Deciding to renovate or fix up your house can turn out to be a monumental and expensive task. If things go wrong, it’ll end up costing you more time, money and of course, your sanity. That’s why it’s probably best to hire reputable professionals to do the job, and to avoid cutting corners at all costs. Nevertheless, some people still insist on finding someone that can “do it cheaper”. Sometimes, they even choose to do it themselves, despite having no clue how to even build a gingerbread house.

If you need inspiration on why to not be like them, look no further than the ConstrucVdo IV Facebook Page. It’s a wall of hilarious, mind-boggling construction fails that we hope you'll never have to encounter in person. Bored Panda has picked the most painful posts from the page. You'll be forgiven for not being able to figure out what's going on in some of these bizarre pictures.