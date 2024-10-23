Bored Panda has scoured the net to find the most spooktacular selection of houses that scream Halloween. From those covered in spider webs, to witches perched on the roof, some families have left their neighbors spellbound with their creepy and creative exterior decorations. Keep scrolling for some thrilling inspiration on how you can turn your home into a true house of horrors. And don’t miss the chat we had with WalletHub 's financial writer and analyst, Chip Lupo, about how to keep your spending in check during this time.

The spookiest time of the year is almost upon us and people aren’t holding back with their decorations . Many started shopping before October already and retail experts say spending is set to reach $11.6 billion, in the U.S. alone. The vast majority of those polled in a recent survey gave a resounding “yes” when asked whether they’d be celebrating Halloween this year.

#1 Shortly After I Posted My Coven Display "Weekend Of Witches," It Was Purchased By A Private Art Collector And Then Since Been Stored In A Climate Controlled Facility Share icon

The witches, skeletons and ghosts come out to play on the last day of October every year. Halloween has become a fun and freaky tradition over the years, for both young and old. According to the National Retail Federation, most people spend around $104 each celebrating the occasion. Almost half of those polled said they started shopping before October. They’re mainly forking out money on candy, home decorations, and of course, creative costumes. "For the exteriors of their homes, Americans often spend on Halloween-related items such as pumpkins, lights, inflatables, and themed decorations that create a spooky atmosphere," said Wallethub’s financial analyst and writer, Chip Lupo during our interview. "One key statistic worth noting is that 52% of people plan to decorate their homes for Halloween, which makes it an integral part of the holiday’s projected $11.6 billion in spending for 2024."

#2 I Made Skeletons Riding Vultures Share icon

Lupo added that consumers should watch their spending carefully in the run-up to Halloween. "It’s wise to prioritize purchases that bring the most enjoyment while avoiding unnecessary splurges for expensive items such as single-use costumes," he said, adding that DIY options for costumes and decorations can help save money. Lupo suggests that people stick to a budget so that "the fun of Halloween doesn’t turn into financial stress." ADVERTISEMENT According to the expert, many people fall into the trap of wasting money on Halloween. "Pricey store-bought costumes, especially those with face-covering masks that children often discard because they’re uncomfortable are among the biggest Halloween money-wasters," he said. He again stressed that making your own costume at home with materials you already have not only costs less, but allows for more creativity and family bonding. "Other common money-wasters include excessive decorations or items that are only used once and discarded, such as intricate inflatables or expensive themed décor that doesn’t get reused," added Lupo.

#3 Haunted Tree Fantasy Share icon Ever since The Wizard of Oz, I’ve wanted to have a spooky tree. Next year I might add a burl hole with an owl! I don’t have a lot of faith that this guy is sealed to the elements, but the season will tell.



Halloween is meant to be a night of fun but it does come with risks. "One of the biggest concerns is child pedestrian safety, as Halloween sees a fourfold increase in pedestrian fatalities among children," cautioned Lupo. He suggested that parents dress their children in reflective clothing, make sure they stick to well-lit areas, and stay in groups. "Adult supervision is crucial for younger children," he said. ADVERTISEMENT Another risk is fires. "790 Halloween-related fires cause an estimated $14 million in property damage every year," revealed Lupo. "Using battery-operated lights instead of candles in decorations, especially in pumpkins, can help prevent accidents." And of course, in this day and age, parents might want to inspect their children's candy to ensure it’s safe to eat. Lastly, Lupo warned those celebrating to practice common sense. "With 45% of Halloween night motor vehicle deaths involving drunk driving, it's important to plan for sober transportation when attending parties. Taking these steps will help ensure a safe and enjoyable Halloween for everyone."

#4 The Season Is Upon Us! Starting A Little Early With The Webbing, Being A Little Time-Consuming, And All The Rest Will Slowly Make Their Way Out. Happy Haunting, Everyone Share icon

#5 I Made A Kraken For My Halloween Yard Haunt Share icon

#6 My Skeleton Legs Broke Off, So I Had To Improvise Share icon

If Google trends are anything to go by, the most popular Halloween costume of 2024 is going to be the Beetlejuice Shrunken Head Bob. But the number two spot might come as a surprise. People are apparently scrambling to dress up as none other than the Australian breakdancer, "Raygun". In case you missed it, Rachael Gunn, who goes by the stage name "Raygun", almost broke the internet with her Paris Olympics routine this year. ADVERTISEMENT As the BBC reported, the 37-year-old university lecturer failed to score any points in all three of her competition rounds in Paris, “with a routine that included unorthodox moves, such as the sprinkler and the kangaroo hop.” There were memes aplenty following her performance. And some even accused her of making a mockery of the sport. Nonetheless, "Raygun" was controversially ranked the world's number one breakdancer in September this year. And we should expect to see many versions of her walking (or hopping) the streets come Halloween.

#7 Witch Is On The Roof Share icon

#8 I’ve Spotted This Idea On My Bike Ride. These Guys Go All Out, So Thinking This Is Just The 1st Installment Share icon

#9 My First Halloweened Door Share icon

The third most-wanted Halloween costume this year goes to “Catnap” from Poppy Playtime. "Poppy Playtime" is a horror game of survival set in an abandoned toy factory. So it’s not too surprising that the characters are a hit for Halloween enthusiasts who are planning to dress up on the night. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Some Pictures Of My Creations: Night vs. Day Share icon

#11 Halloween Decor. It's 3D Printed And In Front Of My Friend’s House Share icon

#12 It Looks Better In Person Because The Camera Is Not Being Nice To The Coloring. These Are Pallet Boards I Cut Ghost Eye And Mouth Holes On Share icon

The National Retail Federation says America’s total spend on Halloween costumes this year looks set to total $3.8 billion. Like last year, adults are spending more to look the part, with an estimated total spend of $1.8 billion. Kids costumes come in at around $1.3 billion. The Federation’s research also revealed that 76% of adults already know what they'll be transforming into when they celebrate the occasion.

#13 House I Saw Earlier Today. Note To Self Don’t Walk Here At Night Share icon

#14 DIY Halloween Porch Decor Share icon

#15 My Dad Takes Halloween Very Seriously Share icon

When it comes to what people will be wearing, the NRF’s findings were a bit different to the Google trends results. Most of them (5.8 million) plan on dressing up as a witch. 3 million are taking inspiration from shows like "Twilight" and want to turn into a vampire. Other popular grown-up costumes are a cat, Batman or a pirate.

#16 Neighbor Got The Giant Skeleton, These Guys Are Waving To It Share icon

#17 Full-Sized Aragon I Built For A Harry Potter Party Share icon I made this back in 2018 for a Harry Potter-themed Halloween party. It took a few weeks to complete, and I eventually sold it to a shop in Italy called the Lucky Pot. It's still there today.



#18 Making Of Our 14-Foot Ghost Share icon

The NRF says 2.6 million kids are going wild for Spider-Man. 1.8 million will walk the streets as a ghost. 1.7 million are toning down the terror, and have decided to go trick-or-treating dressed as a princess. We can also expect to see lots of little witches, and mini superheroes. ADVERTISEMENT Fido isn’t missing out on the fun either. The NRF says the most costumes for pets include a pumpkin, a hot dog, a bat, a ghost and a bumblebee. If you're still unsure about what your furry family member will be strutting this year, we've gathered some inspiration for you right here.

#19 For People With Lovely Front Porches Like Our Home From 1912, May I Suggest An Idea For Halloween? I Love Our Monster House Share icon

#20 Tried My Hand At A Chicken Wire Ghost This Year Share icon

#21 This Halloween Scarecrow Appeared Just Down The Street From Me. It Looks Even Creepier At Night Share icon

When it comes to decorating their homes and gardens, Americans aren’t holding back. One Massachusetts man made headlines earlier this year with his elaborate “house of horrors”. While most people start decorating their space a few days or weeks before Halloween, Billy Gridley has been at it since August. "My son and I have an advent calendar counting down the days (to) when we start decorating for Halloween," revealed the dad. "I started putting this up the last weekend in August. I use September for my decorating, so by the time it's October 1st it's 90%, if not all, done." Gridley has been into his displays for many years but said he became a bit obsessed after the birth of his son in 2015. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 My Puking Skeleton Came Out Amazing. Even His Skeleton Friend Is Worried About Him Share icon

#23 Halloween Decor On Point Share icon

#24 There Are No Words Share icon

Gridley’s house is no doubt the spookiest on his street, and it pulls crowds every October. The dad claims he went through 40 gallons of candy last year, with around 200 people rocking up at his door. Not one to disappoint, he goes all out. And we aren't only talking about decor. Gridley's doorbell camera alerts him when anyone enters his property. "I get a notification if someone is walking through the yard, so I can actually, by push button, activate different animatronics," he said. As CBS reported, the decorations fill his whole home, front yard, and even spill out onto the street. He has “rigged a solar light to power lights hooked up inside of a sewer drain. The lights illuminate a Pennywise mask hidden under the sewer grate. There is a corresponding animatronic ‘It’ child above the grate.” ADVERTISEMENT

#25 It Is Time! Still Have Some Things To Add, But I’m Ready Share icon

#26 Happy Halfway To Halloween Share icon

#27 I Made A Sandworm Candy Chute For Halloween Share icon

We don't expect everyone to be as elaborate as Gridley and some of those featured on this list. But we would love to hear your plans for Halloween. What are you wearing? How have you decorated your home? Or are you planning to skip the celebration altogether? Let us know in the comments.

#28 That Was A Ton Of Work, But So Happy With How It Turned Out. What Else Should I Add? Share icon

#29 This Full-Sized Dragon Decoration Someone Put On Their House For Halloween Share icon

#30 Spider Season. No Rails Or Upper Decking Harmed Here. There's A Hidden Frame Beneath Her With A Counterweight Resting On The Upper Porch Deck Share icon

#31 This Year’s Halloween Night And Day Pictures Share icon

#32 Just Out Here Trying To Compete With The 12’ Skeletons Share icon

#33 Build A Haunted Swamp House For Our Halloween Party. Turned Out Better Than Expected! Built Mostly From Old Pallets And Recycled Stuff I Had Already Sitting In My Garage Share icon

#34 These Skeletons At A House In Utah Share icon

#35 Waiting For Halloween Share icon

#36 Her Name Is Wendy And She Is Made Of PVC, Trash Styrofoam, A Few Cans Of Expansion Foam, Black Plastic Bags, Sticks, And A Unicorn Skull From Joann's Share icon

#37 My Yard Display. My Oldest Son Had The Idea Of Having Skeletons Running Away From A Skeleton Riding A Giant Spider. I Think His Vision Came Up Pretty Decently Share icon

#38 My Neighbor's Halloween Decorations Are Adorable Share icon

#39 Had Some Old Boards Laying Around Share icon I was able to teach my daughter some MacGyver tricks this weekend. With some flashlights, a fishing line, some painter's tape, and some cutouts, we made some fun decor.



#40 My Yearly Big Spiders Share icon I was out this morning when it was still dark and the spotlights were on. The school bus stopped and muffled kid shrieks and laughter followed. When it’s dark, the light paints giant spider leg shadows all across the front of the house. I’ve managed to get five years out of these spiders. Totally worth it!



#41 Someone Stole My Neighbor's Skeleton Share icon

#42 Our Yard, Alien Crash Site Share icon

#43 Create A Spooktacular Display For Halloween Share icon

#44 This Guy’s Halloween Decoration Share icon

#45 Our Neighbor's House In Sandy Utah Share icon

#46 I Decorated My Nasty Decorative Pond For Halloween Share icon

#47 And People Say That Halloween Isn’t Even That Big In Australia Share icon

#48 It's A Halloween Wreath For Now, But I Think I'm Going To Keep It Up Year-Round Share icon

#49 First Attempt At Monster Mud. I Like It, But I Need To Play With The Formula A Bit Share icon

#50 Sandworm Candy Slide And Beetlejuice, Lydia Deetz, And Tentacles To Keep Kids Off The Stairs Share icon

#51 My Wife And I Decided To Do A Beetlejuice Theme In Our Front Yard This Year. Digging It Share icon

#52 These Large Skeletons Are Officially HOA-Approved Since They Were In The Spookiest Month Of The Year Share icon

#53 Spooky Season Is Finally Here Share icon

#54 My Son Needs A Name Share icon

#55 I Am Incapable Of Growing Any Edible Plants, So These Tombstone Plant Markers Would Be Awesome Share icon

#56 This Halloween Decoration Share icon

#57 I Decorated My Parent's House For Halloween Share icon

#58 My Neighbor’s ET Display In Brooklyn, NY Share icon

#59 These Unicorn Skeletons For Halloween Share icon

#60 My Wife Made A Door Decoration For Halloween This Year Share icon

#61 Completed My Newest Halloween Wreath. I Made A Pink And Purple Scream Wreath Last Year. I Wanted Something With Black And White This Year Share icon

#62 I Saw This Online And Had To Try It. I Call Them Arbor-Bite-A's Share icon

#63 First Time Decorating The Balcony For Halloween! It’s Not Much, But Happy With It Share icon They had skeletons on sale at Home Depot, and I've always wanted one. Thought this would be fun to put up! Now let’s hope the homeowners don’t call telling me to take it down.



#64 First-Year Decorating Share icon

#65 We Try To Add One New Item Each Year. This Year We Have A Few New Enhancements. Happy Halloween Season, Everyone Share icon

#66 My First Halloween Build, Boarded Windows Share icon

#67 Our Little Skeleton Setup Share icon

#68 We Got Inspired By The Home Depot Creatures, So We Made Our Own Share icon

#69 She’s Almost Ready. I Have An Insane Asylum Theme. The Porch Has A Few Themed Props, Including A Vintage Embalming Table I Bought At A Funeral House That Was Going Out Of Business Share icon

#70 Some Of My Favorite Photos Of Our Display So Far This Season Share icon

#71 This House Is Decorated Like Starcourt Mall From Stranger Things With A Giant Animatronic Mind Flayer For Halloween Share icon

#72 Boo! Spook Up Your Space With These Easy DIY Ghosts For Your Front Porch Or Anywhere In Your Home Share icon

#73 I 3D Printed A Demogorgon Last Year For Halloween. This Year I Added A Demodog Share icon

#74 I Thought You All Would Appreciate My Halloween Decorations Share icon

#75 Got Our Archway Up Share icon

#76 Been Growing Pumpkins All Summer For This Moment Share icon

#77 The Neighbors Are Questioning My Sanity. He’s Holding A Champagne Glass, But The Wind Is Being Annoying Share icon

#78 Chicken Wire “Ghost”. I Saw It On YouTube And Decided To Try Something Different Share icon

#79 She Lost The Olympics So She Lost Her Skin Share icon

#80 New Ghostbuster's Decorations For 2024 Share icon We’ve been doing a Ghostbusters theme for the last few years, ever since my son became a fan. I wanted to make some updates and ended up doing a complete overhaul with a new big inflatable stay puft, led rope lights, new printed cutouts, and a bunch of 3D printed mini stay pufts. I think it came together pretty nicely.



#81 Monster House Decorations Share icon I've been decorating the front of my house with monster faces for the past couple of Octobers. I'm planning on building it out a bit this year and adding some arms and hands to the decoration.



#82 Look At My Spooky Little Panther Share icon

#83 Box Topper In My Neighborhood For Autumn Share icon

#84 They're Back Share icon

#85 My Monster Tree Share icon

#86 My Grandad Made These Himself For Me When I Was Young Share icon

#87 Finished Our Outdoor Decorations Today. Can't Wait For The First Day Of Spooky Month Share icon

#88 My Neighbor Turned Lawn Flamingos Into Vultures For Halloween Share icon

#89 I Decorated My Hurricane Ian Debris For Halloween Share icon

#90 Halloween Labor Of Love. 1902 Workers Cottage All Gussied Up For Halloween. Very Excited About How The Display Turned Out This Year Share icon

#91 I'm Gonna Keep On Dancing At The Pink Bony Club. My Chappel Roan-Insipred Lawn Decor Share icon

#92 Our First Time Decorating For Spooky Season Share icon

#93 I Found A Snoopy House On My Walk Share icon

#94 On Her Annual Adventure... Frieda And Her Pet Scout Have A Yearly Adventure On The Porch Right About This Time Of Year Share icon

#95 Homemade Giant Spider Share icon

#96 First Real Place That I Was Able To Decorate Share icon

#97 New Wall Leaner. Been Wanting To Make This For Years. Finally Did It Share icon

#98 I Can't Do Much With Where I Live. But We Got The Porch Decorated Share icon I can't leave stuff on the grass since I'm renting, so the porch is pretty much the only place I can decorate. But I'm happy with it. He'll protect us from the ghouls and spooks out there this month.



#99 Neighbors Gave Their Tree Eyes For Halloween Share icon

#100 I Strung Some Of My Chicken Wire Ghosts Up In The Trees And The Wind Makes Them Dance Share icon

#101 Best Halloween Setup? Share icon

#102 Here's My Monster Wreath I Made Share icon

#103 First Time Decorating For Halloween. Spiders, Web, And Body Are DIY. Added Red Cellophane Sheets To Porch Lights And Motion-Activated Spotlights Share icon Working on a massive spider to go above the web. The web is attached to a skeletonized patio umbrella. Each spider is made up of 9 craft pipe cleaners. It took a few tries to get it right, but once we figured out the pattern, it was easy to replicate. Just trial and error until you get the look you want. It takes about 20 to 30 seconds to make one.



#104 Made A Fence For Halloween. Chains Are From Dollar Tree. Wooden Stakes, Wood Screws, Washers, And Zip Ties Are From Home Depot. Pumpkin Buckets Are From Walmart Share icon

#105 It's A Dino-Halloween At My Daughter's House This Year Share icon

#106 We Love Showing Off Our Century Home For Halloween Share icon

#107 Happy Halloween From Madison Share icon

#108 Finally Finished Our Monster House. We've Been Extremely Busy With Work, School, And House Repairs, But We Found Some Time For A Little Creative Project. Our First Halloween In Our 1922 Home Share icon

#109 Ready For Our Homes 108th Halloween Share icon

#110 First Black Light Set Up Share icon

#111 My Fiance Won't Let Me Turn Our Property Into A Farm, So I Decorate It Like It Is Share icon

#112 My Dad And I Made These Out Of Milk Jugs When I Was A Kid. Not As Good As His, But A Great Memory Share icon

#113 We Look Forward To This House’s Decorations Every Year Share icon

#114 House Decoration Share icon

#115 Halloween Fire Windows Share icon

#116 I Finally Got The Display All Setup And The Fog Running Tonight. The Bubbles Dropping Into The Lasers Looks Absolutely Amazing Share icon

#117 This House Wins For Best Halloween Decorations Share icon

#118 DIY Halloween Decorations Share icon

#119 2023 Halloween Display Share icon

#120 Starting A Bit Late This Year Share icon

#121 Just Finished My Halloween Project Share icon