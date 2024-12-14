ADVERTISEMENT

Are you an ailurophile? Well, let’s find out. Can you scroll past a cat-related post or picture? Do you refrain from saying “pspsps” to a random whisker you meet on the street? Is your phone screen a photo of a kitten? Do you have a cat in your possession? If you answered no, no, yes, and yes, congratulations! You’re an ailurophile or simply put, a cat lover.

But since you clicked on this post in the first place, I assume you already knew that. So I’ll stop pussyfooting around and invite you to scroll down to find a list full of original memes masterfully crafted by the Pizzacat Instagram account.

While you're at it, make sure to check out a conversation with the creators of Pizzacat, Mat, and Jacquelyn, who kindly agreed to tell us how the viral meme was born.

Bored Panda also reached out to Stephen Quandt, CFTBS, founder of Stephen Quandt Feline Behavior Associates, LLC, certified feline training and behavior specialist Molly DeVoss, CCBC, CRM, FFCT, and the host of The Community Cats podcast, Stacy LeBaron, who kindly agreed to share a few interesting cat facts.