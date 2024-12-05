ADVERTISEMENT

Renovating your home can get pretty expensive. According to research by Houzz, Americans spent $18k on average on home renovation projects in 2021. Money doesn't grow on trees, so, people often look for the cheapest possible "professionals" who can do the job for less.

Some folks, however, venture into the cheapskate territory, and the group "I found someone who will do it cheaper" shares these kinds of fails and shames them. These might just be the perfect examples that paying a professional to do a good job will probably pay off tenfold in the future.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Get Paid To Paint Not Move Stuff

Painted-over keypad on a wall, showcasing a cheap construction fail.

I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    The Cheapest Contractor I Hired Suggested Cutting Out The Floor Space To Save Money As I Couldn't Afford A Solid Door

    Bathroom construction fail with curved tile cutout missing from the floor.

    Regretfully ended up paying 4 times the cost of a solid door for "unforseen factors" not accounted for

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    It’s Not A Big Kitchen But It Turns Out Perfect

    Funny cheap construction fail with misaligned black kitchen cabinets and uneven wall paint.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    Always Working On Tight Spaces

    Cheap construction fail with kitchen cabinets blocking the door.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Better Leave Before The Customer Sees It

    Funny cheap construction fail with a TV mount pulling drywall off the wall.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Another Satisfied Client

    A white door installed upside down, showcasing cheap construction fails with tools on the floor.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Do I Remove The Toilet ?

    Door obstructing toilet in a bathroom, showcasing a funny cheap construction fail.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Smooth Brain Craftsmanship

    Toilet placed too close to the wall, a classic example of cheap construction fails.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Another Satisfied Client

    Brick column wrapped in plastic after construction fail, outside a store.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Professional Courtesy

    Funny cheap construction fail with a pipe labeled "I'm an idiot, have a beer on me" and money taped to it.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Mint

    Ceiling fan blades hitting walls in a cheap construction fail.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    My Interior Designer I Hired Od'd On Crown Molding And Was Sent To Rehab Afterwards

    Crown molding installed unevenly above kitchen cabinets as a cheap construction fail.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Fell For A Certified Caulker. When Asked For Proof Of His Certification He Said It Got Misplaced Sometime While He Was Neatly Organizing His Office

    Bathtub with messy caulking exemplifying cheap construction fails.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Mint

    Uneven tile flooring showing a humorous construction fail.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Mint

    Funny cheap construction fail with poorly aligned wooden beams in an attic.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Mint

    Uneven tile alignment causing a mismatched floor pattern. Funny cheap construction fail.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    My Man Saved Me A Ton Of Money

    Car door installed as a window on a cement wall, illustrating funny construction fails.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Another Satisfied Client

    Funny cheap construction fail with crumbling brick column and wooden post for support against a brick building.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Perfect

    Stovetop installed beneath cabinet, exemplifying funny, cheap construction fails.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Another Satisfied Client

    Urinal awkwardly installed on a balcony, showcasing a funny construction fail with a city view in the background.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    Not Sure If I Screwed It Up Enough.. The Door Ain't Shutting For Some Reason

    Hinges overloaded with mismatched screws in a wooden doorframe, showcasing cheap construction fails.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Ideas In 5 Minutes

    A humorous construction fail with a bathtub blocked by a tiled step, making it unusable.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Mint

    Funny construction fail with makeshift stairs made of wooden pallets leading to a house door.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Stringline Was Blowing In The Wind

    Two construction workers building a brick wall with uneven, funny cheap construction fails.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Another Satisfied Client

    Funny cheap construction fail with a staircase railing leading directly into a wall.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    The Tri-Tone Downspout Is A Nice Touch

    Funny cheap construction fail with porch stairs leading to a wall.

    Aaron Tilley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Nice Chess Pieces

    Poorly aligned baseboards at a corner, showcasing a funny cheap construction fail.

    Barry Gradford Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    No Dream Is To Big, Call Now

    Funny cheap construction fails with an oddly shaped extension and blue tarp roof on a house.

    Denis Sierracamas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Looking For Someone That Doesn’t Charge An Arm And A Leg

    A large duct runs through a balcony railing in a cheap construction fail.

    Aaron Tilley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    That’s Ridiculous

    Air conditioner installed through a wall corner, an example of funny cheap construction fails.

    Buddy Butczynski Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    I'm A Professional Contractor And You Cannot Pay Me Enough To Fix This

    Misaligned baseboard corner showing funny cheap construction fail with a measuring tool on a wooden floor.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Custom Installation

    Uneven tile floor alignment showcasing funny cheap construction fails.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #33

    Getting That Check Today !

    Cheap construction fail with misaligned tile placement around a fireplace opening.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Was Running Low On Material, But Were Making It Work! Gotta Get This Job Done So Me And The Boys Can Get Paid!

    Unstable wooden deck corner showing funny construction fails with layers of misaligned beams.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Budget Friendly

    DIY concrete steps with uneven yellow mortar, illustrating a funny cheap construction fail.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Nailed It

    Bathroom mirror placed too high, a funny construction fail above the sink.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Mint

    Roof made of layered rubber tires showcasing a humorous cheap construction fail.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    One More Satisfied Customer

    Sloped backyard with wooden beams poorly supporting a structure, illustrating funny cheap construction fails.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Mint

    Poorly installed kitchen sink illustrating a funny cheap construction fail.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    If You Don't Know About New Trends In Tiles, Don't Think

    Funny cheap construction fail with mismatched deck pattern and railing, showcasing unusual design alignment.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    We Got Paid Enough To Do This

    Uneven concrete stairs with a misaligned handrail showing a construction fail.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Hiring Experienced Cr*ckheads For Upcoming Countertop Jobs

    Kitchen with misaligned cabinetry, illustrating a funny cheap construction fail.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Mint

    Funny cheap construction fail with a misaligned wall outlet blocked by a countertop.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Mint

    Bedroom with a gravel walkway as flooring, illustrating a funny cheap construction fail.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #45

    Mint

    Staircase abruptly cut off at floor level, a funny cheap construction fail.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Get Paid!

    Cheap construction fail featuring a makeshift wooden handrail on cracked concrete steps.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Not Sure Why But The Deck Builder Refused To Warranty His Work In Writing

    Wooden deck constructed awkwardly on a house, illustrating funny cheap construction fails.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    I Get Paid To Paint Not To Move Lights

    Ceiling spotlight fixture bent out of shape, showcasing a funny cheap construction fail.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Mint

    Uneven wooden staircase with misaligned beams, an example of funny cheap construction fails.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Hope It Can Still Keep Holding

    Uneven wooden balcony with steep supports, highlighting funny construction fails in a rural setting.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    The Plumber Left A Little Booby Trap Over Here At The Condo I’m Renovating.. All Live. Ready To Rock And Roll The Second This Metal Door Opens Up Too Wide

    Exposed electrical wires and a loose outlet highlight a cheap construction fail in a wall installation.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Concrete Guy Canceled, That's His Problem

    Unfinished construction site with exposed plumbing pipes showing a cheap construction fail.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Is There Any Way I Can Get This Straightened Out A Little Bit?

    Crooked wooden wall alignment showcasing a funny construction fail.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Added A Turbo To The Customers Fan And Ended Up Having To Reinforce It A Little! Another Happy Customer

    Ceiling fan humorously held up by metal braces, showcasing a cheap construction fail.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    The Plumber I Hired Was A Blessing. Saved Me A Lot Of Money On Solder And Fittings

    Amateur plumbing job with bent copper pipes, showcasing cheap construction fails in a water heater installation.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    New Roofing Style

    Rooftop with shingles leading awkwardly onto another roof, illustrating a cheap construction fail.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Best Spiral Stairs Design

    Slanted wooden stairs in a construction site, showcasing a funny cheap construction fail.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Got That New Tub And Shower Valve Installed Boss, What’s Next?

    Funny cheap construction fail with tangled pipes in a messy wall opening.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Mud And Texture Next

    Ceiling showing a poorly patched hole, illustrating a funny construction fail.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Who Needs A Floor Guy, Hit Me Up

    Warped wooden flooring panels demonstrating a cheap construction fail.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Mint

    Uneven tile flooring showing a cheap construction fail, with misaligned patterns on wood-like tiles.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Caulking Fixes Everything

    Amateur construction with poorly installed faucet and visible excess caulking.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Found Out Why One Of My Radiators Doesn’t Work. 1 Yr Later…

    Funny construction fail with a misaligned heating valve protruding through a hardwood floor.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    No Need For A Carpenter When A Tech Is Around

    Wooden beam secured with zip ties, showcasing a funny construction fail.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Fixed

    Funny cheap construction fail with makeshift pipe repair under a sink.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Well Thats One Way To Do It

    Wooden fence blocking door with a ladder next to it, showcasing a funny construction fail.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    We Had The Idea But

    Amateur archway in a living room shows a classic cheap construction fail with uneven design and finish.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    The Longer You Look At It, The Worse It Gets

    Amateur plumbing setup with water tank poorly secured to the ceiling, showcasing funny cheap construction fails.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Ready For Grout

    Poorly laid tiles with uneven grout, showcasing a funny construction fail.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    Mint

    Funny construction fail with a poorly installed toilet, surrounded by uneven cement work.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Don't Envy My Swag Guys.. Taping And Spackling - That's How I Rock N Roll

    Funny cheap construction fail showing poorly aligned steps and uneven drywall installation.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    How Many Beers Did That Cost?

    Stove and oven door hilariously misaligned, showcasing a cheap construction fail in a kitchen setting.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Should Hold

    Cheap construction fail with misaligned wooden deck supported by uneven blocks.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    I Found The Pic, Mutli Million Dollar House

    Toilet tank blocking window sill, demonstrating a funny construction fail.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Budget Friendly

    Funny cheap construction fails with misaligned wooden staircase steps in a basement.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Got In, Got Out, Got Paid

    Poorly installed water heater with bent pipes, showcasing cheap construction fails.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #77

    I Think It Fits Here

    Cheap construction fail with misaligned plumbing under a sink, highlighting a funny installation mistake.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Lovely Abstract Art

    Uneven floor tiles misaligned in a hallway showcasing cheap construction fails.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Dam Lumber Store Delivered The Wrong Length 2x6's, But We Made It Work

    Unstable wooden deck with misaligned beams showcasing funny cheap construction fails.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Should I Use White Or Black Grout ?

    Unevenly placed bathroom tiles with misplaced drain, demonstrating a funny cheap construction fail.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Got Done On Time And Got Paid! W00t! Another Satisfied Client!

    Poorly aligned wooden deck boards on grass, displaying construction fails.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Can’t Wait For The Carpet

    Wooden staircase leading to a blocked ceiling, illustrating a funny construction fail.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!