There are pages dedicated to wholesome pictures. There are pages dedicated to funny pictures and memes. And then there are those who explore the world of cursed images. They're for pictures that have something unsettling in them, but still funny enough to get a chuckle or two out of you.

So today, we're dedicating a post to the Cursed Memes Instagram page. A little bit mysterious, a tad funny, but 100% cursed – that's what this page aims for. If you're familiar with the concept, you'll probably avoid these during mealtime or before sleep. But morbid curiosity will probably get the best of you, so scroll away and check out what people on the other side of the Internet are doing.