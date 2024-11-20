ADVERTISEMENT

When someone talks about a huge creature that can easily weigh 200 pounds, grows to around 32 inches tall while standing on all fours, and has been bred explicitly for hunting, it’s easy to imagine a terrifying beast that they’d rather never encounter face to face. Fortunately, in this case, such an assumption couldn’t be more wrong.

Dubbed the “Gentle Giant,” the animal described above is the wonderfully adorable Great Dane, who, despite its intimidating appearance, is one of the goofiest fur balls you’ll ever meet. These days, instead of hunting, this dog can more often be found lazing on a couch with humans, which often results in a ton of hilarious pics that we then bring to you. Scroll down to see them!

#1

Getting Comfortable

Getting Comfortable

#2

This Great Dane

This Great Dane

#3

Thought I’d Share Our Great Dane

Thought I’d Share Our Great Dane

Name: Sorbonne Age: 5yrs old. Weight: 66kg. Identifies as: Small lap dog Favourite Activity: Walks or pulling on her ragger Favourite Snack: Ham Naughtiest move: Jumping on the kitchen counter and taking a chunk out of the Christmas turkey Biggest Fear: Bicycles

Being one of the world’s biggest dog breeds, Great Danes are truly mesmerizing and quite unique animals. One of the biggest factors that makes them stand out so much is their elegant appearance, as there are 10 officially recognized coat hues and/or patterns: black, black and white, blue, brindle, fawn, harlequin, mantle, merle, white, and silver. 

And yet, despite their humongous size, these Gentle Giants are exactly as their nickname suggests—gentle. One of their best-known traits is their ignorance of their size; they almost always neglect the fact that they’re too big to be lap dogs.

#4

Feeling That Friday Energy 🤪

Feeling That Friday Energy 🤪

#5

Happy Friday! 💙

Happy Friday! 💙

#6

The Hardest Life

The Hardest Life

There are plenty of other ways in which these adorable dogs seem to reject the idea that they’re supposed to be elegant and intimidating. For example, Zeus who, back in 2022, received the Guinness World Record for being the world’s tallest living dog at just over 41 inches, was afraid of rain, which says a lot about his character. 

Incidentally, the tallest dog ever recorded in human history is another Great Dane with the same name. Receiving his record way back in 2008, 155-pound Zeus measured 44 inches, reaching a whopping 7 feet 4 inches when standing on his hind legs. For reference, this would’ve made him as tall as Serbian basketball player Boban Marjanović, who can almost dunk without jumping.

#7

Does Anyone Else’s Dane Always Rest Their Head On Something As If It’s Too Heavy 😅

Does Anyone Else’s Dane Always Rest Their Head On Something As If It’s Too Heavy 😅

#8

Little Too Big For The Chair

Little Too Big For The Chair

#9

My Lips And I Are A Package Deal - Cute And Loveable 😘

My Lips And I Are A Package Deal - Cute And Loveable 😘

However, aside from their impressive size, Great Danes have plenty of other interesting facts. Descending from the Molossian dogs of Ancient Greece, they’re actually neither Greek nor Danish, despite what their name or origins might suggest. Instead, they come from Germany, and are even its national dog breed. 

Or perhaps you’d like to know that Chinese writings dating as far back as 1121 B.C., as well as ancient Egyptian drawings, depicted dogs exactly like the Gentle Giants? And if you found that interesting, you might also like to know that in the Middle Ages, these mesmerizing dogs were thought to protect people from nightmares and ward off ghosts and evil spirits.

This last bit is actually part of the reason why Scooby-Doo himself is a Great Dane. Of course, arguably the more important part of the character’s creation was the fact that his creator, Iwao Takamoto, was inspired by a dog of the same breed and name—minus the ‘Doo’—that he owned at the time. 
#10

I Just Want To Be In The Front Seat With Mom🥺

I Just Want To Be In The Front Seat With Mom🥺

#11

The Only One In Our Family Still Enjoying The Stay At Home Order

The Only One In Our Family Still Enjoying The Stay At Home Order

#12

Topher's 1st Birthday Is This Friday! Ten Weeks, Six Months, And Yesterday

Topher's 1st Birthday Is This Friday! Ten Weeks, Six Months, And Yesterday

Ultimately, if there ever were dogs that you could call the embodiment of the saying “Don’t judge the book by its cover,” it’s Great Danes. And that’s exactly what’s so great about them because it shows us that no detail beyond our control can ever define who we truly are. In the end, it’s all in our hands, and everything is up to us.

But hey, who knows? No one can say for sure that there aren’t any super serious and fearless Not-So-Gentle Giants out there, fighting nightmares and ghosts, protecting the world from evil spirits. After all, most myths and legends carry at least a grain of truth. 

What did you think about these pictures? Have you had your fill or do you hunger for more? Share it all in the comments below!
#13

Our 9 1/2 Year Old Great Dane Pearl By The Fire Last Night...she Was Shivering So She Got A Blanket!

Our 9 1/2 Year Old Great Dane Pearl By The Fire Last Night...she Was Shivering So She Got A Blanket!

#14

Brother's Great Dane Had My Dad's Lil Man Straight Shook By His Mere Existence

Brother's Great Dane Had My Dad's Lil Man Straight Shook By His Mere Existence

#15

I Think I Have A “Petite” Girl. How Big Are Your Danes?

I Think I Have A “Petite” Girl. How Big Are Your Danes?

Hey guys! I would love to know how big (or small) your pups are! This is my goofy girl, Ivy🥰. She is 16 months old. At her last vet visit she only weighed 104lb, but her weight is perfect for her frame currently. I’m thinking she just might be on the “tiny” side. What do you guys think?

#16

After A Long Weekend Of Hiking And Rollerblading

After A Long Weekend Of Hiking And Rollerblading

#17

Great Dane Doing What Great Danes Do Best

Great Dane Doing What Great Danes Do Best

#18

The Reaction I Get When I Tell Him To Get Off The Chair

The Reaction I Get When I Tell Him To Get Off The Chair

#19

Great Dane vs. Puppy

Great Dane vs. Puppy

#20

My Great Dane, Jumping For A Tennis Ball

My Great Dane, Jumping For A Tennis Ball

#21

Hello! I’m Brewski And These Are My Cushions

Hello! I’m Brewski And These Are My Cushions

#22

My Friend Looked Out Her Window This Morning And Saw Her Great Dane In Great Thought Sitting At The Table!

My Friend Looked Out Her Window This Morning And Saw Her Great Dane In Great Thought Sitting At The Table!

#23

Great Dane Puppy Sitting On Labrador's Head

Great Dane Puppy Sitting On Labrador's Head

#24

Otis, My 8 Week Old Great Dane

Otis, My 8 Week Old Great Dane

#25

Oh Hey.... Didn’t See You There

Oh Hey.... Didn’t See You There

#26

Hiding After Being Fussed At

Hiding After Being Fussed At

#27

The World's Gentlest Giant On Foster Duty

The World's Gentlest Giant On Foster Duty

#28

Ollivander Identifies As A Lap Dog. Side Note. He’s 6 Months Old 😂

Ollivander Identifies As A Lap Dog. Side Note. He’s 6 Months Old 😂

#29

Our Handsome 10 Year Old Great Dane

Our Handsome 10 Year Old Great Dane

#30

He Won’t Stop Growing - Send Help

He Won’t Stop Growing - Send Help

#31

It’s A Big Ass Great Dane In My Building .. And Every Morning Trinidad Give Him A Hug Like They Grew Up Together 😂

It’s A Big Ass Great Dane In My Building .. And Every Morning Trinidad Give Him A Hug Like They Grew Up Together 😂

#32

My Boy Sleeps In The Goofiest Positions

My Boy Sleeps In The Goofiest Positions

#33

Happy To Say I Got My New Quarantine Buddy Loki!

Happy To Say I Got My New Quarantine Buddy Loki!

#34

He's Big, But He Doesn't Realize It. Every Morning At 5:30 He Runs Up From His Crate To Get A Few Snuggle Minutes In Before We Leave For Work

He's Big, But He Doesn't Realize It. Every Morning At 5:30 He Runs Up From His Crate To Get A Few Snuggle Minutes In Before We Leave For Work

#35

Big Dog Meets Little Cat

Big Dog Meets Little Cat

#36

My Parents Great Dane Enjoys Sitting On The Island Chairs Like This

My Parents Great Dane Enjoys Sitting On The Island Chairs Like This

#37

Duke And Me Looking For People We Could Randomly Bark At

Duke And Me Looking For People We Could Randomly Bark At

#38

Little Pumpkin 🎃 😍

Little Pumpkin 🎃 😍

#39

A Lovely Pic Of Mine With My Mummy And My Sister Fleur. Hello To All My New Followers 💗💗💗

A Lovely Pic Of Mine With My Mummy And My Sister Fleur. Hello To All My New Followers 💗💗💗

#40

"Draw Me Like One Of Your Great Danes"

"Draw Me Like One Of Your Great Danes"

#41

My Puppy, Hodor (Great Dane/Irish Wolfhound) And His New Friend Dewey At Puppy Preschool. Hodor Is 10 Weeks And Dewey Is 11 Weeks

My Puppy, Hodor (Great Dane/Irish Wolfhound) And His New Friend Dewey At Puppy Preschool. Hodor Is 10 Weeks And Dewey Is 11 Weeks

#42

I Seriously Cannot Even! Todays Daycare Photo Of My Girl Who Is Absolutely Smitten With George, The Great Dane! The Face Says It All

I Seriously Cannot Even! Todays Daycare Photo Of My Girl Who Is Absolutely Smitten With George, The Great Dane! The Face Says It All

#43

Our Kitten Sitting Between Our Great Danes Paws

Our Kitten Sitting Between Our Great Danes Paws

#44

I Photographed True Love Today ❤️

I Photographed True Love Today ❤️

A 135lbs Great Dane and a 10lbs ginger kitty = true love!

Wish I was the proud owner of these two bffs, but these cuties belong to my older sister. I just get the honor of witnessing their heart melting cuddle sessions for the next few days. I hope they bring some smiles to you all, especially if you are finding yourself in need of some warmth.

#45

Darla Ate My Daughter’s Two Slices Of Pizza While She Was In The Restroom 😂

Darla Ate My Daughter’s Two Slices Of Pizza While She Was In The Restroom 😂

No regrets on Darla’s end lol. She’s a Pit Bull/Great Dane mix with some lab in there, confirmed by DNA. 1 year old 🎉

#46

Happy Mother’s Day To All The Moms, Dog Moms And Moms At Heart. 💖

Happy Mother’s Day To All The Moms, Dog Moms And Moms At Heart. 💖

#47

Meet Tucker😍🥰🤍

Meet Tucker😍🥰🤍

#48

Pop The Bottles Girls 🍾 Weekend Is Coming! 🎉

Pop The Bottles Girls 🍾 Weekend Is Coming! 🎉

#49

Some Days Are All About Chasing Sticks In The Water 🪵

Some Days Are All About Chasing Sticks In The Water 🪵

#50

“Tom. Get Off My Sofa!”

“Tom. Get Off My Sofa!”

#51

Life Is Not Easy, You Know ?

Life Is Not Easy, You Know ?

#52

A Happy High Four & Toothy Grin From Ellie To Start The Day

A Happy High Four & Toothy Grin From Ellie To Start The Day

#53

Dane Waiting For Food

Dane Waiting For Food

#54

Taz

Taz

#55

Happy Holi-Danes!

Happy Holi-Danes!

#56

Small Car Big Dog

Small Car Big Dog

#57

Introducting The Great Dane To The Kitties

Introducting The Great Dane To The Kitties

#58

My Great Dane Thinks He’s Small

My Great Dane Thinks He’s Small

#59

Big Dogs Can Be Scared At The Vet Too!

Big Dogs Can Be Scared At The Vet Too!

#60

Grandma And Great Grandson

Grandma And Great Grandson

#61

Carl Is A 4 Month Old Great Dane And He Is Available For A Nose Boop If Your Friday Isn’t Going Great

Carl Is A 4 Month Old Great Dane And He Is Available For A Nose Boop If Your Friday Isn’t Going Great

#62

Napping With A Great Dane

Napping With A Great Dane

#63

Found Our Great Dane Sleeping Like This

Found Our Great Dane Sleeping Like This

#64

My Great Dane Watches Movies Like A Human And Thinks I'm The Weird One

My Great Dane Watches Movies Like A Human And Thinks I'm The Weird One

#65

First Time Our 3 Year Old Great Dane Met Our 2 Month Old Great Dane

First Time Our 3 Year Old Great Dane Met Our 2 Month Old Great Dane

#66

My Blue Eyed Blue Great Dane Juno

My Blue Eyed Blue Great Dane Juno

#67

Great Dane In A Small Bed. Her Great Dane Sized Bed Is Right There For Her. But No

Great Dane In A Small Bed. Her Great Dane Sized Bed Is Right There For Her. But No

#68

Friday Boop 👆🏻

Friday Boop 👆🏻

#69

Babushka Dog Says Come Sit By Our Fire And Warm Your Bones

Babushka Dog Says Come Sit By Our Fire And Warm Your Bones

Had to run outside in a hurry because SOMEONE decided to wait until it was pouring to have to pee. She takes forever to dry off if she gets wet, but I couldn't find her rain jacket in a hurry. I used a Velcro-fastening bath towel and her dearly departed (and much smaller) lab sister's raincoat to protect her from the downpour.

#70

Is The Dog Behind That Beautiful Horse?

Is The Dog Behind That Beautiful Horse?

#71

Some Mornings, The Stairs Are Just Too Much Effort

Some Mornings, The Stairs Are Just Too Much Effort

#72

What A Handsome Young Man! Happy Birthday Nash! 🐶🎂❤️

What A Handsome Young Man! Happy Birthday Nash! 🐶🎂❤️

#73

But Why????…

But Why????…

#74

Not My Best Angle 📸

Not My Best Angle 📸

#75

That One Friend When You're Trying To Take A Photo Together

That One Friend When You're Trying To Take A Photo Together

#76

Our Great Dane Puppy Has Tripled In Size (20 To 61 Lbs) In The 8 Weeks Since We Got Her, Making Her Baby Teeth Look Super Tiny And Far Apart

Our Great Dane Puppy Has Tripled In Size (20 To 61 Lbs) In The 8 Weeks Since We Got Her, Making Her Baby Teeth Look Super Tiny And Far Apart

