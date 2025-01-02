ADVERTISEMENT

It’s 2025, and what better way to kick off the year than by celebrating adorable animals who’ve found their forever homes? Adopting pets is not just about giving them shelter—it’s about creating a bond that fills your life with love, laughter, and wagging tails (or contented purrs).

We’ve compiled heartwarming stories of pets who found loving homes, showcasing the incredible transformations that happen when animals are given a second chance. Keep reading to meet these delightful furry companions and see how much joy they bring to their new families!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Just Adopted Our Concerned-Face Foster, Oogie!

Just Adopted Our Concerned-Face Foster, Oogie!

Kelsoob Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    I Adopted A 16 Year Old Diabetic Lady From The Shelter

    I Adopted A 16 Year Old Diabetic Lady From The Shelter

    I thought I would give her a comfortable, loving home for her final months but it has been almost two years now and she has showed no signs of slowing down. Miss Mango is such a joy.

    GalaxxyGurl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Adopted! First Day With The New Love Of My Life

    Adopted! First Day With The New Love Of My Life

    stan_kankels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Animal shelters in the US had a busy 2023, with over 6.5 million pets entering shelters and rescue organizations. That’s 3.3 million cats and 3.2 million dogs. It was about the same as 2022, but a slight uptick compared to 2021, showing the ongoing need for shelter spaces.  

    Nearly half of these animals—48%—came in as strays, roaming the streets without a home to return to. Another 25% were surrendered by their owners, often due to difficult circumstances like financial struggles or housing issues, making it an emotional decision for everyone involved.  

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Recently Adopted Void

    Recently Adopted Void

    This is Oleander, our teeny tiny void baby. She’s 7 weeks old and causing maximum chaos.

    aliteralmarshmallow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    We Adopted An Ubelievably Sweet, (We Were Told Atleast 50%), Very Dark Brown Lab

    We Adopted An Ubelievably Sweet, (We Were Told Atleast 50%), Very Dark Brown Lab

    Lycos96 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Why Did I Adopt An Orange Cat Again? 😂

    Why Did I Adopt An Orange Cat Again? 😂

    Just kidding, love that guy.

    eebaracs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Shelters across the country are bursting at the seams. Many have been at or over capacity for four years now, leaving them unable to accept more animals in need.

    This overcrowding issue hits dogs especially hard, as their adoption rates have been slower compared to cats.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Today I Adopted This Beautiful Queen, Her Name Is Nettie And Shes 18 Years Old💞👑

    Today I Adopted This Beautiful Queen, Her Name Is Nettie And Shes 18 Years Old💞👑

    Ok-File-6997 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Just Adopted This Orange Girl

    Just Adopted This Orange Girl

    Late_Tone9214 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Little Guy Saved From The Floods

    Little Guy Saved From The Floods

    Sea_Still2944 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    What’s even more surprising is that the number of animals entering shelters might actually be higher. Many shelters simply don’t have the resources or space to take in all of the animals that need help, meaning the real numbers could be staggering.

    #10

    Too Heart Warming Not To Share❤️😊

    Too Heart Warming Not To Share❤️😊

    Double-Departure1063 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Pics Taken Shortly After Adoption. He Was Questioning My Choices For Taking A Bath. I Can See He’s Judging Me

    Pics Taken Shortly After Adoption. He Was Questioning My Choices For Taking A Bath. I Can See He’s Judging Me

    myusername_77 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    I Adopted The White Kitty Two Days Ago And She’s Already Best Buds With My Pibble

    I Adopted The White Kitty Two Days Ago And She’s Already Best Buds With My Pibble

    SorensAshes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Thankfully, 2023 saw 6,010,000 dogs and cats leave shelters with a "live outcome." This means they found new homes, were reunited with their original families, or were released back into their communities with proper care. It’s a glimmer of hope in a tough situation.

    #13

    We Just Adopted These Cute Babies And It Was The Best Decision Ever ❤️

    We Just Adopted These Cute Babies And It Was The Best Decision Ever ❤️

    hhsbkBaix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    chewbonkies avatar
    Chewie
    Chewie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Baby Wookies? Or baby Ewoks? I can't decide 🤔

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Found This Stinky Girl In A Sonic Parking Lot 🥺💗

    Found This Stinky Girl In A Sonic Parking Lot 🥺💗

    We found this little girl while we were waiting for drinks at sonic over thanksgiving break. My sister, mother, and I saw a little cat dashing across lot before all the employees came out to try and catch her. She ran under our car and my sister and I got out to grab her when she ran up into the wheels. Thankfully we caught her and we looked around the neighborhood near by for signs of a litter or a mother cat but nothing. So we took her to pet smart and bought her some wet food, a bed, and a crate. She desperately needed a bath as she was rly stinky and had fleas but we didn’t have time.

    Unfortunately, my sister and were visiting family out of state had absolutely no idea what to do when we caught her since no one could take the kitten home. Luckily she was able to call some of her friends in the area and soon enough we were driving an hour to bring her to a new home!!

    Fastest find and adoption ever lol

    HealthClean4149 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #15

    I'm Adopting A 15 Year Old Cat

    I'm Adopting A 15 Year Old Cat

    As I am writing this I am filling out the adopting papers for a sweet little 15 year old cat, he spent his whole life as a stray and I'm wondering what to expect and more importantly what this little handsome man's name should be 🥰. I was made aware that his life will not last much longer but I wanted to give him all the best before he goes ❤️‍🩹

    Im2Tired4ThisShiz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The heartache is rough, but it is so satisfying giving an older cat a good home in their final years.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Adoption rates are slowly climbing, especially for cats! An impressive 61% of shelter animals, including both cats and dogs, left through adoption this year. This upward trend shows that more people are opening their hearts and homes to these animals.

    #16

    New To The Cat World And Recently Adopted Two Kittens! Even Though They’re From The Same Litter Their Fur Is Extremely Different. Any Idea On Their Breed?

    New To The Cat World And Recently Adopted Two Kittens! Even Though They’re From The Same Litter Their Fur Is Extremely Different. Any Idea On Their Breed?

    Spunk_Reynolds Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    missy_kennycorron avatar
    MK-C PHD
    MK-C PHD
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cats can actually give birth to kittens from different dads in one litter.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    We Just Adopted This Little Lab Pup, Welcome Home Arya

    We Just Adopted This Little Lab Pup, Welcome Home Arya

    Losman94 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Adopted These 2 Goodest Boys

    Adopted These 2 Goodest Boys

    ThrownAwayGuineaPig Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cats seem to be the stars of the show this year, with 2.6 million—65% of their total intake—finding forever homes. It’s amazing to see how many families have embraced these furry companions and given them a second chance.

    #19

    One Week Since Adoption Of 11 Yo Michigan Orange

    One Week Since Adoption Of 11 Yo Michigan Orange

    Electronic-Plan2736 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Our Recently Adopted Pirate Boy Tony

    Our Recently Adopted Pirate Boy Tony

    National_Hamster8641 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He is beautiful. Are there any challenges if you choose to adopt a cat with one eye? Judy curious

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #21

    Just Adopted This Girl As A Holiday Gift For My Wife And Son. Meet Sage!

    Just Adopted This Girl As A Holiday Gift For My Wife And Son. Meet Sage!

    Kysteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Dogs are doing well, too, though their adoption rate is slightly behind. About 2.2 million dogs, or 56% of those taken in, were adopted in 2023. While there’s still room for improvement, it’s heartening to see so many pups finding loving homes.

    #22

    I Adopted Ricky And We Instantly Became Best Friends ( He’s A 14 Year Old Baby)

    I Adopted Ricky And We Instantly Became Best Friends ( He’s A 14 Year Old Baby)

    curiousugly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    I Went To The Shelter To Adopt A Kitten And Ended Up Bringing Home An Old Man

    I Went To The Shelter To Adopt A Kitten And Ended Up Bringing Home An Old Man

    full_of_frustration Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #24

    Adopted Her Today ☺️

    Adopted Her Today ☺️

    Admirable-Interest48 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    These adoption rates highlight the vital role shelters and rescues play in giving animals a second chance. Every pet that finds a home is a testament to the hard work of these organizations and the compassion of adopters.

    #25

    We Have Officially Adopted Benny!

    We Have Officially Adopted Benny!

    AeroWolfDeer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Just Adopted! He Is Soooo Smol And The Toof Ahhh

    Just Adopted! He Is Soooo Smol And The Toof Ahhh

    pabloteodoro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    I Just Adopted This Cat, And She’s Currently Exploring Her New Home Like She Owns The Place. (Which, Let’s Be Honest, She Probably Does Now)

    I Just Adopted This Cat, And She’s Currently Exploring Her New Home Like She Owns The Place. (Which, Let’s Be Honest, She Probably Does Now)

    IndividualOlive8820 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    While the challenges for shelters remain significant, there’s an undeniable effort to ensure no animal is left behind. So, if you’re thinking of adding a furry friend to your family, consider adopting—you’ll not only save a life but will also gain a loyal companion.
    #28

    Our New Boy Marcel, Bsh?

    Our New Boy Marcel, Bsh?

    Teatreeleaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    She Screamed Outside My Window Until I Let Her In😭♥️

    She Screamed Outside My Window Until I Let Her In😭♥️

    Meet Toast! She was sitting next to my window for a day screaming at the top of her lungs and I saw no other way but to bring her in and give her food and tuck her in my blanket. She has a mom who comes and hangs out in my room for hours and uses me as a babysitter.

    JoyBoy100x Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #30

    Just Adopted This Cutie!!!

    Just Adopted This Cutie!!!

    Introduction_Glass Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    My New Kingdom Is Nice I’m A Sleep

    My New Kingdom Is Nice I’m A Sleep

    Rovul_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    My New Baby Girl I Adopted Her Yesterday

    My New Baby Girl I Adopted Her Yesterday

    Sweet_doll4280 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Meet Luna

    Meet Luna

    HPM2009 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Hi! Meet Ube💜 I Hope We Are In The Right Place 🥹

    Hi! Meet Ube💜 I Hope We Are In The Right Place 🥹

    celines27 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #35

    Adopted A Kitten, And He Already Wants To Repeat A Popular Meme

    Adopted A Kitten, And He Already Wants To Repeat A Popular Meme

    CrimsonHeartOF Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Meet Steve! Adopted And Finally Acclimated To My Other Chin!!

    Meet Steve! Adopted And Finally Acclimated To My Other Chin!!

    moneypitbull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    karmore333 avatar
    Jane No Dough
    Jane No Dough
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chinnies are the cutest, softest, and funniest little buggers! You have to guard your books though! They'll chew away at each one given half a chance, and find the older more valuable books are the tastiest!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #37

    I Adopted The Cutest Animal To Ever Walk The Earth Today

    I Adopted The Cutest Animal To Ever Walk The Earth Today

    mrsprkle6 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    New Rescue

    New Rescue

    Adopted this 8yo girlie on Sunday. She's perfect in almost every way. We're working through some aggression that she's been displaying toward my partner when he comes in the garage door. She does it out of fear, but she made amazing progress this afternoon and I'm so proud of her 

    SheBelongsToNoOne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Just Adopted Today

    Just Adopted Today

    Umberlar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Roast Fern. Just Adopted Her And She Thinks She Owns My Place

    Roast Fern. Just Adopted Her And She Thinks She Owns My Place

    DollarShort27 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    New Dog. I Adopted This Young Lady As A Rescue 2 Weeks Ago. I’ve Named Her Nessa Which Means Young One. She’s Extremely Playful, Loves Fetch, And Is A Super Cuddler Velcro Pup. 🥰 Please Welcome Us To The Thread!

    New Dog. I Adopted This Young Lady As A Rescue 2 Weeks Ago. I’ve Named Her Nessa Which Means Young One. She’s Extremely Playful, Loves Fetch, And Is A Super Cuddler Velcro Pup. 🥰 Please Welcome Us To The Thread!

    iseewhatallydidthere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Newly Adopted: Butter And Scotch 🐱🐱

    Newly Adopted: Butter And Scotch 🐱🐱

    Access-Background Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Adopted The Cuddliest Lovebug Imagineable With The Cutest Scarf And Semi Mustache

    Adopted The Cuddliest Lovebug Imagineable With The Cutest Scarf And Semi Mustache

    Becc00 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Meet Ripley!

    Meet Ripley!

    fauitier Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Our Newest Member Of The Family: Ignacia ❤️

    Our Newest Member Of The Family: Ignacia ❤️

    Buildintotrains Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Meet The Herd 🩷

    Meet The Herd 🩷

    We adopted two girls to keep our rescue girl company--meet Peanut (white with brown face markings) Cocoa (Agouti with white face markings) and Caramel, Mellie for short, (brown and blonde)!
    Peanut and Caramel are both a little under a year, and Cocoa is about 4, and is the flattest peeg I've met.

    Lil_Gnome314 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #47

    First Good Pic Of My Boy🥰

    First Good Pic Of My Boy🥰

    LightBlue_LavaLamp42 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    New Baby For Christmas

    New Baby For Christmas

    Ok-Glove2240 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    First Night At Home After Being Adopted From The Shelter!

    First Night At Home After Being Adopted From The Shelter!

    schmackers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    I Adopted Her !

    I Adopted Her !

    Awkward-Passenger437 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Adopted 5year Old Kitty

    Adopted 5year Old Kitty

    booksnmusic99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    I Adopted Two Girls :)

    I Adopted Two Girls :)

    EducationalTourist81 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Went To Petsmart For Dog Food- Walked Out With A Kitten

    Went To Petsmart For Dog Food- Walked Out With A Kitten

    Hu-nsle-mo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    We Adopted This Floofster A Week Ago. I Haven’t Stopped Cracking Up Since

    We Adopted This Floofster A Week Ago. I Haven’t Stopped Cracking Up Since

    Her name is Pepper (though she mainly goes as “little one” in our native language) and she’s a munchkin/longhair Scottish Fold mix (don’t ask). Adopted from a family that developed an allergy. She’s our third (the other two are at the end of the roll). I’ve never been one for tiny kitties (she’s all of 6.9 lbs), but she’s already potatoed her way all the way into the depths of my cold dark heart. Can’t wait to properly introduce her to the household (right now she’s hanging out in the basement waiting for her FeLV vax to fully take hold).

    highlanderfil Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    My Boyfriend’s New Kitties!

    My Boyfriend’s New Kitties!

    Just wanted to share here since they’re SO adorable. Last year my bf lost his cat that has been with him for more than 15 years and now his family finally adopted new kitties :)

    Asaturno Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Cat I Adopted Yesterday

    Cat I Adopted Yesterday

    EraserChomper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Adopted My First Cat Today 💗

    Adopted My First Cat Today 💗

    xlittlepinkstarsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Adopted This Little Girl A Few Days Ago, So In Love!

    Adopted This Little Girl A Few Days Ago, So In Love!

    MidnightMama75 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    This Is Pearl! Adopted 4 Days Ago, And She's Already Ruling The Bed. Settle So Well Now! Best Christmas Gift Ever.❤

    This Is Pearl! Adopted 4 Days Ago, And She's Already Ruling The Bed. Settle So Well Now! Best Christmas Gift Ever.❤

    Alison9876 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Adopted My First Ever Dog Yesterday! Say Hi To Eevee. She's 7 Years Old And As Sweet As She Is Lazy. Looking Forward To Draining My Bank Account From Her!

    Adopted My First Ever Dog Yesterday! Say Hi To Eevee. She's 7 Years Old And As Sweet As She Is Lazy. Looking Forward To Draining My Bank Account From Her!

    Mcrib1337 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Adopted From A Cat Cafe- And Made Himself Right At Home On My Bed

    Adopted From A Cat Cafe- And Made Himself Right At Home On My Bed

    Living_Consequence51 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    A New Sister For Christmas!

    A New Sister For Christmas!

    We adopted our lab/pit mix, Blackjack, almost 2 years ago and this morning we adopted his hound mix sister, Courtney! Not sure if she's staying Courtney or if a name evolution is in her future!

    rlblakey17 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Adopted This Young Gentleman (5 Months Old According To Vet) Today, He's My First Pet, What Should I Know/Any Tips/Advice?

    Adopted This Young Gentleman (5 Months Old According To Vet) Today, He's My First Pet, What Should I Know/Any Tips/Advice?

    wenekar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    New Tuxie Baby, Ketchup

    New Tuxie Baby, Ketchup

    ass_jones Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Meet Chilli, Approx 18 Months Old. I’ve Had Her 2 Weeks!

    Meet Chilli, Approx 18 Months Old. I’ve Had Her 2 Weeks!

    anonanonanonuser Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    8 Month Old Pepper

    8 Month Old Pepper

    poorlyhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #67

    Just Adopted A Duo Of Sic Bro/Sis! Only 4 Months Old :)

    Just Adopted A Duo Of Sic Bro/Sis! Only 4 Months Old :)

    PassageWorth6508 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    acarberry430 avatar
    Angela C
    Angela C
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They look so much like my two that I just adopted. I'm like did I make a secret reddit account that I don't remember?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #68

    Just Adopted, First Overnight Success

    Just Adopted, First Overnight Success

    Derekjon35 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    I Just Adopted This 10-Year Old Girl. Her Name Is Penny

    I Just Adopted This 10-Year Old Girl. Her Name Is Penny

    Broad_Collection3328 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Potiental Foster For My Family That Got Adopted, Amara!

    Potiental Foster For My Family That Got Adopted, Amara!

    ualreadyno6942069 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Please Meet My New Roommates!

    Please Meet My New Roommates!

    _Full_Panda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Recently Adopted A Little Bun

    Recently Adopted A Little Bun

    mayelle44 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Settling Into My Forever Home!

    Settling Into My Forever Home!

    Realistic-Milk1837 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #74

    This Is Our Adopted Girl Lola Beans!

    This Is Our Adopted Girl Lola Beans!

    Morticia_Devine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Adopted Our Own Little Void And Orange Boy

    Adopted Our Own Little Void And Orange Boy

    Ash_Mikely Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    First Time Cat Owner

    First Time Cat Owner

    4philippe4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Adopted This Cute Little Guy Yesterday. Meet Severus!

    Adopted This Cute Little Guy Yesterday. Meet Severus!

    Derkduck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    This May Be The Best Picture I’ve Ever Taken

    This May Be The Best Picture I’ve Ever Taken

    danibizzle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Adopted Little ‘Mango’ This Weekend 🥭

    Adopted Little ‘Mango’ This Weekend 🥭

    AdventurousLink4609 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Yesterday We Adopted Frank The Mini Dachshund

    Yesterday We Adopted Frank The Mini Dachshund

    emmielou1983 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #81

    Welcome Biscuit!

    Welcome Biscuit!

    I got biscuit from my grandpa yesterday, she’s super nervous but I’m trying to give her some tuna as a peace offering!!

    Any_Apricot6582 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Over A Week Post-Adoption - Madam Mimm 🖤

    Over A Week Post-Adoption - Madam Mimm 🖤

    FuzzyPalpitation-16 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    One Week Anniversary Of This Little Guy Being Mine!

    One Week Anniversary Of This Little Guy Being Mine!

    materiAl-gwUrl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Just Adopted Pixel. She’s Tiny But Mighty!

    Just Adopted Pixel. She’s Tiny But Mighty!

    AntiqueSewLove Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Our New Family Member

    Our New Family Member

    solidfreshdope Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Meet Hercules!

    Meet Hercules!

    My boyfriend and I adopted a kitten Friday night. He’s settling in well and living up to the orange cat stories.

    orangesarenasty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #87

    Adopted My Baby Just In Time For Christmas

    Adopted My Baby Just In Time For Christmas

    Horror-One3378 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    We Adopted This Little Grey Kitty Only A Few Hours Ago. She Fits In Perfectly

    We Adopted This Little Grey Kitty Only A Few Hours Ago. She Fits In Perfectly

    BlondeRed Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    I Just Adopted Him, Do You Think He Is Comfortable?🥺

    I Just Adopted Him, Do You Think He Is Comfortable?🥺

    RubyRougue26g Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    Little Lord Winston Our Newly Adopted Kitten

    Little Lord Winston Our Newly Adopted Kitten

    ClinicallySane42 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Sasha! Our New, Silly Little Void

    Sasha! Our New, Silly Little Void

    chivalrouskitty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    We Just Adopted Our New Boy, Teddy!

    We Just Adopted Our New Boy, Teddy!

    bikesoup Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    This Is Beef. We Just Adopted Her Snubby-Nosed Face Yesterday

    This Is Beef. We Just Adopted Her Snubby-Nosed Face Yesterday

    Hand_banana_boi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!