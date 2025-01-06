Redditors have recently been discussing the most disgusting things their former partners have done, so we’ve gathered some of their worst stories below. From behaviors that will make your stomach churn to despicable comments people have made, we hope that the tales here remind you not to put up with these kinds of behaviors in your own relationships . And be sure to upvote the ones you wish weren't true!

The longer couples stay together, the more disgusting they’re probably going to be with one another. At a certain point, they’ll give up trying to conceal their farts or burps. And if anyone else heard the baby voice they use when they’re alone, it might induce gagging. But there’s a huge difference between being comfortable enough to be a little gross and being outright revolting.

#1 My cat died suddenly, her first response was excitement and thrilled that I could buy her a puppy then.

#2 He had terrible gun safety skills to the point that he would point his pistol at family and friends and go “pew pew pew,” as if it were a joke. Left him as soon as he pointed it at me. His family was shocked I had left him over something so simple.

#3 We only dated very briefly and stayed very close friends afterwards.



Until his girlfriend after me called me up and told me what she found on his computer. He filmed almost every sexual encounter nonconsensually and posted them online, he filmed women through their bathroom windows, he filmed women he was following around stores. When she reported him to the police, they already knew his name.



I have younger sisters who liked him a lot. Telling them was the hardest part, their first real experience with a trusted adult male being a terrible person. We all know there's a strong possibility he filmed my sister in the bathroom while she was a minor. There's an extremely strong possibility he posted me online but I'll probably never know for sure.



In positive news, after almost two years of investigation he was arrested 2 weeks ago! Christmas came early, I was dancing around my kitchen when I found out.

#4 X girlfriend used to let her dog chew on used tampons. Mic drop.

#5 He wouldn’t get a job. Wouldn’t help around the house. Wouldn’t leave the house. We were drowning in debt and I was barely making sure we at least had a roof over our heads. No matter how much I begged, screamed, cried, he just would nod his head tell me he understood and would help and then NOTHING would change. He sat there for 14+ hours a day playing video games on MY computer. He would wear the same sweatpants for weeks on end. He would belittle and insult me every chance he got. Why didn’t I kick him out? Because I’m too nice and he was ex military and I’m a small petite woman.



How did he eventually get out of my life? We got drunk on 9/11 and had an argument, it’s hazy but he took my phone from me and when I tried to get it back he shoved me down my stairs, put his hands around my neck, screamed in my face. I got outside and he pushed me down again and this time held me down and was trying to calm me down because now the neighbors would be able to see (but it was midnight) got him off me and ran down the street. My friends found me sobbing on the sidewalk a block away from my house. A few hours later I had an order of protection and he was being arrested and removed from the house. I haven’t seen him since.



Edit: wanted to add that no he wasn’t always this way he started out very sweet and loving, saying all the right things (love bombing sucks) and he was just a normal low level soldier who never saw combat and did s**t work around the base. He was kicked out because he smoked weed and was tested. Later he tried to blame me for the reason he was smoking. I didn’t know I could control this man from over 2,000 miles away :)



Also thank you for the all the support! If anyone ever lays their hands on you please leave. Even if it’s not right away make those plans.

#6 Yes,

Her mom "accidently" bought too much and wanted to drop off some groceries just in case she needed anything.

This woman came to her house with easily $200-$300 worth of food, toiletries, drinks, soaps, hell their was even 2 bags of name brand beef jerky in there.



It was obvious to me her mom didn't accidently buy all this stuff. She did it because she loved her daughter and wanted to make sure she was taken care of and had nice things.



My ex then proceeded to yell and very rudely thanked her mom before making snide remarks about how she didn't like this brand or flavor.





Jordan, if you're reading this, you're an ugly selfish person & your mom deserves better.

I'm only sorry i didn't say something and interject.

#7 I had a miscarriage, and he left me alone and in pain to play video games. I had emergency surgery, and he called me the next morning to complain that he was tired because he’d stayed up “for me”, and to ask how much “this” was going to cost and how I was going to pay for it. (We were married, and shared expenses and a bank acct, but he wanted it to be paid for solely by me.) A year later, he started cheating on me. I found out, and I asked him why. His answer, with tears and snot running down his face, was “she wants to have kids with me, and you’ve been saying you need time”. Biggest eugh I’ve ever eughed.

#8 Found out she was a sex offender. Of children. Now *I* feel disgusting, tainted.

#9 My ex told me after 2 years of being together that he's been to prison and is on the kiddie fiddler register. That was fun to deal with.

#10 Long story short. We dated for months- always my place. Ended up at hers once and broke up. She wasn’t clean etc BUT she had cats and one of them wasn’t litter box trained…. She had taught it to use the garbage disposal (one side of the sink with blades for our non-US readers) she taught the cat to s**t in the f*****g sink and I decided this was not a long term solution to my loneliness.

#11 He decided he didn’t need to wear deodorant in the American South in the summer because he “sweated out all his toxins and didn’t smell bad anymore.”



Friends, he smelled like a cat p**s, salami, and raw onion sandwich that someone had left in the hot sun in a car over the long weekend, and then rubbed their testicles on. It was really quite a remarkable and complex bouquet of odors.



I tried to politely and lovingly let him know that he was mistaken, but he did not believe me. We broke up shortly after.

#12 He didn’t wipe his a*s all the way and had major skid marks in his underwear and one time he was wearing his pants plumber style and I saw a huge streak of s**t going down his crack and when I told him about it he said he only uses 4 squares of TP because it’s expensive.

#13 He lived exclusively off of sour cream&onion-flavoured chips and orange soda, and never brushed his teeth.

#14 After a year and a half of dating he reveals that he believes women posting sexily posed pictures of themselves online have no right to be upset if strangers come up and touch/assault them.



I was baffled. This man had ASKED me if he could kiss me the first time he kissed me. He had always been incredibly respectful to me. So I asked, if I posted a posed bikini picture on Instagram and some random man saw it, then groped me in front of him, if he'd think that was okay. And he said yes.



In hindsight, I realize he must only have respected me because I behaved in a way that he deemed worthy of respect. It horrified me to know he believed he'd be justified in assaulting other women if they behaved differently.



I also found him saving sexily posed pictures of women we both knew as acquaintances on his phone. I'm not one for policing what people look at (in general) and I wouldn't have cared if he was saving random p*rn or Instagram model photos or whatever, but our coworker? Like someone you actually talk to in person? You're going to save her photos off her Facebook? That's f*****g creepy to me.

#15 He “joked” about involving my dog in our sex life.

#16 We were on vacation in NY and were staying in a hotel which obviously had all white sheets. After laying down for a while, he got up to go smoke and when I turned over I saw green streaks on the bed from where he had been laying down….. literal green s**t streaks on the f*****g bed 😭 I almost threw up.

#17 Every day I look at my wife and wonder how she could have such terrible taste in men.

#18 When we were laying in bed and I went to kiss him, he pushed me away and said, "Jesus christ, I can't do anything until I take a shower! You always want to start this at inconvenient times!" And he jumped up to shower, came back and goes, "Alright, let's get this over with."



I said no, thank you, and he started whining about how he just took the time to shower for me. I left him after that.

#19 Kept trying to recruit me into his religion, tried to get in girls dms on valentines day while he was with me.

#20 I found water bottles full of pee in his closet and he just laughed at it when I confronted him. It was because he was playing video games and didn’t want to leave the room….

#21 Jeeez. I was just gonna say his farting like a ak-47 in bed. But after reading some of these comments? Never mind lol.

#22 He was obsessed with kids. He told me his dream was to buy a house so he could throw birthday parties for kids with autism He didn't know in his basement. When I told him most parents wouldn't be okay with having their kid in some random guys basement, he was truly shocked. He had pictures of his bosses kids on his phone too.

#23 She sharted during sex... We're getting married next year.

#24 Some of these are very serious



I'll add some levity. I once watched my middle school boyfriend eat a chef boyardee ravioli out of his bare hand and was so nauseated by the sight that I (an immature 7th grader) proceeded to tank the relationship by fully ignoring him for two weeks until he broke up with me. I just couldn't look at him without remembering the sight of a ravioli sliding around in his palm



God it still makes me sick actually.

#25 He invited a pr***itute over & asked that I watch them have sex to “prove that I actually loved him”.

#26 I realised that she... was not a moral and honest person and that she was slowly pulling me down with her.



It didn't start being really evident until after we moved in together but it was stuff like... I just never, ever casually shoplift an item because the line is long and I can't be bothered to wait.



I would never keep an item a friend had lent me when I discovered they couldn't remember who they had lent it to (knowing that they weren't now expecting it back).



I'm not comfortable lying for personal gain. Trying to claim money I know I'm not entitled to. Lying about an item not having been delivered so that I get a refund.



Keeping all the cash (and postage stamps) in a wallet found in the street and planning to just throw the rest away.



None of it was m*rder or caused serious harm to anyone but over time... it just all gave me the big ick. And it was such a slow creep of behavior that it kind of normalised it in our household and I realised I hated that. It just wasn't me. I couldn't respect someone who was basically an opportunistic petty thief, even though she could be very generous and kind in other ways.

#27 When discussing divorce my SO wistfully said "I'm still young, I could [implied sex around with other women]."





This disgusted me because I had basically begged him for sex for 4 years before I gave up on that and tried to get him to hold my hand or even just sit by me on the couch. Apparently the marriage was over for him the second our kids were born--and I just didn't find out about it until later.





Although it still disgusts me I think a bit of that is healthy now? I needed a few disgusting moments to be able to realize I was the only one who cared and you can't repair a boat when the other person in it keeps pulling out their chainsaw and going to town.

#28 He ate his own toenails. And then he ate mine.





No, I don't know what I was smoking.

#29 My son died. He was m*rdered, in fact.

Two years later, I got married (terrible idea,don’t ever marry when you’re this early in the grieving process).

One day I was in bed crying about my son, and my husband told me I just needed to “get over it already”.



Needless to say he is now my ex husband.

#30 The sounds and visuals of him eating and drinking. Smacking his food, mouth agape, bits on his lips and chin, gulping liquids, spittle, spilling. EVERY meal his napkin or towel looked like a crime scene at a BBQ.



(Granted, I prolly have some misophonia tendencies, but I couldn't get beyond his eating.).

#31 Overindulgence in alcohol. My mother does it too.



Her laying on a bed, yelling for me, staring blankly at the ceiling because she can’t see straight, arms outstretched toward nothing, wanting me to climb in and keep her company, before I had to bodily drag her down the hall to the bathroom so she wouldn’t throw up anywhere else… in someone else’s house in a different country we were visiting.



Such a whirlwind emotionally of trauma, embarrassment, and disgust. There was a lot to love about her, but she could never quit drinking so much.

#32 She was taking a bath and I was with her cuz she asked me to chill in the room with her (no big deal) but them she started playing with her period clumps in the water and like picking it up and stuff. I have a period but that was just f*****g gross to me.

#33 I found out he sexually abused two underaged boys when we were dating. I didn't find this out until AFTER we had broken up.



The newspapers said it was ""consensual"", where he walked in on the two boys messing around (13 and 15) and instead of stopping, he joined in. This happened several times.



I knew the boys, too. I still feel guilty over it, that I didn't notice something was going on. I should have noticed something.

#34 Obsessive. Was in love within a weak. Constantly wanted to do grand gestures of love or sweet whispered statements that gave me serial k*ller shivers. Cried when we didn’t have sex. Threatened s***ide when I tried to end it after a few weeks. I feel like I need a shower when I think about it.

#35 Many years ago my boyfriend at the time took me on a little weekend getaway to try and save our relationship that was hanging by a thread after I caught him emotionally cheating with his ex(was likely physical too since we didn't live together and I had no idea what he got up to while we were apart, but I had no proof). He wanted to go to a fancy steakhouse as soon as we got to the destination city, where he proceeded to gorge himself on a steak that wouldn't have looked out of place at an eating contest. Bloating and indigestion soon set in and he no longer felt up to doing any of the things we'd planned for the rest of the day, which annoyed me but whatever. I was okay with just hanging out at the hotel and watching movies in bed, which is what we did until the 28 ounces of beef he had horked down finally worked it's way through him.



He was running to the bathroom every hour for the whole evening, stinking out the entire hotel room each time. I guess he was only cursorily wiping too cause every time he laid back down I could smell his a*s through his pants. I was already halfway out the door due to the cheating, but that was my "wtf am I doing here" moment. What exactly is it that I love about this guy? Do I really not think I deserve any better than a stank a*s man who can't stay out of his ex's DMs? I'm better than this goddamnit.

#36 Pressured me into marriage talk pretty early into an intense relationship. Told me her favorite ring styles and all. I found a gorgeous ring I thought she'd love and gave it to her and she was instantly like "it's nice and all but..." And went into this speech about how it wasn't something she'd wear and told me to take it back and "try again". Heard her and her mom laughing about it a few hours later. It wasn't a ring I could just take back to the store so I had to get it appraised and sold it for like 1/3 what I paid for it. Needless to say I did not purchase another because I realized what a marriage with her would be like. Dodged that bullet.

#37 She waited until we moved in together to disclose that she was polyamorous. I am most certainly not. We had discussed boundaries and things like that throughout our relationship, but I guess she had a change of heart once the lease was signed? I'm embarrassed to say that we didn't break up over this. The relationship lasted two more months and we continued to live together as exes until the lease ended. It honestly put me off cohabitating entirely- I won't move in with my next partner unless I have a prenup and a Tiffany ring.

#38 This was college bf, emotional abusive relationship.



I distinctly remember this one time him coming to me, down the street. I had an out-of-body moment. I saw me seeing him like if we were complete strangers. I was grossed out by him. My exact thoughts were:



I'm dating *this*?

#39 He smelled like cheeseburgers and bong water. Ah, high school .

#40 Called his own sister a fat f*cking lard, shamed his nieces sexuality and used his schizophrenic mother’s condition as a cover up to go to college parties. i.e “im comforting my mom she’s having an episode” - is actually at a college party. Oh also hid alcohol in a toilet and drank it later on.

#41 He baby talked to me sometimes when I asked him questions.

#42 I wouldn’t call him a partner, but someone I had been dating for a couple of months. We went to a “party” at his friend’s crappy apartment. He proceeded to get s**tfaced, to the point where he p**sed himself. I was sitting there on the couch, watching this dude passed out in his friend’s armchair. I think one of his friends drove me home eventually.



He was about 7’ tall, and was this Nordic looking attractive guy with great bone structure. My attraction to him completely went away as soon as it happened.

#43 Never showered, their mom was treating them as her spouse. She even referred to herself as their wife (that was five minutes before we broke up). Their obsession with their breeding kink and horse d**k. Never asked for consent, tried to go without protection immediately in the relationship with coercion.



That should've been the stop sign and it wasn't.

#44 My ex didn't wash his butt. Ever. He thought letting shampoo and soap running down was enough. Once when we were having sex, I grabbed his buttcheeks and felt slick poop get on my finger. It was nasty. He also had poop streaks in his underwear all the time. Like ALL the time. I asked and begged him to please wash your butt, use a cloth if you don't want to use your hands. It's unhealthy and smells nasty.



Nothing.



I don't know why I stayed so long. My bf who I am with now washes every day and knows how to clean his undercarriage and b******e. Thank f**k.

#45 He never took care of his nails. They were always dirty and long. He would never wash his hands after eating, so there was always food remains in his nails. It really grossed me out.

#46 She told me she f****d a teacher for a better grade, I think she thought I would find it funny but it kind of turned me off.

#47 Agh.. current (new) partner. I need to breakup with him.



He sweats like absolute crazy, to the point where we're just kissing and he's dripping on me like I'm in the shower. Hes a big dude, and his skin gets slick with sweat in a way I simply haven't seen other men sweat.



Second time I went to his place, his dining room table was covered in stuff. Half a spread game of Magic cards, dirty plates with crumbs, dice and assorted boxes of just random c**p. I am not an overly clean person myself so I tried to tell myself I didn't care, but the more I pay attention to his living space, the more it seriously disgusts me.



Please take care of yourself and your space before inviting someone into your life. He's a sweet guy - does the gentleman things - but his lack of self care for his life is such a massive turn off. Like dating a teenaged man. Sigh.

#48 My ex girlfriend of 8 years was unable to acknowledge that her actions had caused me emotional and physical pain. I laid it all out as to how and why her actions had the effects they did and she gave me the most empty, blank stare I've ever seen. She did not care a single bit about what she had done or the effects. At this point I was just trying to salvage a friendship but when I realized she didn't care at all, all I felt was disgust.

#49 Saw screenshots of her begging another guy to finger her while she was in a relationship with me, outside of all the betrayal & pain & disrespect, I mostly just felt disgust.

#50 My current bf actually, though I love him very much. We were eating with a large group of people at a nice restaurant and he burped really loudly. It was so loud and disgusting that not only did our entire table stop conversation, but people at other tables turned to look. Like if you’ve ever burped before or after puking, that’s it. Even his buddies looked like dude wtf.



It sounds kind of silly, but I felt really grossed out and kind of embarrassed honestly. I think he could tell and asked me afterwards. We had a grown conversation about it, and he apologized and said he regretted doing it almost immediately after once he noticed everyones’ reactions. He’s never done it again, and gives himself s**t for it once in a while. I was glad we agreed because it seriously repulsed me. Burping isn’t that gross and not something that bothers me normally, but that was just a lot.