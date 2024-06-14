ADVERTISEMENT

There are pages dedicated to wholesome pictures. There are pages dedicated to funny pictures and memes. And then there are those who explore the world of cursed images. They're for pictures that have something unsettling in them, but still funny enough to get a chuckle or two out of you.

So today, we're dedicating a post to the Cursed Memes Instagram page. A little bit mysterious, a tad funny, but 100% cursed – that's what this page aims for. If you're familiar with the concept, you'll probably avoid these during mealtime or before sleep. But morbid curiosity will probably get the best of you, so scroll away and check out what people on the other side of the Internet are doing.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

How To Skip Zoom Calls

How To Skip Zoom Calls

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

He Do The Peek

He Do The Peek

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Pic Of Me In My Room

Pic Of Me In My Room

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Whats This Called?

Whats This Called?

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Stealth 100

Stealth 100

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

messing with grandparents isn't a gud idea, the day they depart from this world, you'll surely cry missing them.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

The Elements

The Elements

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Oh God, Batons Got Worse

Oh God, Batons Got Worse

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

The Game Of The Century

The Game Of The Century

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Feeding The Danger Noodle The Regular Noodle

Feeding The Danger Noodle The Regular Noodle

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

You Have Been Detained

You Have Been Detained

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
duesvolent90 avatar
TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“You guys can duck off! Yeah we did it, we’ll do it again!”

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

I Bring You A New Religion

I Bring You A New Religion

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

I Want A Beard Like Him

I Want A Beard Like Him

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

He Be A Lil Too Baked

He Be A Lil Too Baked

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
duesvolent90 avatar
TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There there little gingerbread bro. You’ve been through a lot..

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

He Got That Thang

He Got That Thang

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

Do It

Do It

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Soose

Soose

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
duesvolent90 avatar
TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Chips and salsa, I see no issues here. Then again, I’m hungry…

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Cheese

Cheese

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Always Watching

Always Watching

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
duesvolent90 avatar
TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Add that to the nightmare fuel. It’s currently 1:55 for me, let’s see what else we can add

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Me And My Future Wife

Me And My Future Wife

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Who Lives In A In A In A In A

Who Lives In A In A In A In A

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ajshipway23 avatar
AJay
AJay
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who lives in a pineapple under a pineapple, under a pineapple, under a pineapple, under a pineapple...

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

My New Tattoo, What Ya Think

My New Tattoo, What Ya Think

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

People On The Train Be Like Weeeeeee

People On The Train Be Like Weeeeeee

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

The Walk Of Destiny

The Walk Of Destiny

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

There Is No Gravity Anymore

There Is No Gravity Anymore

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

I Caught A Karen

I Caught A Karen

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She's only looking happy because now she's got another thing to complain about

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Sleep Tight Sweet Prince

Sleep Tight Sweet Prince

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Oh Damn He Thicc

Oh Damn He Thicc

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
thegamingbear671 avatar
cursedcarver69 🇺🇲🇩🇰🇬🇺
cursedcarver69 🇺🇲🇩🇰🇬🇺
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I'm reading his little armband right, then this fellow is Italian, and all of their police uniforms look like they just stepped out of a pride parade.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Rate My Silver Surfer Cosplay

Rate My Silver Surfer Cosplay

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Hold On For Dear Life

Hold On For Dear Life

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
davidlong_1 avatar
Manana Man
Manana Man
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can think of about three or four different ways that this is child abuse.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

The Pez Dispenser

The Pez Dispenser

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

On His Way To Shreks Adventure In London

On His Way To Shreks Adventure In London

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

He Is Trying To Escape Being Eaten

He Is Trying To Escape Being Eaten

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

One Of Us

One Of Us

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Ive Seen This Before

Ive Seen This Before

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Join The Crusty Discord In My Description

Join The Crusty Discord In My Description

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Love A Bit Of Battery Acid

Love A Bit Of Battery Acid

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There was an alcoholic energy drink back when I was in college called Sparks. It looked like a battery and tasted like Flintstone vitamins.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Honk

Honk

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Preach To The Preacher

Preach To The Preacher

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Tuck Your Homies In

Tuck Your Homies In

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

He Got That Drip

He Got That Drip

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

! Caution ! The Big Gay

! Caution ! The Big Gay

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Nemonemonemo

Nemonemonemo

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

Who He Dancin With??

Who He Dancin With??

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Just Me And The Boys

Just Me And The Boys

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

Snack Time

Snack Time

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

Picture Of Me Uploading This Meme

Picture Of Me Uploading This Meme

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
malekbsa186 avatar
Malek Basata
Malek Basata
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine flipping your whole car just to text the boys about it, that's the cold blood i need

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#48

Nanananananananana

Nanananananananana

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

Hola

Hola

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Cursed Image

Cursed Image

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Remember Where You Parked The House

Remember Where You Parked The House

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
garyavekukk avatar
GEA
GEA
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Roads? Where we're going, we don't need roads......"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

Couch Riding Mcqueen

Couch Riding Mcqueen

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

Santa Rn, Sorry

Santa Rn, Sorry

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Bouta Be Hit With The Biggest Boi

Bouta Be Hit With The Biggest Boi

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

Italian Wheels

Italian Wheels

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
tystrattonquirk avatar
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know anything about cars, but I'm about 70% sure that's not an acceptable alternative to a tire.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#56

Leg

Leg

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#57

Very Pogchimp Of Him

Very Pogchimp Of Him

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#58

Jesus Is The Way

Jesus Is The Way

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#59

Someones Gunna Get Fired

Someones Gunna Get Fired

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#60

Vanilla Swirl

Vanilla Swirl

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
garyavekukk avatar
GEA
GEA
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not gonna lie, it won't help your chances of getting a date.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

What Phone She Holding Tho

What Phone She Holding Tho

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
jeromelenovo avatar
Jerome Lenovo
Jerome Lenovo
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

quite large, old picture .... blackberry ? ------- why do i want a pb & j sandwich now, whats wrong with me ?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#62

Uhhhhh, Should We Tell Him?

Uhhhhh, Should We Tell Him?

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you can tell he has never watched any of the Final Destination movies

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#63

Bouta Do Something Imma Regret

Bouta Do Something Imma Regret

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Spoogerboob

Spoogerboob

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#65

New Spiderman Do Be Looking Good Tho

New Spiderman Do Be Looking Good Tho

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#66

Give Me A Min

Give Me A Min

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Reject Society

Reject Society

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Your Welcome

Your Welcome

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#69

I Wanna Sit Down With Him

I Wanna Sit Down With Him

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#70

The Council Shall Decide Your Fate

The Council Shall Decide Your Fate

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

This New Yolk Remover Works Marvels

This New Yolk Remover Works Marvels

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#72

Mario Having A Midlife Crisis

Mario Having A Midlife Crisis

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
reiko_liesegangyahoo_de avatar
MrLiesegang
MrLiesegang
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hm, give him a suit and a top hat and he can become Mr. Monopoly

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#73

Who Commissioned This?? And Where Can I Get One

Who Commissioned This?? And Where Can I Get One

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#74

Pray To The One True Lord

Pray To The One True Lord

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
garyavekukk avatar
GEA
GEA
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why something so sacreligious done by the religious?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#75

Wheres The Money Lewbaowski

Wheres The Money Lewbaowski

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

The Forbidden Chilli

The Forbidden Chilli

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
coralgilbert avatar
Coral
Coral
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I saw him recently in real life. My first and only celebrity sighting. He was eating at the restaurant where we celebrated our elopement. He had a small entourage. I googled and found out he lives in the same county as me.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#77

Pogchamp Caught In The Act

Pogchamp Caught In The Act

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Just Me And The Bois

Just Me And The Bois

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
coralgilbert avatar
Coral
Coral
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If not for the egregious food waste... ugh, actually I can't get past the egregious food waste.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#79

Time To Attract The Schumrda

Time To Attract The Schumrda

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-1point
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Gotta Water The Plants

Gotta Water The Plants

cursedmemesandbad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-2points
Add photo comments
POST
karina_8 avatar
Karina
Karina
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Im glad its not as bad as it looked on first sight

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!