ADVERTISEMENT

Birds are some of the most amazing creatures that grace our planet. They are the only species that have feathers and one of the few that freely soar the sky. On top of many other unique characteristics, their little curious and intelligent personalities resemble those of humans, which apparently makes them the perfect material for memes.

The Instagram account “Unpopular Birds” is a hub of avian memes that kindly share them with anyone who appreciates quality bird content. Scroll down to find posts where these feathered friends stole the show, and make sure to upvote the ones that made your day chirpier!