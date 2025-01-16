71 Times People Opened Their Camera App And Found Something Unexpected
These days, we’re almost always glued to our phones, snapping pictures of anything that catches our eye. A gorgeous sunset? Absolutely. A hilarious parking fail? Definitely. That adorable neighborhood cat? No question.
But once those photos make it into our gallery, they’re often forgotten within seconds. That means our phones are filled with hundreds (or thousands, if you’re like me) of amusing surprises just waiting to be rediscovered. And when our storage finally demands a deep clean, we come across these brilliant, unexpected finds.
The people below stumbled upon some truly hilarious pics that way and couldn’t resist sharing them online. Naturally, we couldn’t keep them from you either, pandas! Scroll down to enjoy these gems and give your favorites an upvote.
Cute
Found On A Grandma's Camera After A New Year's Cruise
Grandpa's The Best
My grandpa left this surprise in my Grandma's camera roll on her new phone
Go Home Nike, You're Drunk
Friend Left Her Purse In An Uber On Nye. Found Some Interesting Pictures On Her Phone When She Retrieved It The Following Day
Well. I Was Trying To Take Cute Photos Of My Dog And This Showed Up In The Camera Roll. I Love My Sweet Elder Pup So Much
My Husband Left This In My Camera Roll For Me
Forgot My Phone In English Today. Found This On The Camera Roll After My Teacher Returned It
My Coworker Got His Wisdom Teeth Removed The Other Day, The Doctor Said He Would Take A Funny Picture While He Was Under Anesthesia....my God
My Friend And I Got Drunk The Other Night & Found This On My Friend's Phone The Next Day
We Went Parasailing Yesterday And Asked Someone On The Boat To Take Photos Of Us. We Found This On Our Camera
Blursed Pictures
My Phone Takes A Picture When Someone Enters The Wrong Knock Code. Woke Up To This
Lost My Phone Charger After New Years Finally Got It Charged To Find This
Noticed This In My Camera Roll
Lost My Phone For A Few Hours, Found It Inside My Chicken Coop A Few Hours Later With This Picture In The Camera Roll
It's Fun To Look Through The Camera Rolls On The Display Ipads At Best Buy
Going Through My Moms Camera Roll And Came Across This Beauty
My Son Has Only Ever Made This Face Once. I'm Glad We Were Able To Capture It On Camera
Found This Picture On My Phone After Losing It At A Festival In The Summer
Something About This Image Was So Poetic That I Had To Save It To My Camera Roll
That's Not My Dog But It's Very Aesthetic Right Guys?
Found On Dog Treats
Don’t Ask Because I Don’t Know Either
Lost My Phone While Teaching Sunday School & Now I Know Which Toddler Took It
My Friend Got Separated From Our Group In Vegas One Night. He Managed To Make It Back To Our Room. In The Morning He Was Passed Out Holding His Phone. I Turned It On And This Picture Popped Up
I Could Not Figure Out Why The Bottom Half Of My Sweatpants Were Missing After A Party Until I Found This On My Phone
My New Favorite Photo On My Camera Roll
Friend Lost Her Phone And Tracked It To The Beach Laying Next To A Homeless Man. He Took A Few Selfies
I Found This Picture In The Camera Roll
This Is My Dog
Left My iPad On A Plane And Reclaimed It 10 Days Later. Found This In Photos
Found On My Camera Roll From A 2011 Disney Trip. I Give You Distracted Boyfriend Meme, Prequel Edition
I Had A Lot Of Explaining To Do When My Parents Found This On Their Camera Roll... In My Defense He Deserved It
I Got Drunk At A Red Wings Game And Woke Up To This Picture On My Phone. I'm The One Playing The Piano
After A Blackout Night, My Mate Woke Up To A Ripper Selfie On His Phone!
I Had My Wisdom Teeth Out Earlier. I Have 219 Of These In My Camera Roll Now
I Had To Look Twice
I Bought A Used Dsi And Was Met With This
Hopping On The Camera Roll Meme Bandwagon
My Friend Lost Her Phone In Brazil. Icloud Has Been Uploading Mexicans And Horses
I Love This Boy And The Hundreds Of Selfies He Leaves For Me
Reasons Festival Pics Never Get Posted
Just Came Across This This Gem In My Camera Roll. I Worked At Gamestop Some Years Back, And Got This As A Trade In. Needless To Say I Put This On The Display Shelf Immediately
The Things I Find In My Camera Roll
I Need A Title
Husband Took A Fully Clothed Dip. Had A Little To Drink
Lockdown Has Been Tough Okay
I Left My Phone At The Bar, And I Guess This Kind Soul Turned It Back In, And Left Me This Little Gem
My Phone Occasionally Gives Me Photo Spotlights Of Just A Bunch Of Different Pictures On My Camera Roll. I Absolutely Love That It Put These 2 Pictures Back To Back
I’m So Confused, Why Did 16 Yr Old Me Draw Depressed Peppa Pig? I’m 20 Now And Looked Through My Old Camera Roll And Discovered This. I Have No Memory Of What Compelled Me To Draw This
How My Teefies Look?
Found In My Camera Roll
That's What You Get For Drunk Memeing
Good Morning From My Sweet Girl! I Wish My Double Chin Looked That Cute
When The Toddler Takes Your Phone
Was Looking Through My Camera Roll When I Found This Picture Of My Cats Reaction To My Valentines Day Gifts
I Don’t Know Why
Just Got This Picture In A Text From My Husband's Phone. He's The One Sleeping. I Don't Know That Other Guy
UPDATE: Found the dude that got the sleeping selfie with my husband.