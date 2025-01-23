ADVERTISEMENT

Gardening is a hobby that gives you something really tangible: if done right, it can sustain you. In the U.S., growing your own food is quite popular. According to Raleigh Realty, 55% of American households have a garden.

Although lots of people do it, not all are so successful at it. A lot of things have to go right if you want to enjoy a good harvest: weather conditions, soil, and enough love and care. This time, we're celebrating the hilarious times people's gardening efforts yielded less than desirable results, courtesy of the Might Harvest subreddit.

More info: Reddit

#1

So Excited For My First Ever Eggplant Harvest! I'll Feed My Family For Nanoseconds With This Haul. Recipe Suggestions?

Two small eggplants in a hand, showcasing a gardening attempt with a less-than-mighty harvest.

ZodFrankNFurter Report

    #2

    Bountiful Harvest

    A tiny tomato on a lip balm tube on a kitchen counter, symbolizing a humorous gardening fail.

    ApolloBollo Report

    #3

    I Was So Excited When I Saw A Quarter-Sized Carrot Top Poking Through The Soil 😑

    A small, oddly-shaped carrot held between fingers, illustrating a gardening fail.

    Levangeline Report

    #4

    I Did It, I Grew A Watermelon!

    Tiny fruit slice next to a penny, illustrating gardening attempts with no mighty harvest.

    thebourgeois Report

    #5

    Should I Soak The Olive Or Turn It Into Oil?

    A small green pea in a person's hand symbolizes a gardening failure and a humorous lack of mighty harvest.

    MactionSnack Report

    #6

    I Found Even Smaller Tomatoes

    Tiny tomatoes compared to a penny in a person's hand, showcasing a gardening harvest failure.

    No_Lack5414 Report

    #7

    My Brother's Bountiful Corn Harvest!

    Unusual corn in a garden, symbolizing a failed harvest attempt.

    xx2983xx Report

    #8

    Yesterday’s Mighty Harvest Is Today’s Breakfast!

    Hand holding tiny fruit and vegetable skewer in a gardening attempt.

    Nemset Report

    #9

    Eggplant (Egg For Scale)

    A small eggplant next to an egg, illustrating a gardening fail with no mighty harvest.

    StrangeQuark1221 Report

    #10

    Decided To Harvest All Of My Chives To Make Chive Powder. Behold My Mighty Chive Powder Stash

    A hand holding a tiny jar of ground herbs, symbolizing a minimal gardening harvest.

    AidecaBlu Report

    #11

    Update From My Lemon Tree

    Hand holding two tiny, sliced fruits, showcasing a failed gardening harvest.

    OnePaleontologist598 Report

    #12

    Pineapple Pizza Toppings For Everyone!

    Hand holding a small pineapple plant, highlighting a gardening fail with no mighty harvest.

    sirene77 Report

    #13

    Apple Pie Anyone?

    Tiny apple held in a hand, showcasing a humorous gardening harvest failure.

    lita_elf Report

    #14

    My Only Cucumber This Year

    A small green fruit on a person's palm, with a curious cat inspecting it, illustrating a gardening fail.

    TheDMGothamDeserves Report

    #15

    I Planted Bananas On My Backyard

    Tiny bananas being held, showcasing a gardening fail with no mighty harvest.

    Afraid-Procedure5351 Report

    #16

    Alas, I Fear The Gallons Of Tomato Soup I Will Make With This Bountiful Harvest Will Mold Before It Can All Be Eaten. No One Could Ever Consume Such Quantity :(

    Hand holding small, yellow oddly-shaped tomatoes; spirit of gardening with little harvest.

    herfjoter Report

    #17

    I Think I Can Open A Soup Kitchen Now

    Hand holding small vegetables demonstrating a gardening attempt with a small harvest.

    Horror_Structure603 Report

    #18

    Time To Learn How To Preserve Asparagus, We'll Swim In It Soon!

    Blue pen next to a tiny green plant on graph paper, illustrating a failed gardening attempt at a mighty harvest.

    magic-creator Report

    #19

    I Was Told You Guys Would Appreciate This. Behold: My Ghost Pepper

    Tiny pepper next to a finger, illustrating a humorous gardening harvest failure.

    JMDubbz85 Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is about how big ours ended up on our ghost pepper plant too. First time we tried.

    #20

    If I Store It Correctly, This Carrot Should Last My Family All Winter!

    A hand holding a small carrot with a long stem, illustrating a gardening attempt without a mighty harvest.

    Cowboy_Like_Me- Report

    #21

    My First Ripe Habanero, And A Zucchini That Hid Under Weeds And Avoided Detection. The Zucchini Was Kind Enough To Say Hi To Me When I Found It! The Habanero Has Been Eaten And Was Nowhere Near As Spicy As I'd Expected

    A person holding a large zucchini with a small orange dot, showcasing a humorous gardening fail.

    ZodFrankNFurter Report

    #22

    10 Generations Of My People Will Never Know What It Feels Like To Be Hungry!

    Vegetables arranged in a smiley face, showing gardening spirit despite a lack of mighty harvest.

    PraiseTheRiverLord Report

    #23

    Many, Many Teeny Tiny Tomato Sandwiches In My Future

    Bowl of small cherry tomatoes in a garden, illustrating a humorous gardening attempt with a minimal harvest.

    DollChiaki Report

    #24

    Strawberry Shortcake, Anyone?

    Gardening fail: a small strawberry in hand next to a potted plant with lush green leaves.

    saucity Report

    #25

    Cucumbers Turned Out Great

    A small, underdeveloped green cucumber held in a hand, showcasing a gardening attempt without a mighty harvest.

    greenwitch_444 Report

    #26

    Well, At Least It's Pretty

    Colorful corn cobs held in a hand with a tattoo, showcasing gardening spirit without a mighty harvest.

    CTX800Beta Report

    #27

    Eggplant Smaller Than An Egg

    Hand holding a small, oddly shaped eggplant, symbolizing a failed gardening harvest.

    Episquender Report

    #28

    Just Thinking About All The Stew We Will Have

    Hand holding tiny vegetables, illustrating a failed gardening harvest on a granite kitchen countertop.

    Crystalyze13 Report

    #29

    Hello! I Was Told To Post My Tomatoes Here. 🍅

    Tiny garden harvest with various small red berries next to a 2 euro coin on an open hand.

    Melomakarono69 Report

    #30

    Biggest 'Cumber I Got

    A long green cucumber held by a hand, set against a colorful woven rug, highlighting a gardening mishap.

    Calavore Report

    #31

    A Bountiful Harvest! Cornbread For All…!

    Unsuccessful gardening attempt showing three small, oddly-shaped corn cobs on a dark surface.

    AwkwardDilophosaurus Report

    #32

    Behold My Mighty Sunflower!we’ll Be Eating Seeds All Winter

    A single yellow sunflower growing tall in a pot, symbolizing a gardening attempt without a mighty harvest.

    saucity Report

    #33

    B A N A N A

    A hand holding a small banana with its skin peeled back, humorously illustrating a gardening fail.

    vishli84000 Report

    #34

    My S*xy, Voluptuous Carrot

    A hand holding a small, oddly shaped carrot, illustrating a gardening attempt without a mighty harvest.

    clockwork0orange Report

    #35

    Very Large Banana

    Tiny banana held in hand, illustrating a gardening fail with no "mighty harvest".

    PeacockSwag Report

    #36

    My Sister Just Handed Me This

    Tiny green sprout in a person's palm, symbolizing an unsuccessful gardening attempt for a "mighty harvest."

    Project_Valkyrie Report

    #37

    Chili Bean Is Embarrassed By The Bountiful Harvest

    Dog looking at a tiny tomato in a person's hand, showing a gardening fail with no mighty harvest.

    pikadegallito Report

    #38

    This Tomato Is Way Too Big For My Basket

    Lego figure gardening with a large tomato, symbolizing gardening spirit but lacking a mighty harvest.

    Crystalyze13 Report

    #39

    Today’s Large Harvest!

    Tiny tomato placed between fingers, showing a small gardening harvest.

    Nemset Report

    #40

    I Think I Might Make Some Onion Rings

    Gardening attempt showing small harvested bulbs held in hand, demonstrating a less fruitful effort.

    SquidwardP*nis Report

    #41

    We're Making It Through The Winter With This One

    Tiny orange fruit on a ruler, showing a failed gardening harvest.

    Eben_D Report

    #42

    My Huge "Beefsteak" Tomato Harvest. Nothing Beefy About Them

    Failed gardening harvest with small tomatoes and few green beans on paper towels.

    jmsspring Report

    #43

    I Am Officially A Strawberry 🍓 Farmer

    Dried and shriveled strawberries in a pot, a humorous gardening fail without a mighty harvest.

    Timeon Report

    #44

    I Was Told You Would Appreciate This

    Single tiny pepper on a white plate with crushed red pepper flakes, showcasing a gardening harvest fail.

    Majestic-Hippo-146 Report

    #45

    Behold! Out Of My Ten Blueberry Bushes!

    A single blueberry on a small plant, illustrating a gardening attempt with minimal harvest.

    sneakybrat82 Report

    #46

    Recipe Says To Use Two Lemons

    Small lime next to a large grapefruit, illustrating a gardening attempt with a surprising harvest size.

    Strangeling3 Report

    #47

    Lemonade, Anyone? (Normal Lemon For Scale)

    Lemon with produce sticker and small seeds, illustrating a gardening attempt with no mighty harvest.

    Four_Five_Four_Six_B Report

    #48

    Jalapeno Anyone? 😏

    Person holding a tiny plant sprout, illustrating a gardening attempt without a mighty harvest.

    esorzil Report

    #49

    Watered Every Day For Months

    Tiny watermelon with seeds, cut open, next to a coin, highlighting a humorous gardening attempt and small harvest.

    RadiantlyRose Report

    #50

    Onion Soup, Anyone?

    A tiny garlic bulb held in a person's hand, illustrating a gardening attempt without a mighty harvest.

    UneCitron Report

    #51

    The Sun Shined Down, The Rain Poured Forth, And We Were Blessed With A Mighty Tomato Harvest

    Gardening fail: A tiny red vegetable held between fingers, showcasing a less-than-mighty harvest.

    KaleidoscopeSad7730 Report

    #52

    My $100 Water Bill Watermelon

    Man smiling while holding a small watermelon, showcasing a gardening fail.

    Clear-Sport4461 Report

    #53

    What Should I Do With All My Leftover Watermelon After I Cut This Up?

    Close-up of a small green seed resting in a person's palm, highlighting a gardening failure without a mighty harvest.

    benphillips_ Report

    #54

    My Mom’s Quote “Cherry Tomato.”

    Person holding a deformed tomato in a kitchen, illustrating a gardening fail without a mighty harvest.

    zacandlegos Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think there were cherry tomato seeds in the bag labelled "cherry tomato".

    #55

    I'll Be Baked All Winter

    A small plant held above a pot, reflecting a failed gardening attempt without a mighty harvest.

    haldeigosh Report

    #56

    My Neighbors Sunflower Has A Comically Small Bloom For It's Massive Size

    Tall sunflower growing beside a house, showcasing a humorous gardening fail.

    samanthablanks1 Report

    #57

    I Don't Have Enough Space In My Refrigerator, Anyone Want To Share?

    Hand holding a tiny melon, showcasing a gardening attempt with a small harvest.

    ShockFreak Report

    #58

    Behold This Giant Lime - My First Lime Harvest

    Tiny green fruit next to a fork on a speckled surface, highlighting a gardening attempt with a small harvest.

    Musasmelody Report

    #59

    The Whole Block Will Feast Tonight 💪

    A small carrot in a person's hand, highlighting a gardening failure and lack of a mighty harvest.

    treetop62 Report

    #60

    I've Been Blessed With Cucumbers This Year

    Three small, oddly shaped green vegetables next to a coin on a wooden surface, illustrating a gardening fail.

    abraabraka Report

    #61

    We Feast! Obligatory Bananas For Scale

    Pineapple and bananas on a striped cloth, illustrating a gardening attempt without a mighty harvest.

    Ongoing_Disaster Report

    #62

    Don’t Know How I’m Gonna Can It All!

    Person holding a small, unripe ear of corn, illustrating a gardening fail.

    RedTourmas Report

    #63

    Prayers Have Been Answered — An Entire Kernel!

    Failed gardening attempt with a single corn kernel on a cob.

    CactusJuiceLtd Report

    #64

    3 Months Later 😅

    Hand holding a tiny carrot, highlighting a humorous gardening failure.

    Alittlecock Report

    #65

    Harvested My First Corncob

    Hand holding small, colorful corn cob, symbolizing a gardening attempt with a modest harvest.

    AKay0123 Report

    #66

    Free Lemonade For All!

    A small banana, illustrating a humorous gardening fail with a surprising harvest size.

    EntertainerSad Report

    #67

    Salsa For Everyone!

    Tiny tomato harvest next to a coin, highlighting a gardening misadventure.

    Multigrain_Migraine Report

    #68

    Potatoes For Days!

    A hand holding two small potatoes, symbolizing a gardening attempt without a mighty harvest.

    KellyMcAnnD Report

    #69

    A Bountiful Harvest Of Potato Indeed

    Hand holding small potatoes, illustrating a gardening attempt without a mighty harvest.

    stab_me_ Report

    #70

    A Bountiful Harvest Bestowed Upon The Land

    Hand holding a tiny tomato, highlighting a humorous gardening harvest fail.

    SkogMum Report

    #71

    Just Need A Tiny Bottle Of Champagne And A Tiny Hot Tub

    Close-up of a hand holding a small, undergrown red strawberry, illustrating a gardening attempt without a mighty harvest.

    Natasha10005 Report

    #72

    Imagine How Many Smoothies I Can Make

    Tiny, shriveled strawberry on a wooden surface, highlighting a gardening fail and absence of a mighty harvest.

    xoSillyTrinketxo Report

    #73

    Two Watermelons Should Last Me Through The Rest Of The Summer For Sure

    Tiny watermelons sliced open, showing a humorous gardening failure with no "mighty harvest".

    sammiejo427 Report

    #74

    My Awesome Tomato Harvest

    A small tomato in a hand, under sunlight, showcasing a gardening attempt without a mighty harvest.

    Organic-Criticism-76 Report

    #75

    I’m So Proud ☺️

    Hand holding a small seedling with roots exposed, illustrating a gardening attempt that didn't yield a mighty harvest.

    Prudent_Direction752 Report

    #76

    16 Weeks Of Growing Turnips

    Small, unsuccessful garden harvest laying on a paper towel, showcasing tiny root vegetables.

    aquamarinealyssa Report

    #77

    I Will Also Have Bulk Sunflower Seeds

    Gardening fail: Small sunflower beside a wooden fence with a thumbs-up gesture nearby.

    skipyeahbuddy Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Give him more time, he'll eventually be two storeys tall and you'll wonder what on earth happened there.

