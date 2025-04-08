ADVERTISEMENT

It seems like millennials have gone through it all - good and bad. They’ve lived through recessions, skyrocketing housing prices, natural disasters, a pandemic, and avocado toast’s reputation. At the same time, they witnessed the rise of the Internet and are the most educated and tech-savvy generation in the current workplace. Being a millennial truly comes with its own set of unique experiences. The posts below perfectly capture this with some humor and a touch of grumpiness and skepticism. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that were the most relatable.