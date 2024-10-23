ADVERTISEMENT

The spookiest time of the year is almost upon us and people aren’t holding back with their decorations. Many started shopping before October already and retail experts say spending is set to reach $11.6 billion, in the U.S. alone. The vast majority of those polled in a recent survey gave a resounding “yes” when asked whether they’d be celebrating Halloween this year.

Bored Panda has scoured the net to find the most spooktacular selection of houses that scream Halloween. From those covered in spider webs, to witches perched on the roof, some families have left their neighbors spellbound with their creepy and creative exterior decorations. Keep scrolling for some thrilling inspiration on how you can turn your home into a true house of horrors. And don’t miss the chat we had with WalletHub's financial writer and analyst, Chip Lupo, about how to keep your spending in check during this time.

#1

Shortly After I Posted My Coven Display "Weekend Of Witches,"  It Was Purchased By A Private Art Collector And Then Since Been Stored In A Climate Controlled Facility

Shortly After I Posted My Coven Display "Weekend Of Witches,"  It Was Purchased By A Private Art Collector And Then Since Been Stored In A Climate Controlled Facility

evilseedcreations Report

The witches, skeletons and ghosts come out to play on the last day of October every year. Halloween has become a fun and freaky tradition over the years, for both young and old. According to the National Retail Federation, most people spend around $104 each celebrating the occasion. Almost half of those polled said they started shopping before October. They’re mainly forking out money on candy, home decorations, and of course, creative costumes.

"For the exteriors of their homes, Americans often spend on Halloween-related items such as pumpkins, lights, inflatables, and themed decorations that create a spooky atmosphere," said Wallethub’s financial analyst and writer, Chip Lupo during our interview. "One key statistic worth noting is that 52% of people plan to decorate their homes for Halloween, which makes it an integral part of the holiday’s projected $11.6 billion in spending for 2024."
#2

I Made Skeletons Riding Vultures

I Made Skeletons Riding Vultures

HistrionicLikeThis Report

Lupo added that consumers should watch their spending carefully in the run-up to Halloween. "It’s wise to prioritize purchases that bring the most enjoyment while avoiding unnecessary splurges for expensive items such as single-use costumes," he said, adding that DIY options for costumes and decorations can help save money. Lupo suggests that people stick to a budget so that "the fun of Halloween doesn’t turn into financial stress."

According to the expert, many people fall into the trap of wasting money on Halloween. "Pricey store-bought costumes, especially those with face-covering masks that children often discard because they’re uncomfortable are among the biggest Halloween money-wasters," he said.

He again stressed that making your own costume at home with materials you already have not only costs less, but allows for more creativity and family bonding. "Other common money-wasters include excessive decorations or items that are only used once and discarded, such as intricate inflatables or expensive themed décor that doesn’t get reused," added Lupo.
#3

Haunted Tree Fantasy

Haunted Tree Fantasy

Ever since The Wizard of Oz, I’ve wanted to have a spooky tree. Next year I might add a burl hole with an owl! I don’t have a lot of faith that this guy is sealed to the elements, but the season will tell.

YouLookGreatToo Report

Halloween is meant to be a night of fun but it does come with risks. "One of the biggest concerns is child pedestrian safety, as Halloween sees a fourfold increase in pedestrian fatalities among children," cautioned Lupo. He suggested that parents dress their children in reflective clothing, make sure they stick to well-lit areas, and stay in groups. "Adult supervision is crucial for younger children," he said.

Another risk is fires. "790 Halloween-related fires cause an estimated $14 million in property damage every year," revealed Lupo. "Using battery-operated lights instead of candles in decorations, especially in pumpkins, can help prevent accidents."

And of course, in this day and age, parents might want to inspect their children's candy to ensure it’s safe to eat. Lastly, Lupo warned those celebrating to practice common sense. "With 45% of Halloween night motor vehicle deaths involving drunk driving, it's important to plan for sober transportation when attending parties. Taking these steps will help ensure a safe and enjoyable Halloween for everyone."
#4

The Season Is Upon Us! Starting A Little Early With The Webbing, Being A Little Time-Consuming, And All The Rest Will Slowly Make Their Way Out. Happy Haunting, Everyone

The Season Is Upon Us! Starting A Little Early With The Webbing, Being A Little Time-Consuming, And All The Rest Will Slowly Make Their Way Out. Happy Haunting, Everyone

Working-Ad-1605 Report

#5

I Made A Kraken For My Halloween Yard Haunt

I Made A Kraken For My Halloween Yard Haunt

CraftCrib Report

#6

My Skeleton Legs Broke Off, So I Had To Improvise

My Skeleton Legs Broke Off, So I Had To Improvise

maggiggity Report

If Google trends are anything to go by, the most popular Halloween costume of 2024 is going to be the Beetlejuice Shrunken Head Bob. But the number two spot might come as a surprise. People are apparently scrambling to dress up as none other than the Australian breakdancer, "Raygun". In case you missed it, Rachael Gunn, who goes by the stage name "Raygun", almost broke the internet with her Paris Olympics routine this year.

As the BBC reported, the 37-year-old university lecturer failed to score any points in all three of her competition rounds in Paris, “with a routine that included unorthodox moves, such as the sprinkler and the kangaroo hop.” There were memes aplenty following her performance. And some even accused her of making a mockery of the sport. Nonetheless, "Raygun" was controversially ranked the world's number one breakdancer in September this year. And we should expect to see many versions of her walking (or hopping) the streets come Halloween.
#7

Witch Is On The Roof

Witch Is On The Roof

Ok_Fox_1770 Report

#8

I’ve Spotted This Idea On My Bike Ride. These Guys Go All Out, So Thinking This Is Just The 1st Installment

I've Spotted This Idea On My Bike Ride. These Guys Go All Out, So Thinking This Is Just The 1st Installment

notjewel Report

#9

My First Halloweened Door

My First Halloweened Door

rimlyanka Report

The third most-wanted Halloween costume this year goes to “Catnap” from Poppy Playtime. "Poppy Playtime" is a horror game of survival set in an abandoned toy factory. So it’s not too surprising that the characters are a hit for Halloween enthusiasts who are planning to dress up on the night.

#10

Some Pictures Of My Creations: Night vs. Day

Some Pictures Of My Creations: Night vs. Day

Working-Ad-1605 Report

#11

Halloween Decor. It's 3D Printed And In Front Of My Friend’s House

Halloween Decor. It's 3D Printed And In Front Of My Friend's House

thebiggreenmonstera Report

#12

It Looks Better In Person Because The Camera Is Not Being Nice To The Coloring. These Are Pallet Boards I Cut Ghost Eye And Mouth Holes On

It Looks Better In Person Because The Camera Is Not Being Nice To The Coloring. These Are Pallet Boards I Cut Ghost Eye And Mouth Holes On

Mrs_Informati0n Report

The National Retail Federation says America’s total spend on Halloween costumes this year looks set to total $3.8 billion. Like last year, adults are spending more to look the part, with an estimated total spend of $1.8 billion. Kids costumes come in at around $1.3 billion. The Federation’s research also revealed that 76% of adults already know what they'll be transforming into when they celebrate the occasion.
#13

House I Saw Earlier Today. Note To Self Don’t Walk Here At Night

House I Saw Earlier Today. Note To Self Don't Walk Here At Night

lilRazzledazzle Report

#14

DIY Halloween Porch Decor

DIY Halloween Porch Decor

mrsmckennabarry Report

#15

My Dad Takes Halloween Very Seriously

My Dad Takes Halloween Very Seriously

Punnalinguist Report

When it comes to what people will be wearing, the NRF’s findings were a bit different to the Google trends results. Most of them (5.8 million) plan on dressing up as a witch. 3 million are taking inspiration from shows like "Twilight" and want to turn into a vampire. Other popular grown-up costumes are a cat, Batman or a pirate.
#16

Neighbor Got The Giant Skeleton, These Guys Are Waving To It

Neighbor Got The Giant Skeleton, These Guys Are Waving To It

wack70 Report

#17

Full-Sized Aragon I Built For A Harry Potter Party

Full-Sized Aragon I Built For A Harry Potter Party

I made this back in 2018 for a Harry Potter-themed Halloween party. It took a few weeks to complete, and I eventually sold it to a shop in Italy called the Lucky Pot. It's still there today.

trymypatience Report

#18

Making Of Our 14-Foot Ghost

Making Of Our 14-Foot Ghost

mariam_redesigns Report

The NRF says 2.6 million kids are going wild for Spider-Man. 1.8 million will walk the streets as a ghost. 1.7 million are toning down the terror, and have decided to go trick-or-treating dressed as a princess. We can also expect to see lots of little witches, and mini superheroes.

Fido isn’t missing out on the fun either. The NRF says the most costumes for pets include a pumpkin, a hot dog, a bat, a ghost and a bumblebee. If you're still unsure about what your furry family member will be strutting this year, we've gathered some inspiration for you right here.
#19

For People With Lovely Front Porches Like Our Home From 1912, May I Suggest An Idea For Halloween? I Love Our Monster House

For People With Lovely Front Porches Like Our Home From 1912, May I Suggest An Idea For Halloween? I Love Our Monster House

JoXoT Report

#20

Tried My Hand At A Chicken Wire Ghost This Year

Tried My Hand At A Chicken Wire Ghost This Year

DontDeserveDogs Report

#21

This Halloween Scarecrow Appeared Just Down The Street From Me. It Looks Even Creepier At Night

This Halloween Scarecrow Appeared Just Down The Street From Me. It Looks Even Creepier At Night

Jeff_AMS , Jeff_AMS Report

When it comes to decorating their homes and gardens, Americans aren’t holding back. One Massachusetts man made headlines earlier this year with his elaborate “house of horrors”. While most people start decorating their space a few days or weeks before Halloween, Billy Gridley has been at it since August.

"My son and I have an advent calendar counting down the days (to) when we start decorating for Halloween," revealed the dad. "I started putting this up the last weekend in August. I use September for my decorating, so by the time it's October 1st it's 90%, if not all, done." Gridley has been into his displays for many years but said he became a bit obsessed after the birth of his son in 2015.

#22

My Puking Skeleton Came Out Amazing. Even His Skeleton Friend Is Worried About Him

My Puking Skeleton Came Out Amazing. Even His Skeleton Friend Is Worried About Him

Broad_Bid_7146 Report

#23

Halloween Decor On Point

Halloween Decor On Point

kerrietaldwell Report

#24

There Are No Words

There Are No Words

moonchild2710 Report

Gridley’s house is no doubt the spookiest on his street, and it pulls crowds every October. The dad claims he went through 40 gallons of candy last year, with around 200 people rocking up at his door. Not one to disappoint, he goes all out. And we aren't only talking about decor.

Gridley's doorbell camera alerts him when anyone enters his property. "I get a notification if someone is walking through the yard, so I can actually, by push button, activate different animatronics," he said. As CBS reported, the decorations fill his whole home, front yard, and even spill out onto the street.

He has “rigged a solar light to power lights hooked up inside of a sewer drain. The lights illuminate a Pennywise mask hidden under the sewer grate. There is a corresponding animatronic ‘It’ child above the grate.”

#25

It Is Time! Still Have Some Things To Add, But I’m Ready

It Is Time! Still Have Some Things To Add, But I'm Ready

ameliasaurusrex Report

#26

Happy Halfway To Halloween

Happy Halfway To Halloween

scarrie_halloween Report

#27

I Made A Sandworm Candy Chute For Halloween

I Made A Sandworm Candy Chute For Halloween

TheGeekstress Report

We don't expect everyone to be as elaborate as Gridley and some of those featured on this list. But we would love to hear your plans for Halloween. What are you wearing? How have you decorated your home? Or are you planning to skip the celebration altogether? Let us know in the comments.
#28

That Was A Ton Of Work, But So Happy With How It Turned Out. What Else Should I Add?

That Was A Ton Of Work, But So Happy With How It Turned Out. What Else Should I Add?

Kevinsonfire Report

#29

This Full-Sized Dragon Decoration Someone Put On Their House For Halloween

This Full-Sized Dragon Decoration Someone Put On Their House For Halloween

raghav04verma Report

#30

Spider Season. No Rails Or Upper Decking Harmed Here. There's A Hidden Frame Beneath Her With A Counterweight Resting On The Upper Porch Deck 

Spider Season. No Rails Or Upper Decking Harmed Here. There's A Hidden Frame Beneath Her With A Counterweight Resting On The Upper Porch Deck 

Bookprof Report

#31

This Year’s Halloween Night And Day Pictures

This Year's Halloween Night And Day Pictures

davids163 Report

#32

Just Out Here Trying To Compete With The 12’ Skeletons

Just Out Here Trying To Compete With The 12' Skeletons

lothlorie_n Report

#33

Build A Haunted Swamp House For Our Halloween Party. Turned Out Better Than Expected! Built Mostly From Old Pallets And Recycled Stuff I Had Already Sitting In My Garage

Build A Haunted Swamp House For Our Halloween Party. Turned Out Better Than Expected! Built Mostly From Old Pallets And Recycled Stuff I Had Already Sitting In My Garage

Fun-Spell6611 Report

#34

These Skeletons At A House In Utah

These Skeletons At A House In Utah

in2bator Report

#35

Waiting For Halloween

Waiting For Halloween

halloweendays Report

#36

Her Name Is Wendy And She Is Made Of PVC, Trash Styrofoam, A Few Cans Of Expansion Foam, Black Plastic Bags, Sticks, And A Unicorn Skull From Joann's

Her Name Is Wendy And She Is Made Of PVC, Trash Styrofoam, A Few Cans Of Expansion Foam, Black Plastic Bags, Sticks, And A Unicorn Skull From Joann's

EdgyAnimeReference Report

#37

My Yard Display. My Oldest Son Had The Idea Of Having Skeletons Running Away From A Skeleton Riding A Giant Spider. I Think His Vision Came Up Pretty Decently

My Yard Display. My Oldest Son Had The Idea Of Having Skeletons Running Away From A Skeleton Riding A Giant Spider. I Think His Vision Came Up Pretty Decently

mostly_misanthropic Report

#38

My Neighbor's Halloween Decorations Are Adorable

My Neighbor's Halloween Decorations Are Adorable

calltheavengers5 Report

#39

Had Some Old Boards Laying Around

Had Some Old Boards Laying Around

I was able to teach my daughter some MacGyver tricks this weekend. With some flashlights, a fishing line, some painter's tape, and some cutouts, we made some fun decor.

MajesticCat83 Report

#40

My Yearly Big Spiders

My Yearly Big Spiders

I was out this morning when it was still dark and the spotlights were on. The school bus stopped and muffled kid shrieks and laughter followed. When it’s dark, the light paints giant spider leg shadows all across the front of the house. I’ve managed to get five years out of these spiders. Totally worth it!

Suitable-Reading8236 Report

#41

Someone Stole My Neighbor's Skeleton

Someone Stole My Neighbor's Skeleton

Emma_Stoneddd Report

#42

Our Yard, Alien Crash Site

Our Yard, Alien Crash Site

josh8587 Report

#43

Create A Spooktacular Display For Halloween

Create A Spooktacular Display For Halloween

Tako Inasaridze Report

#44

This Guy’s Halloween Decoration

This Guy's Halloween Decoration

RollingKaiserRoll Report

#45

Our Neighbor's House In Sandy Utah

Our Neighbor's House In Sandy Utah

_thatchristmasvibes Report

#46

I Decorated My Nasty Decorative Pond For Halloween

I Decorated My Nasty Decorative Pond For Halloween

hey_its_rey Report

#47

And People Say That Halloween Isn’t Even That Big In Australia

And People Say That Halloween Isn't Even That Big In Australia

kaierin2 Report

#48

It's A Halloween Wreath For Now, But I Think I'm Going To Keep It Up Year-Round

It's A Halloween Wreath For Now, But I Think I'm Going To Keep It Up Year-Round

ImGrumps Report

#49

First Attempt At Monster Mud. I Like It, But I Need To Play With The Formula A Bit

First Attempt At Monster Mud. I Like It, But I Need To Play With The Formula A Bit

I_make_da_thing Report

#50

Sandworm Candy Slide And Beetlejuice, Lydia Deetz, And Tentacles To Keep Kids Off The Stairs

Sandworm Candy Slide And Beetlejuice, Lydia Deetz, And Tentacles To Keep Kids Off The Stairs

wildgeesenebula Report

#51

My Wife And I Decided To Do A Beetlejuice Theme In Our Front Yard This Year. Digging It

My Wife And I Decided To Do A Beetlejuice Theme In Our Front Yard This Year. Digging It

PattioC Report

#52

These Large Skeletons Are Officially HOA-Approved Since They Were In The Spookiest Month Of The Year

These Large Skeletons Are Officially HOA-Approved Since They Were In The Spookiest Month Of The Year

anniemescallhome Report

#53

Spooky Season Is Finally Here

Spooky Season Is Finally Here

_h0rr0rghoul66_ Report

#54

My Son Needs A Name

My Son Needs A Name

TheGeekstress Report

#55

I Am Incapable Of Growing Any Edible Plants, So These Tombstone Plant Markers Would Be Awesome

I Am Incapable Of Growing Any Edible Plants, So These Tombstone Plant Markers Would Be Awesome

InspiredGargoyle Report

#56

This Halloween Decoration

This Halloween Decoration

chocolatelama123 Report

#57

I Decorated My Parent's House For Halloween

I Decorated My Parent's House For Halloween

ChristineHMcConnell Report

#58

My Neighbor’s ET Display In Brooklyn, NY

My Neighbor's ET Display In Brooklyn, NY

reddit.com Report

#59

These Unicorn Skeletons For Halloween

These Unicorn Skeletons For Halloween

Hommedanslechapeau Report

#60

My Wife Made A Door Decoration For Halloween This Year

My Wife Made A Door Decoration For Halloween This Year

theORANGE6378 Report

#61

Completed My Newest Halloween Wreath. I Made A Pink And Purple Scream Wreath Last Year. I Wanted Something With Black And White This Year

Completed My Newest Halloween Wreath. I Made A Pink And Purple Scream Wreath Last Year. I Wanted Something With Black And White This Year

valannjo Report

#62

I Saw This Online And Had To Try It. I Call Them Arbor-Bite-A's

I Saw This Online And Had To Try It. I Call Them Arbor-Bite-A's

reddit.com Report

#63

First Time Decorating The Balcony For Halloween! It’s Not Much, But Happy With It

First Time Decorating The Balcony For Halloween! It’s Not Much, But Happy With It

They had skeletons on sale at Home Depot, and I've always wanted one. Thought this would be fun to put up! Now let’s hope the homeowners don’t call telling me to take it down.

ds_aw Report

#64

First-Year Decorating

First-Year Decorating

mershade_ Report

#65

We Try To Add One New Item Each Year. This Year We Have A Few New Enhancements. Happy Halloween Season, Everyone

We Try To Add One New Item Each Year. This Year We Have A Few New Enhancements. Happy Halloween Season, Everyone

freyrand Report

#66

My First Halloween Build, Boarded Windows

My First Halloween Build, Boarded Windows

zacharoid Report

#67

Our Little Skeleton Setup

Our Little Skeleton Setup

RoughCantaloupe3924 Report

#68

We Got Inspired By The Home Depot Creatures, So We Made Our Own

We Got Inspired By The Home Depot Creatures, So We Made Our Own

TrollinDaGalaxy Report

#69

She’s Almost Ready. I Have An Insane Asylum Theme. The Porch Has A Few Themed Props, Including A Vintage Embalming Table I Bought At A Funeral House That Was Going Out Of Business

She's Almost Ready. I Have An Insane Asylum Theme. The Porch Has A Few Themed Props, Including A Vintage Embalming Table I Bought At A Funeral House That Was Going Out Of Business

4of12 Report

#70

Some Of My Favorite Photos Of Our Display So Far This Season

Some Of My Favorite Photos Of Our Display So Far This Season

OakLaneCemetery Report

#71

This House Is Decorated Like Starcourt Mall From Stranger Things With A Giant Animatronic Mind Flayer For Halloween

This House Is Decorated Like Starcourt Mall From Stranger Things With A Giant Animatronic Mind Flayer For Halloween

nanjikun Report

#72

Boo! Spook Up Your Space With These Easy DIY Ghosts For Your Front Porch Or Anywhere In Your Home

Boo! Spook Up Your Space With These Easy DIY Ghosts For Your Front Porch Or Anywhere In Your Home

shop.ltk Report

#73

I 3D Printed A Demogorgon Last Year For Halloween. This Year I Added A Demodog

I 3D Printed A Demogorgon Last Year For Halloween. This Year I Added A Demodog

Timothy_J_Daniel Report

#74

I Thought You All Would Appreciate My Halloween Decorations

I Thought You All Would Appreciate My Halloween Decorations

eat_mor_bbq Report

#75

Got Our Archway Up

Got Our Archway Up

lexigoober Report

#76

Been Growing Pumpkins All Summer For This Moment

Been Growing Pumpkins All Summer For This Moment

_planties Report

#77

The Neighbors Are Questioning My Sanity. He’s Holding A Champagne Glass, But The Wind Is Being Annoying

The Neighbors Are Questioning My Sanity. He's Holding A Champagne Glass, But The Wind Is Being Annoying

TheAwkwardGamerRNx Report

#78

Chicken Wire “Ghost”. I Saw It On YouTube And Decided To Try Something Different

Chicken Wire "Ghost". I Saw It On YouTube And Decided To Try Something Different

Tight-Lengthiness667 Report

#79

She Lost The Olympics So She Lost Her Skin

She Lost The Olympics So She Lost Her Skin

_dustybunnies_ Report

#80

New Ghostbuster's Decorations For 2024

New Ghostbuster's Decorations For 2024

We’ve been doing a Ghostbusters theme for the last few years, ever since my son became a fan. I wanted to make some updates and ended up doing a complete overhaul with a new big inflatable stay puft, led rope lights, new printed cutouts, and a bunch of 3D printed mini stay pufts. I think it came together pretty nicely.

Smooth-Nobody2604 Report

#81

Monster House Decorations

Monster House Decorations

I've been decorating the front of my house with monster faces for the past couple of Octobers. I'm planning on building it out a bit this year and adding some arms and hands to the decoration.

pw_clark Report

#82

Look At My Spooky Little Panther

Look At My Spooky Little Panther

Tiger248 Report

#83

Box Topper In My Neighborhood For Autumn

Box Topper In My Neighborhood For Autumn

skintension Report

#84

They're Back

They're Back

TrollinDaGalaxy Report

#85

My Monster Tree

My Monster Tree

Fine_Faithlessness67 Report

#86

My Grandad Made These Himself For Me When I Was Young

My Grandad Made These Himself For Me When I Was Young

KylewRutar Report

#87

Finished Our Outdoor Decorations Today. Can't Wait For The First Day Of Spooky Month 

Finished Our Outdoor Decorations Today. Can't Wait For The First Day Of Spooky Month 

BaphometBee Report

#88

My Neighbor Turned Lawn Flamingos Into Vultures For Halloween

My Neighbor Turned Lawn Flamingos Into Vultures For Halloween

unimatrix_zer0 Report

#89

I Decorated My Hurricane Ian Debris For Halloween

I Decorated My Hurricane Ian Debris For Halloween

Phanniphoenix Report

#90

Halloween Labor Of Love. 1902 Workers Cottage All Gussied Up For Halloween. Very Excited About How The Display Turned Out This Year

Halloween Labor Of Love. 1902 Workers Cottage All Gussied Up For Halloween. Very Excited About How The Display Turned Out This Year

raevenx Report

#91

I'm Gonna Keep On Dancing At The Pink Bony Club. My Chappel Roan-Insipred Lawn Decor

I'm Gonna Keep On Dancing At The Pink Bony Club. My Chappel Roan-Insipred Lawn Decor

Less_Performance6085 Report

#92

Our First Time Decorating For Spooky Season

Our First Time Decorating For Spooky Season

jamesonandgingerbeer Report

#93

I Found A Snoopy House On My Walk

I Found A Snoopy House On My Walk

lyricmeowmeow Report

#94

On Her Annual Adventure... Frieda And Her Pet Scout Have A Yearly Adventure On The Porch Right About This Time Of Year

On Her Annual Adventure... Frieda And Her Pet Scout Have A Yearly Adventure On The Porch Right About This Time Of Year

SuperBandicoot2860 Report

#95

Homemade Giant Spider

Homemade Giant Spider

tebbewij Report

#96

First Real Place That I Was Able To Decorate

First Real Place That I Was Able To Decorate

Krromans Report

#97

New Wall Leaner. Been Wanting To Make This For Years. Finally Did It

New Wall Leaner. Been Wanting To Make This For Years. Finally Did It

GayleSwallows Report

#98

I Can't Do Much With Where I Live. But We Got The Porch Decorated

I Can't Do Much With Where I Live. But We Got The Porch Decorated

I can't leave stuff on the grass since I'm renting, so the porch is pretty much the only place I can decorate. But I'm happy with it. He'll protect us from the ghouls and spooks out there this month.

powypow Report

#99

Neighbors Gave Their Tree Eyes For Halloween

Neighbors Gave Their Tree Eyes For Halloween

PrisonMike314 Report

#100

I Strung Some Of My Chicken Wire Ghosts Up In The Trees And The Wind Makes Them Dance

I Strung Some Of My Chicken Wire Ghosts Up In The Trees And The Wind Makes Them Dance

brandon.hardy.art , brandon.hardy.art Report

#101

Best Halloween Setup?

Best Halloween Setup?

mik.zenon Report

#102

Here's My Monster Wreath I Made

Here's My Monster Wreath I Made

bixnok Report

#103

First Time Decorating For Halloween. Spiders, Web, And Body Are DIY. Added Red Cellophane Sheets To Porch Lights And Motion-Activated Spotlights

First Time Decorating For Halloween. Spiders, Web, And Body Are DIY. Added Red Cellophane Sheets To Porch Lights And Motion-Activated Spotlights

Working on a massive spider to go above the web. The web is attached to a skeletonized patio umbrella. Each spider is made up of 9 craft pipe cleaners. It took a few tries to get it right, but once we figured out the pattern, it was easy to replicate. Just trial and error until you get the look you want. It takes about 20 to 30 seconds to make one.

a-filipino Report

#104

Made A Fence For Halloween. Chains Are From Dollar Tree. Wooden Stakes, Wood Screws, Washers, And Zip Ties Are From Home Depot. Pumpkin Buckets Are From Walmart

Made A Fence For Halloween. Chains Are From Dollar Tree. Wooden Stakes, Wood Screws, Washers, And Zip Ties Are From Home Depot. Pumpkin Buckets Are From Walmart

MacAttacksYou25 Report

#105

It's A Dino-Halloween At My Daughter's House This Year

It's A Dino-Halloween At My Daughter's House This Year

rockymtngardens Report

#106

We Love Showing Off Our Century Home For Halloween

We Love Showing Off Our Century Home For Halloween

TheWriterJosh Report

#107

Happy Halloween From Madison

Happy Halloween From Madison

Jld114 Report

#108

Finally Finished Our Monster House. We've Been Extremely Busy With Work, School, And House Repairs, But We Found Some Time For A Little Creative Project. Our First Halloween In Our 1922 Home

Finally Finished Our Monster House. We've Been Extremely Busy With Work, School, And House Repairs, But We Found Some Time For A Little Creative Project. Our First Halloween In Our 1922 Home

imlostifitpops Report

#109

Ready For Our Homes 108th Halloween

Ready For Our Homes 108th Halloween

Surround3dbycats Report

#110

First Black Light Set Up

First Black Light Set Up

Hagure1105 Report

#111

My Fiance Won't Let Me Turn Our Property Into A Farm, So I Decorate It Like It Is

My Fiance Won't Let Me Turn Our Property Into A Farm, So I Decorate It Like It Is

reddit.com Report

#112

My Dad And I Made These Out Of Milk Jugs When I Was A Kid. Not As Good As His, But A Great Memory

My Dad And I Made These Out Of Milk Jugs When I Was A Kid. Not As Good As His, But A Great Memory

Delicious_disasters Report

#113

We Look Forward To This House’s Decorations Every Year

We Look Forward To This House’s Decorations Every Year

pedanticlawyer Report

#114

House Decoration

House Decoration

aldiamaya97 Report

#115

Halloween Fire Windows

Halloween Fire Windows

yourhomegirljg Report

#116

I Finally Got The Display All Setup And The Fog Running Tonight. The Bubbles Dropping Into The Lasers Looks Absolutely Amazing

I Finally Got The Display All Setup And The Fog Running Tonight. The Bubbles Dropping Into The Lasers Looks Absolutely Amazing

timsanders0 , timsanders0 Report

#117

This House Wins For Best Halloween Decorations

This House Wins For Best Halloween Decorations

davidhopping Report

#118

DIY Halloween Decorations

DIY Halloween Decorations

Lady_hyena Report

#119

2023 Halloween Display

2023 Halloween Display

nightmareonpaxsonave Report

#120

Starting A Bit Late This Year

Starting A Bit Late This Year

KnoWfearproductions Report

#121

Just Finished My Halloween Project

Just Finished My Halloween Project

iksnelgaming Report

#122

Things Have Gotten Spooky