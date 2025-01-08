ADVERTISEMENT

It is said that a picture speaks a thousand words. And while history books are filled with words, it’s images that really bring the past back to life. One powerful photograph can sometimes tell a better story than the most eloquently written essay. They make us think, feel, and can sometimes even spur the world into action.

Some photos awaken us to the true horrors of war; others shine a spotlight on hunger and starvation or drive home the impact of discrimination. Then there are those that stir up nostalgia, warm our hearts, or give us a glimpse into the trends and lifestyles of those who came before us.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of truly fascinating historical photographs. Each tells a different story. And while they're completely unrelated, they provide a picture-perfect journey through days gone by.