Home improvement projects should come with warning labels—especially for those who believe YouTube tutorials qualify them as structural engineers. We've collected 30 homeowner horror photos that range from mildly inconvenient to downright dangerous. Some disasters happened in slow motion, like the ambitious DIYer who removed a "useless" beam that turned out to be holding up the entire second floor.

Others struck in an instant—like the infamous glitter spills that will continue appearing in random spots until the end of time. From the husband who decided to drop a paint can down the stairs to the family who went on vacation without closing their windows during a blizzard, these cautionary tales prove that sometimes the biggest threat to your home isn't natural disasters or wear and tear—it's the people who live there.