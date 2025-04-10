ADVERTISEMENT

Home improvement projects should come with warning labels—especially for those who believe YouTube tutorials qualify them as structural engineers. We've collected 30 homeowner horror photos that range from mildly inconvenient to downright dangerous. Some disasters happened in slow motion, like the ambitious DIYer who removed a "useless" beam that turned out to be holding up the entire second floor.

Others struck in an instant—like the infamous glitter spills that will continue appearing in random spots until the end of time. From the husband who decided to drop a paint can down the stairs to the family who went on vacation without closing their windows during a blizzard, these cautionary tales prove that sometimes the biggest threat to your home isn't natural disasters or wear and tear—it's the people who live there.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Main Water Valve Was Not Shut Off For The Winter In A Cabin

Flooded bathroom with poor design decisions, showing standing water around a toilet and sink.

kentiiboyy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    What Happens When You're Renovating And Remove A Load-Bearing Wall

    Damaged house with tilted roof and broken porch, a result of poor decisions impacting perfectly good homes.

    pf3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Landlords- Please Don’t Paint Over Cockroaches

    Imprint of an insect on a painted wall; an example of poor decisions in home design.

    hackergirl888 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    When You Live In Svalbard, Norway And Forgot To Close The Window To The Home Office

    Office filled with snow, highlighting poor decisions affecting perfectly good houses.

    Kjakan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Spraying Weed Killer Instead Of Weed N Feed

    Poor landscaping decisions ruin a perfectly good lawn in front of modern houses.

    hilltophermit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fatman10k avatar
    Eroe Infinito
    Eroe Infinito
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No wonder aliens don't visit. That's probably a bunch of alien curse words.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    New Homeowner At 26 And Grilled Too Close To The Plastic Siding Of My House And Warped It

    Melted siding caused by grill placement leading to poor home decision damage.

    IAmTheeMoose , Splattabox Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Rate My Husband's Paint Job

    Interior door awkwardly placed, demonstrating poor design in home construction.

    Every-Swimmer458 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Home Renovation Not Going As Planned

    Ceiling with a leg dangling through a hole, near a fan, in a home, illustrating poor decisions in housing.

    Doing some minor ethernet wiring with friends and he slipped. Unharmed other than pride.

    Dancing_Pandas1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jonjonsscagsy avatar
    Crikey! (ho/hum)
    Crikey! (ho/hum)
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Happened to me once. My landlord was fixing some wiring in the room above and put his leg through the floor causing a 50cm hole in my living room ceiling. A friend came in and asked about the hole, so I told him that the landlord was doing some work and had put his leg through it by accident. My mate says 'How'd he get his leg that high?' Lovely lad.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Fiancé Was Being Thoughtful And Taking The Paint Cans To The Basement. Turns Out He Tried To Carry Too Much At Once...(Also We Just Bought This House And I’m Dying Inside)

    Paint spill on stairs shows poor decision in home maintenance, leading to damage.

    Marleyyy_S Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    We Are Both Crying Inside, He’s Okay And Super Lucky He Didn’t Fall Above The Stairs

    Man in orange hoodie on ladder below ceiling damage, illustrating poor decisions in house repair.

    reno_life_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    I'm Doing Renovations And My Roomba Found A Tiny Piece Of Sheetrock

    Kitchen floor with visible scratches, illustrating poor decisions in home maintenance.

    AStrangerSaysHi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Pest Control Guy Finds A Weak Spot In My Attic (He's Ok, And Invited To Thanksgiving)

    Man's legs hanging through a ceiling hole after poor decision in a house interior with framed art and chandelier.

    bzzinthetrap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Just Finished Renovations In The Master Bathroom A Month Ago

    Bathroom wrecked by poor decisions, debris covers floor and countertop, showcasing damage.

    MortalLock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Wife Bought A New Plant Pot And Put It On The Shelf Over The Toilet. And Hour Later We Heard A Crash

    Bathroom disaster with a broken toilet seat and spilled plant soil, illustrating remarkably poor decisions in home management.

    hinrichs98 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Fixing A Toilet Leak. I Took 2 Trips To Home Depot, Worked With A Hernia, Had A Pain In The Ass Time Putting The Wax Ring And Screws On...only To Install The Toilet And Forgetting About The Door

    Toilet blocking door inside a bathroom showcases poor decisions in house design.

    Only to install the toilet and forget about the door. I'm an idiot

    Dreyyy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    There Are No Words

    Showerhead poorly positioned above curtain rod, highlighting poor household decisions.

    InSaInIsInSaN Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Brick Is Meant To Breathe. Painting It Can Trap Moisture Inside Your Walls

    Damaged brick wall with crumbling plaster, showing effects of poor construction decisions.

    jo-z , Don Foster Masonry Cosmetics, Inc. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Apparently My Post Isn't Appropriate For R/DIY So I'll Share With Y'all. I Installed My Own Microwave Today And Saved $150 In Install Fees!

    Broken stovetop with damaged glass, highlighting poor decision in kitchen design.

    zingusdingus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Slipped In The Shower, Landed On The Toilet

    Broken toilet in a damaged bathroom, showcasing poor decisions affecting houses.

    Bonsonoptic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    I Left A Platter Of Cookies On The Stove And My Dog Decided If He Couldn't Have The Cookies, No One Could

    Firefighter surveys kitchen destroyed by fire, debris covering floor and appliances, illustrating poor decisions' impact on houses.

    Physical_Month_548 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    I Just Broke The Door Handle Of My Appartement And Cut Myself. I'm Also Locked In

    A broken door handle in hand, illustrating poor decisions impacting house functionality.

    Kyscool Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    DIY Fail

    Kitty door installation gone wrong with cut-out mistakes on floor and door.

    jetaimezombies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Putting Egg Shells Down Your Drain/Garbage Disposal

    Eggshells in a sink possibly causing poor decisions with disposal and plumbing issues.

    Tons of people do it. It can create a cement and clog your drain. A plumber told my wife that decades ago so we never did it. I figured there's no harm in not doing it so better safe than sorry. Then some friends of ours had plumbing problems. Lucky for them, the point of compaction was above an unfinished room so it was easy to get to. He cut out a section of PVC pipe and it was like a chunk of cement inside. All caused from egg shells.

    CaptainAwesome06 , Sir_Tom_Tom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    My Parents: We Don't Need A Paint Roller

    Poorly painted green wall with a pull cord, a white switch, and a mirror reflecting a shelf.

    KiddieSpread Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Long Story Short, I Saw A Cockroach

    Oven door shattered with glass pieces scattered on the kitchen floor from poor decision-making.

    x313 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    napples avatar
    Goony
    Goony
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A cockroarch did all that damage. What do you feed them radioactive waste?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Gravity Wins. But I Live To Trip Another Day

    A hole in the wall at the bottom of a staircase, illustrating poor decisions in house design.

    Shaneblaster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Got Up In The Middle Of The Night To Get A Drink Of Water, And When I Opened The Fridge The Door Fell Off In My Hand

    Open fridge in kitchen showing groceries and items, highlighting a poor design decision blocking the microwave.

    ItsMeMurphYSlaw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    napples avatar
    Goony
    Goony
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe a drop or two of superglue will put that right?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #28

    Moved To Texas Around A Year Ago. Learned The Hard Way That During Dry Hot Months You Are Supposed To Water Your Foundation To Help The Clay Like Soil Settle In And Around It

    Cracked dry ground near a house foundation, suggesting potential problems due to poor decisions.

    Hotsaltynutz , nhireddy99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Time To Move, I Guess

    Glitter spill on herringbone rug and wooden floor, showing poor decisions in home decor mishap.

    Missburr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Flushing “Flushable” Wipes

    "Sorbent flushable wipes packages on wooden surface; hypo-allergenic and new version claims to break down faster."

    SousVideAndSmoke , turokassault Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!