‘Fluent In Finance’: 55 Posts And Memes About The Nightmare That Is Economy At The Moment
J.P. Morgan's outlook for 2024 said that it will probably be the year when the U.S. consumer will begin to bend, although not yet break.
There are quite a few reasons why they believe this: diminished excess savings, plateauing wage gains, the restart of student loan payments, an uptick in subprime auto and millennial credit card delinquencies... The list goes on.
But to find out what the people think of the economy and how they're navigating its challenges, the subreddit r/FluentInFinance is the place to jump into. With 326K members, this vibrant community is a hub for insightful discussions, advice, and, most importantly, memes on all things money.
But I Thought Money Can't Buy Happiness?
Taxing The Rich Is Our Best Solution Until We Can End Capitalism In This Country
Would You Quit Your Job To Flip Burgers For $350,000 A Year?
How Can We Fix This?
Income Over $1 Billion Be Taxed 100%. Agree Or Disagree?
How Do You Handle Unexpected Bills?
Tax Breaks For The Ultra Rich Are Not A Fix
Corporation bosses would have to sacrifice their multi million bonuses to create a better world. Greed is not going away anytime soon, the contrary perhaps.
Maybe Boeing shouldn't have reduced everything to s**t and messed up their planes for profit.
What's Destroying The Middle Class?
Then try a government that has better social ideals than the USA. For the purposes of this post, "social ideals" means NOT trying to passively kill citizens.
Mom Said It's My Turn To Post This
I hate that you feel you have to point out you are not trying to be socialist. This is realism, not any other ism. The value of a human life is a real and precious thing just on its own and denigrating others time and labour to poverty levels is elitism and slavery under a new name.
He’s Not Wrong. Very Depressing. Crazy To Think About
Don’t Let Them Fool You
So Much This. It’s Not Minorities. It’s The 1%
$1,900,000,000,000,000,000?
Why Is Inflation Still High?
Being Poor Is Expensive — Agree Or Disagree?
That is depressingly true. There are so many people who don't stand a chance from the moment they were born. It's not 'you don't try hard enough' or 'if you really want it, it will happen', it's the lack of access to good food, medical care, education, housing, not having to wonder whether you will be able to eat the next day or where you are going to sleep'. It means that the problems of homelessness, addiction, child abuse, vagrancy and crime will never be solved without a near-complete overhaul of how our society sees its members.
$19,000,000
“Trickle Down” Reaganomics Created A Plutocracy
Are We All Being Scammed?
Sometimes i feel like americans only live in america because they can't afford to move (feel free to disagree and argue and tell me im dumb)
Should There Be A Wealth Tax? Smart Or Dumb?
What's The Worst Money Advice You've Ever Gotten? I’ll Go First:
What "should" be happening, is that WE should be kidnapping billionaires until they release a bunch of their money to the rest of us.
Just To Be Clear, Food Stamps Are Not In Fact, Bad
It's Bullshit!!!
Is The American Dream Dead?
What Other Common Sense Ideas Do You Have?
Always scratch my head when people claim their "works works for them". No. Money never works. It's always people somewhere that do work.
Where’s The Lie
What Advice Would You Give This Person?
He’s Not Wrong 🤷♂️
Smart Or Dumb To Get A Tax Refund?
What's The Best Career Advice You've Ever Got? I’ll Go First:
I was always afraid of this and told them i was ill but now i know the correct answer is 'none of your business'.
Can’t We Just Have An Economy That Works For Everyone?
Supply And Demand Bro.. It’s Simple.. Don’t Buy That Thing You Need!!!¡!
Millions Of Cattle "Investing" In Brutal Corporate Oligarchy / Slaughterhouses, Occasionally Wondering Why Record Slaughterhouse Profits Entail Higher Costs And "Inflation"
And this is why billionaires will vote for trump. They said it themselves, his presedency would make them richer. Why low-income voters will give him their votes, I still don't know.
The American Taxpayer
Smart Or Dumb?
Brilliant For The Rich, But Very Painful For The Rest
Should Tips Be Shared?
So Many Zoomers Are Anti Capitalist For This Reason
There's a difference between social capitalism and locust capitalism.
Get Fluent
Rent Should Count Towards Your Credit Score. Agree?
First Place In The Wrong Race
Should It Be Illegal To Post Jobs Like This?
Is $1 Million Still Enough For Retirement?
The Housing Market In 2023:
The Rich Shouldn't Pay More Taxes. The Government Should Spend Less. Disagree?
Just Buy A House Isn’t An Option For 61% Of Americans
"Everyone Is A Genius In A Bull Market"
Different Times Different Goals?
How Do We Fix It?
How It Started vs. How It's Going
Capitalism Is A Horrible Economic System That Only Benefits The Rich And Corporations
How Much Do You Have Invested In Your 401k?
There You Have It Folks. People Can’t Buy Houses Because We Can’t Stop The Party
If Only Houses Were $300,000!
This is depressing and insightful at the same time. I'm now, perhaps more than ever, thankful to live in the country I live in. Everyone has health care, minimum wages are reasonable, everyone gets a pension and there are benefits if you need them.
