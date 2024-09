If we completely rejected government authority and social structures, our world would probably go up in flames. However, rebelling against the rules once in a while doesn’t hurt anyone, as long as the consequences are minimal. In fact, dabbling into some light anarchy can feel empowering and boost self-confidence. The subreddit ‘ First World Anarchists ’ is full of examples of people who live for a bit of trollish rule-breaking. From doing the opposite of what signs are telling them to eating pizza on pineapple (not the other way around), scroll down to find some inspiration to keep your rebellious fire burning.

#1 A Black Man Drinking From A White Only Fountain In 1956

#2 Doing It Right

#4 Cats Never Follow The Rules. That Sign Is Pointless

#5 @ My Local Walgreens 💀

#6 I Did Not Find Out

#7 Anarchist Tricycle

#8 This Cat Rebels Against The Airport System

#9 On The Wall Is Written "Do Not Park Backwards"

#10 Not Pictured: A Lot Of Husks Behind The Sign

#11 Where Is Your God Now

#12 Drinking German "Breakfast Juice" At 19:35 In The Evening

#13 Do Not Touch

#14 My Grocery Store Gets It

#15 The Way I Cut My Birthday Cake

#16 Ha Ha! No One Will Stop Us From Stickering Whatever We Please!

#17 Where's Your God Now

#18 I Did It

#19 You Don't Tell Me Where To Walk!

#20 Found This Blanket At My Friend's House

#21 That's A Lot Of Anarchists

#22 Become Ungovernable

#23 No Bicycle Parking On This Street

#24 No Subir = "Don't Climb"

#25 Give No Fox

#26 Finally Get To Join Your Outlaw Gang!

#27 No Chairs, Who Cares?

#28 I Drop Bossy Signs Like Sucker MCs

#29 That'll Show 'Em!

#30 The Signs Say: "Please No Bikes Here"

#31 Coyote In San Francisco

#32 R/Norway's Got The Spirit

#33 And There's Nothing You Can Do About It

#34 Samsung AirPods

#35 Anti Doggo

#36 They Start 'Em Young Nowadays

#37 First Thing I Did

#38 I Stood Here To Take This Photo

#39 Unhinged

#40 My Coworkers Get It

#41 Try And Stop Me!

#42 Someone Flat Out Daring Them To Check The Cameras

#43 Anarchist Pumpkin

#44 This Sign Couldn't Stop Me

#45 Wendy's Joining The Anarchists

#46 Not A Door Stop

#47 No Boats Or Trailers

#48 Someone Clearly Ate Subway At This Hungry Jack's

#49 Don't Tell Me How To Live My Life

#50 No Drinks

#51 Connecticut License Plate

#52 "Strawless," You Say? 😈

#53 Nobody Tells This Bird Where It Can Be

#54 Suck It!!

#55 Rebel Dog Gets It

#56 Too Late

#57 This Camera Man Will Not Be Stopped

#58 Yeah, I Did It!

#59 Drinking Coke While Wearing A Dr. Pepper Shirt

#60 I Don't Have To Listen To You, You're Not My Real Dad

#61 Whoever Gave The Name To This Pink Peony

#62 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10

#63 No Locks

#64 I Did It

#65 This Is How This Works Right?

#66 No Picnic Table

#67 Pouring Starry Into A Coke Glass

#68 Found In Japan

#69 Definitely Not The Right Color

#70 How Else Am I Supposed To Open It, Though? Brute Strength? They Made Me Do This

#71 Don't Tell Me What To Eat

#72 Good Boy!

#73 I Put A Quartz Dial On A Mechanical Movement Because Why Not

#74 Oh No They Didn't

#75 Went In Anyway

#76 Help Me Touch

#77 On An Airplane And They Just Announced, "Laptops Should Not Be In Seat Back Pockets For Your Safety."

#78 Saw A Guy Plating His Food On A Buffet Tray

#79 Its Called The Future

#80 [insert Title Here]

#81 My Favorite Tea To Drink In The Afternoon

#82 Ain't Nobody Got Time For That!

#83 Where's Your God Now?

#84 That Hole Wasn't Made For Me

#85 I Just Put A Sign That Says "No Exit" On The Only Door Of My Toilet, So Now Everyone Leaving The Room May Feel A Little Anarchy

#86 S***ty Beer Inside An Even S***tier Glass

#87 Put Out The Watermelon Display Boss!