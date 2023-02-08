Either way, no matter which generation you belong to, a quick throwback to popular slang words from the 20th century may take you back to, if not easier, then to cheaper times. Any popular slang words from the past century that you still use today? Let us know by giving them an upvote! Also, what do you think of today's slang? Is the list of slang words used by zoomers 'dope' or 'nope'? Let us know in the comments!

Whatever the case, popular slang terms from the 20th century have been long replaced with new slang words. Hate or love it, blame zoomers for replacing your favorite slang words with gen Z slang words. Because apparently, "mood" is much better for expressing agreement than "word." Nevertheless, the generation gap will always remain that one thing that different generations will have to agree to disagree on.

The twentieth century really was something else. In fact, it was a fire century for slang terms. And while cool slang words, like most trends, come and go, it may be that you are still using some 20th-century slang in your everyday vocab. Perhaps one is a Gen X trying to act cool with grandkids or a millennial who skipped the phase when 20th-century slang words ceased being popular.

#1 "Take a chill pill"



Meaning: to be calmer or to relax.

#2 "Have a cow"



Meaning: to become very angry, upset, etc.

#3 "Knuckle sandwich"



Meaning: a punch to the face, especially to the mouth.

#4 "Hang loose"



Meaning: to relax or not to be too serious about something because it is not important.

#5 "Bread"



Meaning: money; specifically cash carried by a person.

#6 "Goober"



Meaning: a naive, ignorant, or foolish person.

#7 "Catch you on the flip-side"



Meaning: see you later.

#8 "Chrome dome"



Meaning: a bald head; a person who is bald.

#9 "Yada yada yada"



Meaning: Seinfeld reference; when you want to skip a part in a story or something you are telling someone.

#10 "Whatever"



Meaning: indifference to what a person is saying.

#11 "'Sup"



Meaning: "what's up" (either as a greeting or actual question).

#12 "Wack"



Meaning: annoyingly or disappointingly bad, in various senses; lousy, cringy, uncool, messed up.

#13 "Germsville"



Meaning: a 1950s term used to describe a doctor's office or general practitioners.

#14 "Ankle-biter"



Meaning: a small child, a small dog, especially a poorly-behaved one or a relatively minor, irritating problem or task.

#15 "Can you dig it?"



Meaning: if you say that you dig something, you mean that you like it and understand it.

#16 "Shindig"



Meaning: a party or gathering, especially a noisy and lively one.

#17 "Stop dipping in my Kool-Aid"



Meaning: to stay out of someone’s business.

#18 "Gnarly"



Meaning: used to describe something extreme, especially something that is very dangerous and exciting.

#19 "Stoked"



Meaning: excited and very happy about something.

#20 "Talk to the hand"



Meaning: a saying used to ignore and disregard a comment or an insult when you can't think of a way to counter it.

#21 "Bust a move"



Meaning: to dance.

#22 "Cruisin' for a bruisin'"



Meaning: following a course of action likely to result in injury or other trouble for oneself.

#23 "Made in the shade"



Meaning: in a condition characterized by comfort, success, easy living or general well-being.

#24 "Burn rubber"



Meaning: to accelerate so rapidly from standstill that it leaves a mark of burnt rubber on the road from the tire.

#25 "Flip your wig"



Meaning: to become crazy or very angry.

#26 "Bust a gut"



Meaning: to work very hard or make a big effort to achieve something.

#27 "Peepers"



Meaning: eyes.

#28 "Far out"



Meaning: excellent.

#29 "Lay it on me"



Meaning: to present or reveal something to someone thoroughly or heavily; confront someone with something.

#30 "It's a gas"



Meaning: something appealing or enjoyable.

#31 "Boogie down"



Meaning: to dance.

#32 "Psyche!"



Meaning: to lead someone on and then to immediately decline an ending.

#33 "Cool beans"



Meaning: “wonderful,” expresses excitement or approval, often with a deliberately folksy tone.

#34 "Space cadet"



Meaning: one who forgets, daydreams, or otherwise is distracted from reality more often than most.

#35 "Party-hardy"



Meaning: someone capable of partying for a long time and having fun.

#36 "Keep on keepin' on"



Meaning: continue to do what you've always done.

#37 "Drag"



Meaning: someone or something that is unpleasant and boring.

#38 "What's your damage?"



Meaning: used to ask how much you have to pay for something.

#39 "Word"



Meaning: said in a agreement.

#40 "Bounce"



Meaning: to eject violently, as from a room; to discharge unceremoniously, as from employment.

#41 "All that and a bag of chips"



Meaning: something very special.

#42 "As if!"



Meaning: said to show that you do not believe something is possible.

#43 "Scrub"



Meaning: someone who is just plain bad at something.

#44 "Not!"



Meaning: a word made popular in the early 90's by the movie Wayne's World. You add "not" to the end of a sentence to make blatant the sarcasm in the sentence itself.

#45 "Fly"



Meaning: to be fly is to be cool, and amazing and awesome.

#46 "Bugging out"



Meaning: to depart hurriedly; run away; retreat.

#47 "You go, girl!"



Meaning: an expression of encouragement, chiefly for a girl or woman.

#48 "Da bomb"



Meaning: the best; the ultimate cool thing.

#49 "My bad"



Meaning: my fault; mea culpa.

#50 "Oh, snap!"



Meaning: a playful indication of surprise or misfortune.

#51 "Beat feet"



Meaning: to run.

#52 "Pad"



Meaning: a person’s house or apartment.

#53 "Come on, snake, let's rattle"



Meaning: prominent in the 1950s and had one of two meanings; you could use it to ask a girl to dance or to challenge someone to a fight.

#54 "Hunk of junk"



Meaning: a worthless or malfunctioning piece of mechanical or electrical equipment.

#55 "Bummer"



Meaning: something that is very annoying or not convenient.

#56 "What's your bag?"



Meaning: like saying "what's your problem?" or "what's your deal?"

#57 "Heavy"



Meaning: used to describe something such as a situation that is dangerous or unpleasant.

#58 "Square"



Meaning: unexciting, unadventurous, mainstream or dull.

#59 "Fab"



Meaning: fabulous.

#60 "Punch it!"



Meaning: to rapidly accelerate in a motor vehicle.

#61 "Five-finger discount"



Meaning: theft or pilferage, typically of a small item; shoplifting.

#62 "Do me a solid"



Meaning: to do something kind or helpful for someone.

#63 "Spaz"



Meaning: a stupid or incompetent person; a hyperactive person.

#64 "10-4"



Meaning: a way of saying “message received” in radio communications. It’s also used as a way to “you got it.”

#65 "Out to lunch"



Meaning: too strange or confused to know what is really happening.

#66 "Bogue"



Meaning: to move aimlessly or slowly.

#67 "Skinny"



Meaning: the true information about someone or something that is not known by most people.

#68 "Get bent"



Meaning: an angry or contemptuous way of dismissing someone's statement, suggestion, etc.

#69 "No duh"



Meaning: an expression or exclamation that something is exceedingly obvious or apparent, or that one would have to be extremely foolish not to realize something immediately.

#70 "Not even"



Meaning: used to express strong disappointment or disapproval.

#71 "Grody"



Meaning: disgusting, revolting.

#72 "Tubular"



Meaning: used mostly in the 80's, or by people mocking the 80's to describe something 'awesome' or 'excelent' ie, good.

#73 "Grindage"



Meaning: slang for food.

#74 "Veg out"



Meaning: to relax in a slack attitude, not moving much.

#75 "Ballistic"



Meaning: extremely and usually suddenly excited, upset, or angry.

#76 "Home skillet"



Meaning: a close friend; homie; homeboy.

#77 "Booyah!"



Meaning: an exclamation of joy, excitement or triumph.

#78 "Aiight"



Meaning: contraction of "all right."

#79 "Foshizzle"



Meaning: "I completely agree with you."

#80 "Wet rag"



Meaning: a very weak willed, helpless, or cowardly person; one who lacks any real resolve, inner-strength, or motivation.

#81 "Fuzz"



Meaning: a policeman or the police.

#82 "Split"



Meaning: to leave a place.

#83 "Fink"



Meaning: one who is disapproved of or is held in contempt.

#84 "Make the scene"



Meaning: to participate, esp. in an effective or noticeable way.

#85 "To the max!"



Meaning: to a great degree or extent; very.

#86 "Rad"



Meaning: very appealing or good.

#87 "I heard that!"



Meaning: Used to emphasise the fact that one has heard a piece of information, and whole-heartedly agrees with it.

#88 "Preppy"



Meaning: characteristic of or denoting a fashion style of neat, understated, and often expensive clothes.

#89 "Kick him to the curb"



Meaning: to rid oneself of (someone or something) in a summary way.