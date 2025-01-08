ADVERTISEMENT

It is said that a picture speaks a thousand words. And while history books are filled with words, it’s images that really bring the past back to life. One powerful photograph can sometimes tell a better story than the most eloquently written essay. They make us think, feel, and can sometimes even spur the world into action.

Some photos awaken us to the true horrors of war; others shine a spotlight on hunger and starvation or drive home the impact of discrimination. Then there are those that stir up nostalgia, warm our hearts, or give us a glimpse into the trends and lifestyles of those who came before us.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of truly fascinating historical photographs. Each tells a different story. And while they're completely unrelated, they provide a picture-perfect journey through days gone by.

Building Of The Atomium In Brussels For The World's Fair 1958

Worker walking towards under-construction Atomium, a fascinating historical landmark, with cranes in the background.

    #2

    The Paramount Pictures Logo On The Day It Was Originally Painted. [1965]

    Artist with a landscape painting on an easel, showcasing fascinating historical pics.

    #3

    1950s Necklines

    Elegant women in vintage fashion pose in a historical setting, highlighting fascinating historical styles and elegance.

    Richard Graham
    Richard Graham
    Richard Graham
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every model in the 1950s tried to look like Grace Kelly - a cool detached blond.

    On October 2, 1932, The New York Herald-Tribune published an image that captured the curious eyes of millions of people. Many years later, that vintage black-and-white photograph remains a talking point. And you might recognize it… Or you might even have had a poster version of it at some point in your life.

    It features 11 ironworkers perched precariously on a steel beam, hundreds of feet up in the sky. But what’s really fascinating is how they are casually eating their lunch, not a care in the world. And seemingly unaware of the dangers of great heights.

    The photograph has since become known as “Lunch Atop A Skyscraper.” But it’s held different names over the years as people tried to figure out exactly what was going on, where the men were, and the true story behind the pic. 

    #4

    How It Was Done Before There Was Fast Food On Every Corner

    Group of people enjoying a roadside picnic next to a vintage car in a forest setting.

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OH! I love old station wagons! I wish they still made wagons. Now everything is a crossover SUV.

    #5

    A French Woman With Her Baguette And Six Bottles Of Wine, Paris, 1945

    Person in historical attire carrying a large baguette and bottles on a vintage street.

    #6

    The World's Last Commercial Ocean-Going Sailing Ship - The Pamir - Rounding Cape Horn, 1949

    Historical sailing ship on the open sea, showcasing impressive sails and classic maritime design.

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Last so far. There's been a lot of research into using sails to assist cargo ships to save fuel. Wouldn't it be ironic to see oil shipped by sail?

    Among the different titles it's held are “Builders of The City Enjoy Luncheon,” “Lunch on a Beam” and simply, “Men on a Beam.” As the iconic photograph piqued the interest of people worldwide, many tried to guess the location. Some thought it was the Empire State Building but they were wrong...
    #7

    The Dressing Room At The Moulin Rouge, 1924

    Historical backstage dressing room with women preparing and applying makeup.

    #8

    My American Grandmother Visiting Athens In The 1960s

    Woman in retro dress and sunglasses in front of the Parthenon, capturing a fascinating historical moment.

    #9

    Forced Perspective On The Beach, Circa 1943

    Vintage beach photo with creative perspective showing two women seemingly standing on another woman's hand.

    What seemed like a candid shot of a group of workers eating, chatting and smoking nonchalantly turned out to be a cleverly staged publicity photograph for the Rockefeller Center's RCA building. According to the Rockefeller's website, it was taken during the construction of the building, now known as 30 Rock.

    But we might never have known that were it not for two Irish filmmakers who were hell-bent on finding out the origins of the iconic photo. And the names of the men featured in it.
    #10

    The Statue Of Liberty Under Construction In The Workshop Of French Sculptor Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, Paris, 1882

    Workers assembling the Statue of Liberty in a large workshop, showcasing fascinating historical pics in black and white.

    #11

    Workers Heading Out Through Gates Of A Shipyard For Lunchtime Break

    Workers leaving a shipyard under towering cranes, a fascinating historical pic depicting industrial life.

    Behind Them A Ship Under Construction Surrounded By Timber Scaffolding And Cranes - Glasgow, Lanarkshire, Scotland, United Kingdom, C. 1944

    #12

    My Dad Taking A Selfie, Using A Piece Of Wood To Activate The Shutter, Circa 1957

    A man crouching and holding a large object, set in a rustic, historical background.

    It was by chance that Seán Ó Cualáín and his brother Éamonn began their journey to uncover the truth behind "Lunch Atop A Skyscraper." The two were at a tiny pub in Ireland in 2010 when they spotted a copy of the photograph on the wall.

    "Next to the photo was a note from a Pat Glynn, the son of a local emigrant, who claimed his father and uncle-in-law were on the beam," Seán told the Rockefeller Center Magazine years later.

    "I knew very little of the picture other than growing up with the myth that all the men in it were Irish. So we were intrigued. By the time we left the pub, the owner had given us Pat's number and we went from there."
    #13

    New Yorkers Stop To Watch The "Seinfeld" Finale In Times Square, 1998

    Crowd watching a large screen in Times Square at night displaying a historical TV moment.

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hated that program. I've never been able to sit through an episode it was so inane.

    #14

    A Man Browses For Books In The Old Public Library Of Cincinnati. The Building Was Demolished In 1955. Today An Office Building And A Parking Lot Stand Where It Used To Be

    Historic library filled with shelves of books, showcasing a fascinating glimpse into the past.

    #15

    The 9 Kings Of Europe Gather For The First And Only Time For A Photograph At The Funeral Of King Edward Vii In London. May 20th, 1910

    Group of royal figures in ornate uniforms, posing in a grand historical room.

    The men tracked down Pat Glynn, the guy who'd left the mysterious note in the pub. They met up and compared old family photos to the now-iconic image. While they couldn't find conclusive evidence that Glynn's dad was featured, he was convinced the man at the right end holding a bottle was his father, Sonny.

    Around 40,000 workers helped build 30 Rock, and not many work records were kept, so whether or not Pat Glynn's dad truly did pose 850 feet in the air remains a mystery.
    #16

    A Group Of Frontiersmen With An Advertisement. United States, Montana, 1901

    Four men outside a log cabin in snow with a sign reading "Wives Wanted" capturing fascinating historical moments.

    #17

    A Businessman And Secretary Working In A Pool During A Heatwave In Berlin, Germany 1926

    Two people using a typewriter in a pool, showcasing fascinating historical creativity.

    #18

    Woman In Vultee-Nashville, Tennessee Operating An Air Drill For A Dive Bomber, 1942. Not Colorized, Kodachrome

    Woman in a 1940s factory setting using a drill, wearing a red headscarf, reflects the essence of historical pics.

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That war gave so many women their first taste of good jobs and proved they were more than capable of doing them and they are NOT going back to the kitchen.

    In their quest to uncover the identities of the other workers, the brothers also approached the Rockefeller's archivist. Together, they painstakingly went through dozens of photographs taken during the construction of the Rockefeller Building. But in the end, they were only able to positively identify two of the workers perched on the beam.

    The duo turned their search into a documentary aptly titled "Men at Lunch," and while they didn't solve the whole mystery, they did manage to bag an award for their work...

    #19

    My Dad In 1984 Trying To Transfer Files From His Commodore 64 To His First Apple Computer

    Man using a vintage computer setup at home, showcasing fascinating historical technology.

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OOF, That sounds rough. Those two machines speak very different languages. I see two floppy drives but they are completely different sizes. Maybe he's setting up a transfer via terminal software.

    #20

    John F. Kennedy Campaigning Door-To-Door In West Virginia In 1960

    Group of children on porch with a man in historical attire standing in front.

    #21

    In My Research, I Came Across This Rare And Beautiful Photo Of A Jewish Jewelry Seller In Sana’a, Yemen. Probably Mid 1900s

    A man surrounded by historical jewelry and artifacts, smiling, with others in the background.

    A narrator is heard in the trailer of the film as vintage choppy black-and-white visuals take the viewer on a journey through old New York and the construction of the 30 Rock building.

    "Like any great photograph, it sparks wonder," he says. "What kind of men would do this? What the heck is going on here? Who are they?"
    #22

    My Mom As A Teenager With A Moose Calf In Alaska, 1952

    Woman in a vintage dress feeding a young moose in a forest, exemplifying fascinating historical pics.

    Aud (she/they)
    Aud (she/they)
    Aud (she/they)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, before statehood... As an Alaskan myself, I feel obligated to upvote this, plus moose calves are adorable 😁

    #23

    Portable Beach Changing Rooms, 1930's

    Two women in vintage beach changing tents on a sandy beach, capturing a fascinating historical moment.

    #24

    President Harry Truman Shakes Hands With Pablo Picasso, Vallauris, France, 1958

    Two men in suits shaking hands outside an old rustic building, capturing a fascinating historical moment.

    The narrator's words drive home the point that one powerful historical photograph can indeed tell a story of a thousand words. While it captures a minuscule moment in time, one well-taken image has the ability to live on forever...
    #25

    The "Hasanlu Lovers" Died Around 800 B.c. And Were Discovered In 1972. They Died In What Seems To Be An Embrace Or Kiss, And Remained That Way For 2800 Years

    Two ancient skeletons embracing, an example of fascinating historical pics.

    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do believe more recent studies/DNA analysis has indicated that both skeletons are the skeletons of biologically male humans. :)

    #26

    Mobsters Hide Their Faces At Al Capone's Trial 1931

    Group of people in historical attire sitting down, covering their faces with hats.

    #27

    Grand Central Terminal, NYC, The Sun Can't Shine Through Like That Now Due To The Surrounding Tall Buildings. 1929

    Sunlight beams through Grand Central Station windows with people moving around, showcasing a fascinating historical scene.

    #28

    A Boy Between Two Mounted Lobsters Caught Off The New Jersey Coast. 1916

    Vintage photo of a boy in a sailor suit sitting between two large lobsters, capturing a historical moment.

    #29

    McDonald's Crew Poses For A Photo, Circa 1970, In Staten Island, N.y. Fast Food Venue

    Group of fast-food restaurant employees with a clown mascot in a vintage setting, illustrating fascinating historical pics.

    #30

    Buzz Aldrin -- Did You Know I Took The First Space Selfie During Gemini 12 Mission In 1966?

    Astronaut in a spacesuit taking a selfie in space with Earth in the background, highlighting historical exploration moments.

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    On a spacewalk when it was super dodgy. The first Russian to do it almost died a couple times. First his suit failed and then he was almost attacked by wolves. Long story but the early spacemen were crazy brave. Now some billionaire can just buy a ticket.

    #31

    My Dad And Friends Look Like The Cast Of Stranger Things (1982)

    Children sitting in a circle on a carpeted floor, capturing a moment from fascinating historical pics.

    Ron Man
    Ron Man
    Ron Man
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That was every suburban neighborhood friend group in the 70s and 80s.

    #32

    College Guys Circa 1910 (Info In Comments)

    Two men in a vintage room surrounded by historical photos, capturing a fascinating glimpse into the past.

    This is believed to be from the University of Illinois. Photo restored by Paul Holbrook.

    #33

    Woman Inspecting This New Thing, The Security Belt In Her Car, Circa 1950s

    Woman in 1950s car fastening seatbelt, showcasing fascinating historical automotive safety development.

    #34

    Check Out The Gnarly Insect Screen Covering The Grill! 1957

    Women cleaning a vintage car at a classic gas station, showcasing fascinating historical pics.

    #35

    "Happiest Man In China"

    Smiling man in traditional attire enjoying rice with chopsticks, depicting a fascinating historical moment.

    Taken In 1901 By British Anthropologists After Deciding To Document The Chinese. The Chinese Didn't Know Photos Were A "Serious Matter" And Decided To Be Goofy, Hence The Pose And Smile.

    #36

    An Undercover Police Officer On Duty. New York, Brooklyn, 1 July 1969

    People on a city street in front of a historical building, showcasing 1970s fashion and urban life.

    #37

    Anti British Propaganda, Japan 1941

    Two women in traditional attire holding a photo of a historical figure, referencing fascinating historical pics.

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LOL I was wondering why they were saying W.C. Fields was stinky and then I realized it's Winston Churchill.

    #38

    Construction Of The Golden Gate Bridge, Circa 1934

    Golden Gate Bridge under construction, showcasing early engineering stages. Fascinating historical architecture in progress.

    #39

    Opening Day Of The First McDonald's Restaurant In Poland. Warsaw, June 17, 1992

    People lined up in a busy fast-food restaurant, showcasing fascinating historical pics from a past era.

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "And in Red Square, now don't despair, there's Levis and McDonalds there" IYKYK.

    #40

    Free Lunch Distributed To Schoolchildren In Ahvaz. Iran, 1970s

    Nurse serving food to a group of smiling children in a historical setting, highlighting fascinating historical pics.

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    1970s Iran was more progressive than 2020s USA. I'm so getting downvoted for that but it's true but at least they FED CHILDREN.

    #41

    Google In The 1970s

    A woman explores a library card catalog, reflecting on fascinating historical research methods.

    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Card indexes still exist in some libraries. Used them in both the British Library, London and Capital Library, Beijing.

    #42

    7-11 In 1973

    Cashier and customer in vintage store, highlighting fascinating historical pics of retail experiences.

    Ron Man
    Ron Man
    Ron Man
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember those shirts lol. This was pre-Big Gulp. And notice the Slurpee machine is behind the counter. Back then they used to make them for you. They were more deli-like back then and less convenience store.

    #43

    October 29 1929 Crowd Gathering On Wall Street After The 1929 Crash

    Crowded 1920s city street with vintage cars and people exemplifying fascinating historical scenes.

    #44

    A Group Of Gents Enjoy An Impromptu Snowball Fight In The Serene And Stately Setting Of Trafalgar Square, London, Circa 1931

    People having a snowball fight in a historical city square, with statues and a snow-covered lion in the background.

    #45

    Man Looking At Other Posters Looking For Missing Families With One Of His Own

    Person observing historical notices on a wall covered in handwritten papers.

    In Front Of The Kbs Building Before A Historical 138 Day Long Live Family-Seeking Broadcast. Seoul, 1983.

    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was for families who had been separated due to the Korean War (1950-1953) and were separated by being in North and South Korea. Reunions were held sporadically for a while, then (mostly) annually starting in 2000, but stopped in 2019 and haven't happened since.

    #46

    Kids Dressed For Halloween On A School Bus. 1980s

    Children in Halloween costumes on a vintage school bus, capturing a fascinating historical moment.

    #47

    Old School Public Shaming In Times Square, 1955

    Historical pic of Times Square with large litter display, highlighting waste issues in the 1940s.

    #48

    My Grandparents' Wedding, 100 Years Ago Today

    Elegant historical banquet scene with guests in formal attire seated around a U-shaped table in a grand hall.

    #49

    A Policeman In San Francisco Scolds A Man For Not Wearing A Mask During The 1918 Influenza Pandemic, 1918

    A masked policeman enforces influenza mask rules on a man in a vintage setting, capturing historical significance.

    #50

    People Watching Policeman Inspect Long Hair. Seoul, 1971. Those Caught Had Their Hair Cut On Spot

    Crowd gathered in a historical photo, a police officer inspects a man's collar in an orderly yet tense scene.

    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Leadership of Park Chung Hee, who was very much a military dictator.

    #51

    Pan American Airways (Pan Am) Flying Boat Terminal In Miami Florida Circa 1940s

    People in vintage attire examining a large globe in a historical building.

    Richard Graham
    Richard Graham
    Richard Graham
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Before all of the great airports were built there was no airstrips to accommodate a large commercial airplane. Therefore the airlines used ""flying boats", large passenger airplanes designed to land on water. Then the airlines sent out small boats to take the passengers to land. See the movie "Flying Down to Rio" (1933) . There is a commercial airplane flight from Miami to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. From a dock in Miami they board an outboard motorboat to a gorgeous Sikorsky S-42 Flying Boat. It flies to Haiti where there is an overnight stay, then off to Rio!

    #52

    Incredibly Sharp Looking Kids In Harlem, 1970

    Three men in vintage suits stand confidently on an urban street, showcasing fascinating historical fashion.

    #53

    The Now Fully Developed Las Vegas Strip, 1955

    Desert land with a vintage "Hotel Site for Sale" sign illustrating fascinating historical pics.

    #54

    The Wives Of The Astronauts On The Apollo 8 Mission At The Moment They Heard Their Husbands Voices From Orbit, 1968

    Two women in vintage attire, sharing a laugh and applause, with a vibrant floral painting in the background.

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    1968 was a rough year. MLK was assassinated. There were riots everywhere. The DNC had teh riots in Chicago. RFK Sr. was assassinated. The whole year was a shitshow. Except for this. We went to the moon that year. Didn't land but at least we went there and proved it could be done.

    #55

    Atelier Photo: "A Lesbian Couple In Semi Drag Wedding Attire"; Kingdom Of Hungary - Budapest, 1920

    Vintage wedding photo of two women in suits and dresses, showcasing historical fashion.

    #56

    Los Alamos National Laboratory. Working On Nuclear Testing Projects. 1974

    Factory workers assembling complex machinery with numerous cables; a fascinating historical pic.

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think 2 wires are crossed, not sure which 2 though...

    #57

    Office Worker 1971

    Woman in a retro office setting with a typewriter and boxing posters, highlighting fascinating historical pics.

    #58

    Having A Drink At Jack's Saloon In Hot Springs. Arkansas, 1935

    Two women stand at Jack's Saloon booth with humorous signs, showcasing fascinating historical pics.

    #59

    Naughty Cats (Late 1950s)

    Two Siamese cats near a toppled vintage Christmas tree, retro TV in the background.

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're Siamese so of course they're evil. Didn't Lady and the Tramp teach us anything?

    #60

    American Soldier Wearing The Crown Of The Holy Roman Empire In A Cave In Siegen, Germany, On April 3, 1945

    Man wearing a bejeweled crown, smiling in front of an ornate historical background.

    #61

    1892, Logging Family With A 1300 Year Old Tree

    Vintage photo showing people beside a giant tree stump, highlighting historical logging practices.

    #62

    Christmas Celebration, 1905

    Victorian family posing with a decorated Christmas tree in a historical setting, featuring period decor and a gramophone.

    #63

    My Uncle When His Parents Moved Out, 1970s

    Man sitting in a chair watching an old TV in a retro living room, embodying fascinating historical imagery.

    His parents hated drinking and smoking (they were Christian). Only thing that was left was this TV.

    #64

    Kmart Employees In North Carolina Watching The Moon Landing (July 16, 1969)

    Men watching TV displays in a 1960s store under a vintage electronics sign. Fascinating historical pic.

    #65

    The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge In New York City, Seen Here Under Construction In 1964. It Opened In November That Year

    Four men observing a partially completed suspension bridge, captured in a fascinating historical pic.

