say this. I love America, and I love good old fashioned American culture, too. Baseball, Apple Pie, Family Values, Freedom, and national pride. With that said, there has been an undeniable ‘Dumbing Down’ of America in recent years.”