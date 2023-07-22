Sort of like the deep sea, the internet has layers to it. Most of the time, we are on the surface, or maybe a few feet deep, where things are familiar enough to navigate. But, like those videos from the depths of the ocean, every once in a while, something a bit more strange pops up to the surface. 

The “Weird Side Of The Internet” Facebook page is dedicated to documenting those weird and unusual images and posts online. We got in touch with the page’s admins to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite images, and be sure to comment your thoughts below. 

Duolingobird
Duolingobird
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish I never clicked on this page.

#3

The-Weird-Side-Of-The-Internet

theweirdsideoftheinternet Report

SkyBlueandBlack
SkyBlueandBlack
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Huh. And here I thought those stickers were just for Jeeps.

Bored Panda got in touch with the team behind the “Weird Side Of The Internet” and they were kind enough to answer some of our questions. We wanted to know what event prompted them to make the page in the first place. “The birth of our page carries a fascinating story. We launched the initiative on Facebook in September 2015 with the idea of gathering the most curious and eccentric content from the web, often devoid of additional information beyond the material itself.”

“The inspiration for the Italian name "La Parte Strana dell'Internet" (The Weird Side of the Internet) came from "The Weird Side Of Youtube". This was a sort of virtual journey that led users to explore a series of suggested videos, ultimately discovering unexpected content often relegated to the darkest corners of Youtube.”
Maytheblahaj
Maytheblahaj
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No! Of course you got something, silly! A piece of paper!

“This unusual journey offered a vision of videos far from the mainstream, and you would often stumble upon quite unusual experiments. From this philosophy, "La Parte Strana dell'Internet" was born. Our goal was to collect and disseminate content that, although it appeared strange and out of the ordinary, possessed an undeniable charm. The idea was to share this peculiar aspect of the internet with a community, giving life to an entirely new experience, and it is still our mission today.”
#8

The-Weird-Side-Of-The-Internet

theweirdsideoftheinternet Report

Mike Fitzpatrick
Mike Fitzpatrick
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Big trouble if I buy it tonight. I'm scary on my best day, but me in shorts, walking through walls for eternity? Folks will burn my place down and salt the ashes.

._.
._.
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Greeks: *bombastic side eye*

As explorers of the weirder part of the net, we do have to salute the group behind the page, as most of these posts might simply disappear without proper documentation. But we also were curious to hear how they actually approach the question of what constitutes a “weird” image. After all, things are almost never as subjective as on the internet. 
._.
._.
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Alexa when I ask how much time is left on my timer every 30 seconds:

Sanjneel
Sanjneel
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For a second, i thought it was an actual caterpillar

Mike Fitzpatrick
Mike Fitzpatrick
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The deer has a collar and tag as well.

“For us, a "weird" image is something that challenges normal logic or arouses a strong sense of surprise or disbelief, all within the standards of various platforms. It doesn't necessarily have to be something scary or disturbing. It can be something comical, surreal, or even absurd. The main rule we follow is that the image must be able to provoke a strong reaction.”
K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd rather have eternal damnation than that....

Naturally, this leads to the question of what attracts viewers to these sorts of posts. “We believe that the popularity of this type of content stems from its ability to offer a break from daily routine. Our world can often be very predictable and ordinary, so it's refreshing to encounter something completely out of the ordinary. These contents also offer a kind of intellectual challenge, as they often push people to reflect and try to understand what they are looking at.”
The admins left us with a few closing thoughts. “We would like to add that we are very pleased to see how the community appreciates the "weird side". On both our Instagram pages "La Parte Strana dell'Internet" and "The Weird Side of the Internet", a pleasant and collaborative atmosphere has been established. It's often the community itself that researches and finds the authors of viral content, too often shared quickly without citing the source. 
Upstaged75
Upstaged75
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I only wish I was that cool! The truth is that I kept quarantining after everything opened back up. Not because I'm worried about the virus - I'm just antisocial. :)

Sanjneel
Sanjneel
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What has the goose done now?

“The latter is a very delicate issue that we sometimes struggle to communicate to those who accuse us of freebooting, a practice far from our way of operating, which consists of applying our own logo or signature to others' content, passing it off as our own. Thankfully, most of our fans understand our intent and help us recover information and credits in record time. Thank you all for the support!”
So if this sort of content tickles your fancy, be sure to go and follow them either on Facebook or Instagram. Remember, the internet is huge, with more content being made each day than most of us could consume in a year. Finding the bits of gold in an ocean of data is tiring and often thankless work, so we should all try to appreciate the curators out there who gather these things for us. 
._.
._.
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Night staff vs day staff: (BTW the Conch Republic in Key West is like this)

Tushar Roy Mukherjee
Tushar Roy Mukherjee
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fun fact, there is a saying in Sanskrit: ' Vasudeva Kutumbakan ', which means ' The world is my family. '. Just waiting for a Fast and Furious movie set in India, where someone pulls this line.

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you're a white guy never stand like that while doing the one between call taxi and call waiter.

._.
._.
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pshhht ba do dah tsst bwop

Il think of a username soon
Il think of a username soon
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One day im gonna own a flammable house and then I can get screwed over by the government as well

PlatinumTheCat
PlatinumTheCat
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pineapple on pizza! Pineapple on pizza! 🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍

._.
._.
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Literally everyone:

._.
._.
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Normal milk-drinking people: 😎 (/s)

Kiwi Panda
Kiwi Panda
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought it was future Jeff Goldblum

