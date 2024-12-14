ADVERTISEMENT

Are you an ailurophile? Well, let’s find out. Can you scroll past a cat-related post or picture? Do you refrain from saying “pspsps” to a random whisker you meet on the street? Is your phone screen a photo of a kitten? Do you have a cat in your possession? If you answered no, no, yes, and yes, congratulations! You’re an ailurophile or simply put, a cat lover.

But since you clicked on this post in the first place, I assume you already knew that. So I’ll stop pussyfooting around and invite you to scroll down to find a list full of original memes masterfully crafted by the Pizzacat Instagram account.

While you're at it, make sure to check out a conversation with the creators of Pizzacat, Mat, and Jacquelyn, who kindly agreed to tell us how the viral meme was born.

Bored Panda also reached out to Stephen Quandt, CFTBS, founder of Stephen Quandt Feline Behavior Associates, LLC, certified feline training and behavior specialist Molly DeVoss, CCBC, CRM, FFCT, and the host of The Community Cats podcast, Stacy LeBaron, who kindly agreed to share a few interesting cat facts.

#1

Couple and cat snuggling in bed, creating a funny cat meme moment.

the_pizzacat Report

    #2

    Funny cat pic of a cat lounging defiantly beside a "No Cats" sign on green grass.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #3

    Three wet kittens looking frazzled, funny cat memes moment.

    the_pizzacat Report

    Mat and Jacquelyn, creators of the Pizzacat meme and its social media accounts, crafted the picture around 2011-2012 when they wanted to make something funny and quick, as previously they were making illustrations and paintings that took a long time.

    "So the pizza is photoshopped," Mat reveals. "Please don’t put real pizza on your cat."

    "We had tabby cats named Pizza and Cheeto and I used to also make cardboard sets with them that have gone pretty viral as well. These weren’t photoshopped. Pizza loved doing these photoshoots. Cheeto liked to watch Pizza do them," he fondly shares.
    #4

    Cat paws on a colorful beach blanket with a blurry seaside background, capturing a funny and relaxed moment.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #5

    Funny cat in a stroller wearing a tuxedo, looking like a groom, as part of a humorous wedding scene.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #6

    Cute cat holding someone's finger, perfect image for funny cat memes and jokes.

    the_pizzacat Report

    The Pizzacat meme first gained popularity when Mat posted it on Tumblr and Pinterest. Then, people started reposting it to other platforms too. "Later, I would make songs and things that went along with it. Pretty weird but I was having fun animating and making the songs," he tells us.

    "Then, when Instagram came along, I started posting there. I even taught myself how to program iOS apps and made a Pizzacat app that got a good number of downloads and was featured by Vogue as a top 5 app for Instagram. I just never stopped, from Tumblr to Instagram, consistently posting pretty much every day," he said, sharing the reason for the Pizzacat's success.
    #7

    Funny cat pic showing a feline's head pattern resembling "The Scream" painting, highlighting humor and cat-related memes.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #8

    Funny cat meme showing a cat leaping onto a wrestler in a ring, with text "My cat at 3am" and "Me" on the wrestler.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #9

    Cat paw next to human hand with rings, funny cat pic about relationships.

    the_pizzacat Report

    Around 2018, he started making original memes, with some featured on this list. "I just make things I think are funny or that I think people will think are funny. A lot is related to my cats sometimes life sometimes things people say or just internet things."

    "I love all animals and cats are very special," he adds. "My cats Pizza and Cheeto were our babies. I love them, they were the sweetest cats ever. Pizza and Cheeto used to have charity fundraisers through Instagram or merchandise and raised thousands of dollars, mostly for animal rescues," he fondly recalls.

    Now, in addition to Pizzacat's Instagram account, Mat and Jacquelyn run their website Pizzacatparty.com and their Etsy store, full of cat-themed apparel, stickers, and merchandise. Mat makes all the art, while Jacquelyn also runs their @chonksdoingthings Instagram account, which has gained a substantial following too.
    #10

    Close-up of a funny cat making a fierce face, with another cat in the distance.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #11

    Cat wearing medieval armor, creating a funny meme showcasing cat humor and jokes.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #12

    Cat dressed as pumpkin surrounded by candy, funny cat pic.

    the_pizzacat Report

    To learn more about cats and their unique behaviors, we reached out to Stephen Quandt, CFTBS, founder of Stephen Quandt Feline Behavior Associates, LLC, certified feline training and behavior specialist Molly DeVoss, CCBC, CRM, FFCT, and the host of The Community Cats podcast, Stacy LeBaron.

    The thing we were most curious to find out is why these felines fascinate them.

    "Everything about them fascinates me. Particularly knowing that they are predators and yet can bond so deeply with us while remaining predators at heart and in truth," says Quandt.

    LeBaron says that she's captivated by their versatility. "They can be barn cats, working cats in warehouses, they can be therapy cats, they can be house cats, they can be adventure cats. Society has made dogs "man's best friend," but cats can be anyone's best friend."

    Meanwhile, DeVoss believes they're an incredible example of evolution and adaptability. "They’ve carved out a niche in human society while keeping their independence intact. Some researchers argue cats aren’t fully domesticated because they can survive independently of humans. But others point out that their behavior and genetics have changed enough to qualify as domestication. I think it’s a little of both. They’re domesticated on their own terms."

    #13

    Cat staring intently at a slice of cheesecake, humorously contemplating eating it.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #14

    Funny cat looking irritated as someone scrolls through cat pics on a phone.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #15

    Cat in red shirt fixing car tire with wrench, a funny cat meme.

    the_pizzacat Report

    Secondly, we asked these experts to share some facts that not everyone might know about felines because who doesn't love learning something new about their pets or animals in general?

    Quandt tells us that out of approximately 42 species of cats, only two raise their tails in greeting. Felines are also crepuscular, which means they're the most active at dawn and dusk, despite some people thinking that they are the most active at night (nocturnal).

    "They are also polyphasic sleepers, which just means they take lots of naps," says Quandt. "Cats have three eyelids, the third being the nictitating membrane that is protective of their eyes but which can also be seen in sick cats," he additionally shares.

    #16

    A person lies in bed pretending to be sick on the phone, with a cat tucked in beside them for comedic effect.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #17

    A person humorously holding a cat like a gun, showcasing a funny-cat-pic with a meme text above.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #18

    Funny cat dressed in a blue hat and backpack, looking grumpy while waiting.

    the_pizzacat Report

    Meanwhile, DeVoss says that cats have blood types just like humans and their fur can be static-charged in dry or cold weather, which causes it to pick up dust and dander more easily. Some additional ones that she shared with us include:

    1. "Cats have a strong “place memory,” which means they remember where objects are, rather than what they look like. This helps them navigate familiar spaces and track their food sources in the wild. It’s also why they can seem puzzled if you rearrange the furniture."
    2. "Hissing is a defensive body language. It is an expression of fear, stress or discomfort of a threatened cat communicating “stay away.""
    3. "Your house cat’s physical appearance and sensory systems are almost identical to their wild counterparts."
    4. "Cats are unique amongst domestic species in that they have evolved from a solitary ancestral species."
    5. "Cats may yawn as a way to end confrontation with another animal."
    #19

    Man with a fluffy cat on his head, captioned with a funny joke, creating a viral meme moment.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #20

    Cat wearing a helmet underwater; funny cat memes and jokes.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #21

    Funny cat giving a thumbs up, with text "You’ve reached encouragement cat. Great job. Keep it up." Perfect for memes and jokes.

    the_pizzacat Report

    The misconception about cats that DeVoss would like to debunk is that they're aloof. "Cats have evolved as solitary hunters, which means they don’t rely on a social group for survival (unlike dogs.) This independence often gets misinterpreted as a lack of affection. Cats are also very subtle in their body language and vocal cues, unlike dogs, who are often overtly expressive," she explains.

    "A slow blink or gentle head butt can be their way of saying, “I trust you.” Cats can be choosy about when, how, and with whom they share affection. Cats are sensitive sentient beings and respond positively to love and attention. They may appear aloof to strangers, people who shun them, or force interaction."
    #22

    A funny cat posing like a tiger in the water, with a joke caption.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #23

    Close-up of a cat's nose and tiny teeth, capturing a humorous expression.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #24

    Cat humorously tucked in a bread bag on a kitchen counter, showcasing funny cat pics and memes.

    the_pizzacat Report

    Meanwhile, Quandt would like people to stop thinking that cats can't be trained, are low maintenance, and tend to act out of spite and anger.

    In fact, cats can be trained within their limits and they need a lot of care but people usually can't see it as felines don't always communicate their needs and desires clearly. Similarly, cats don't act out of anger—this is a human emotion, notes Quandt.

    "People often miscategorize a behavior like urinating in one’s bed as revenge of some sort, but usually it’s something called “associative marking,” which just means your cat misses you on some level and wants to deepen their bond with you by providing a meaningful scent. Then if one punishes the cat for this, they’ve just worsened the very bond the cat is trying to improve."
    #25

    Funny cat with a finger on its nose, wide-eyed and cute, resembling a meme about demanding second breakfast.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #26

    Cat in a sink playfully reaching for water, making a funny scene.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #27

    Relaxed cat lounging in a chewy box on a tiled floor, embodying funny cat memes vibe.

    the_pizzacat Report

    If LeBaron could give one piece of advice to cat owners, it would be to not free-feed them and save and put some money aside for any pet-related emergencies. "Feed mainly wet food and use dry food as treats. It will help with weight issues and the overall health of the cats. Also, veterinary care is expensive so make sure you have an emergency fund ready for any cat emergencies you may have."

    DeVoss recommends against punishing cats. "It simply doesn’t work. Punishing a cat just erodes your relationship because most cat behavior, even nuisance behaviors, are natural to them; they don’t understand why you have gone "crazy." Bottom line: Don’t tell your cat “no!”, show it what you want it to do instead."

    Lastly, Quandt urges cat owners to think like them and get their perspective on life. "Be gentle and respectful and treat them the way they want to be treated. If your cat doesn’t like rough play, don’t play roughly with them."
    #28

    A funny cat meme showing a cat in a blue sweater using a keyboard, surrounded by amused people.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #29

    Cat licking lips humorously near fries, celebrating funny-cat-pics.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #30

    A black cat wearing a funny purple wizard hat, looking up with a curious expression.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #31

    Funny cat wearing a straw hat, leaning out of a truck window, with a humorous job site caption.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #32

    Funny cat pic of a kitten wrapped in a blanket, secured with a seatbelt in a car, resembling a food comatose after a feast.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #33

    Funny cat staring at a charcuterie board with snacks, creating a humorous meme moment.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #34

    Cat head shaped like a globe in space, humorous cat meme.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #35

    Funny cat running from a man in a suit inside an office, capturing a humorous moment.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #36

    Funny cat pic showing a cat in an ultrasound, making a joke about being treated as a baby.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #37

    Stick figure offering a tabby cat to another figure, creating a funny cat meme moment.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #38

    Cat-shaped fridge in a kitchen, combining funny-cat-pics with a clever meme caption.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #39

    Funny cat surrounded by a pile of dirty dishes, wearing a towel on its head, humorously depicting messy cooking.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #40

    Cute kitten sleeping humorously with a drool spot, capturing funny cat memes.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #41

    Cat opening a kitchen drawer full of food, humorously illustrating funny cat memes and jokes.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #42

    A cat with a pizza slice head rides a taco-covered turtle in the sky, creating a funny cat meme.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #43

    Funny cat in a cardboard tank, looking determined, with the text: "When they say you’ve had enough treats for the day."

    the_pizzacat Report

    #44

    Cat sitting in a baby swing, looking surprised, with a funny caption about having kids.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #45

    Cat looking in mirror with motivational text, part of funny cat pics and memes.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #46

    Funny cat peeking through a door, humorously illustrating the caption about mental confinement.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #47

    Funny cat wearing slippers on tiled floor, looking amused.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #48

    A funny cat wearing a tiny hat, part of a humorous text exchange meme.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #49

    Cat in bed looking at a phone with a humorous expression, creating a funny meme vibe.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #50

    Funny cat peeking from behind pillows with a grumpy expression, illustrating a humorous meme moment.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #51

    Fluffy cat humorously wearing a bra, creating a funny cat joke moment.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #52

    Funny cat pic showing a feline with a pizza hat and a humorous daily to-do list including naps, zoomies, and mealtime.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #53

    Funny cat wearing cowboy hat and bandana, with humorous text beside it.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #54

    Funny cat meme showing a cat with horns holding a skull, humorously contradicting its "perfect angel" description.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #55

    Funny cat with a Doritos bag on its head, mimicking a pope's hat.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #56

    Cat in a colorful poncho and sombrero with text "Hola amigo," showcasing funny cat pics and memes.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #57

    Muscular cat with intense expression in a funny meme about refusing food.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #58

    Funny cat enjoying spaghetti, sharing a humorous moment.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #59

    Funny cat meme with a cat holding a toilet paper roll, peeking around a corner.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #60

    Grumpy cat with pink lipstick marks on its head and cheeks, showcasing funny cat memes.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #61

    Cat in a gym setup with workout gear, dumbbells, and boxing belts, embodying funny cat memes.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #62

    Kitten in a cute blue sweater asleep on a person's hand on a bed, representing funny cat pics and memes.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #63

    Cat wearing a snail costume, funny meme about moving at your own pace.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #64

    Cute kitten wearing Viking hat in basket, perfect for funny cat pics and memes.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #65

    Two cats dressed humorously with text listing basic human needs. Funny cat memes and jokes.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #66

    White cat amusingly licking a person's hair, creating a funny-cat-pic vibe with a humorous touch.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #67

    Funny cat wearing a party hat next to a toy, capturing a humorous meme moment.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #68

    Cat-shaped diamond ring with the caption "If they don't get you a cat diamond, do they even love you?" for funny cat memes.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #69

    Funny cat with a surprised expression, wearing a pink harness, held up in front of a red background.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #70

    Funny cat pic as black hole in space, with Earth and Saturn nearby.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #71

    Cat paw between slices of bread, creating a funny meme effect.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #72

    Sad cat expression, looking down with crossed paws. Funny cat meme for humorous moments.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #73

    Funny-Cat-Pics-Jokes-Memes: A sleepy baby hippo surrounded by grass, humorously compared to a tired cat.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #74

    Funny cat wearing a black garbage bag like a superhero cape, looking amusing and ready for Halloween.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #75

    Funny cat image with text "I got that dog in me", showcasing a cat with a hotdog inside its belly.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #76

    Cat-shaped bookshelf with a cozy seat, featuring funny cat design elements in a modern living room.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #77

    Funny cat lounging on a sofa, with a humorous caption about its posture after a meal.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #78

    Cat humorously pretending to iron clothes, showcasing funny cat meme antics.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #79

    Cat lounging under a blanket on a small bed with a laptop, resembling a funny meme scene.

    the_pizzacat Report

    #80

    Funny cat dressed for Lunar New Year, surrounded by red envelopes and decorations, creating a festive and humorous scene.

    the_pizzacat Report

