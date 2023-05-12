And it really doesn’t matter if you’re a punny names sort of a fellow or an all-about-pop-culture person, or even if you’re geeky and very proud of it; there’s always the perfect WiFi name for everyone. Still uncertain? Well, in that case, there’s only one thing left that might convince you, and it is to scroll on down below, check out the hilarious WiFi names, and, hopefully, you’ll find the very same joy as we did when reading them for the very first (and then a second, and then a third) time!

Here’s what we did - we read each and every submission mentioning the best WiFi names that people saw (or named their own routers!) in this AskReddit thread , gathered the absolute best gems, and made a list so you could enjoy this rollercoaster ride of unique WiFi names. And yeah, you might be thinking something along the lines that even the best WiFi names are just what they are - names for an electronic device - but this is where you are wrong! They are a real reflection of their owner’s soul, a pearl of wisdom, and a cracking joke for anyone who sees them.

You know that Reddit is a treasure trove for just about anything - from serious questions about life to seeking workout advice to solving quantum physics problems to… funny WiFi names. Yup, that’s right, there’s a Reddit thread prompting people to share the funniest WiFi names they’ve seen, and well, it’s an incomparably joyous ride to read it! But what’s real joy if it isn’t shared with you, our dear readers?

#1 "I caused a small family panic when I named it "disconnected"."

#2 '"$3.99 per minute' - that's my personal hotspot name always."

#3 "I once renamed by Bluetooth "Aucun périphérique trouvé" which translates to "No device detected." Then 2 weeks later spent 45min cursing my phone for not being detectable, then it hit me, I've played myself."

#4 "My favorite was, 'Mom, click here for internet'."

#5 "IsThisTheKrustyKrab. The password was 'nothisispatrick'."

#6 "I named mine “searching” it was super effective."

#7 "Malware.exe."

#8 "Mine has been "Nigerian Scam Network" for years."

#9 "Was at a church and some neighbour had “Jesus has left the building."

#10 "Martin router king."

#11 "Dad, Click Here!"

#12 "Super slow.



When I hovered over the wifi button in Windows, the pop-up said "Super slow Internet Access". I thought that was pretty cool."

#13 "Guy walks into a bar and asks the bartender, 'what’s the WiFi password?'



The bartender replies, 'you need to buy a beer first.'



So the guy buys a beer, and asks again, 'what’s the WiFi password?'



The bartender replies, 'you need to buy a beer first, all lowercase, no spaces or punctuation.'"

#14 "Routers of Rohan."

#15 "When my brother was in the Air Force reserve, I went to his house one day and say his WiFi name was 'LAN of the free'."

#16 "I install internet etc. for a living.



Best one I ever came up with was for the DeltaPhi sorority, DeltaWiPhi, they loved it."

#17 Hershie23 said:

"Tell My WiFi Love Her."



maleorderbride replied:

"I kinda wish the person responsible for that router updated the name regularly to fill everyone else in on how their relationship was going:



'Tell My WiFi Need More Space.'"



'Tell My WiFi Want Another Kid But Only If She's Okay With It.'''



'Tell My WiFi Want A Divorce.'"

#18 "'Fire Nation' because my folks are always fighting."

#19 "HP-LaserJet-P1102W or any printer name really."

#20 "Mine is “VirusDistributionCenter”."

#21 "Disconnected Connected, secured."

#22 "I set my house network as "McDonald's Free WiFi". My mother thought I legitimately got a WiFi plan from McDonald's. There is no McDonald's nearby."

#23 "I'm in a military barracks and my wifi name is 'NCIS surveillance van'."

#24 "Mine is Panic! At the Cisco."

#25 "I was in the back of a bus and the wifi name was "Say Chicken Nuggets."



I yelled "CHICKEN NUGGETS!" to the front of the bus. Someone replied "NO SPACES!"



I didn't get it at first but after like 5 minutes I was like "wait...", put in "chickennuggets" for the password and I was in."

#26 "Hide yo kids hide yo WiFi."

#27 "My phone’s hotspot is 'Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine'."

#28 "WiFightWhenItsClearWeHaveSuchAStrongConnection?"

#29 "I was driving around Europe the summer of 2008 and the only way I had to access the internet was through internet cafes or connecting my laptop to random open wifi's. One night I parked in a somewhat secluded area to sleep and got horny so I grabbed my laptop and did a wifi search. Found one at it was named "Sei nicht hier" meaning "Don't stay here" or "Don't be here"..



Noped really fast away from that spot..."

#30 "My dad named our wifi Money Pit growing up. He was reluctant to have to pay for wifi as opposed to our dial up. He's gone now but I still name my own wifi Money Pit because of him. It makes me happy."

#31 "I live across the street from a church. Someone in our neighborhood had "Christianity_Is_A_Cult."



Around the holidays they tend to switch it up."

#32 '"A senha é o telefone' which translates to "The password is the phone number". Turns out the password was in fact the phone number."

#33 "My SO changed our to "loading..." I'll never get back the time I put in to trying to fix it."

#34 "Ours is 'low signal strength.'"

#35 "We're not allowed to have our own routers on campus, so I named mine 'AT&T Mobile Hotspot'."

#36 "I was in room 132 at my college dorm. I named it "Room 134's WiFi"."

#37 "My neighbors are rude jerks, so I call my network "Free Comcast [neighbors address]" and I obviously password protect it.



My wish is that it drives them mad that there's internet with their address that they can't access...



It's the small things in life."

#38 "Rebellious Amish Family."

#39 "My younger brother set his mobile hotspot to "Hot Singles in Your Area" and I'm never gonna get over it."

#40 "'Wedonthavewifi.'



Password was 'idontknow.'



Hilarious when anyone asked him how to get on his WiFi. It was like a vaudeville routine."

#41 "My neighbour had one "Two bros chillin in a hot tub"."

#42 "That's what she SSID."

#43 "For the longest time, I had my phones hotspot name as 'Police Surveillance Tricycle'.



Turns out, its a good way to get some people paranoid and have others amused over the whole thing when having it active during classes."

#44 "In my last apartment I named my wifi New England Clam Router, always liked that one."

#45 "YoukidsgetoffmyLAN."

#46 "I had a roommate that named ours Batlan and Login. I always thought that was clever."

#47 "My dads a huge fan of the matrix and calls every router we’ve ever had the Nebuchadnezzar."

#48 "Connecto Patronum!"

#49 "Abraham Linksys."

#50 "Im under your bed" and "I look at you while you are asleep."

#51 "Mine was 'I am Iron LAN' for a while."

#52 "Girls gone wireless."

#53 "A house on my street has one named “Hagrid’s Hut” and we passed a house once with one named “Get Your Own Damn WiFi”."

#54 "Password invalid, retry."

#55 "'Chipotle Guest' there’s no chipotle near by."

#56 "My favorite is 'it's on the back of the router'."

#57 "'Silence of the LAN' is a top contender for me."

#58 "Mine's pretty classic: "Pretty Fly for a Wi-Fi"."

#59 "Mine is "The LAN of Milk and Honey"."

#60 "5G Coronavirus Test #1 Strength: 500%."

#61 "NotAVirus.exe."

#62 "Wu-Tang LAN."

#63 "Password is ProtectYaNet."

#64 "Lordofthepings, password Lagoless."

#65 "It burns when IP."

#66 "8Hz WAN IP."

#67 "House LANister."

#68 "I'm a fan of 'Bill Wi, the Science Fi.'"

#69 "I like mine. I have a dual-band router with 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz. They are named:



Bees?



Bees!"

#70 "Cisco Inferno."

#71 "Mordor



It was password protected.



One does not simply log into Mordor."

#72 '"Router? I hardly know her" was my all-time favorite."

#73 "Chance the Router."

#74 "I mean mine is "LAN Solo", which is pretty great."

#75 "I was at an airport and someone’s hotspot name was 'yell Nice rack for password'."

#76 "FBI Surveillance vehicle."

#77 "You've got to kiss! Keep it simple, son!"

#78 "'Go Back to California' when I had just moved to Texas (and had CA plates on my car still)."

#79 Seven_Dx7 said:

"My wifi password for a while was 'ontherouter'.



Hilarity ensued. The following password was 'itdidntchange'."



wazzledudes replied:

"My buddy has "thereisnopassword" as his password for the same reason."

#80 "My ISP is Cox so do with that what you will."

#81 "Troy and Abed in the Modem."

#82 "NotaDoctor.99."

#83 "This LAN is my LAN."

#84 "When my grandma was getting her WiFi set up, we asked her what she'd say to people who asked for her WiFi. She said that she would tell them to "Go to Hell", so that's now her password. So whenever people ask for the WiFi password, she tells them, "Go to Hell"."

#85 "My neighbors in college had one called “Uncle Touchy’s puzzle basement”."

#86 "A neighbour of mine had theirs called '2 girls, 1 router'."

#87 "My family were staying in Philadelphia for a couple days and were staying in a Airbnb apartment. One WiFi said “I know apartment number is an illegal Airbnb”. Other were just things like “potato salad” and random s**t."