J.P. Morgan's outlook for 2024 said that it will probably be the year when the U.S. consumer will begin to bend, although not yet break.

There are quite a few reasons why they believe this: diminished excess savings, plateauing wage gains, the restart of student loan payments, an uptick in subprime auto and millennial credit card delinquencies... The list goes on.

But to find out what the people think of the economy and how they're navigating its challenges, the subreddit r/FluentInFinance is the place to jump into. With 326K members, this vibrant community is a hub for insightful discussions, advice, and, most importantly, memes on all things money.

#1

But I Thought Money Can't Buy Happiness?

caitiehannan Report

#2

Taxing The Rich Is Our Best Solution Until We Can End Capitalism In This Country

Inevitable_Stress949 Report

#3

Would You Quit Your Job To Flip Burgers For $350,000 A Year?

KylePlantEmoji Report

#4

How Can We Fix This?

JYSexton Report

#5

Income Over $1 Billion Be Taxed 100%. Agree Or Disagree?

YOU_ARE_MY_FRIENDS Report

savahax avatar
Sava Hax
Sava Hax
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because they can. You need them more than they need you. Sad reality.

#6

How Do You Handle Unexpected Bills?

atomdatcom Report

Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You guys have cars? Edited to add I'm sure many people earning less than $35k are not able to afford a car

#7

Tax Breaks For The Ultra Rich Are Not A Fix

RightNutt25 Report

williamsutherland avatar
Bobbette Bobbington
Bobbette Bobbington
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Corporation bosses would have to sacrifice their multi million bonuses to create a better world. Greed is not going away anytime soon, the contrary perhaps.

#8

Calm_Target_2942 Report

zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe Boeing shouldn't have reduced everything to s**t and messed up their planes for profit.

#9

What's Destroying The Middle Class?

thatanglo Report

red_megan avatar
BoredBranzino
BoredBranzino
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Then try a government that has better social ideals than the USA. For the purposes of this post, "social ideals" means NOT trying to passively kill citizens.

#10

Mom Said It's My Turn To Post This

Biocockspeedrunner Report

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate that you feel you have to point out you are not trying to be socialist. This is realism, not any other ism. The value of a human life is a real and precious thing just on its own and denigrating others time and labour to poverty levels is elitism and slavery under a new name.

#11

He’s Not Wrong. Very Depressing. Crazy To Think About

TayZonday Report

kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is actually true. What's a small bump in life's road for someone with money to handle it becomes catastrophic life change for someone without the means.

#12

Don’t Let Them Fool You

djscuba1012 Report

zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No change required. I'll back you up! WHO would need more than (let's say) 30 Million dollar. For what? Maybe, just maybe it's time to put an end to greed. Maybe it's not a bad idea to set a limit on how much one should posses.

#13

So Much This. It’s Not Minorities. It’s The 1%

paywallpiker Report

#14

$1,900,000,000,000,000,000?

Public_Citizen Report

#15

Why Is Inflation Still High?

YOU_ARE_MY_FRIENDS Report

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, this is a falsely manufactured inflation being manipulated and driven by large corporations seeking mega profits, it's so damn obvious and it makes me ill every time I think about it.

#16

Being Poor Is Expensive — Agree Or Disagree?

jjfitzgeraldMD Report

de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is depressingly true. There are so many people who don't stand a chance from the moment they were born. It's not 'you don't try hard enough' or 'if you really want it, it will happen', it's the lack of access to good food, medical care, education, housing, not having to wonder whether you will be able to eat the next day or where you are going to sleep'. It means that the problems of homelessness, addiction, child abuse, vagrancy and crime will never be solved without a near-complete overhaul of how our society sees its members.

#17

$19,000,000

WhatAreYourPronouns Report

#18

“Trickle Down” Reaganomics Created A Plutocracy

RBReich Report

#19

Are We All Being Scammed?

Mooshisdad Report

annabelle-doecke avatar
I AM A LOLLY SNEK (she/her)
I AM A LOLLY SNEK (she/her)
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes i feel like americans only live in america because they can't afford to move (feel free to disagree and argue and tell me im dumb)

#20

Should There Be A Wealth Tax? Smart Or Dumb?

NotAnotherTaxAudit Report

#21

What's The Worst Money Advice You've Ever Gotten? I’ll Go First:

MattBellassai Report

red_megan avatar
BoredBranzino
BoredBranzino
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What "should" be happening, is that WE should be kidnapping billionaires until they release a bunch of their money to the rest of us.

#22

Just To Be Clear, Food Stamps Are Not In Fact, Bad

paywallpiker Report

#23

It's Bullshit!!!

Peace_And_Happiness_ Report

kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine if there was a loan where if you could show consistent on time rent payments for a certain amount for a certain period you could get a loan without needing to front a deposit?

#24

Is The American Dream Dead?

TreJames_ Report

savahax avatar
Sava Hax
Sava Hax
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unbelievable. Absolutely unacceptable. What's happening in the US man? Here in Germany groceries are more expensive and there's a housing shortage yeah, but what I'm hearing from the US is just insane.

#25

What Other Common Sense Ideas Do You Have?

RightNutt25 Report

zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Always scratch my head when people claim their "works works for them". No. Money never works. It's always people somewhere that do work.

#26

Where’s The Lie

reddit.com Report

zxcvzxcvcxz avatar
PeTeH
PeTeH
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Progressive income tax. Takes from people that earn more than they deserve and gives to those who earn less than they deserve.

#27

What Advice Would You Give This Person?

FunReindeer69 Report

#28

He’s Not Wrong 🤷‍♂️

YOU_ARE_MY_FRIENDS Report

#29

Smart Or Dumb To Get A Tax Refund?

SweetOnionBreath Report

#30

What's The Best Career Advice You've Ever Got? I’ll Go First:

TonyLiberty Report

aidan309 avatar
Aidan Campbell
Aidan Campbell
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was always afraid of this and told them i was ill but now i know the correct answer is 'none of your business'.

#31

Can’t We Just Have An Economy That Works For Everyone?

YOU_ARE_MY_FRIENDS Report

#32

Supply And Demand Bro.. It’s Simple.. Don’t Buy That Thing You Need!!!¡!

Wide_Preparation8071 Report

savahax avatar
Sava Hax
Sava Hax
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh lovely, i can copy-paste my comment from one post above: Well. You're allowed to complain, but not to point them out. So this is your life now. You all chose this. You all agreed upon this wholeheartedly.

#33

Millions Of Cattle "Investing" In Brutal Corporate Oligarchy / Slaughterhouses, Occasionally Wondering Why Record Slaughterhouse Profits Entail Higher Costs And "Inflation"

xena_lawless Report

zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And this is why billionaires will vote for trump. They said it themselves, his presedency would make them richer. Why low-income voters will give him their votes, I still don't know.

#34

The American Taxpayer

Mrsaloom9765 Report

#35

Smart Or Dumb?

biz_tank Report

kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pretty sure that one ends up with you being in prison for fraud.

#36

Brilliant For The Rich, But Very Painful For The Rest

Pickle-Sucker Report

#37

Should Tips Be Shared?

SexyProfessional Report

#38

So Many Zoomers Are Anti Capitalist For This Reason

sleepisocialist Report

#39

Get Fluent

reddit.com Report

#40

Rent Should Count Towards Your Credit Score. Agree?

SexyProfessional Report

#41

First Place In The Wrong Race

TheMemeingOfLife8008 Report

#42

Should It Be Illegal To Post Jobs Like This?

StrictlyChristo Report

#43

Is $1 Million Still Enough For Retirement?

Pickle-Sucker Report

#44

The Housing Market In 2023:

TonyLiberty Report

alexsbernegg avatar
Alex
Alex
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really don't think that the same house that cost 500.000 in 2021 still cost 500.000 in 2023

#45

The Rich Shouldn't Pay More Taxes. The Government Should Spend Less. Disagree?

YOU_ARE_MY_FRIENDS Report

#46

Just Buy A House Isn’t An Option For 61% Of Americans

Howdydobe Report

#47

"Everyone Is A Genius In A Bull Market"

Frosty-The-Doughman Report

#48

Different Times Different Goals?

Financial_Mechanic_ Report

#49

How Do We Fix It?

WhatAreYourPronouns Report

savahax avatar
Sava Hax
Sava Hax
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And that's at a company that has over a hundred BILLION stored foreign for tax reasons that they don't need. That passive pile of money could EASILY feed every single hungry mouth on the planet. But they don't.

#50

How It Started vs. How It's Going

BlaringMarmoset Report

#51

Capitalism Is A Horrible Economic System That Only Benefits The Rich And Corporations

Inevitable_Stress949 Report

#52

How Much Do You Have Invested In Your 401k?

Mark-Fuckerberg- Report

#53

There You Have It Folks. People Can’t Buy Houses Because We Can’t Stop The Party

Gone_Mads Report

#54

If Only Houses Were $300,000!

Mark-Fuckerberg- Report

#55

Why Is Housing So Expensive These Days?

whicky1978 Report

