Deciding to renovate or fix up your house can turn out to be a monumental and expensive task. If things go wrong, it’ll end up costing you more time, money and of course, your sanity. That’s why it’s probably best to hire reputable professionals to do the job, and to avoid cutting corners at all costs. Nevertheless, some people still insist on finding someone that can “do it cheaper”. Sometimes, they even choose to do it themselves, despite having no clue how to even build a gingerbread house.

If you need inspiration on why to not be like them, look no further than the ConstrucVdo IV Facebook Page. It’s a wall of hilarious, mind-boggling construction fails that we hope you'll never have to encounter in person. Bored Panda has picked the most painful posts from the page. You'll be forgiven for not being able to figure out what's going on in some of these bizarre pictures.

#1

    #2

    #3

    #4

    #5

    person (i think)
    person (i think)
    17 minutes ago

    Apparently communal pooping was common before indoor plumbing became a thing 🤢

    #6

    #7

    #8

    #9

    #10

    #11

    #12

    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    6 minutes ago

    I understand the temptation to do this. Worked on the pipes last night.

    #13

    #14

    #15

    #16

    #17

    #18

    #19

    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    57 minutes ago

    Took me a moment to work out that he was a reflection, not a creepy man outside the window.

    #20

    #21

    #22

    #23

    #24

    #25

    #26

    Yellow dot
    Yellow dot
    13 minutes ago (edited)

    "Aint nobody got time for that!" Or??? "Not my job"

    #27

    #28

    #29

    #30

    #31

    #32

    #33

    #34

    Warren Peece
    Warren Peece
    42 minutes ago (edited)

    Japanese style - separate bathing room and toilet room. The bathing room is “furo" (お風呂). The toilet room is “otearai" (お手洗い) or "toire" (トイレ).

    #35

    #36

    #37

    #38

    #39

    #40

    #41

    #42

    #43

    #44

    #45

    #46

    #47

    #48

    #49

    #50

    #51

    #52

    #53

    #54

    #55

    #56

    #57

    #58

    #59

    #60

    #61

    #62

    #63

    #64

    #65

    #66

    #67

    #68

    #69

    #70

    #71

    #72

    #73

    #74

    #75

    #76

    #77

    #78

    Helena
    Helena
    51 minutes ago

    Keeping it away from foundations, just in an ugly way

    #79

    #80

    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    24 minutes ago

    This post will soon probably just be available for premium users..

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!