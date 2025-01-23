Although lots of people do it, not all are so successful at it. A lot of things have to go right if you want to enjoy a good harvest: weather conditions, soil, and enough love and care. This time, we're celebrating the hilarious times people's gardening efforts yielded less than desirable results, courtesy of the Might Harvest subreddit .

Gardening is a hobby that gives you something really tangible: if done right, it can sustain you. In the U.S., growing your own food is quite popular. According to Raleigh Realty , 55% of American households have a garden.

#1 So Excited For My First Ever Eggplant Harvest! I'll Feed My Family For Nanoseconds With This Haul. Recipe Suggestions? Share icon

#2 Bountiful Harvest Share icon

#3 I Was So Excited When I Saw A Quarter-Sized Carrot Top Poking Through The Soil 😑 Share icon

#4 I Did It, I Grew A Watermelon! Share icon

#5 Should I Soak The Olive Or Turn It Into Oil? Share icon

#6 I Found Even Smaller Tomatoes Share icon

#7 My Brother's Bountiful Corn Harvest! Share icon

#8 Yesterday’s Mighty Harvest Is Today’s Breakfast! Share icon

#9 Eggplant (Egg For Scale) Share icon

#10 Decided To Harvest All Of My Chives To Make Chive Powder. Behold My Mighty Chive Powder Stash Share icon

#11 Update From My Lemon Tree Share icon

#12 Pineapple Pizza Toppings For Everyone! Share icon

#13 Apple Pie Anyone? Share icon

#14 My Only Cucumber This Year Share icon

#15 I Planted Bananas On My Backyard Share icon

#16 Alas, I Fear The Gallons Of Tomato Soup I Will Make With This Bountiful Harvest Will Mold Before It Can All Be Eaten. No One Could Ever Consume Such Quantity :( Share icon

#17 I Think I Can Open A Soup Kitchen Now Share icon

#18 Time To Learn How To Preserve Asparagus, We'll Swim In It Soon! Share icon

#19 I Was Told You Guys Would Appreciate This. Behold: My Ghost Pepper Share icon

#20 If I Store It Correctly, This Carrot Should Last My Family All Winter! Share icon

#21 My First Ripe Habanero, And A Zucchini That Hid Under Weeds And Avoided Detection. The Zucchini Was Kind Enough To Say Hi To Me When I Found It! The Habanero Has Been Eaten And Was Nowhere Near As Spicy As I'd Expected Share icon

#22 10 Generations Of My People Will Never Know What It Feels Like To Be Hungry! Share icon

#23 Many, Many Teeny Tiny Tomato Sandwiches In My Future Share icon

#24 Strawberry Shortcake, Anyone? Share icon

#25 Cucumbers Turned Out Great Share icon

#26 Well, At Least It's Pretty Share icon

#27 Eggplant Smaller Than An Egg Share icon

#28 Just Thinking About All The Stew We Will Have Share icon

#29 Hello! I Was Told To Post My Tomatoes Here. 🍅 Share icon

#30 Biggest 'Cumber I Got Share icon

#31 A Bountiful Harvest! Cornbread For All…! Share icon

#32 Behold My Mighty Sunflower!we’ll Be Eating Seeds All Winter Share icon

#33 B A N A N A Share icon

#34 My S*xy, Voluptuous Carrot Share icon

#35 Very Large Banana Share icon

#36 My Sister Just Handed Me This Share icon

#37 Chili Bean Is Embarrassed By The Bountiful Harvest Share icon

#38 This Tomato Is Way Too Big For My Basket Share icon

#39 Today’s Large Harvest! Share icon

#40 I Think I Might Make Some Onion Rings Share icon

#41 We're Making It Through The Winter With This One Share icon

#42 My Huge "Beefsteak" Tomato Harvest. Nothing Beefy About Them Share icon

#43 I Am Officially A Strawberry 🍓 Farmer Share icon

#44 I Was Told You Would Appreciate This Share icon

#45 Behold! Out Of My Ten Blueberry Bushes! Share icon

#46 Recipe Says To Use Two Lemons Share icon

#47 Lemonade, Anyone? (Normal Lemon For Scale) Share icon

#48 Jalapeno Anyone? 😏 Share icon

#49 Watered Every Day For Months Share icon

#50 Onion Soup, Anyone? Share icon

#51 The Sun Shined Down, The Rain Poured Forth, And We Were Blessed With A Mighty Tomato Harvest Share icon

#52 My $100 Water Bill Watermelon Share icon

#53 What Should I Do With All My Leftover Watermelon After I Cut This Up? Share icon

#54 My Mom’s Quote “Cherry Tomato.” Share icon

#55 I'll Be Baked All Winter Share icon

#56 My Neighbors Sunflower Has A Comically Small Bloom For It's Massive Size Share icon

#57 I Don't Have Enough Space In My Refrigerator, Anyone Want To Share? Share icon

#58 Behold This Giant Lime - My First Lime Harvest Share icon

#59 The Whole Block Will Feast Tonight 💪 Share icon

#60 I've Been Blessed With Cucumbers This Year Share icon

#61 We Feast! Obligatory Bananas For Scale Share icon

#62 Don’t Know How I’m Gonna Can It All! Share icon

#63 Prayers Have Been Answered — An Entire Kernel! Share icon

#64 3 Months Later 😅 Share icon

#65 Harvested My First Corncob Share icon

#66 Free Lemonade For All! Share icon

#67 Salsa For Everyone! Share icon

#68 Potatoes For Days! Share icon

#69 A Bountiful Harvest Of Potato Indeed Share icon

#70 A Bountiful Harvest Bestowed Upon The Land Share icon

#71 Just Need A Tiny Bottle Of Champagne And A Tiny Hot Tub Share icon

#72 Imagine How Many Smoothies I Can Make Share icon

#73 Two Watermelons Should Last Me Through The Rest Of The Summer For Sure Share icon

#74 My Awesome Tomato Harvest Share icon

#75 I’m So Proud ☺️ Share icon

#76 16 Weeks Of Growing Turnips Share icon