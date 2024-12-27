We’re Making 2025 Unforgettable With 50 Items That’ll Have You Crying With Laughter
Listen, if we learned anything from the past few years, it's that sometimes you need to fight chaos with chaos and combat the absurd with even more absurdity. We've rounded up 50 items that exist purely to inject random bursts of hilarity into your daily life, because why should we let reality have all the fun? From products that'll make your houseguests question your sanity to gadgets that turn mundane moments into comedy gold, these finds aren't just purchases – they're investments in your daily dopamine levels. And yes, there's a poop knife. No, we won't explain it right now.
Welcome to your guide to turning 2025 into your personal comedy special, where every room in your house can become a stage for absurdist theater. These aren't just random funny items; they're carefully curated chaos generators designed to transform your space into a living, breathing meme. Whether you're marking badly parked cars with the passive-aggressive energy they deserve or decorating your bathroom with a shower curtain that'll make guests do a double-take, these products prove that adulting doesn't mean you have to be serious. In fact, maybe the most adult thing you can do is embrace the ridiculous and own it like it's your job.
Get Ready To Level Up Your Prank Game! Fun Times Start With These Funny, Realistic Voice & Motion Activated Prank Stickers - Fool-Proof Fun For Any Situation
Review: "I love these stickers. I put them on towel dispensers and other non battery powered stuff. I have spent a few hours already just watching people try to talk their paper towels out. Great item!!!" - Stephen Blanton
You'd Think We Might Run Out Of Totally Useless Things To Own— But Ta Da! We Bring You Tiny Plastic Babies. For All Those Times You Thought: 'If Only I Had Teeny, Tiny, Alien-Like Figures Doing Nothing But Sitting There, Life Would Be Complete
Review: "What more do you want to know about this product? They’re cheap little tiny babies. We froze one per ice cube and served up at our “Tiny Human Shindig” aka our baby shower. People thought they were funny and as far as I know, no one accidentally swallowed one." - Mihaltones Family
Aww, Yes. The Famous Poop Cutter Knife From That Reddit Story. Because Who Doesn't Want To Own A Piece Of Internet History Dedicated To Slicing... Poop?
Review:"Once upon a time my wife told me a story she'd heard where a guy was at a party, and he came out of the bathroom and asked, "Where's the poop knife?" Everybody looked at him like he was an extraterrestrial, and he was surprised to learn that most people DON'T grow up with a household knife, shared among three bathrooms, dedicated to cutting up logger jams. When I came across this poop knife set on Amazon I was reminded of the story my wife had told me and decided to get it as a gag birthday gift for my her. When I presented it to her, since they look like spatulas she said they would work great in the kitchen (entirely for non-fecal purposes) except she can't use them because of how they're labeled. I said, "Nobody will know," and she said, "But I will!" My two-year-old looked at the packaging and said, "That's a poop!" We'll probably keep these under the bathroom sink, then the next time we're having a rockin' party and a call for the poop knife is heard we'll be prepared. These crud cleavers are about 9 inches long. I didn't pay attention to the dimensions when I ordered them, so they are smaller than I expected; I always imagined a poop knife being like a big carving knife." - Wally Waffles
Put On Your Smarty-Pants Glasses, We're Going 'Beary' Deep With The 4d Master Gummi Bear Skeleton Anatomy Model Kit! Now, That's What I Call 'Bear-Bone' Anatomy
Review: "Me and my boyfriend had alot of fun competing against each other to build this. I needed to use super glue to keep mine from falling apart on me, but my bf managed to make it stay together without glue. Some pieces came in the box already put together. But overall, I definitely recommend this, it's cute and not too hard to do." - Prettyprincess
Really? A Guide On Discussing Gun Safety And Satanism With Your Cat? You're Honestly Considering Teaching Fluffy About The Nine Circles Of Hell And Protection Against Firearm Misuse? Okay Then, Here You Go: How To Talk To Your Cat About Gun Safety And Other Dangers!
Review: "No one ever thinks to warn you about the other dangers your cats could into. It’s always about “don’t let them eat chicken bones” or “don’t let them eat chocolate”. This book prepared Ron Purrgandy and I about the dangers lurking around and the other information I need to talk to him about cybercrimes and p*rnography. This book also helped me realize that he was in fact, a product of premarital s*x. (You would of thought Susan at the shelter would of told me about that.) Thanks to this book I realized that I was causing my sweet boy to become a dr*g addict by supplying him with catnip! I will no longer supply him with the gateway dr*g and make sure he sets himself on a righteous path to ensure he remains pure like god intended." - Kyle
Hit The Hottest Note In Your Friend Group With The Otamatone Japanese Electronic Musical Instrument! Impress At Parties, Confuse Your Pet, Or Simply Enjoy Some Me-Time With This Melodious Marvel
Review: "These things are so cute. I just got this little guy yesterday and I’ve been having so much fun, trying to learn Christmas songs and stuff. The notes are pretty hard to find, but I’ll get the hang of it. I want to start collecting these guys, they’re SO CUTE!!" - Ballenger
Never A 'Baa'd Mood When The Screaming Goat Is In View! This Little Buddy Grants You A 'Farmful' Of Laughs! An 'Udder' Source Of Endless Fun!
Review: "Gave my husband one as a stocking stuffer two years ago. It IS such a hit at the office. So much so, that he often gives goats away - to spread the joy! Great way to break up the office monotony. OBVIOUSLY, they visit each other. How fun! ? ?" - GiveEmKel
Here We Go... Just Another Tool To Fuel Your Passive-Aggressive Tendencies. Lay Your Hands On The Super Hilarious, Bad Parking Cards To Let Them Know Just How 'Impressed' You Are
Review: "It's amazing how much satisfaction I get when using these. I posted them on my social media and had at least a dozen people ask where they can get them...and 50 other people comment on how they were going to buy some." - Nick
Just When You Ran Out Of Weird Things To Buy... Say Hello To The Handi Squirrel! Now You Too Can Be A Super Creepy Rodent, Don't Keep The Squirrels In The Park Waiting!
Review: "Best Amazon purchase ever! I had this little guy suggested to me after buying a hiking back pack a few months ago. Why you ask? Because everyone should have it suggested! The endless laughter and creeped out responses are enough to make anyone want to buy this treasure. Nothing compares to walking up to a coworker with a tiny paw on my hand and the cringe worthy response they give as everyone laughs. Now he has a new throne, Christmas tree star! There are so many possibilities, I can’t wait to see where else I can utilize my squirrel friend! Buy this, you’ll thank me later!" - Amazon Customer
Navigate The Social Labyrinth: ' How To Appear Normal At Social Events' - Your Cheat Sheet To Out-Charm And Outwit, One Page At A Time!
Review: "I cannot believe how good this book is !!
I been LOLin' ever since I got it.
My neighbors are are like " you got friends over?" and I'm like, "I don't got friends !! I got this good book!"
I keep it the fridge and it makes everything taste better" - Chicano
Who Needs Cuddly Teddy Bears When You Can Have An Oversized Waterfowl? Major Upgrades In The World Of Plush Toys With The Giant Goose Plush. Gander Much?
Review: "As promised, it is a giant goose. Fits my lifestyle, easy to relax and share some quality time with. Need a hug, some emotional support? Get the goose. Want to show off how cultured and refined you are? Get the goose. Saw the ad on Instagram and paused for a second? Get the goose. Bad dreams are a thing of the past and burglars wont eff around with a "Gooser"** **Unwritten code among thieves. Goose status is regional, you may still get burgled" - Graham
Congratulations! You've Unlocked The Next Level Of Single-Life With The Boyfriend Pillow. I Mean, Who Needs A Real Boyfriend When You Have One That Doesn't Put The Toilet Seat Down, Right?
Review: "I didn't know what I was getting into ordering KJ (that's its name). I had never ordered a boyfriend pillow before and didn't know what to expect. Would he really give me the comfort and stability I needed? Could I actually rely on him? Or would he fall flat like the other pillows. Things were a little awkward between us at first, do I take him to bed with me on the first day? Do I wait? After about a week we found our comfort level and have been inseparable since. In fact, he was my Valentine's Day date. We Netflix and chilled and I found out what a great listener he was despite the lack of ears or...or head at that. I would recommend the boyfriend pillow to my friends, at least the ones with a good sense of humor!" - Kevin D.
Keep Your Shower Times From Going 'Down-Drain'-Saur With The Funny Cat Riding Dinosaur Shower Curtain! Here's To The Clashing Worlds Of Cute Kittens And Ferocious Dinos In Your Bathroom
Review: "Boys wanted sharks. Little girl wanted mermaids. This was the best of both worlds" - Carrollrj25
Keeping The Boys Downstairs Happy Has Never Been Easier! Dive Into Ultimate Comfort And Freshness, With Happy Nuts Comfort Cream Deodorant For Men!
Review: "After all the many jokes we've made about the name, this product of happy nuts is also really good. I put it in my husband's stocking for Christmas and he really likes it! It's his new favorite personal hygiene item. He says it feels really great, soft, and the consistency is good, not too thick and not too thin. (Ohhh the jokes just write themselves ?) I foresee this being something we buy on the regular. We live in the South and it's hot and humid and dealing with sweaty and chaftng private areas is a real battle. I'm glad he likes my gift, I just hope he tires of asking me to feel his .... Because the Happy Nuts makes them feel "really nice and soft like pillows!" Sigh...." - Cairo
Wrap Yourself In A 'Wave' Of Comfort With The Wearable Shark Blanket. Who Knew 'Jaws' Could Be So Cozy And Warm!
Review: "I absolutely love this for lounging around in, it’s warm, soft and cozy!" - daniel elledge
Finally! Something Worse Than Assembling IKEA Furniture - Puzzle-The Lines! Watch Your Loved Ones Squirm With Delight As They Try To Decipher Which Line Goes Where At Your Upcoming Game Night
Review: " Wow, what a challenging puzzle! Are you looking for a puzzle that will keep you busy for weeks? Then this is the puzzle for you! Honestly my approach on this puzzle started with the boarder, then to the very obvious bold lines, and then the rest was completed by the shape of the pieces. The pieces are all uniquely cut, they are of a sturdy material, and only a few came still connected. I would highly recommend this challenge!" - Kimberly
Each of these items serves a vital purpose: reminding us not to take life too seriously. From giant waterfowl that serve no practical purpose other than existing magnificently to musical instruments that sound like they're having an existential crisis, these aren't just products – they're permission slips to let your weird flag fly. After all, why blend in when you can be the person with an anatomically correct gummy bear on display?
New BFF Alert! The Pool Float Drinking Buddies Are Here To Make Your Next Splash Get-Together Go Down In History. Your Ig Stories Just Got A Serious Upgrade!
Review: "I have bought The original version and the updated version. The only thing I noticed was the updated version of Chad looked like he had some cosmetic changes. Contouring to bring out his best features. I 100% RECOMMEND this purchase. It’s is not only hilarious but is a great float! Chad holds your beverage with a built in cup holder. Chad is a very comfy recliner This float is very durable. I had the original one for 2.5 yrs. I used it in many pools. Chad jumped off some diving boards. He survived the salt water and waves in Destin and SPI Tx, a lake and multiple rivers trips. (did not use to float down any rivers). Chad lost a battle with a dog. That is the only reason I had to purchase another one. Did I mention hilarious!" - Kristy Sheffield
Why Would You Save Money In A Bank, When You Can Trust A Kleptomaniac Cat With Your Cash? Stick Your Spare Change Into Our Stealing Coin Cat Box Because That’s What Responsible Adults Do… Right?
Review: "This is seriously the most adorable bank in the world. You put a coin on the plate and gently push down then you hear "Hello" and then the lid partially opens and a tiny paw comes out takes the coin, closes the lid and you hear "thank you". Oh, bless my heart! The detail is awesome from the crate of oranges to the little kitty (the head is furry-like velvet). The only thing i wish would change was the voice of the cat. I had envisioned a soft cute voice of a kitty, but it is more of an young adult sounding cat....i realize that entire sentence was ridiculous, but it's true. !" - Jennifer Hayes
Right, So The Welcome Ish Depends Who You Are Doormat Is Here For All Of Us With Selective Sociability. Now Your Home’s Entry Takes Ambivalence To A New Level Of Specificity. Perfect, Just Perfect!
Review: "I always get a reaction out of this when someone visit. 1st everyone says it fits my Larry David personality. 2nd it's a nice finish (which I need to sweep based on the pic. Good job of absorbing water." - Shawn Moultrie
Because There's Nothing More You'd Want Than A Life-Size Cardboard Cutout Of Yourself, Right? Can't Deny, The Personalized Photo Life-Size Cardboard Cutout Is The Height Of Self-Love!
Review: "This life-size cut out was the hit of my sisters 60th birthday party. The quality of the poster could have been a bit sharper, but it didn't make a difference in the effect that I was going for. It was easy to assemble and needed a little more support--but most because I had it outside on the lawn and not on a flat surface. I would definitely use this company again to purchase another poster in the future." - Margie LePage
Give Your Visitors A Moment Of Flush And Laughter With The Knock Knock Bathroom Guest Book! Create A 'Log' That Gets Your Humor 'Rolling'!
Review: "Provides a place for guest to leave comments, draw doodles and etc. very funny idea, looking forward to reading guest reviews of my bathroom at the end of the year." - James
Tickle Your Culinary Senses And Funny Bone With Fifty Shades Of Chicken: A Parody In A Cookbook. The Kitchen Just Got A Heavy Dose Of 'Seasoned' Humor
This was my purchase for the yearly White Elephant gift exchange with my fiance's family. They are a little more conservative than I am and this was the perfect amount of risque' and made for a great gag. The book is well put together, the images and recipes are great and it is cleverly written. It does a remarkable job of poking fun at both the flabby porn of Fifty Shades and the silly language of food porn.
I purchased a second copy for myself. This is the second novelty cookbook in my collection.
Turn Your Cooking From 'So-So' To Snoop-Good With From Crook To Cook: Platinum Recipes From Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen! When Your Food 'Rhymes' With Yum!
Review: "GREAT quality hardcover book. The quality of the paper is great too and has lots of good fun recipes. Perfect touch for your kitchen!! love love love it!!" - Nicki
Because Regular Old Chicken, Beef Or Pork Are Just Too Mainstream For Your Palate, Try The Mythical Meats Original Exotic Flavor Sampler Pack. Because Nothing Says Adventurous Eater Like Chomping On Some 'Unicorn' Meat, Right?
So, i got these as a joke for "rations" while playing D&D. I'm odd and like props from time to time. Anyways, they just add that fun twist that makes the game WAAAAAAY more fun. I will be buying more in the future and getting some as gifts.
Ah! Who Needs Gucci, When You Can Have Poultry-Styled Passion, We Present You The One And Only - 'Hen Bag Handbag'. Flaunting Poultry Was Never So Trend-Setting!
Review: "I bought this purse because it’s hilarious and I wanted to embarrass my fiancé. Worked as expected. All my friends want to borrow my chicken purse. It’s super cute in a poultry kind of way. Farmhouse chic for sure." - glamazon26
Get Ready For A Furr-Real Treat With 'I Could Pee On This: And Other Poems By Cats'! Usher In A Hilariously Fresh Blend Of Poetry And Paw-Sophistication For Your Coffee Table Reads!
Review: "Just received "I Could Pee on This: And Other Poems by Cats" today and have already finished it, wiping the tears of laughter as I went along. This is the perfect gift for the cat lover in your life, although it isn't necessary to be one to find the book thoroughly delightful and laugh-out-loud funny. Kudos to Francesco Marciuliano and his brilliant wit. He has a fan for life!" - KJ
Never Felt Right In The Mortal Realm? Time To Ascend To Your True Mythical Self With Cosplay Fairy Pixie Elf Ears. That's It, To The Woodland Realms We Go!
Review: "I love these so much! They stay on my ears really well. I case you were wondering, they are flexible rubber rather than hard plastic. I used some eyeshadow to make it match my skin better, and they look great. The pictures include the both the one I used eyeshadow on and the one I didn’t. These are the small ones in the pictures, but the big ones are just as nice! I would totally recommend buying these. You can also wear earring with them! For the price, these are really nice!" - Patrick Hosokawa
Tired Of Regular Outfits? Jump Into The Fun With Inflatable Frog Costume. Be Ready To 'Toad-Ally' Slay The Show
Review: "This thing is hilarious, I don't know what started this trend but this thing is popping up all over Asia so it must be something important. I would recommend getting a bunch of these to geta group of frogs prancing around town." - Johnny Ritmo
In This Era Of Hilarious Office Culture, We've Found The Perfect Authoritative Response Tool: The That's What She Said Easy Button. Sometimes A Verbal Comeback Is Just Too Much Work, Isn't It?
Review: "It’s petite- “That’s what she said!” But perfect - “That’s what she said!” ." - A. Mcphee
You Were Clamoring For Some Peanut Butter And Jelly Soda, Weren't You? Sigh. Couldn't Exactly Count On Anyone But Lester's Fixins Outrageous Wild Crazy Unique Flavor Soda Pop To Oblige. Sip Up, If You Dare!
Review: "The teens and preteens had a blast...adults too. I surprised family on Christmas and it was a Huge success. Yes..they taste bad but that's what it's about. Another note...I was very disappointed that i didn't get the Ranch soda, so I wrote them and they are sending one. So 5 stars to the seller. Worth the money if you have a big fun group." - Lori m
Watch The Grey Days Fade To Fun With The Homunculus Loxodontus Plaster Gypsum Sculpture! It Really 'Gypsum'thing Else When It Comes To Adding A Surprising Twist To Your Decor
Review: "Honestly he is just mesmerizing. I don't even know why I love him so much. I had never heard of the actual art sculpture before seeing him, but now I'm a huge fan!! If you're on the fence about getting him, just do it! He is so worth the price!" - Amazon Customer
Turn The Tables On Your Card Night With The Giant Jumbo Deck Of Big Playing Cards! Whether It's Poker, Blackjack Or Just A Simple Game Of Snap, These Oversized Babies Promise Gigantic Fun
Review: "These are amazing. They are as jumbo as I wanted. They are bigger then my head, but I'm a really short woman. The shipping was fast too!! Only down side, you can't hide your deck from other people when you're playing but I kinda knew that before I bought them haha." - Alexa Schriefer
Beyond just providing laughs, these items represent a rebellion against the monotony of everyday life. They're statements that say "Yes, I'm a functioning adult who pays bills and remembers to buy toilet paper, but I also think putting 'voice activated' stickers on manual objects is peak comedy." Whether you're creating confusion with strategically placed absurdist decor or just trying to make your roommate snort coffee through their nose, these finds prove that sometimes the best way to handle life is to make it ridiculous on purpose.
Don't Just Dip Your Toe In, Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Coddies Fish Flip Flops! You Know What They Say, The Best Way To Catch A Fish Is With Your Feet!
Review: "My dad loves them! They’re hilarious, realistic, and comfy. It’s like having the dancing fish sign on your feet. We even have to hide them from the dogs or they’ll try to eat them!" - Daisy Horton
Get Ready For Explosive Entertainment With Throw Throw Burrito By Exploding Kittens! Bet You've Never Thought Burritos And Kittens Would Make Such A Fun Combo
Review: "Got the game today (sorry for taking the pics in the bathroom, only place in the house with good lighting). Immediately upon receiving this game I was excited. I opened the box and blew up the inflatable Burrito and boy did not expect the ginormous size ?. I know they said ginormous in the description but I was expecting like 1 foot. I was wrong. This thing is 3 feet tall and it is a feat in itself just trying to blow it up (took me stleast 10 minutes)! But let me tell you, when you do get it blownup, you cannot wait to throw it at someone! Just the thought of chucking this ginormous burrito at someone was enough to make me so excited for my next game night! I was worried about being able to throw it, because of it's size and that it is full of air, but it has just enough weight to it that you can definitely throw it at another person and have it actually travel. This version of the game comes with 2 Burritos (pictures for scale (I am 5'7" with 2" boots on in the pictures)), 2 decks of oversized cards (pictures for scale), and what feel like rubber game pieces (flimsy, bit very solid). The Burritos have two air holes (one at the top to fill the burrito toppings section and one at the bottom to fill the whole burrito). The Box that the game comes in has great storage inside and even has a handle on it for easier travel." - Elena Koehler
Review: "Its great." - Karei
Bofa Deez Nutz - Funny- Banana Nut Bread N Hazelnut Vanilla- Scented Candle- Light It Up And Go Nuts! Who Said Only Cooks Can Bake Vanilla Ka'nut'dles Rest Can Only Light It Up
Review: "Smells absolutely amazing and the jar and label are great quality. It’s expensive for the size but for the one I’m giving this too it’s worth it for the laugh." - Kim
Your Pool Just ‘Croc’ A Whole Lot More Exciting. 'Scale' Up The Thrill Factor In Your Pool Hangouts With A Floating Crocodile Decoy! Let Your Summer ‘Snap’ In Style
Review: "Great item. Guests take a second look before getting into pool. Keeps ducks out." -Rob Steph
Surprise, Surprise! We've Come So Far In Technology That We Now Have Wine Condoms! Excellent, Now Your Finest Wine Can Stay Fresh While Also Practicing Safe 'Sips'. Marvelous.
Bought as a gift for my friend who really likes wine but keeps throwing away her reusable wine stoppers. Plus this is too funny. She sent me this pic to show me her wine was "safe". Great gift and they work great.
Finally! A Solution For Everyone Who Spends Too Long Contemplating Their Existence On The Toilet. The Toilet Timer, Our Answer To The Age-Old Bathroom-Hogger Issue. Because Nothing Makes You Hurry Like A Ticking Poop!
Review: "I bought this bathroom timer for my husband for his birthday as a gag gift, and he absolutely loves it! Everyone that attended the party laughed when they saw this. The timer last for about 5 minutes and 45 seconds. And it is well-made, easy to reset, directions are on the back. All you do is turn 360° and it resets. Overall, great gift especially for the price. Would definitely buy again and recommend." - JMalocu
Finally! A Product That Combines Your Love For Bottom-Dwelling Crustaceans And Footwear - Lobster Slippers. Because Who Wouldn't Want To Put Their Feet In A Lobster, Right?
Review: "How silly can one pair of flip flops get? Pretty silly, it turns out. And in a really good way. I bought these for my shy and retiring Lady Love because she needed something to wear at the pool. They were an instant hit. She gets comments and offers of marriage every time she struts down the pool ramp. It's wonderful! Even the grumpy old folks at the pool have to smile when she walks by. And they're well-made, sturdy footwear to boot. My girl's biggest concern is making sure some fan doesn't walk off with them while she's under water. She's considering a bike lock... Seriously. These shoes are a bundle of laughs wrapped up in a decent pair of flip flops. They're keepers... until somebody can't resist and slips away with them." - Ron
Oh, Look - Bare Feet Slippers, For When You Scarily Want Your Feet To Look Like... Feet. The More You Wear, The Less You Bare! So Meta It Hurts.
Review: "I mean.... Do you see me? Who wouldn't want this drippppppp" - Conner Adams
Ah, Just The Game We All Needed - Flickin Chicken Indoor Outdoor Target Toss Game! Perfect For Those Backyard Barbecues Where You Don't Have To Worry About 'Who's Playing Chicken Now?'!
Review: "We had an absolute blast with this game! My grandkids range in age from 10-19 and had so much fun chucking chickens. It filled tge afternoon with countess laughs. We even used a waterballoon slingshot and flung them with that for extra fun. Buy this game!! Best $20 I've spent!" - Lori J. Marheineke
Give The 'Womb' A Hug! Introducing Ivy The Uterus - Stuffed Toy - Because Nothing Says Educational And Adorable Quite Like A Plush Uterus!
Review: "My son bought me the best hysterectomy pillow ever! I was soo happy to wake up from my surgery and feel a bit whole again with this pillow. He said he got me a replacement uterus etc. since mine was bad. I still put it on my bed to remind myself to take it easy on days I’m not feeling ?. This is a great gift for after a hysterectomy!" - Isaac Munoz
Don't Just Loaf Around, Grab A Bread Shape Plush Pillow For Your Lounging Sessions! Carbing Never Felt This Cozy!
Review: "While not the most filling, this gluten-free imposter of baked goods has changed my life. I can squish it for hours without any adverse affects. Like most Caucasian males, I love bread but not so much pillows. This has changed my entire perspective. I want a dozen of these fluffy baked goods." - Todd Malvano
Wow, Nothing Says Classy Like Sipping Wine From A Glass Announcing Your Fascination For Hot Dogs. Presenting: Easily Distracted By Wieners Engraved Stemless Wine Glass. This Is Our Life Now!
Review: "I have a good friend that loves her pet wiener dogs and appreciates a good pun. We recently had a huge laugh over the water color design on the cover of a planner she bought here on Amazon where one of the splotches looked like a phallus. Naturally, when her birthday arrived I HAD to get this for her. She laughed so hard she had tears in her eyes and told our whole crew how much she loved it." - Rhianna Walker
Laugh 'Cap-Off' Your Favorite Brew With The Michael Scott Bottle Opener! This Is How 'The Office' Throws A Party - In A 'Bottle-Bling' Style
Review: "10/10 Bought as a birthday gift and they love it. Looks way nicer in person too. Strong magnet and opens bottles with ease." - John & Delilah Spence
Can't Be Bothered To Evolve Into A Responsible Adult? Say No More. Step Into Your Beast-Mode With Soft Paw Claw Home Slippers. Seriously, Who Walks Barefoot Anymore?
Review: "I look down and see dinosaur feet and feel powerful, not a feeling one can get from ordinary bedroom slippers." - Tobi
Light Up Your Gatherings With The Oh-So-Yodelly Archie Mcphee Yodeling Pickle! It's Time To Switch Up Your Vibe With This Hilariously Musical 'Pickle-O-Dee'!
Review: "We both love it !" - Daniel
Yeah, Who Wouldn't Want A Sunny The Blobfish Stress Toy Thingy? Just What We Need, Squishing Morbidly Adorable Sea Creature For Stress Relief!
Review: "Bought this lil guy for my desk at work. Everyone fell in love instantly. Suddenly my office was filled with tons of these guys. When I went on vacation with him, the flight crew all fell in love. Blobby even got to fly the plane! I will never not have a blobfish in my life." - Josh
T's All Fun And Gnomes With Our Gnome And A Dachshund Garden Statue! Now Your Garden Can Be 'Gnome-Where' As Fun As This
Review: "I have gnome and pug lawn ornaments so this was a perfect addition. It is on the smaller side, but not too small. It is cute and goes great in my yard. Picture with my pug for size reference." - Stacy