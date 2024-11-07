To celebrate men around the world who have some of the most impressive manes we’ve ever seen, we took a trip to the Fierce Flow subreddit. The guys featured on this list are definitive proof that anyone who wants to grow out their hair can look amazing while doing it. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the pics that inspire you to skip your next haircut !

Having fabulous hair is a massive privilege. If you’ve got a full head of luscious locks, you probably receive compliments constantly. People want to know what products you’re using, how you’re styling it, what your secret is for keeping it so healthy and how long it took you to grow it. And they’ll be even more impressed if you’re a man with incredible hair!

#1 4 Years After Finding Out I Have Curly Hair! Since Then I've Started To Cut And Layer It Myself, Never Gonna Need A Hairdresser Again Share icon

#2 What Do You Think Of The Braids? Share icon

#3 Definitely Too Feminine For Most Dudes, But The Braid Is The Best Way To Keep The Hair Out Of Your Face Share icon

In their own words, the Fierce Flow community is “a subreddit for men with long (er) hair to share tips, progress pictures, anecdotes, or anything else.” And as you can see from this list, the group’s 214K members share some amazing pics. I have to admit that I’m quite jealous of some of the fluffy curls and thick manes that I’ve seen while scrolling through the subreddit. And if you’re interested in starting your own long hair journey, you’ve come to the right place! There are plenty of beauty and hair care experts out there who can guide you through the process of growing out a luscious head of hair. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, the hair on your head should be growing about 6 inches a year, and you’ll need about 12-14 inches of hair to have shoulder-length locks. So if you dedicate two years to growing, you’ll have a long mane in no time! ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Do Women Actually Like Men With Long Hair? What Are Your Guys Thoughts On Being Assumed Fruity Or Gay Just For Having Long Hair? Share icon

#5 My Stylist Got The Chops Share icon

#6 When Your Hair Is Too Long For Selfies Share icon

But just because you need time to grow out your hair doesn’t mean you should simply not touch it at all for two years. Geoffrey C. Whittaker at Hims recommends getting your hair trimmed occasionally, to ensure that it stays healthy. This will also allow you to keep your hair shaped and styled nicely, so you don’t end up with a mullet during the growing process (unless that's what you're going for!). Another important factor to consider is how and when you wash your hair. You definitely don’t need to be doing this every day. In fact, if you have a dry scalp, you might even be able to go nearly a week between washes. This lets your hair soak up its natural oils and prevents you from losing too much hair down the drain. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Never Had A Haircut In My Entire Life. Only Trims Share icon

#8 My Hair After Four Years Share icon

#9 Long Medium Or Short? It's Currently Medium(Pics 3&4) Share icon

As far as what to put on your locks when showering, Whittaker suggests getting a shampoo that doesn’t have any harsh chemicals. And when you lather up, try to massage it into your scalp, rather than into your hair. Then apply a conditioner to the tips of your hair to keep them moisturized. This is the best way to get soft, healthy, luxurious hair!

#10 My Husband’s Wedding Hair Share icon

#11 Felt Cute, Might Delete Later 🤷🏼‍♂️ Share icon

#12 Almost Cut My Hair Last Week. Reddit Talked Me Out Of It Share icon

At the same time, you want to treat your hair kindly while you’re growing it out. Bleach, hair dye and products that apply heat to your hair will only hinder the growing process. Try not to blow dry too often, and be aware that sea salt and chlorine aren’t great for your mane either. Before swimming, give your hair a rinse. Or better yet, wear a swim cap! Your amazing locks will thank you later.

#13 Last Time I Was Here I Got Called An Androgynous Femboy. I’d Like To Think Any Sort Of True Masculinity Is The Direct Result Of Embodying The Divine Feminine. But What Do I Know? My Hair Is Too Thick And Beautiful To See It Any Other Way 🤷🏽‍♂️ Share icon

#14 Thick Wavy Hair Share icon

#15 Welder Flow Share icon

Unfortunately, not all men will be able to maintain a luscious mane forever. In fact, about 70% of men will lose their hair at some point. So if you start to notice signs of male pattern baldness, a fabulous head full of surfer waves may not be in your future. But you can try to treat the symptoms! Start taking dihydrotestosterone (or DHT), and be very gentle with your locks. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Gone Grey A Bit Early Share icon

#17 From A Couple Months Ago, The Curls Are Natural Share icon

#18 Feeling Pretty Today ☺️ Share icon

As tempting as it may be to try out braids, buns, ponytails and more as you grow out your hair, this might not be productive. Tight hairstyles can put a huge strain on your scalp and hair, leading to unnecessary hair loss. You might even end up with traction alopecia, which is a nightmare if you’re trying to maintain a thick head of hair. And as amazing as it would look to dye your luscious locks, this can backfire if it means that your hair will be damaged and start breaking off or falling out.

#19 Thank God It's Friday! Bring On The Weekend ☀️ Share icon

#20 Just Thought This Was A Good Pic Tbh Share icon

#21 Just A Curly Hair Brown Guy Share icon

In general, it’s best to be extremely gentle with your hair when growing it out. Protect it from sun damage, let it air-dry whenever possible, and start taking supplements to promote its growth. Biotin gummies might seem like an unnecessary addition to your daily routine, but you’ll be glad you started taking them when the compliments on your amazing head of hair start pouring in.

#22 3 Years!! Share icon

#23 Girlfriend Convinced Me To Start Taking Proper Care Of My Hair After Ten Years Of A Cheap, Minimalist Routine And Lazy Ponytails Share icon

#24 Shaved My Hair And Beard And Already Regret It 🥲 Share icon

Are you feeling inspired to get out your blow dryer and start styling your hair like a supermodel, pandas? Regardless of your gender, you deserve to have an amazing mane if you want to! Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly impressive, and let us know in the comments if you’ve ever let your locks grow out. Then, if you want to see even more photos from the Fierce Flow subreddit, check out this Bored Panda article! ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Got My Picture Taken And Thought The Flow Was Nice. What Y'all Think? Share icon

#26 Gonna Be Over 100°f Every Day This Week.... This Is How I'm Surviving With All My Hair, Been Practicing French Braiding! Share icon

#27 Leave In Conditioner Has Changed My Life LOL Share icon

#28 What Do You Guys Think Share icon

#29 Thought About An Old Guy With Long Hair. Please Be Nice Share icon

#30 Sup Doods Am I Welcomed Here ? Share icon

#31 Just Passed 6 Years This February Coming Up On 4 Years Cancer Free The 24th Of March With No Plans Of Stoppin The Growth Share icon

#32 My Boyfriend And His Mane Share icon

#33 So, I Heard Afros Are Valid Here… Share icon

#34 Guess I'll Post My Hair Growth Journey Share icon

#35 Should I Get Back To Highlights Or Not? Share icon

#36 Is It Working For Me? Share icon

#37 This Is My Hair, About 2 1/2 Years Of Growth And No Heat Or Product Ever. 👍 Share icon

#38 Nothing Does It Like Hyaluronic Shampoo 👌🏻 Share icon

#39 Is Long Hair On Guys Trending? Share icon

#40 Do I Qualify? Share icon

#41 I've Accepted I Lack The Patience To Make Every Section Perfect Share icon

#42 Always Thought My Hair Was Totally Straight Till I Stopped Buzzing It Share icon

#43 I Used To Have A Really Long Hair In 2022 Then Shorten It A Little Then I Am Rocking A Buzzcut Now ! Did I Mistake Cutting My Long Hair ? Share icon

#44 Is The Length Too Much? Share icon

#45 Using Headband To Transition Through Awkward Phase Share icon

#46 Got My First "Excuse Me, Miss" Yesterday. I'm So Proud 🥲 Share icon

#47 I Sometimes Get Tempted To Dye It Black Share icon

#48 Ooga Booga Hair Dump Share icon

#49 Decided To Let My Hair Down For A Dance Share icon

#50 Just Got A Random Compliment On My Hair, Feeling Good Share icon

#51 Guess Which Decade Of Music I Like Share icon

#52 Growing It Out, How’d I Do? Share icon

#53 2 Years Of Growing My Mane Share icon

#54 Half Up Half Down Hair Stick Bun Share icon

#55 Yesterday vs. Today Share icon

#56 Regret Cutting My Hair Share icon

#57 Can I Get Some Honest Opinions On My Hair? (Please Be Nice)😖 Share icon

#58 Does Straight Hair Or Curly Hair Suit My Features Better? Share icon

#59 Watch My Hair Grow (2 Years) Share icon