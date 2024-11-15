ADVERTISEMENT

Birds are some of the most amazing creatures that grace our planet. They are the only species that have feathers and one of the few that freely soar the sky. On top of many other unique characteristics, their little curious and intelligent personalities resemble those of humans, which apparently makes them the perfect material for memes. 

The Instagram account “Unpopular Birds” is a hub of avian memes that kindly share them with anyone who appreciates quality bird content. Scroll down to find posts where these feathered friends stole the show, and make sure to upvote the ones that made your day chirpier!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Birds-Memes

msduh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Funny-Birds-Memes

dillelicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST

Scientists have noticed that individual birds and other animals, even if they’re the same species, have their own unique personalities. 

Researchers can determine this by looking at consistency in behavior. They observed that when a bird is aggressive, they’re consistent in the way they do it. Canadian-English evolutionary biologist and physiologist George John Romanes also discovered that avians can be prideful or experience terror.
#4

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
johannazamora_1 avatar
Pyla
Pyla
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I knew about the 270degree twist, but that head flipping over thing is kind of neat.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#5

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, science was hesitant to embrace the idea that animals might have personalities, as it’s difficult to objectively evaluate what animals feel and how it might be linked to their mood and personality. Luckily, this view has changed and researchers are looking more creatively at animal personalities. 

For example, Renée Duckworth, a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Arizona, has done research on bluebirds to demonstrate how they have individual stresses and personalities and how it affects their ecology and lifestyle.
#7

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST

Interestingly enough, observations and findings on bird personalities have even inspired a personality test for humans called D.O.P.E. The acronym stands for dove, owl, peacock, and eagle. The personality test uses avians to categorize human personalities into four types. It claims that “by understanding which bird personality type you align with, you gain insight into your natural inclinations, strengths, and areas for growth.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST

Avians were chosen for this test because the creators believe that “birds, diverse in species and habits, are an excellent metaphor for the diversity of human personalities.” One of the personalities a person can get by completing this test is a dove. A symbol of peace, they associate doves with nurturing and caring. People whose personality type is dove are compassionate, caring individuals who often sacrifice their own needs for the sake of others.
#13

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#15

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

“Doves thrive in harmonious relationships and excel at offering emotional support. They are excellent listeners, and their warmth and compassion make them the ideal friends and confidants. Their inclination to prioritize the needs of others mirrors the traits of individuals characterized as doves in this test. Much like the bird, these personalities thrive in harmonious relationships and excel in providing emotional support,” the D.O.P.E. website writes.
#16

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

Next up are the owls, who are the intellectual and analytical minds of the ton. Such individuals are equipped with logical thinking and are detail-oriented. They thrive in structured environments where their problem-solving skills can really shine through. “They meticulously plan and adore gathering and analyzing information. They are often the go-tos for advice and solutions in their social circles,” the website reads. 

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

The third personality type is the peacock, which is associated with creativity and social confidence. They love to be the center of attention and are full of energy and enthusiasm. “Peacocks are often drawn to careers in the arts and entertainment, where their expressive and colorful personalities shine.”
#22

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

The last one is the eagle, which mirrors assertive and goal-driven people. “They are natural leaders who take charge and make things happen. Confidence is their trademark, and they have an unwavering commitment to achieving their goals. Eagles thrive in competitive environments, setting ambitious targets and relentlessly pursuing them,” D.O.P.E. writes. 
#25

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

The website notes that the purpose of this personality test is to help people understand themselves better instead of seeking to define them with a one-dimensional personality type. This is interesting because, for a long time, we thought that birds don’t have personalities and now we are starting to compare our personalities to them!
#28

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#29

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#37

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#45

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#53

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And knees. A penguin would be twice as tall if it straightened its knees.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#57

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#69

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Welcome to the Australian sulphur crested cockatoo. They have been known to destroy houses that they like the taste of.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#72

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#77

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Long Boi disappeared a couple of years ago. He was the most popular personality amongst the students. Everyone loved Long Boi, he'smuch missed.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#81

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#85

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#93

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#97

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#98

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#99

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#100

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#101

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#102

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#103

Funny-Birds-Memes

unpopularbirds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!