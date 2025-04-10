30 Perfectly Good Houses Were Destroyed By These Remarkably Poor Decisions
Home improvement projects should come with warning labels—especially for those who believe YouTube tutorials qualify them as structural engineers. We've collected 30 homeowner horror photos that range from mildly inconvenient to downright dangerous. Some disasters happened in slow motion, like the ambitious DIYer who removed a "useless" beam that turned out to be holding up the entire second floor.
Others struck in an instant—like the infamous glitter spills that will continue appearing in random spots until the end of time. From the husband who decided to drop a paint can down the stairs to the family who went on vacation without closing their windows during a blizzard, these cautionary tales prove that sometimes the biggest threat to your home isn't natural disasters or wear and tear—it's the people who live there.
Main Water Valve Was Not Shut Off For The Winter In A Cabin
What Happens When You're Renovating And Remove A Load-Bearing Wall
Landlords- Please Don’t Paint Over Cockroaches
When You Live In Svalbard, Norway And Forgot To Close The Window To The Home Office
Spraying Weed Killer Instead Of Weed N Feed
No wonder aliens don't visit. That's probably a bunch of alien curse words.
New Homeowner At 26 And Grilled Too Close To The Plastic Siding Of My House And Warped It
Rate My Husband's Paint Job
Home Renovation Not Going As Planned
Doing some minor ethernet wiring with friends and he slipped. Unharmed other than pride.
Happened to me once. My landlord was fixing some wiring in the room above and put his leg through the floor causing a 50cm hole in my living room ceiling. A friend came in and asked about the hole, so I told him that the landlord was doing some work and had put his leg through it by accident. My mate says 'How'd he get his leg that high?' Lovely lad.
Fiancé Was Being Thoughtful And Taking The Paint Cans To The Basement. Turns Out He Tried To Carry Too Much At Once...(Also We Just Bought This House And I’m Dying Inside)
We Are Both Crying Inside, He’s Okay And Super Lucky He Didn’t Fall Above The Stairs
I'm Doing Renovations And My Roomba Found A Tiny Piece Of Sheetrock
Pest Control Guy Finds A Weak Spot In My Attic (He's Ok, And Invited To Thanksgiving)
Just Finished Renovations In The Master Bathroom A Month Ago
Wife Bought A New Plant Pot And Put It On The Shelf Over The Toilet. And Hour Later We Heard A Crash
Fixing A Toilet Leak. I Took 2 Trips To Home Depot, Worked With A Hernia, Had A Pain In The Ass Time Putting The Wax Ring And Screws On...only To Install The Toilet And Forgetting About The Door
There Are No Words
Brick Is Meant To Breathe. Painting It Can Trap Moisture Inside Your Walls
Apparently My Post Isn't Appropriate For R/DIY So I'll Share With Y'all. I Installed My Own Microwave Today And Saved $150 In Install Fees!
Slipped In The Shower, Landed On The Toilet
I Left A Platter Of Cookies On The Stove And My Dog Decided If He Couldn't Have The Cookies, No One Could
I Just Broke The Door Handle Of My Appartement And Cut Myself. I'm Also Locked In
DIY Fail
Putting Egg Shells Down Your Drain/Garbage Disposal
Tons of people do it. It can create a cement and clog your drain. A plumber told my wife that decades ago so we never did it. I figured there's no harm in not doing it so better safe than sorry. Then some friends of ours had plumbing problems. Lucky for them, the point of compaction was above an unfinished room so it was easy to get to. He cut out a section of PVC pipe and it was like a chunk of cement inside. All caused from egg shells.