50 Memes That Show The Silly Things ‘Bros’ Joke About
Internet memes may have been around for a while, but they never seem to go out of style. A noteworthy one can still draw laughs in this day and age of jump-cut videos and shorter attention spans.
Today, we’re looking at the epic.like.bro Instagram page. The name may suggest masculinity, but it features memes for everyone to enjoy. Scroll long enough, and you may find at least one that best relates to you.
But we’ve picked out some of the posts that caught our attention. If you’re having a lethargic day, let this list be your pick-me-up.
This post may include affiliate links.
As of this posting, the account has 579,000 followers. To live up to its name, it features a lot of humor that “bros” will get a kick out of. As you will see, many of these memes are created from a male perspective but are generally relatable.
Memes have existed longer than generally perceived. Evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins first coined the term in 1976, mentioning it in his bestseller The Selfish Gene.
Dawkins defined a meme as an idea, style, or behavior that spreads within a culture.
But what exactly makes a meme go viral? Why do some easily garner thousands of shares while others fall by the wayside? Dawkins gave three criteria, which sociologist Dr. Nicki Lisa Cole mentioned in her article for ThoughtCo.
“(1) Copy-fidelity: the possibility that the thing in question can be accurately copied; (2) Fecundity, the speed at which the thing is replicated; (3) Longevity, or staying power.”
According to experts, replicability is a key factor in what makes a meme. As mentioned by Dr. Cole, "Many people, beyond the first person to do it, must be able to do it or recreate it, whether it's a real-life behavior or a digital file."
Hebrew University of Jerusalem professor Limor Shifman shares a similar sentiment.
"A text that just spreads well, and a lot of people see it, is not a meme," Shifman told BBC. "It's viral. But if a lot of people create their own versions then it becomes a group of texts and then it's a meme."
Or the continuous cycle of plates, cutlery, pans, et cetera that gets dirty?
Many memes capture the mundaneness of life and can express one’s emotions. Author and sociologist Paolo Gerbaudo explains:
“We can see not just the new ways people do things or the new ways people express themselves in public but also some of the themes, some of the anxieties or desires people have. All of these complex issues are reflected in things like memes.”
Relatability is another factor that makes a successful meme, and this Instagram page is proof of it. According to University of Amsterdam lecturer Idil Gadip, this is what separates viral memes from those that appeal to a niche audience.
“You don’t have to necessarily be embedded in internet subculture to understand what it’s saying. And the final thing I think is, it’s the most basic thing but it’s very hard to replicate, is that it should be fun to look at, and fun to share.”
I can see the melting chocolate, but the half soggy cone not so much.
Since memes are such powerful tools in the digital age, they’ve also been used for political communication. According to Shifman, they serve a dual purpose.
“[Memes] unsettle power balances and allow normal people to express their voice, to express their anxieties. On the other hand… memes could also be forces of governments, they’re now used by powerful corporations, they’re also used by extremists of all kinds.”
One example of a timely political meme drew traction in late 2021. Here, the image is meant to downplay Russia’s denial of its plans to launch an attack on Ukraine.
Another meme poked fun at Russia’s neighboring countries, insinuating how much of a headache it must be to live within the region.
Ultimately, experts agree that memes will remain embedded in internet culture for the foreseeable future because “it’s a very stable way of expressing your individuality and your communality.”
“They’re neutral modes of communication. You can make meaning out of memes depending on what you want to express,” Gadip says.
When I was about 3, I tried the same thing with a croissant. I planted the tip and waited for it to grow. My mom and dad made it for me :)
Do you guys read the entire article or just skip to the memes?
Do you guys read the entire article or just skip to the memes?