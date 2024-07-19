The artist also shared a bit about his typical day when working on a new comic.

“I’m not a full-time artist, so school and work come first. I make comics when I have time and feel motivated to.

When I come up with an idea, I jot down the dialogue and sketch out how it will fit into a panel structure. Then, I step away from it for at least a few hours, if not a full day. Drawing out the comic is pretty straightforward since usually the content is simple enough. I usually work on ideating in the afternoon and drawing in the evening. A comic usually gets drawn all in one day, often in one sitting. Then I wait an extra day to get a fresh look at it before posting.

The lifecycle of a comic from inception to posting can last for months. Last month, I published a strip about the Olympics that was probably 80% finished in March. And in 2022, I published a comic about Rubik’s cubes that had been fully completed 2 years earlier. I don’t have any full comics sitting around right now,” wrote Jenkins.