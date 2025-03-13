Millennial Flips Out At Gen Z: “The Most Boomer Generation Since Boomers?”
Millennials have been the internet’s favorite punching bag for years. Their interests and habits are constantly picked apart, whether it’s avocado toast, their love for Harry Potter, their taste in cozy, sentimental home decor, or the infamous “millennial pause.” And just when it seems to die down, another trend pops up to drag them again.
Fed up with the endless criticism, one woman took to TikTok to fire back—not just at Gen Z, but at every generation that’s ever taken a shot at millennials. Her video blew up, and now the question is yours to answer: was she right to push back, or did she overdo it?
Millennials have been the internet’s favorite punching bag for years
Image credits: autumntheeseason
So, fed up with the criticism, one woman went on a viral rant, firing back at every other generation
Image credits: Eliott Reyna / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: S O C I A L . C U T / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: autumntheeseason
Watch the full video below
@autumntheeseason DONE WITH MILENNIAL NICENESS 2025! Everyone else is the problem and always has been 😂 #millennial#millennialsoftiktok#millennials#fyp♬ Chopin Nocturne No. 2 Piano Mono – moshimo sound design
Readers didn’t hold back, adding their own digs at Gen Z
Khm, speaking about gen X, we were left out from everything, we are the Forgotten Ones. It's not apathy, as you think, it's just: We saw enough BS happened over our heads, that we are not even surprised, if someone would say, our Universe is just a scientific experience of some alien kid.. So, please let us out from this BS too. Good luck with your Gen fight
I don't understand all the animosity between the different 'gens'. It just seems like unnecessary conflict. There are good and bad in every generation as there is life, the universe and everything. Apparently I'm gen X, but I only found this out about 5 years ago. It hasn't been an issue for most of my life, and now there are always stories of gen X are this, boomers are that, gen z are something else and none of it good. Just get along with each other people. There are enough crazy rich people causing strife without us all digging at each other for no other reason than when someone happened to be born. 🙄
Khm, speaking about gen X, we were left out from everything, we are the Forgotten Ones. It's not apathy, as you think, it's just: We saw enough BS happened over our heads, that we are not even surprised, if someone would say, our Universe is just a scientific experience of some alien kid.. So, please let us out from this BS too. Good luck with your Gen fight
I don't understand all the animosity between the different 'gens'. It just seems like unnecessary conflict. There are good and bad in every generation as there is life, the universe and everything. Apparently I'm gen X, but I only found this out about 5 years ago. It hasn't been an issue for most of my life, and now there are always stories of gen X are this, boomers are that, gen z are something else and none of it good. Just get along with each other people. There are enough crazy rich people causing strife without us all digging at each other for no other reason than when someone happened to be born. 🙄
21
11