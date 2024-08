As simple as they might look, there are a lot of “secret ingredients” to what makes a good meme. After all, new meme formats are “made” every single day, yet the vast majority of them simply do not last. Ultimately, memes need to have a few key components to actually stand the test of time.

First and foremost, memes need to be actually legible. The imagery and ideas have to make sense to a lot of people and they need to be universal enough to be applied to other things. Memes spread because various people see the template and add their own ideas to it.