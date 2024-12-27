Review: "Got the game today (sorry for taking the pics in the bathroom, only place in the house with good lighting). Immediately upon receiving this game I was excited. I opened the box and blew up the inflatable Burrito and boy did not expect the ginormous size ?. I know they said ginormous in the description but I was expecting like 1 foot. I was wrong. This thing is 3 feet tall and it is a feat in itself just trying to blow it up (took me stleast 10 minutes)! But let me tell you, when you do get it blownup, you cannot wait to throw it at someone! Just the thought of chucking this ginormous burrito at someone was enough to make me so excited for my next game night! I was worried about being able to throw it, because of it's size and that it is full of air, but it has just enough weight to it that you can definitely throw it at another person and have it actually travel. This version of the game comes with 2 Burritos (pictures for scale (I am 5'7" with 2" boots on in the pictures)), 2 decks of oversized cards (pictures for scale), and what feel like rubber game pieces (flimsy, bit very solid). The Burritos have two air holes (one at the top to fill the burrito toppings section and one at the bottom to fill the whole burrito). The Box that the game comes in has great storage inside and even has a handle on it for easier travel." - Elena Koehler

