“Gotta Adapt To The Times”: Daughter Teaches Dad Slang So He Can Work With Gen Alpha
Curiosities

“Gotta Adapt To The Times”: Daughter Teaches Dad Slang So He Can Work With Gen Alpha

Following all the latest trends can feel close to impossible; because it probably is. With all sorts of new technology, fashion crazes, and artists, among other things, coming to light every day, it’s not easy to be up to date with everything.

Language is no exception. As the youth add more and more idioms and slang to their vocabulary, it often leaves the rest somewhat confused, which is especially evident when different generations meet.

Two representatives of different generations have recently gone viral on TikTok, when producer and songwriter Damon Sharpe uploaded a couple of videos of his daughter teaching him Gen A slang. The duo racked up millions of views, and likely taught quite a few people some slang terms they haven’t heard before. Scroll down to find both the terms and the videos below and see how much catching up you need to do.

Keeping up with the youth’s trends is not always easy

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

This daughter had to teach her dad Gen A slang so he was up to date with their ways of talking

Image credits: damonsharpe

Their video was watched more than 9 million times on TikTok

@damonsharpe Gotta adapt to the times as a songwriter 😤 #genalpha #slang #genz #terminology #producer #music ♬ original sound – DAMON SHARPE

The duo came back with part two of the Gen A slang lessons

Image credits: damonsharpe

The second video got millions of views as well, and quite a few comments from netizens feeling old or confused

@damonsharpe You guys wanted a part 2 so here it is 🤦🏼‍♂️ #genalpha #ipadkid #producer #dj #slang #terminology @Charlie Belle ♬ original sound – DAMON SHARPE

Fellow TikToker shared their emotions and opinions in the comment section

On his TikTok account, Damon has covered Gen Z slang, too

@damonsharpe There may be some slight miscommunication going on 😂 #producer #genz #slang #dj #musicindustry ♬ original sound – DAMON SHARPE

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don't look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

