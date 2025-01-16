ADVERTISEMENT

These days, we’re almost always glued to our phones, snapping pictures of anything that catches our eye. A gorgeous sunset? Absolutely. A hilarious parking fail? Definitely. That adorable neighborhood cat? No question.

But once those photos make it into our gallery, they’re often forgotten within seconds. That means our phones are filled with hundreds (or thousands, if you’re like me) of amusing surprises just waiting to be rediscovered. And when our storage finally demands a deep clean, we come across these brilliant, unexpected finds.

The people below stumbled upon some truly hilarious pics that way and couldn’t resist sharing them online. Naturally, we couldn’t keep them from you either, pandas! Scroll down to enjoy these gems and give your favorites an upvote.

#1

Cute

Dog wrapped in a blanket by a campfire near a river, capturing a funny-camera-roll-finds moment in nature.

Grace DuBose Report

NapQueen
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
1 hour ago

He's thinking about that stick that he left behind. Much like when I leave a shop without buying the pair of shoes I fell in love with, and it gives me the blues.

    #2

    Found On A Grandma's Camera After A New Year's Cruise

    A joyful group dressed in colorful costumes, capturing a humorous moment for funny camera roll finds.

    yes_no_yes_yes_yes Report

    #3

    Grandpa's The Best

    Grandpa making funny poses in a series of photos, a humorous camera roll find.

    My grandpa left this surprise in my Grandma's camera roll on her new phone

    PresentationNo712 Report

    #4

    Go Home Nike, You're Drunk

    A person takes a selfie on a path while their dog playfully rolls on its back in the background. Funny Camera Roll Finds.

    •🧿•DJ•🧿• Report

    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    "I'm Australian, I refuse to accept your reality!" 🙃

    #5

    Friend Left Her Purse In An Uber On Nye. Found Some Interesting Pictures On Her Phone When She Retrieved It The Following Day

    Funny camera roll finds featuring a purse with googly eyes placed in various amusing locations like a swing and a climbing wall.

    Dbarakh Report

    #6

    Well. I Was Trying To Take Cute Photos Of My Dog And This Showed Up In The Camera Roll. I Love My Sweet Elder Pup So Much

    Close-up of a funny dog face looking down at the camera, showcasing a humorous camera roll find.

    The_Alaskan_Wolf Report

    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    If this isn't your phone background, I'll be really disappointed in you.

    #7

    My Husband Left This In My Camera Roll For Me

    Close-up of a person's face split into nine funny-camera-roll-finds, showing eyes, nose, mouth, and earlobe with a gauge.

    borshctbeet Report

    #8

    Forgot My Phone In English Today. Found This On The Camera Roll After My Teacher Returned It

    Three people posing excitedly in a hallway, capturing a funny-camera-roll moment.

    TheSheriffMT Report

    #9

    My Coworker Got His Wisdom Teeth Removed The Other Day, The Doctor Said He Would Take A Funny Picture While He Was Under Anesthesia....my God

    Man with a long-haired wig holding pliers, nurse in colorful scrubs, and patient smiling: Funny Camera Roll Finds.

    Snow_Commander Report

    #10

    My Friend And I Got Drunk The Other Night & Found This On My Friend's Phone The Next Day

    Funny camera roll find with a phone showing a face and a drink with a straw at a bar.

    JeDi_MiAh Report

    #11

    We Went Parasailing Yesterday And Asked Someone On The Boat To Take Photos Of Us. We Found This On Our Camera

    A hand playfully holds a knife, humorously pretending to cut a parasailing rope in this funny camera roll find.

    ifoundcarmenandwaldo Report

    #12

    Blursed Pictures

    Funny Camera Roll finds; man posing humorously with a long, distorted arm across a photo grid.

    kings005 Report

    #13

    My Phone Takes A Picture When Someone Enters The Wrong Knock Code. Woke Up To This

    A funny cat looking down into the camera lens, showing a humorous angle for funny-camera-roll-finds.

    Thrusthamster Report

    Phoenix
    Phoenix
    Phoenix
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Was just checking to make sure you weren't liking photos of any other kitties.

    #14

    Lost My Phone Charger After New Years Finally Got It Charged To Find This

    Two people joyfully posing with a horse at night, capturing a funny moment for camera roll finds.

    reddit.com Report

    #15

    Noticed This In My Camera Roll

    Funny-Camera-Roll-Finds: Cat making a funny face while sitting on brick pavement.

    Smruthiisameme Report

    #16

    Lost My Phone For A Few Hours, Found It Inside My Chicken Coop A Few Hours Later With This Picture In The Camera Roll

    Two chickens amusingly close to the camera, capturing a spontaneous and funny-camera-roll-finds moment.

    mrnanovideos1 Report

    #17

    It's Fun To Look Through The Camera Rolls On The Display Ipads At Best Buy

    Distorted funny-camera-roll-finds image of a person in sunglasses and a blue shirt, with an exaggerated forehead.

    Jaspa7732 Report

    #18

    Going Through My Moms Camera Roll And Came Across This Beauty

    Chicken-shaped handbag on a table, showcasing quirky design. Funny-Camera-Roll-Finds.

    imnotcreativeokay Report

    #19

    My Son Has Only Ever Made This Face Once. I'm Glad We Were Able To Capture It On Camera

    A baby makes a funny face while holding a blue toy, capturing a humorous moment for the camera roll.

    bargainmusic Report

    #20

    Found This Picture On My Phone After Losing It At A Festival In The Summer

    Two people at a festival making funny faces, holding a note with a humorous message.

    MiTCH_x Report

    #21

    Something About This Image Was So Poetic That I Had To Save It To My Camera Roll

    Silhouetted people jumping playfully against a colorful sky, capturing a funny-camera-roll moment.

    Stardust Report

    #22

    That's Not My Dog But It's Very Aesthetic Right Guys?

    Funny-camera-roll-finds: A husky squished against a glass door with a humorous expression, captioned “Don’t mind him.”

    Lex <3 Report

    #23

    Found On Dog Treats

    Funny camera roll find: a smiling dog with human-like teeth on a pet food package.

    Bookworm Report

    #24

    Don’t Ask Because I Don’t Know Either

    A plush toy dog with pink spots in front of a fiery background for a funny camera roll find.

    Half-Jewish-Doggo Report

    #25

    Lost My Phone While Teaching Sunday School & Now I Know Which Toddler Took It

    Child making funny faces in a blue dress, captured in a series of camera roll finds against a purple wall.

    jillianmee Report

    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    My step niece is 3 and she likes to get everybody's iPhones and turn on the torch. She got a bit distressed when she got to me because I have a Samsung Flip and she couldn't understand why it's a 'crocodile'.

    #26

    My Friend Got Separated From Our Group In Vegas One Night. He Managed To Make It Back To Our Room. In The Morning He Was Passed Out Holding His Phone. I Turned It On And This Picture Popped Up

    Three people in superhero costumes sitting at a cafe table, creating a humorous scene for funny camera roll finds.

    iancameron Report

    Phoenix
    Phoenix
    Phoenix
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Obviously fake. There's no way Batman and Joker would be having a drink together /j

    #27

    I Could Not Figure Out Why The Bottom Half Of My Sweatpants Were Missing After A Party Until I Found This On My Phone

    Person with a surprised expression, face wrapped in gray fabric, capturing a humorous moment for funny camera roll finds.

    ShadowWolf92 Report

    #28

    My New Favorite Photo On My Camera Roll

    Four people on a log ride with funny expressions, perfect example of funny-camera-roll-finds.

    kashoot_me_pleaseuwu Report

    #29

    Friend Lost Her Phone And Tracked It To The Beach Laying Next To A Homeless Man. He Took A Few Selfies

    Man in hood making funny faces for camera roll, including mirror selfie and sticking out tongue.

    Skrotum Report

    #30

    I Found This Picture In The Camera Roll

    Cat in bed with a cat-themed blanket, showcasing funny camera roll finds.

    s2004Gamer Report

    #31

    This Is My Dog

    Dog in a funny red lobster costume sitting on a sandy beach, capturing a humorous camera roll moment.

    Olivia Yu Report

    #32

    Left My iPad On A Plane And Reclaimed It 10 Days Later. Found This In Photos

    Two women smiling in a candid hotel hallway selfie, one holding a coffee cup. Funny camera roll finds.

    EarlySpaceCowboy Report

    #33

    Found On My Camera Roll From A 2011 Disney Trip. I Give You Distracted Boyfriend Meme, Prequel Edition

    Cosplayer in orange costume with white face paint amusing a crowd, illustrating funny camera roll finds.

    derf_vader Report

    #34

    I Had A Lot Of Explaining To Do When My Parents Found This On Their Camera Roll... In My Defense He Deserved It

    Child playfully surrounded by weights, capturing a funny-camera-roll-finds moment.

    MicMcKee Report

    #35

    I Got Drunk At A Red Wings Game And Woke Up To This Picture On My Phone. I'm The One Playing The Piano

    Man playing a green piano in a funny setting, with two women laughing near him, creating a humorous camera roll moment.

    metromin Report

    #36

    After A Blackout Night, My Mate Woke Up To A Ripper Selfie On His Phone!

    Police officers and a person in bed smiling, capturing a funny-camera-roll moment.

    CtrldKilla Report

    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    They even tucked you into bed! Give them a raise :) top cops!

    #37

    I Had My Wisdom Teeth Out Earlier. I Have 219 Of These In My Camera Roll Now

    Funny camera roll finds: multiple selfies of a smiling young man in a casual setting.

    Fitzelli Report

    #38

    I Had To Look Twice

    Man photoshopped sitting in a pot of rice, resembling a hot tub. Funny Camera Roll Finds.

    kenziesversion Report

    #39

    I Bought A Used Dsi And Was Met With This

    A funny camera roll find showing an amusing, distorted selfie on a Nintendo DSi screen.

    Funnyboop Report

    #40

    Hopping On The Camera Roll Meme Bandwagon

    Funny camera roll finds: collage of a sleeping woman edited into dance and wrestling scenes.

    soondooboots Report

    #41

    My Friend Lost Her Phone In Brazil. Icloud Has Been Uploading Mexicans And Horses

    Group near a truck, woman taking a selfie, and people riding horses under a cloudy sky. Funny-Camera-Roll-Finds.

    endingtheletter Report

    #42

    I Love This Boy And The Hundreds Of Selfies He Leaves For Me

    Child making funny faces in a grid, capturing playful moments for funny camera roll finds.

    vanessa_decosta Report

    #43

    Reasons Festival Pics Never Get Posted

    Woman poses with a silly expression, holding a cigarette and drink at a festival, showcasing funny camera roll finds.

    _mull__ Report

    #44

    Just Came Across This This Gem In My Camera Roll. I Worked At Gamestop Some Years Back, And Got This As A Trade In. Needless To Say I Put This On The Display Shelf Immediately

    Xbox 360 Max Payne 3 cover with googly eyes added, capturing a funny-camera-roll-finds moment.

    Haywire5191 Report

    #45

    The Things I Find In My Camera Roll

    Funny-Camera-Roll-Finds: Distorted face with exaggerated features and text saying "Hello Mother" in bold white font.

    kimmybtravels Report

    #46

    I Need A Title

    Cat with small hands posed humorously on a table, embodying funny-camera-roll-finds.

    MZ Report

    #47

    Husband Took A Fully Clothed Dip. Had A Little To Drink

    Man standing in a pool fully clothed, holding a drink, capturing a funny-camera-roll-find moment.

    Juliet Ware Report

    #48

    Lockdown Has Been Tough Okay

    Close-up of a puffer fish with a funny expression, perfect for funny-camera-roll-finds.

    All's Gravy Report

    #49

    I Left My Phone At The Bar, And I Guess This Kind Soul Turned It Back In, And Left Me This Little Gem

    Close-up of a funny expression with wide eyes and exaggerated mouth, captured as a humorous camera roll find.

    Nooschwander Report

    #50

    My Phone Occasionally Gives Me Photo Spotlights Of Just A Bunch Of Different Pictures On My Camera Roll. I Absolutely Love That It Put These 2 Pictures Back To Back

    Two funny camera roll finds: A person holds a bride and another person cradles a large dog in their arms indoors.

    AspChef Report

    #51

    I’m So Confused, Why Did 16 Yr Old Me Draw Depressed Peppa Pig? I’m 20 Now And Looked Through My Old Camera Roll And Discovered This. I Have No Memory Of What Compelled Me To Draw This

    Pencil sketch of cartoon characters in an amusing, abstract style, capturing a funny camera roll find.

    Longjumping-Map-9643 Report

    #52

    How My Teefies Look?

    Dog with a funny expression, showing teeth, behind bars in a crate. Funny-Camera-Roll-Finds moment.

    dose.a.day.of.annie.mae Report

    #53

    Found In My Camera Roll

    A collage of funny camera roll finds featuring a child making various silly faces.

    erin05dmb Report

    #54

    That's What You Get For Drunk Memeing

    Funny camera roll find: a playful edit of a person in sunglasses and fiery shirt outside a Hobbit-style house.

    TheWapplehouse Report

    #55

    Good Morning From My Sweet Girl! I Wish My Double Chin Looked That Cute

    A child making a funny face in a selfie, capturing a humorous moment for funny-camera-roll-finds.

    casey_bree Report

    #56

    When The Toddler Takes Your Phone

    Funny-Camera-Roll-Finds: Repeated selfies of a leg in a photo stream, highlighting humorous photo mishaps.

    zaraceleste Report

    #57

    Was Looking Through My Camera Roll When I Found This Picture Of My Cats Reaction To My Valentines Day Gifts

    Orange cat amusingly surprised next to a large stuffed bear with a heart, perfect for funny-camera-roll-finds.

    Angela_Smick Report

    #58

    I Don’t Know Why

    Funny-camera-roll-finds: Peppa Pig shown in a side view and front view with comical expression highlighting design quirks.

    unknown Report

    #59

    Just Got This Picture In A Text From My Husband's Phone. He's The One Sleeping. I Don't Know That Other Guy

    Two friends capturing a funny memory on camera roll; one asleep and both awake giving thumbs up.

    UPDATE: Found the dude that got the sleeping selfie with my husband.

    MrsRoseyCrotch , MrsRoseyCrotch Report

    #60

    This Is Why I Delete All My Unflattering Images Right After Taking Them

    Person wearing a pig mask in front of a castle, part of a funny camera roll finds post.

    saltydkdan Report

    #61

    Meme In My Camera Roll

    Man in suit pushing a cart of ranch bottles with "Actively Seeking More Ranch" text, showcasing funny-camera-roll-finds.

    Trevorguanella1 Report

    #62

    Found This Random Meme In My Camera Roll

    Egg with a human face on a leg, humorous image from Funny-Camera-Roll-Finds.

    TheNameless66 Report

    #63

    The Thing That Pops Up On My Camera Roll, Even If She Used My iPad

    A funny camera roll find with a distorted face expression in a close-up shot.

    ohyeah_itsmama_chris Report

    #64

    This Is The Oldest Photo On My Camera Roll

    Characters from a cartoon sitcom sharing a humorous moment over a wooden fence. Funny-Camera-Roll-Finds.

    marktherobot-youtube Report

    #65

    Why Is This In My Camera Roll

    Jar of jam with a gun and funny text about generational humor, illustrating a "strobbery."

    reddit.com Report

    Phoenix
    Phoenix
    Phoenix
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Gen X humor : We are the forgotten generation. Oh wait... it's not a joke.

    #66

    The Crossover I Knew I Needed

    Person smiling next to a funny edited photo of ET with a human face, reflecting a quirky camera roll find.

    hvdesmusic Report

    #67

    Ice Crown 9 To 5, What A Way To Make A Lich King

    Person holding a fantasy sword, surrounded by flowers, captured as a funny-camera-roll-find.

    cheersitskatie Report

    #68

    Please Tell Me You Guys See It Too

    Alvin and the Chipmunks characters with a surprised expression; a humorous camera roll find.

    KellytoyDK Report

    #69

    I Was Going Thru My Camera Roll And Found This

    Mirror selfie with humorous caption in a bathroom, highlighting a funny camera roll find.

    alexiskool34 Report

    #70

    What Did I Find In My Camera Roll?

    Cartoon characters in a humorous scene with retro game graphics, highlighting funny-camera-roll-finds.

    Hannah_HingR Report

    #71

    A Photo Of Lightning Mcqueen Crocs From My Camera Roll That I Have No Recollection Of Saving

    Red Crocs with a fun car design, featuring a cartoon character's face and the number 95, related to Funny-Camera-Roll-Finds.

    Invincible-IronMan Report

