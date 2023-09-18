However, on the other end of the spectrum, there are folks who are calculating every penny and can't loosen up. Interested in the way they see the world, Reddit user Jray1126 made a post on the platform, asking everyone, "What is something the cheapest person you know does?"

Most people know they should be puttin aside a slice of their income even if they don't. Saving is an important habit to get into for a number of reasons — it helps you cover unexpected expenses, manage financial stress, and plan for vacations, just to name a few.

#1 Some of the cheapest people I've known have been incredibly rich. One of them used to be a client of my dad's. He had a huge company that outfitted retailers and large businesses with equipment such as shelves, registers, various logistics equipment etc. Basically if you're wondering where supermarkets get their "furniture" from, he's selling it.



At some point he bought himself a yacht, at a cool price of 5,500,000 euros. It was a huge boat, and he'd hired a Malaysian skipper to captain it and no one else, because he didn't want to spend a lot of money on crewing the boat despite it being huge and needing more than one crew member. Also of course he got the Malaysian dude because he was cheaper than hiring locally. One day he's out at sea, just him and the captain, when the weather takes a turn for the worst. Nothing the huge boat can't handle but the wind blew off a cushion from the open aft deck. The sea was rough, and wind was blowing, but for whatever reason this man was so determined to not lose the cushion that he had the poor captain jump in the water and try to retrieve it, all the while he was circling the area with the gigantic yacht and making the water even rougher than it already was. He was at it for close to an hour, and at some point the poor skipper had trouble staying afloat himself and begged to be let on the boat, all the while the owner was screaming at him to get the cushion. Ultimately he relented and got the poor guy onboard again and abandoned the cushion, which he obviously had the money to easily replace. That poor skipper nearly drowned because his boss was such a cheapskate he was willing to risk someone else's life than buy a new cushion. I know it was probably an overpriced cushion but definitely not something that would put a dent in that guy's wallet.



That was years ago. I'm not entirely sure what he's doing now or if he still has the boat but I hope he hasn't pulled more stunts like this.

#2 On more than one occasion, he would take a road trip. Get within 200 km of his destination. (Max tow limit of his CAA plan) Pull his fuel pump relay.... then call a tow truck to take him the rest of the way and save gas.

#3 When I was a kid, the local newspaper had a contest that asked this question. The winner was someone who knew a guy that used the bathroom at other people's houses to save money on toilet paper.

#4 At the bar we drink in rounds. If there are five of us, one of us buys five drinks, and then the next person buys five, etc. In theory, if everyone buys one drink each, no-one loses money.



There's a guy I know who ALWAYS waits until the final round and leaves before he can buy one.



Occasionally he will buy his round but only, seemingly, when he knows people are having more drinks afterwards. Then when the round comes back to him a second time, he will leave.



I totally understand if you're hard up of cash. But it's simple to say, 'I'm only having one or two drinks today so I don't need to be in a round.' You don't have to divulge anything else.



It's a really weird and cringey way of conning your own friends out of money. It's so cheap.

#5 When he gives to a homeless person, he takes change.







This isn't a joke, my uncle actually did this. His wife told him to give the guy some money, he only had a $5 note, so he took change back.

#6 If my mom wants a coffee, she drives to her bank and gets a free (although pretty terrible, essentially brown water) cup of coffee

#7 Not someone I know, and not something I've witnessed myself, but...



A friend who used to work in a supermarket told me about an elderly man who used to *peel bananas* and put them in a plastic bag before weighing them and paying.

#8 My grandmother lived during the Great Depression and imparted some odd quirks on my father. The food choices were the strangest. He used to make me and himself sandwiches with tomato, peanut better and mayonnaise.

#9 A bunch of us girls from work started meeting once a month to go out to dinner together. No place super expensive, just a treat of a night out. We always split the bill evenly and because we know we're doing that, we all order appropriately (no one drinks tons of booze, etc) so it all works out even.



Chintzo would only pay her part of the meal as it was on the menu, not including tax or tip.



I realized it once after we'd walked out and I wanted to die of embarrassment because we wanted to leave a good tip but when someone doesn't leave their share of the tip it made us all look cheap.



We stopped going out together shortly after that. It was just so tacky.

#10 My sister invited me over to dinner and didn’t put any sauce on the pasta she served me. When I asked if I could have some sauce she said she thought it was a waste of money to use sauce on pasta.



She owns a condo that she rents out as an Airbnb, and advertised free Hulu and Netflix. She didn’t want to shell out the extra $7 a month to share her streaming service account, and when one of her renters mentioned that every time they went to watch Hulu it said that she was watching, called them a pain in the a*s. I had to explain to her that people don’t like being told they get a thing and then having that thing not available, so she reluctantly huffed and puffed and upgraded her Hulu account.

#11 I knew someone who'd "buy" a pack of batteries or light bulbs, take out the new ones and replace them with the dead ones. The next time he'd go back to the store he'd take the dead ones back and return them saying they didn't work and got his money back. That man had not legitimately bought light bulbs or batteries in years

#12 Very wealthy exBF would buy clothes, wear them and return them anytime he went out or had an event.

#13 My Sister in law received private tuition for her two children from TWO different relatives by complaining she needed the money.



She is worth many millions…

#14 My cousins once got me a $5.00 Starbucks gift card for Christmas that had only $.10 on it.

#15 A woman I used to work with years ago told me that her very elderly uncle only had one light bulb left in his house, so whenever he went into a different room he would unscrew the light bulb from the lamp in the current room and bring it into the new room and screw into the lamp in there. He refused to buy new ones because he thought they’d outlive him.

#16 ask me for a cigarette every time he is around and if I say I don't have any, he pulls out his own pack and lights one of his own.

#17 Only flushes the toilet once a day, boils his hot dogs in hot water, then uses the hot water for his instant coffee.

#18 My procuring staff always buy us the cheapest protective equipment available in market. We work in a biohazard lab. So using s**t quality PE may kill us someday. The best part is she doesn't even enter lab. F**k her



"it's not i'm the one getting endangered"



I don't get it. It's not her money getting used. It's company money. She don't have a reason to be cheap. I'm sure she's embezzling it

#19 A friend of mine used to use a plastic sandwich bag as his wallet.

#20 If I don't think a paper plate is dirty enough I just wipe it off and use it again. I'm single though so it's not like I'm making other people use it.



I also put water in the bottle if I'm almost out of shampoo/body wash

#21 This happened years ago but one guy in our group after going for dinner or drinks would hang back and take the rest of the group's tips and leave next to nothing

#22 Back in college we would go to a fastfood restaurant to eat. This one guy would get a burger or something that's it. Pick at other people's fries Towards the end of the meal he would grab someone's cup, even if they weren't and say you are done with that. Go get himself a free refill of soda.

#23 A friend allways runs the car on almost empty gas tank. He has run out several times. He has money, but seems to hate to part with them.



He also borrows $5-10 every now and then if we are in a shop or restaurant, even if he has thousands in the bank.



If we go to a restaurant and have separate bills, he is very careful of what he orders. If we divide the bill equally among us he orders a lot of expensive items.

#24 He has calculated how much money he saves by going to the restroom at work instead of at home. He tries to never do it during his lunch break, because then he will also get paid while he is in there.

#25 It's me. I'm the cheapest person I know.



I still wear the same swimming trunks that my mom bought me when i was 15. I'm 40 now.



I ride my bike most places around town instead of driving (i live in California, gas is really expensive here)



I won't buy clothes or shoes unless they are on sale. (Starting to do this with food too)



I only subscribe to one streaming service per month (i rotate through them)



I drive a 2012 beater nissan because it's paid off.



About 1000 other things in my daily life. I try to save money literally everywhere I can.... I am not poor, far from it. But i grew up poor.



Edited to add - my grandparents on Christmas, would open gifts with a pocket knife to cut the tape at the seems, so as not to rip the paper, my grandmother would then iron the wrapping paper to flatten it back out for reuse.

#26 My mother. She’s almost 90 and grew up on the back end of the Depression, raised by a single immigrant mother. She will rinse and reuse aluminum wrap and paper towels. Yes, paper towels! So that’s fine if you’re living on a fixed income, but she and my dad are very comfortable. Very. Old habits die hard, I guess.

#27 My buddy from college was generally extremely cheap to the point of absurdity. He lived with his girlfriend and her 3 roommates who were on the lease and he wasn’t. His girlfriend’s parents paid her rent and didn’t want her living with him, so he didn’t split it with her. But he also didn’t pay the roommates to offset their share of rent. They two of them didn’t pay for wifi, and instead would access a network that allowed 30 minute “trial access” if you put in an email. So every 30 minutes they’d get booted off and have to make up a new email.

#28 My husband wanted to wear a shirt that his ex wife got him in 1990 to our wedding in 2015. He said it was still in good shape.

I set him straight and he ended up “splurging “ on a new shirt.

It’s not a money issue because we’re very comfortable. It’s a “why would I buy something new when I already have something wearable” issue.

Also, he has a hat that he wears when he’s gardening or we are out for a walk. The front of it ripped. Rather than get a new one he sewed a piece of random fabric across the entire front of the hat. He only wears it if he’s going out alone because no one in the family will be seen with him when he wears it.

#29 Separating 2 ply TP into single ply.

Replacing brake pads with blocks of wood found at construction sites.

Turning water heater off during the day to save electricity.

I could go on. . .

#30 Haggles the price of already dirt cheap clothing at garage sales.



Like $0.25 for a pair of mildly used socks. "Can I get 3 pairs for $0.30?"

#31 My dad used to save lead wheel weights. He'd stop the car and turn around to grab one. Once he had enough he'd melt them down to make fishing weights and the like. I always questioned if the lead smelting had some part in his health downfall. He left uckets of weights left in the garage along with lots of other things I'm in the process of organizing. He was the thriftiest person I've ever known, saving everything. Sometimes it came in handy, other times the habit was not so cool. Even worse, as my parent and role model, he programmed me to be the same way.

#32 Anytime there's a cheap greasy spoon style restaurant where you go to the counter to pay he'll first take every napkin at the table in those dispensers then at the counter take every single toothpick and piece of candy. It's even more of a bonus for him if it's a Denny's type of restaurant and they put a basket of individual packs of jams and peanut butter. Eyes light up like it's Christmas.

#33 I work with a guy who rinses out his sandwich bags for reuse.

#34 Ice cream where I live comes in plastic tubs. We often use those tubs as Tupperware.

#35 Rarely uses auto air conditioning, for the sake of gas mileage. In Phoenix.

#36 I know a couple who deduct the tax, and the credit card charge before they calculate the tip, in a restaurant

#37 He wore his shoes to the point of them literally being completely fallen apart and you would have thought he got them in brown instead of white because of how dirty they were. He would rather wear them until they literally could not be worn than buy a new pair

#38 My father in law has millions in the bank, but he won't pay 50 cents extra for bacon on his cheeseburger even though he really wants it. It's the poor person he once was that will not let him get "extra".

#39 Save the margarine containers to use as tupperware

#40 Carefully measures every bite of food. Knows exactly how many banana’s, eggs, slices of bread, etc that he’ll eat.



Spent years going to a pay phone just over municipal lines to make a local call to his spouse at work. It wasn’t far and he worked out the cost including gas vs calling long distance from home.



Would use exactly X number of charcoal briquettes on his grill, knew with reasonable accuracy how much cooktime he’d get from them and how many came in a bag.

#41 My mom cuts paper napkins in half.

#42 My father in law refused to pay for cable or streaming because real tv came free. My MIL wanted cable all her life and didn't get it until he died.



He wouldn't get garbage collection and just drive his garbage 30 miles to the landfill himself every month. By that time it smelled bad, and he and his truck would smell bad when he made the trip.



Drawer full of ketchup, mustard, soy sauce, and salsa.



Left overs are a part time job.

#43 My dad unwraps presents very carefully and reuses the paper. He freezes the wrappers to butter sticks and uses them later to grease pans for cooking or baking.

#44 My mate who owns a near million dollar property (without a mortgage), makes great money and has good savings, literally just won't eat some times mostly because he's cheap.



I remember housemating with him, and his GF would come over at 10pm and be like "whatve you eaten today" and he'd answer "nothing" and absolutely not be kidding.



This guy could order ubereats 3x a day and it wouldn't bother him financially. But he still just literally skips eating out of cheapness.

#45 A miserly person just loves to hear the screams of all those pennies when they are pinching them.



I know I do but for different reasons as in truth I, like many others have no choice but to pinch them because everything is so damned expensive, and you may not eat if you don't.



N. S

#46 Me, I am cheapest person I know. I will literally cook my own food, find the cheapest discount and make any excuse possible not spend any money that's unnecessary. Also as an hypocrite I spend a lot on my ciggs.

#47 Had a friend who needed to buy a dryer but waited forever to do it. Maybe to buy it used. In the meantime, little bro tried to navigate the domestic arts and hang his laundry to dry. Somehow, this man didn’t know how to do it and was not hanging them somewhere they dried before becoming mildewed. He smelled like s**t for months. So gross.



Edit to add: same dude also brought a gallon bag of Christmas ham that his mom gave him on a ski trip. He carted the warm ham to and from the mountain each day and ate fistfuls all week. He would throw loose granola bars and oranges in with the ham in the morning then use the bag to store wrappers and peels each day until he transported it back in the motel fridge. We had some weird stares that week. I remember one family moved away from us because they were so grossed out by him just munching, open mouthed, on a fistful of ham. I’m not usually embarrassed by frugality but I thought that one was just vile.

#48 I have a friend that always get us pizza every time we (a group of 10) go out (we split the bill) he always have coupons i don't know where the heck he gets them

#49 My wife mixes water with the last 10% content of the shampoo bottle

#50 Still wears clothes she made in the 1970s

#51 If we cook on the grill and dry laundry on the line, we can survive the summer without AC.



My wife and I share a single car and walk, bike, or ride the bus so we don't ever have to drive.