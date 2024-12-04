ADVERTISEMENT

Life was much different before the digital age. We didn’t have instant access to information or the mundanity in the lives of our families, friends, and acquaintances. Photos were primarily private unless you showed people physical copies. 

But as they say, everything on the internet is permanent and public property. Once your awkward family photos go online, they are available for the world to see. If you’re that unlucky, they will be featured on an Instagram page with over a million followers. 

We’ve lifted some of those pictures from the Awkard Family Photos account. Hopefully, you won’t see your face there, but if you do, don’t worry. It’s all in good fun.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"My Mom's Bed Hung From Chains, And She Had A Mini Bar For A Headboard. 1972."⁠

"My Mom's Bed Hung From Chains, And She Had A Mini Bar For A Headboard. 1972."⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

“My Sisters And I Were Professionally Photographed With Identical Dolls In Matching Prairie Dresses.”

“My Sisters And I Were Professionally Photographed With Identical Dolls In Matching Prairie Dresses.”

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

"Hi, I’m Jenn And I Sold My First House At Only 3 Years Old."

"Hi, I’m Jenn And I Sold My First House At Only 3 Years Old."

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Familial relationships are complex, to say the least. We’ve all had our fair share of drama and unresolved issues, which, according to Knox College psychology professor Dr. Frank McAndrew, could be why many family photos turn out awkward. 

"You bring in all of these people together with their grudges and their histories on the very day where you want everything to be perfect,” he explained. "We all have to appear to be civil here, so you soldier on in some awkward way."
#4

"My Absolute Unit Of A Baby Brother. For Reference, My Sister Holding Him Was Four."⁠

"My Absolute Unit Of A Baby Brother. For Reference, My Sister Holding Him Was Four."⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
markglass avatar
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He looks like Alfred Hitchcock. I wonder if his first words were "Good evening".

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

"My Mom Said This Was One Of My Favorite Things To Do As A Child."⁠

"My Mom Said This Was One Of My Favorite Things To Do As A Child."⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
thamonkey avatar
Tha Monkey
Tha Monkey
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hell, I still do that as an adult!!! (Or, a 60 y/o teen who still thinks fart jokes are funny.)

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

“We Were Doing Family Photos For My Sister’s Bat Mitzvah. The Photographer Told Us To Make Funny Faces But My Mom Took It To The Next Level…”⁠

“We Were Doing Family Photos For My Sister’s Bat Mitzvah. The Photographer Told Us To Make Funny Faces But My Mom Took It To The Next Level…”⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

But awkwardness is still a theme in many family photos, even if there aren't lingering tensions. According to Dr. McAndrew, this is likely because of the generally unique family dynamics that are different from other relationships we develop throughout life. 

"Because we share genes with these people, we care about them in a way that we don't care about anyone else.”

#7

“Skipped Preschool To Go Get Glamour Shots With My Mom. Think It Was The Right Decision.”

“Skipped Preschool To Go Get Glamour Shots With My Mom. Think It Was The Right Decision.”

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
markglass avatar
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That young lady may not always be right, but she's never in doubt.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

“He Always Posed For Photos In The Past. Maybe He Didn’t Like The Photographer.”⁠

“He Always Posed For Photos In The Past. Maybe He Didn’t Like The Photographer.”⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

"My Friend's Grandmother Went White Water Rafting..."⁠

"My Friend's Grandmother Went White Water Rafting..."⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Many people experience anxiety, which is why they inadvertently look awkward in photos. Fortunately, there are solutions to this. Veteran wedding photographer Laura Oswald suggests focusing on the photos' outcome. 

“When your focus is on how you appear in pictures, you are going to miss out on the experience and not really let yourself be natural,” she wrote in a blog post for her website.

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

"My Husband’s High School Goth/Emo/Photoshop Phase Is An Untapped Goldmine."⁠

"My Husband’s High School Goth/Emo/Photoshop Phase Is An Untapped Goldmine."⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

"My Mom Was Amish In The 90s. Apparently, When This Picture Was Taken She Was In Trouble With The Church For Breaking Off Three Engagements."⁠

"My Mom Was Amish In The 90s. Apparently, When This Picture Was Taken She Was In Trouble With The Church For Breaking Off Three Engagements."⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

“This Photo Of My Family Was Taken As A Christmas Picture In Late 1989, After My Younger Sister (The “Pearl”) Was Born.”

“This Photo Of My Family Was Taken As A Christmas Picture In Late 1989, After My Younger Sister (The “Pearl”) Was Born.”

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST

Photographer Aimee Liz shares a similar sentiment on the mindset shift. She suggests pretending you’re in a movie to allow the emotions to shine through. 

“Laughter is just as beautiful as romance, so either way, pretending you’re in a movie about your family’s love is a win-win,” she wrote in a post for her personal blog.

#13

"I Really Love Those Quirky Space-Themed Family Photos. My Dog Max Was Less Than Cooperative, But We Managed To Snag This Wondrous Beauty." ⁠

"I Really Love Those Quirky Space-Themed Family Photos. My Dog Max Was Less Than Cooperative, But We Managed To Snag This Wondrous Beauty." ⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

"1984, France. The Only Picture I Have Of My Grandma And She Looks Like Grambo."

"1984, France. The Only Picture I Have Of My Grandma And She Looks Like Grambo."

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

After the photo was taken she chopped a pile of bricks with her hand

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

“Our 1982 Family Christmas Pic.”

“Our 1982 Family Christmas Pic.”

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

People often say, “When you look good, you feel good.” Your appearance influences your emotions, which is why Seattle-based photographer Neyssa Lee suggests wearing something comfortable if you’re having a photoshoot. 

“If you aren’t a short dress girl, or showing off your arms makes you cringe, avoid those things altogether,” she wrote on her website.

#16

“My Grandmother And Great Grandmother Around 1992 Or 93. According To My Grandma, ‘We Went To One Of Those Photo Places In The Palm Desert Mall And They Duded Us Up Like Floozies. We Howled When We Saw These Pictures.'”

“My Grandmother And Great Grandmother Around 1992 Or 93. According To My Grandma, ‘We Went To One Of Those Photo Places In The Palm Desert Mall And They Duded Us Up Like Floozies. We Howled When We Saw These Pictures.'”

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

"My Grandparents' First Time At A Japanese Restaurant."⁠

"My Grandparents' First Time At A Japanese Restaurant."⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope that is a flambe dish in the background and not someone self-immolating

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

"My Dad, The Morning After Finding Out My Mom Was Pregnant With My Brother. 1982."⁠

"My Dad, The Morning After Finding Out My Mom Was Pregnant With My Brother. 1982."⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

We’d like to hear your thoughts, too. Do you have a lot of awkward photos with your family? How do they make you feel? Comment below, and perhaps share some of those snapshots, too!
#19

“Apparently Mom Thought I Needed A Cool New ‘Do For Kindergarten. She Must Have Been Confused.”⁠

“Apparently Mom Thought I Needed A Cool New ‘Do For Kindergarten. She Must Have Been Confused.”⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

“My Senior Photo, 1989. I Remember The Photographer And His Helper Had To Move Their Set Up Back In Order To Capture My Whole Head. Side Note: This Picture Got Me Voted Greatest 80s Hair By National Geographic TV’s Contest.”

“My Senior Photo, 1989. I Remember The Photographer And His Helper Had To Move Their Set Up Back In Order To Capture My Whole Head. Side Note: This Picture Got Me Voted Greatest 80s Hair By National Geographic TV’s Contest.”

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
#21

"This Old Picture Of My Great-Grandmother, Far Left, Makes It Look Like The Cameraman Just Stumbled Into A Secret Meeting Of The Grandmas..."⁠

"This Old Picture Of My Great-Grandmother, Far Left, Makes It Look Like The Cameraman Just Stumbled Into A Secret Meeting Of The Grandmas..."⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

“My 1981 High School Yearbook Photo With Perm And Spiderman Glasses.”

“My 1981 High School Yearbook Photo With Perm And Spiderman Glasses.”

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

“We Took This Picture At A Friend’s Wedding. It Wasn’t Until After I Posted It And People Started Making Comments About My Husband’s ‘Barbie Arm’ Did We Notice How His Arm Had ‘Shrunk’…”⁠

“We Took This Picture At A Friend’s Wedding. It Wasn’t Until After I Posted It And People Started Making Comments About My Husband’s ‘Barbie Arm’ Did We Notice How His Arm Had ‘Shrunk’…”⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

“I Used To Get Really Bad Stomach Aches That Would Keep Me On The Toilet For Hours. I Would Also Get Really Lonely And Apparently Sleepy. Luckily My Mom Was There To Keep Me Company.”

“I Used To Get Really Bad Stomach Aches That Would Keep Me On The Toilet For Hours. I Would Also Get Really Lonely And Apparently Sleepy. Luckily My Mom Was There To Keep Me Company.”

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

“When My Parents Were Getting Their Portraits Taken, The Photographer Had An Idea. My Mom Wore A Tube Top And My Dad Took His Shirt Off. The Photographer Even Entered This In A Photography Contest And Won. He Gave Them A Copy Of The Photo For Posing For Him, But What He Truly Gave Us Is An Amazing Captured Moment That Made Me Wonder If This Is What Married Life Is Like. I Saw This Picture Every Day Hanging Up In Their Bedroom.”

“When My Parents Were Getting Their Portraits Taken, The Photographer Had An Idea. My Mom Wore A Tube Top And My Dad Took His Shirt Off. The Photographer Even Entered This In A Photography Contest And Won. He Gave Them A Copy Of The Photo For Posing For Him, But What He Truly Gave Us Is An Amazing Captured Moment That Made Me Wonder If This Is What Married Life Is Like. I Saw This Picture Every Day Hanging Up In Their Bedroom.”

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

"Grandma Fell Asleep When The Tide Came In..."⁠

"Grandma Fell Asleep When The Tide Came In..."⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

“My Wife Was The Flower Girl For Her Cousin’s Wedding And Decided To Slide Down The Railing While The Bird Seed Was Flying After The Happy Couple Was Married. This Was The Result.”

“My Wife Was The Flower Girl For Her Cousin’s Wedding And Decided To Slide Down The Railing While The Bird Seed Was Flying After The Happy Couple Was Married. This Was The Result.”

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

“My Husband Spent A Good Amount Of His Childhood Years (Early To Mid 1980s) In A Children’s Hospital Where Well-Meaning Samaritans Would Go To Spread Joy And Lift Spirits.”

“My Husband Spent A Good Amount Of His Childhood Years (Early To Mid 1980s) In A Children’s Hospital Where Well-Meaning Samaritans Would Go To Spread Joy And Lift Spirits.”

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#29

"Daughter’s First Camping Trip. This Is How She Woke Me Up At 6:15 In The Morning."⁠

"Daughter’s First Camping Trip. This Is How She Woke Me Up At 6:15 In The Morning."⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We all need a little bit of air... 😅 (even though I guess it's nitrogen, and you get no oxygen from it..)

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

"My Daughter’s One Year Old Picture Didn’t Go Quite As Planned..."⁠

"My Daughter’s One Year Old Picture Didn’t Go Quite As Planned..."⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

"My Mom’s 1976 Halloween Costume Sure Was Classy."⁠

"My Mom’s 1976 Halloween Costume Sure Was Classy."⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

“My Sister And My Parents Sporting Their Australia, Gold Coast 1982 Fashion.”

“My Sister And My Parents Sporting Their Australia, Gold Coast 1982 Fashion.”

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

“For My Daughter’s 12th Birthday Party, We Made Masks Of Her Obsession, George Michael, For All Of The Little Girls. Didn’t Realize How Scary It Would Look When They Pulled Them All On At The Same Time.”

“For My Daughter’s 12th Birthday Party, We Made Masks Of Her Obsession, George Michael, For All Of The Little Girls. Didn’t Realize How Scary It Would Look When They Pulled Them All On At The Same Time.”

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

“My Grandmother, Bless Her Heart, Made This Dress For Me By Hand. However, She Never Noticed The Fabric She Was Sewing Was Covered With Pictures Of A Couple Making Out. She Then Rolled My Hair And Sent Me To School…on Picture Day.”

“My Grandmother, Bless Her Heart, Made This Dress For Me By Hand. However, She Never Noticed The Fabric She Was Sewing Was Covered With Pictures Of A Couple Making Out. She Then Rolled My Hair And Sent Me To School…on Picture Day.”

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
micheldurinx avatar
Marcellus II
Marcellus II
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd have less problems with the "making out" than with all the creepy recording (video & photo) equipment together with it.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#35

“Me Being An Uber Goth Teenage Posing Next To Tombstones Unknowingly Covering The ‘S’ In ‘Sweeney.’ Kind Of Ruined The Mood Of The Photo!”⁠

“Me Being An Uber Goth Teenage Posing Next To Tombstones Unknowingly Covering The ‘S’ In ‘Sweeney.’ Kind Of Ruined The Mood Of The Photo!”⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

“My High School Senior Photo Has Tortured Me For Years And Now I’m Owning The Embarrassment.”⁠

“My High School Senior Photo Has Tortured Me For Years And Now I’m Owning The Embarrassment.”⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
#37

"There Was A Moth In Our Kitchen."⁠

"There Was A Moth In Our Kitchen."⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And all the animals in the house got a bead on it at the same time.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#38

“My Daughter And I Had Been Holding Hands And She Was Leaning Away From Me And Our Photographer Caught The Perfect Moment. So The Rest Of Us Are Looking Fabulous While My 2 Year Old Is Crashing Into The Pavement.”⁠ ⁠ … And Later That Day. Seriously.

“My Daughter And I Had Been Holding Hands And She Was Leaning Away From Me And Our Photographer Caught The Perfect Moment. So The Rest Of Us Are Looking Fabulous While My 2 Year Old Is Crashing Into The Pavement.”⁠ ⁠ … And Later That Day. Seriously.

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OP sure got her shape back after having three kids. Kudos. I’ve never had a baby, and I still haven’t gotten my shape back.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

“My Husband Wanted Coffee But I Didn’t Want To Be Late For Our Family Portrait Session.”

“My Husband Wanted Coffee But I Didn’t Want To Be Late For Our Family Portrait Session.”

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

"I Was Shooting Family Pics When This Local Obliviously Walked Into Frame."

"I Was Shooting Family Pics When This Local Obliviously Walked Into Frame."

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

"A Friend Bought A New House And When A Cable Technician Went Into The Crawlspace They Found This Shrine To Nicholas Cage Complete With Candles, Goblet, Kneeling Rug And Lockbox Of Movie Paraphernalia."⁠

"A Friend Bought A New House And When A Cable Technician Went Into The Crawlspace They Found This Shrine To Nicholas Cage Complete With Candles, Goblet, Kneeling Rug And Lockbox Of Movie Paraphernalia."⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

“My Cousin Told Me Hooters Was A Donut Shop.”⁠

“My Cousin Told Me Hooters Was A Donut Shop.”⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
iseektheunvanquishedtruth avatar
zims
zims
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm guessing your parents didn't know. What did they say when they got the pictures?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#43

“During A Cousins Photo Shoot, My Brother Fell Off The Stool Mid-Temper Tantrum And The Photographer Managed To Catch All Of My Cousins’ Reactions.”

“During A Cousins Photo Shoot, My Brother Fell Off The Stool Mid-Temper Tantrum And The Photographer Managed To Catch All Of My Cousins’ Reactions.”

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

“Drew This When I Was In First Grade, Circa 1993. Needless To Say, I Wasn’t The Biggest Fan Of My Sister At The Time.”⁠

“Drew This When I Was In First Grade, Circa 1993. Needless To Say, I Wasn’t The Biggest Fan Of My Sister At The Time.”⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

“Me, Shortly After Delivering My Twins And With Horrible Nausea And Vomiting From The Anesthesia And My Husband Thought It Was The Perfect Time For A Photo.”

“Me, Shortly After Delivering My Twins And With Horrible Nausea And Vomiting From The Anesthesia And My Husband Thought It Was The Perfect Time For A Photo.”

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

“This Is A Photo Of My Ma And Pop Out On A Date In The ’80s. My Mom Must Have Followed The Instructions On My Father’s Shirt, Because 9 Months Later I Was Born!”⁠

“This Is A Photo Of My Ma And Pop Out On A Date In The ’80s. My Mom Must Have Followed The Instructions On My Father’s Shirt, Because 9 Months Later I Was Born!”⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

My Friend Mike’s Rock Star Mullet When He Was Two Years Old In 1989 In Fairbanks, Alaska. I Think It’s One Of The Best Photos On Earth

My Friend Mike’s Rock Star Mullet When He Was Two Years Old In 1989 In Fairbanks, Alaska. I Think It’s One Of The Best Photos On Earth

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let me guess, the ring around his mouth and nose is from the chocolate milk that was served in a wide mouth cup.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#48

"A Fly Landed On My Friend's Face As Soon As The Dmv Took His Picture For His Driver's License."⁠

"A Fly Landed On My Friend's Face As Soon As The Dmv Took His Picture For His Driver's License."⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s alright. He’d probably be looking like that anyway when the cops stopped him.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#49

“As A Child, My Boyfriend Loved Appliances And In His Eyes, All Other Appliances Paled In Comparison To The Vacuum Cleaner. When He Was Around Five, His Mom Took Him To A Photography Studio To Get His Portrait Taken. He Asked The Photographers If They Had Any Vacuums He Could Take A Picture With. They Found One In A Broom Closet And Brought It Out For Him… The Rest Is History.”⁠

“As A Child, My Boyfriend Loved Appliances And In His Eyes, All Other Appliances Paled In Comparison To The Vacuum Cleaner. When He Was Around Five, His Mom Took Him To A Photography Studio To Get His Portrait Taken. He Asked The Photographers If They Had Any Vacuums He Could Take A Picture With. They Found One In A Broom Closet And Brought It Out For Him… The Rest Is History.”⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

"We Went To The Beach To Find Shark Teeth, So When My Daughter Yelled "I Found Teeth!" This Was The Last Thing I Was Expecting."⁠

"We Went To The Beach To Find Shark Teeth, So When My Daughter Yelled "I Found Teeth!" This Was The Last Thing I Was Expecting."⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

“This Is The Way My Mother Found My Sister Sleeping. In Her Pajamas She Has A Puppet, A Stuffed Monkey, A Stuffed Seal, Two Blankets, And A Watch.”⁠

“This Is The Way My Mother Found My Sister Sleeping. In Her Pajamas She Has A Puppet, A Stuffed Monkey, A Stuffed Seal, Two Blankets, And A Watch.”⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

“My Son’s Senior Picture, Before Which, He Inexplicably Shaved Off One Eyebrow. Apparently, The Photographer Insisted He Draw It Back On For The Photo.”⁠

“My Son’s Senior Picture, Before Which, He Inexplicably Shaved Off One Eyebrow. Apparently, The Photographer Insisted He Draw It Back On For The Photo.”⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#53

“My Nephew’s First Picture Day. He Tried So Hard To Have The Perfect Smile.”⁠

“My Nephew’s First Picture Day. He Tried So Hard To Have The Perfect Smile.”⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

“I Was About Seven Years Old When My Favorite Betta Fish Died. I Was So Devastated That I Insisted On Hosting A Full Blown Funeral For It. We Dressed In All Black And Even Said Nice Words. My Mom Took This Photo In Our Back Yard Before We Buried It. My Older Sister Is Trying Her Hardest Not To Laugh While I Stood There Holding My Dead Fish On A Paper Plate."⁠

“I Was About Seven Years Old When My Favorite Betta Fish Died. I Was So Devastated That I Insisted On Hosting A Full Blown Funeral For It. We Dressed In All Black And Even Said Nice Words. My Mom Took This Photo In Our Back Yard Before We Buried It. My Older Sister Is Trying Her Hardest Not To Laugh While I Stood There Holding My Dead Fish On A Paper Plate."⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

“During Our ‘Perfect’ Beach Photo Shoot, My Oldest Son Jumped On My Back, Propelling My Infant Son Out Of My Arms (As My Middle Son Looked On In Amusement). My Infant Son Was Not Harmed, Just Wet And Scared But Mommy Is Forever Traumatized.”

“During Our ‘Perfect’ Beach Photo Shoot, My Oldest Son Jumped On My Back, Propelling My Infant Son Out Of My Arms (As My Middle Son Looked On In Amusement). My Infant Son Was Not Harmed, Just Wet And Scared But Mommy Is Forever Traumatized.”

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And oldest son was in the doghouse for a while for causing all of it.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#56

“This Magnificent Awkward Moment Was My High School Graduation Photo From 1997. I Remember Thinking To Myself ‘Don’t Fall, Don’t Fall, Don’t Fall!’ While Precariously Balanced On What I Can Only Assume Were Old Books Under A Wrinkled Drop Cloth. When The Photos Were Sent To Me I Was Too Mortified To Give Them To Anyone; In Fact I Still Have The Full Sheets Of Them In A Bin In My Basement. I’m Actually 17 In This Photo, And I Just Recently Turned 40. Not Everyone Gets To Experience Their 40s Twice In Life. I Just Happened To Do It The First Time When I Was In My Teens.”

“This Magnificent Awkward Moment Was My High School Graduation Photo From 1997. I Remember Thinking To Myself ‘Don’t Fall, Don’t Fall, Don’t Fall!’ While Precariously Balanced On What I Can Only Assume Were Old Books Under A Wrinkled Drop Cloth. When The Photos Were Sent To Me I Was Too Mortified To Give Them To Anyone; In Fact I Still Have The Full Sheets Of Them In A Bin In My Basement. I’m Actually 17 In This Photo, And I Just Recently Turned 40. Not Everyone Gets To Experience Their 40s Twice In Life. I Just Happened To Do It The First Time When I Was In My Teens.”

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

“My Husband As An Infant. I Prayed Our Children Would Not Inherit His Large Cranium.”

“My Husband As An Infant. I Prayed Our Children Would Not Inherit His Large Cranium.”

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

"I Got E Coli Poisoning While We Were On A Camping Trip And My Dad Thought He Should Take A Photo Of It."

"I Got E Coli Poisoning While We Were On A Camping Trip And My Dad Thought He Should Take A Photo Of It."

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Announcing The Awkward Family Photo Contest In Honor Of #thepeoplewehateatthewedding 💍!!!

Announcing The Awkward Family Photo Contest In Honor Of #thepeoplewehateatthewedding 💍!!!

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
margaretwells avatar
MargyB
MargyB
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dad protested. If you didn't buy me matching christmas PJ's I'll wear my birthday suit!

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#60

“I Think My Family Might Have Liked Seinfeld.”⁠

“I Think My Family Might Have Liked Seinfeld.”⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm expecting Kramer to swoop in and snatch the baby to prevent the bris ceremony proceeding

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

"This Is Love. My Dad Is Driving And My Mom Is Squirting Ranch On Each Carrot He Holds Out."⁠

"This Is Love. My Dad Is Driving And My Mom Is Squirting Ranch On Each Carrot He Holds Out."⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

"Not All Heroes Wear Capes."⁠

"Not All Heroes Wear Capes."⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

“My Grandma Took Me To The L.A. Playboy Club For My 4th Birthday In 1974.”

“My Grandma Took Me To The L.A. Playboy Club For My 4th Birthday In 1974.”

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
56 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Though it was an odd choice by Grandma, I bet he was the most popular big man in town with all the bunnies.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#64

"In Middle School, I Told Everyone I Had An Older Boyfriend, Who Also Happened To Be An Abercrombie Model. This Was My Proof."⁠

"In Middle School, I Told Everyone I Had An Older Boyfriend, Who Also Happened To Be An Abercrombie Model. This Was My Proof."⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

“My Mother Had These Shirts Made For A ‘Professional’ Photoshoot.”⁠

“My Mother Had These Shirts Made For A ‘Professional’ Photoshoot.”⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

"My Daughter Was Having A Tantrum, And Hid Her Face Under A Pillow. The Results Were Divine!"⁠

"My Daughter Was Having A Tantrum, And Hid Her Face Under A Pillow. The Results Were Divine!"⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

“These Are My Dad’s Baby Pictures. He Was Born An Old Man.”

“These Are My Dad’s Baby Pictures. He Was Born An Old Man.”

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#68

“Not Sure What Grandma And Her Friend Were Up To.”

“Not Sure What Grandma And Her Friend Were Up To.”

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't waste your time in Area 51, look in Grandma's kitchen instead

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#69

"My Dad Learned How To Use Photoshop."⁠

"My Dad Learned How To Use Photoshop."⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

"My Daughter Was Very Upset About Misplacing Her Lost Tooth. I Told Her To Leave A Note Under Her Pillow For The Tooth Fairy Explaining What Happened."⁠

"My Daughter Was Very Upset About Misplacing Her Lost Tooth. I Told Her To Leave A Note Under Her Pillow For The Tooth Fairy Explaining What Happened."⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

"Easter Cake My Friend's Mom Made. Those Eyes Rub Me The Wrong Way."⁠

"Easter Cake My Friend's Mom Made. Those Eyes Rub Me The Wrong Way."⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

"My Daughter Fixed Her Cousin's Barbie After The Head Popped Off And Would Not Reattach."⁠

"My Daughter Fixed Her Cousin's Barbie After The Head Popped Off And Would Not Reattach."⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

"My Daughter's Stuffed Dog Rolled Under Her Bed. Checking The Monitor Nearly Gave Me A Heart Attack."⁠

"My Daughter's Stuffed Dog Rolled Under Her Bed. Checking The Monitor Nearly Gave Me A Heart Attack."⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
thamonkey avatar
Tha Monkey
Tha Monkey
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My kid is grown, and we never had this kind of tech, but I cannot look at this picture without getting the heebie-jeebies. {{shudder}}

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#74

"Are We Bad Parents?"⁠

"Are We Bad Parents?"⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#75

"My Sister Made This Vegetable Tray For My Nephew's Birthday. He Likes Clowns."⁠

"My Sister Made This Vegetable Tray For My Nephew's Birthday. He Likes Clowns."⁠

awkwardfamilyphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!