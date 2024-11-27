ADVERTISEMENT

We always look forward to featuring ‘At Random Comics’ by Ryan Mason. Many of you are likely already familiar with this series, which primarily consists of single-panel cartoons that often carry a touch of dark humor and never fail to tickle the funny bone.

Once, when asked to share his thoughts about his comics, Ryan told us: “A while back a reader described my work as ‘Happy sad’ and it stuck with me. My work often leans towards schadenfreude humor, but I don’t believe I’m overly pessimistic. I like to use humor to confront and take the steam out of difficult topics like death and disappointment.”

Scroll down to see the latest strips by the cartoonist and to learn more about him and his work in our new interview.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | Facebook | atrandomcomics.com