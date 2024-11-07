ADVERTISEMENT

Having fabulous hair is a massive privilege. If you’ve got a full head of luscious locks, you probably receive compliments constantly. People want to know what products you’re using, how you’re styling it, what your secret is for keeping it so healthy and how long it took you to grow it. And they’ll be even more impressed if you’re a man with incredible hair!

To celebrate men around the world who have some of the most impressive manes we’ve ever seen, we took a trip to the Fierce Flow subreddit. The guys featured on this list are definitive proof that anyone who wants to grow out their hair can look amazing while doing it. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the pics that inspire you to skip your next haircut!

#1

4 Years After Finding Out I Have Curly Hair! Since Then I've Started To Cut And Layer It Myself, Never Gonna Need A Hairdresser Again

wizpiss Report

#2

What Do You Think Of The Braids?

elijahwitdawood Report

#3

Definitely Too Feminine For Most Dudes, But The Braid Is The Best Way To Keep The Hair Out Of Your Face

The_Mad_Jackpot Report

miablack avatar
Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pfft. I don't like wegen the argument is "to feminine". It's beautiful and all genders should be able to feel this. What's to feminine and why? What's bad about it or feels less "manly"? What's manly? This concept make people feel bad.

In their own words, the Fierce Flow community is “a subreddit for men with long (er) hair to share tips, progress pictures, anecdotes, or anything else.” And as you can see from this list, the group’s 214K members share some amazing pics. I have to admit that I’m quite jealous of some of the fluffy curls and thick manes that I’ve seen while scrolling through the subreddit.

And if you’re interested in starting your own long hair journey, you’ve come to the right place! There are plenty of beauty and hair care experts out there who can guide you through the process of growing out a luscious head of hair. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, the hair on your head should be growing about 6 inches a year, and you’ll need about 12-14 inches of hair to have shoulder-length locks. So if you dedicate two years to growing, you’ll have a long mane in no time! 

#4

Do Women Actually Like Men With Long Hair? What Are Your Guys Thoughts On Being Assumed Fruity Or Gay Just For Having Long Hair?

Plenty-Increase-6479 Report

#5

My Stylist Got The Chops

the-barbarian998 Report

#6

When Your Hair Is Too Long For Selfies

TahloB Report

miablack avatar
Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would have a crush if I were a teen. I really like the Asian/native American/ whatever look with golden brown skin, dark hair and these dark almond eyes. I favoured my similar to Pocahontas doll over all the Barbies I've seen in adds

But just because you need time to grow out your hair doesn’t mean you should simply not touch it at all for two years. Geoffrey C. Whittaker at Hims recommends getting your hair trimmed occasionally, to ensure that it stays healthy. This will also allow you to keep your hair shaped and styled nicely, so you don’t end up with a mullet during the growing process (unless that's what you're going for!). 

Another important factor to consider is how and when you wash your hair. You definitely don’t need to be doing this every day. In fact, if you have a dry scalp, you might even be able to go nearly a week between washes. This lets your hair soak up its natural oils and prevents you from losing too much hair down the drain. 

#7

Never Had A Haircut In My Entire Life. Only Trims

TahloB Report

#8

My Hair After Four Years

thegaydane Report

#9

Long Medium Or Short? It's Currently Medium(Pics 3&4)

Real-Ferret-4920 Report

As far as what to put on your locks when showering, Whittaker suggests getting a shampoo that doesn’t have any harsh chemicals. And when you lather up, try to massage it into your scalp, rather than into your hair. Then apply a conditioner to the tips of your hair to keep them moisturized. This is the best way to get soft, healthy, luxurious hair!
#10

My Husband’s Wedding Hair

jungleroo Report

#11

Felt Cute, Might Delete Later 🤷🏼‍♂️

ImJustHereF0rP0rn Report

#12

Almost Cut My Hair Last Week. Reddit Talked Me Out Of It

ProdigiousDingus Report

At the same time, you want to treat your hair kindly while you’re growing it out. Bleach, hair dye and products that apply heat to your hair will only hinder the growing process. Try not to blow dry too often, and be aware that sea salt and chlorine aren’t great for your mane either. Before swimming, give your hair a rinse. Or better yet, wear a swim cap! Your amazing locks will thank you later.  
#13

Last Time I Was Here I Got Called An Androgynous Femboy. I’d Like To Think Any Sort Of True Masculinity Is The Direct Result Of Embodying The Divine Feminine. But What Do I Know? My Hair Is Too Thick And Beautiful To See It Any Other Way 🤷🏽‍♂️

bricksopenwindows Report

#14

Thick Wavy Hair

Blaistom77 Report

#15

Welder Flow

Rome_Ham Report

#16

Gone Grey A Bit Early

AMIR_TAOUN Report

#17

From A Couple Months Ago, The Curls Are Natural

Alec119 Report

#18

Feeling Pretty Today ☺️

simply_stoned_ Report

miablack avatar
Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not sure about the cut of the dress. Maybe a more wavy dress or a business dress would fit them more. But I really like that they feel pretty in a dress with long beard and hair. I want to see more free expressions in these days

As tempting as it may be to try out braids, buns, ponytails and more as you grow out your hair, this might not be productive. Tight hairstyles can put a huge strain on your scalp and hair, leading to unnecessary hair loss. You might even end up with traction alopecia, which is a nightmare if you’re trying to maintain a thick head of hair. And as amazing as it would look to dye your luscious locks, this can backfire if it means that your hair will be damaged and start breaking off or falling out.  
#19

Thank God It's Friday! Bring On The Weekend ☀️

smokebombescape Report

#20

Just Thought This Was A Good Pic Tbh

Acoustic-Bird Report

#21

Just A Curly Hair Brown Guy

ohdoyouknowhow Report

In general, it’s best to be extremely gentle with your hair when growing it out. Protect it from sun damage, let it air-dry whenever possible, and start taking supplements to promote its growth. Biotin gummies might seem like an unnecessary addition to your daily routine, but you’ll be glad you started taking them when the compliments on your amazing head of hair start pouring in. 
#22

3 Years!!

Irakanis Report

#23

Girlfriend Convinced Me To Start Taking Proper Care Of My Hair After Ten Years Of A Cheap, Minimalist Routine And Lazy Ponytails

NitrogenFume Report

#24

Shaved My Hair And Beard And Already Regret It 🥲

Few_Motor_3287 Report

#25

Got My Picture Taken And Thought The Flow Was Nice. What Y'all Think?

thespiderguy7223 Report

#26

Gonna Be Over 100°f Every Day This Week.... This Is How I'm Surviving With All My Hair, Been Practicing French Braiding!

wizpiss Report

#27

Leave In Conditioner Has Changed My Life LOL

theothvrside Report

#28

What Do You Guys Think

05192004 Report

miablack avatar
Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think I wound like it with another styling and beard (although I don't like beards that much)

#29

Thought About An Old Guy With Long Hair. Please Be Nice

seekingelmer Report

angelab_1 avatar
Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some coconut oil or argan oil would help with the frizziness, but, if your hair is fine, then the oils can make it lanky. Ask a good hairdresser may be able to offer advice on how to tame the frizz, so it will look much healtbier.

#30

Sup Doods Am I Welcomed Here ?

barcelonaheartbreak Report

#31

Just Passed 6 Years This February Coming Up On 4 Years Cancer Free The 24th Of March With No Plans Of Stoppin The Growth

JoshCL Report

#32

My Boyfriend And His Mane

radrax Report

#33

So, I Heard Afros Are Valid Here…

DayLightDoze Report

#34

Guess I'll Post My Hair Growth Journey

kindacringethrowaway Report

#35

Should I Get Back To Highlights Or Not?

Hunky_Lumberjack Report

#36

Is It Working For Me?

comraddydaddy Report

#37

This Is My Hair, About 2 1/2 Years Of Growth And No Heat Or Product Ever. 👍

BiscuitBomb Report

#38

Nothing Does It Like Hyaluronic Shampoo 👌🏻

Hircus_Leti Report

#39

Is Long Hair On Guys Trending?

templeservant Report

#40

Do I Qualify?

ElvisElvish Report

#41

I've Accepted I Lack The Patience To Make Every Section Perfect

Brilliant_Ad_5495 Report

#42

Always Thought My Hair Was Totally Straight Till I Stopped Buzzing It

summerblanco Report

#43

I Used To Have A Really Long Hair In 2022 Then Shorten It A Little Then I Am Rocking A Buzzcut Now ! Did I Mistake Cutting My Long Hair ?

Narrow-Register-1765 Report

#44

Is The Length Too Much?

dee_palmtree Report

#45

Using Headband To Transition Through Awkward Phase

soy-uh Report

#46

Got My First "Excuse Me, Miss" Yesterday. I'm So Proud 🥲

swohpbb Report

#47

I Sometimes Get Tempted To Dye It Black

the-barbarian998 Report

#48

Ooga Booga Hair Dump

mapkocDaChiggen Report

#49

Decided To Let My Hair Down For A Dance

ayyngel16 Report

#50

Just Got A Random Compliment On My Hair, Feeling Good

UniqueNobo Report

#51

Guess Which Decade Of Music I Like

the-barbarian998 Report

#52

Growing It Out, How’d I Do?

sick_frag Report

#53

2 Years Of Growing My Mane

diafen Report

#54

Half Up Half Down Hair Stick Bun

beautiful-dude Report

#55

Yesterday vs. Today

n2_Spagooter Report

#56

Regret Cutting My Hair

Iwillshootyourdog Report

#57

Can I Get Some Honest Opinions On My Hair? (Please Be Nice)😖

Chubbytop4chubbz Report

#58

Does Straight Hair Or Curly Hair Suit My Features Better?

dsxjjd Report

#59

Watch My Hair Grow (2 Years)

LittleUppie Report

#60

Been Wanting To Color And My Hair And Beard For Awhile

Timely_Activity Report

