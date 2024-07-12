ADVERTISEMENT

Internet memes may have been around for a while, but they never seem to go out of style. A noteworthy one can still draw laughs in this day and age of jump-cut videos and shorter attention spans. 

Today, we’re looking at the epic.like.bro Instagram page. The name may suggest masculinity, but it features memes for everyone to enjoy. Scroll long enough, and you may find at least one that best relates to you. 

But we’ve picked out some of the posts that caught our attention. If you’re having a lethargic day, let this list be your pick-me-up.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

As of this posting, the account has 579,000 followers. To live up to its name, it features a lot of humor that “bros” will get a kick out of. As you will see, many of these memes are created from a male perspective but are generally relatable.  
#4

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

Memes have existed longer than generally perceived. Evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins first coined the term in 1976, mentioning it in his bestseller The Selfish Gene

Dawkins defined a meme as an idea, style, or behavior that spreads within a culture. 
#7

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#8

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

But what exactly makes a meme go viral? Why do some easily garner thousands of shares while others fall by the wayside? Dawkins gave three criteria, which sociologist Dr. Nicki Lisa Cole mentioned in her article for ThoughtCo

“(1) Copy-fidelity: the possibility that the thing in question can be accurately copied; (2) Fecundity, the speed at which the thing is replicated; (3) Longevity, or staying power.”
#10

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

According to experts, replicability is a key factor in what makes a meme. As mentioned by Dr. Cole, "Many people, beyond the first person to do it, must be able to do it or recreate it, whether it's a real-life behavior or a digital file."

Hebrew University of Jerusalem professor Limor Shifman shares a similar sentiment. 

"A text that just spreads well, and a lot of people see it, is not a meme," Shifman told BBC. "It's viral. But if a lot of people create their own versions then it becomes a group of texts and then it's a meme."

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
32 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or the continuous cycle of plates, cutlery, pans, et cetera that gets dirty?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#14

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Many memes capture the mundaneness of life and can express one’s emotions. Author and sociologist Paolo Gerbaudo explains: 

“We can see not just the new ways people do things or the new ways people express themselves in public but also some of the themes, some of the anxieties or desires people have. All of these complex issues are reflected in things like memes.”
#16

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
nickielarue avatar
Kalikima
Kalikima
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's how I feel when I come in from outside, it was 122°f today, we're having a heat wave here in Arizona..

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
catchat avatar
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When all you hear back is "yep", "uh huh", "sure", "gotcha", your story is nowhere close to interesting and it's just a polite way your friend is saying "STFU!"

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply

Relatability is another factor that makes a successful meme, and this Instagram page is proof of it. According to University of Amsterdam lecturer Idil Gadip, this is what separates viral memes from those that appeal to a niche audience. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“You don’t have to necessarily be embedded in internet subculture to understand what it’s saying. And the final thing I think is, it’s the most basic thing but it’s very hard to replicate, is that it should be fun to look at, and fun to share.”

#19

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can see the melting chocolate, but the half soggy cone not so much.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Since memes are such powerful tools in the digital age, they’ve also been used for political communication. According to Shifman, they serve a dual purpose. 

“[Memes] unsettle power balances and allow normal people to express their voice, to express their anxieties. On the other hand… memes could also be forces of governments, they’re now used by powerful corporations, they’re also used by extremists of all kinds.”

#22

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#24

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

One example of a timely political meme drew traction in late 2021. Here, the image is meant to downplay Russia’s denial of its plans to launch an attack on Ukraine. 

Another meme poked fun at Russia’s neighboring countries, insinuating how much of a headache it must be to live within the region.

#25

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Ultimately, experts agree that memes will remain embedded in internet culture for the foreseeable future because “it’s a very stable way of expressing your individuality and your communality.”

“They’re neutral modes of communication. You can make meaning out of memes depending on what you want to express,” Gadip says. 
#28

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#30

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
pterrzsahegyi_1 avatar
DadManBlues
DadManBlues
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was about 3, I tried the same thing with a croissant. I planted the tip and waited for it to grow. My mom and dad made it for me :)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#35

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, I don't like a lot of people so I guess we're even.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#38

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
nickielarue avatar
Kalikima
Kalikima
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I read that first as "Biebers destroying..." l I need to go to bed..

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#45

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

Funny-Epic-Bro-Memes

epic.like.bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
catchat avatar
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is just me for the past year starting menopause. 🤣

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!