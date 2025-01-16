The people below stumbled upon some truly hilarious pics that way and couldn’t resist sharing them online. Naturally, we couldn’t keep them from you either, pandas! Scroll down to enjoy these gems and give your favorites an upvote.

But once those photos make it into our gallery, they’re often forgotten within seconds. That means our phones are filled with hundreds (or thousands, if you’re like me) of amusing surprises just waiting to be rediscovered. And when our storage finally demands a deep clean, we come across these brilliant, unexpected finds.

These days, we’re almost always glued to our phones, snapping pictures of anything that catches our eye. A gorgeous sunset? Absolutely. A hilarious parking fail? Definitely. That adorable neighborhood cat? No question.

#1 Cute

#2 Found On A Grandma's Camera After A New Year's Cruise

#3 Grandpa's The Best
My grandpa left this surprise in my Grandma's camera roll on her new phone



#4 Go Home Nike, You're Drunk

#5 Friend Left Her Purse In An Uber On Nye. Found Some Interesting Pictures On Her Phone When She Retrieved It The Following Day

#6 Well. I Was Trying To Take Cute Photos Of My Dog And This Showed Up In The Camera Roll. I Love My Sweet Elder Pup So Much

#7 My Husband Left This In My Camera Roll For Me

#8 Forgot My Phone In English Today. Found This On The Camera Roll After My Teacher Returned It

#9 My Coworker Got His Wisdom Teeth Removed The Other Day, The Doctor Said He Would Take A Funny Picture While He Was Under Anesthesia....my God

#10 My Friend And I Got Drunk The Other Night & Found This On My Friend's Phone The Next Day

#11 We Went Parasailing Yesterday And Asked Someone On The Boat To Take Photos Of Us. We Found This On Our Camera

#12 Blursed Pictures

#13 My Phone Takes A Picture When Someone Enters The Wrong Knock Code. Woke Up To This

#14 Lost My Phone Charger After New Years Finally Got It Charged To Find This

#15 Noticed This In My Camera Roll

#16 Lost My Phone For A Few Hours, Found It Inside My Chicken Coop A Few Hours Later With This Picture In The Camera Roll

#17 It's Fun To Look Through The Camera Rolls On The Display Ipads At Best Buy

#18 Going Through My Moms Camera Roll And Came Across This Beauty

#19 My Son Has Only Ever Made This Face Once. I'm Glad We Were Able To Capture It On Camera

#20 Found This Picture On My Phone After Losing It At A Festival In The Summer

#21 Something About This Image Was So Poetic That I Had To Save It To My Camera Roll

#22 That's Not My Dog But It's Very Aesthetic Right Guys?

#23 Found On Dog Treats

#24 Don't Ask Because I Don't Know Either

#25 Lost My Phone While Teaching Sunday School & Now I Know Which Toddler Took It

#26 My Friend Got Separated From Our Group In Vegas One Night. He Managed To Make It Back To Our Room. In The Morning He Was Passed Out Holding His Phone. I Turned It On And This Picture Popped Up

#27 I Could Not Figure Out Why The Bottom Half Of My Sweatpants Were Missing After A Party Until I Found This On My Phone

#28 My New Favorite Photo On My Camera Roll

#29 Friend Lost Her Phone And Tracked It To The Beach Laying Next To A Homeless Man. He Took A Few Selfies

#30 I Found This Picture In The Camera Roll

#31 This Is My Dog

#32 Left My iPad On A Plane And Reclaimed It 10 Days Later. Found This In Photos

#33 Found On My Camera Roll From A 2011 Disney Trip. I Give You Distracted Boyfriend Meme, Prequel Edition

#34 I Had A Lot Of Explaining To Do When My Parents Found This On Their Camera Roll... In My Defense He Deserved It

#35 I Got Drunk At A Red Wings Game And Woke Up To This Picture On My Phone. I'm The One Playing The Piano

#36 After A Blackout Night, My Mate Woke Up To A Ripper Selfie On His Phone!

#37 I Had My Wisdom Teeth Out Earlier. I Have 219 Of These In My Camera Roll Now

#38 I Had To Look Twice

#39 I Bought A Used Dsi And Was Met With This

#40 Hopping On The Camera Roll Meme Bandwagon

#41 My Friend Lost Her Phone In Brazil. Icloud Has Been Uploading Mexicans And Horses

#42 I Love This Boy And The Hundreds Of Selfies He Leaves For Me

#43 Reasons Festival Pics Never Get Posted

#44 Just Came Across This This Gem In My Camera Roll. I Worked At Gamestop Some Years Back, And Got This As A Trade In. Needless To Say I Put This On The Display Shelf Immediately

#45 The Things I Find In My Camera Roll

#46 I Need A Title

#47 Husband Took A Fully Clothed Dip. Had A Little To Drink

#48 Lockdown Has Been Tough Okay

#49 I Left My Phone At The Bar, And I Guess This Kind Soul Turned It Back In, And Left Me This Little Gem

#50 My Phone Occasionally Gives Me Photo Spotlights Of Just A Bunch Of Different Pictures On My Camera Roll. I Absolutely Love That It Put These 2 Pictures Back To Back

#51 I'm So Confused, Why Did 16 Yr Old Me Draw Depressed Peppa Pig? I'm 20 Now And Looked Through My Old Camera Roll And Discovered This. I Have No Memory Of What Compelled Me To Draw This

#52 How My Teefies Look?

#53 Found In My Camera Roll

#54 That's What You Get For Drunk Memeing

#55 Good Morning From My Sweet Girl! I Wish My Double Chin Looked That Cute

#56 When The Toddler Takes Your Phone

#57 Was Looking Through My Camera Roll When I Found This Picture Of My Cats Reaction To My Valentines Day Gifts

#58 I Don't Know Why

#59 Just Got This Picture In A Text From My Husband's Phone. He's The One Sleeping. I Don't Know That Other Guy
UPDATE: Found the dude that got the sleeping selfie with my husband.



#60 This Is Why I Delete All My Unflattering Images Right After Taking Them

#61 Meme In My Camera Roll

#62 Found This Random Meme In My Camera Roll

#63 The Thing That Pops Up On My Camera Roll, Even If She Used My iPad

#64 This Is The Oldest Photo On My Camera Roll

#65 Why Is This In My Camera Roll

#66 The Crossover I Knew I Needed

#67 Ice Crown 9 To 5, What A Way To Make A Lich King

#68 Please Tell Me You Guys See It Too

#69 I Was Going Thru My Camera Roll And Found This

#70 What Did I Find In My Camera Roll?