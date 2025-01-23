77 Times People Got Into The Spirit Of Gardening But Failed To Get A “Mighty Harvest” (New Pics)
Gardening is a hobby that gives you something really tangible: if done right, it can sustain you. In the U.S., growing your own food is quite popular. According to Raleigh Realty, 55% of American households have a garden.
Although lots of people do it, not all are so successful at it. A lot of things have to go right if you want to enjoy a good harvest: weather conditions, soil, and enough love and care. This time, we're celebrating the hilarious times people's gardening efforts yielded less than desirable results, courtesy of the Might Harvest subreddit.
More info: Reddit
