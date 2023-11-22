The Morbid Knowledge X account has over 1 million followers and only a year has passed since its inception in October 2022. The account also has a website called Morbidful , "the ultimate destination for those who love to delve into the dark and morbid world of true crime, horror, and everything in between." We warn you, though – some entries in this list are not for the faint of heart, so proceed at your own risk, pandas.

#1 In 2008, a Quaker parrot named Willie alerted his owner, Megan Howard, that a toddler she was babysitting started choking on her breakfast.



When 2-year-old Hannah began to turn blue, the bird squawked loudly to get Megan's attention. Then he started saying 'Mama baby' repeatedly.



Megan hurried to Hannah and performed the Heimlich maneuver, ultimately saving her life.



Megan later expressed that if Willie hadn't alerted her, she might not have come out of the bathroom in time, as the child was already turning blue.



For saving the child’s life, Willie was awarded the local Red Cross chapter's Animal Lifesaver Award.

#2 Grover Krantz was an anthropologist who donated his body to the Smithsonian Museum to show how skeletons can be educational tools. His only condition was that he wanted his loving dog next to even after death.

#3 In 1935, in the town of Gulf, NC, a pregnant Alton Jourdan fell into a well and gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Frank. The infant remained under water for 45 minutes without breathing until both were rescued. The child lived.

#4 An advertisement sign for the drug Atabrine, an anti-malaria drug, In Papua New Guinea, 1942.

#5 For the last two decades, Chen Si has dedicated his weekends to patrolling the Nanjing bridge, which spans over China's Yangtze River. His mission is to prevent individuals from taking their lives by jumping into the waters below.



He is known as the ‘Angel of Nanjing’ because so far he has saved over 400 people.

#6 Born on September 23, 1988, Matthew Robinson faced significant challenges from birth, being blind and paralyzed from the neck down due to oxygen deprivation.



Despite doctors' grim prognosis of only a few hours, Matthew defied expectations, living a remarkable 10-and-a-half years.



When Matthew passed away in 1999, his dad decided his gravestone should depict Matthew in his truest form and signify hope rather than grief.

#7 A note containing the final request of 50-year-old former NFL safety Dave Duerson that he left when he ended his own life on February 27, 2011. His brain, as he suspected, was found to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy as a result of the concussions he suffered during his playing career.

#8 In 2017, Yang Ming, a 37-year-old, was thrown backward onto a protruding metal rod after accidentally coming into contact with a live wire at a construction site.



His coworkers opted to leave the pole in place and quickly transported him to the hospital, where surgeons could safely extract it.



Ming underwent a successful seven-hour surgery at Sichuan University West China Hospital, during which the protruding rod was safely removed. Fortunately, the rod missed all vital organs, and he survived.

#9 Photo from 1999, taken amid the Kosovo War, shoes Mustafa Xaja, an Albanian man who had lost his two children and was desperately trying to find them.



Sometime after, the Newsweek journalist who took the photo, returned to Kosovo and journeyed to Mitrovica, Mustafa's hometown.



The reporter located Mustafa and inquired about his family. Astonishingly, Mustafa confirmed that his wife and children were alive and they reunited.

#10 During a medical procedure in 2020, Dagmar Turner performed her violin while surgeons operated to remove a tumor from her brain's right frontal lobe. This unique act aimed to help surgeons avoid harming the brain region responsible for coordination and delicate hand movements, crucial for her musical abilities. Thankfully, the surgery was successful.

#11 A U.S. marine gives a cigarette to an injured Japanese soldier, buried in the sand at the battle of Iwo Jima in 1945.

#12 In 2006, a man offered a hitman $50,000 to eliminate his wife, Susan Kuhnhausen, using a hammer and staging it as a failed robbery. However, when the hired assailant arrived and assaulted her, Susan fought back, ultimately strangling and killing the hitman.

#13 In 2018, silicone breast implants saved a woman from a bullet fired at close range in Canada. Doctors noted that the implant deflected the bullet's trajectory, thereby saving the woman's life. Her only injuries were a fractured rib. There was no harm to her vital organs.

#14 In 2018, a heroic dad, Brad Lewis, saved his youngest son from a fatal fall from a balcony by jumping after him and cradling him to his chest, taking the brunt of the impact. He suffered a fractured skull among other injuries.



The incident happened when his son fired a toy Nerf gun and chased after the bullet onto the balcony - only for him to slip and lose his footing.



Both Brad and his son made a full recovery.

#15 In 2012, a 24-year-old Kenyan man who worked at an orphanage called Anthony Omari woke up to find 3 machete-wielding thugs breaking in.



He took on all three men at once and chased them outside, where the fight continued. But unfortunately, Anthony would take a machete to the face.



Despite this, he successfully fought the attackers off, ensuring the children's safety, and then collapsed.



Luckily, he survived but needed stitches for the 11-inch gash across his face.



Upon hearing about his struggle, Ben Hardwick, a 21-year-old Penn State student interning at a nearby facility, went to talk to him.



Inspired by the story and deeply worried about Omari and the children's safety, Hardwick shared the man's story on Reddit, seeking $2,000 in donations to help build a larger fence for protection.



Within the first twenty-four hours, he received $65,000 in donations.

#16 In 2015, Aitabdel Salem, a 41-year-old from Queens, spent 5 months in jail at Rikers Island, one of the country's most notorious prisons, not knowing that his bail was just $2.



Salem was initially jailed on a $25,000 bail for allegedly attacking a police officer who was arresting him on charges of shoplifting on November 21, 2014.



Prosecutors for the case, however, failed to land an indictment, and a judge ordered Salem's release on November 28, 2014, just one week after his arrest.



Salem, however, still had to pay two $1 bail charges for two unrelated tampering and mischief charges.



The only problem: Salem didn't know just $2 could set him free. He remained in the overcrowded prison until May 2015.

#17 In 2012, Andrew Oberle was studying chimp behaviour at the Goodall Institute in South Africa. According to reports, Oberle bypassed two safety fences to get close enough to the chimps, and they attacked him.



The attack was likely prompted by chimpanzees wanting to protect their territory.



Following the attack, his right upper arm was broken, while his lower right arm muscle and ligaments were torn and exposed to the bone.



Oberle's left arm was mauled and he lost fingers on both hands. One testicle was ripped off and he suffered deep lacerations to both legs and lost several toes. Oberle underwent six hours of surgery to save his life.



He is now a father and in 2021 completed a marathon.

#18 On 19th of September 1991, in the Ötztal Alps, the natural mummy of a man who lived between 3350 and 3105 BC was found. According to researchers, Ötzi, also called the Iceman, was killed due to the presence of an arrowhead embedded in his left shoulder and various other wounds.

#19 The Siberian Ice Maiden, also known as the Princess of Ukok, is a mummy of a woman with tattoos from the 5th century BC, Republic of Alta, Russia.



The Body of Princess Ukok, who died aged 25, had several tattoos on her body, including a deer with a griffon's beak and a Capricorn's antlers. The tattoos have been perfectly preserved for 2,500 years.

#20 In 2016, a 26-year-man from the U.K., named Ben Innes, was on an EgyptAir flight to Cairo.



During the flight, a passenger named Seif Eldin Mustafa, hijacked the plane, wearing a vest packed with explosives and carrying a detonator.



The hijacker demanded that the pilot land the plane in Cyprus instead of Egypt. The pilot obliged fearing the terrorist would detonate the bomb if he didn’t.



Upon arriving in Cyprus, Seif Eldin released 52 out of the 55 terrified passengers but kept 3 passengers as well as 4 of the plane's crew on board as hostages.



Among these remaining 7 was Ben Innes.



Ben decided to walk up to the hijacker and then ask him if he could take a selfie. Although slightly bewildered, the hijacker allowed him to take the picture.



Thankfully, the bomb turned out to be fake. Seif Eldin was arrested and the remaining 7 people on board were freed.



When questioned about why he took the photo, Ben explained that he was attempting to remain optimistic. He reasoned that if the bomb turned out to be real, he felt he would have nothing to lose anyway.

#21 In 2014, three people died inside a flight simulator in a flight safety building at the Wichita’s Mid-Continent Airport, Kansas, when a real plane crashed into it. The pilot of the Beechcraft King Air B200 twin turboprop was killed along with three people in the building; six more people in the building were injured.

#22 In 2009, a man sued Pepsi alleging that he found a mouse in his Mountain Dew. However, Pepsi attorneys stated that Mountain Dew will dissolve a mouse in 30 days, and showed that his can was purchased 74 days after being manufactured.

#23 Dissection shows a nut lodged in the trachea of a child that unfortunately resulted in child’s passing.

#24 Kurt Gödel, an Austrian-American logician, was paranoid of being poisoned and would only eat after his wife tested his food first. He passed away from starvation when his wife was hospitalized. He refused to eat food prepared by anyone else out of fear of being poisoned.

#25 Ann Hodges shows off her bruise after being hit by a meteorite, 1954.



In Sylacauga, Alabama in 1954, Ann Hodges was napping on her couch, when a softball-size hunk of black rock broke through the ceiling, bounced off her radio console, and hit her in the thigh, leaving a very large bruise.



A geologist working in the area was called to the scene and determined the object was a meteorite weighing 8.5 pounds and measuring seven inches in length.



Ann Elizabeth Hodges is the first documented case of a human struck by a meteorite.

#26 In 2004, two brothers from Austria called Andreas and Christopher, fell through the ice of a frozen lake near Vienna.



They were submerged for at least 30 minutes before being rescued. Both of them had stopped breathing, their hearts had stopped, and they were both clinically dead.



Despite no hope that either could be saved, emergency services tried to revive them and after working for 30 minutes heard a faint heartbeat coming from Andreas. Half an hour later Christopher also began to show signs of life.



After nearly an entire month in a coma, Andreas recovered fully and bud Christopher was on his way to a full recovery.



At the time, Dr Arnold Pollak, the head of the paediatric clinic at the Vienna General Hospital, said: "Andreas’ recovery happened so quickly it borders on a miracle.”

#27 This Paul Karason. He was an American man who became famous for his unusual blue skin color. Karason, born in Washington State in 1950, developed a condition called argyria after he self-medicated with colloidal silver.



He believed the silver would help cure his dermatitis, sinus problems, and other ailments. Argyria is a condition that happens as a result of silver exposure; it tends to turn the skin a bluish-gray color, and Karason's skin was no exception.



After his condition became public, Karason became known as the "Blue Man." He appeared on many television shows, including The Oprah Winfrey Show and The Today Show.



He lost his life at the age of 62 in 2013 after suffering a heart attack.

#28 Shahzada and Suleman Dawood on June 13, 2023, just days before they both lost their lives on the Oceangate Titan Implosion.

#29 Mike the Headless Chicken, aka "Miracle Mike" was an American chicken that lived for 18 months after a failed slaughter attempt in 1945.



When Mike did not die after being struck with an axe, farmer Lloyd Olsen instead decided to care for the bird. He fed it a mixture of milk and water via an eyedropper, and gave it small grains of corn.



After nearly 2 years of nationwide fame, Mike choked to death on a corn kernel in 1947.

#30 In the year 500BC a corrupt judge who took a bribe, named Sisamnes,

was skinned alive. The King ordered his skin be used to upholster the chair that his son Otanes would sit on as his chosen successor, to be reminded of his Fathers corruption, and ensure fairness in all his hearings and sentences.

#31 Mummy of Thuya. She was the mother of Queen Tiya, grandmother of Akhenaten, and Great grandmother of Tutankhamun, about 3400 years ago She died in her mid-50s. Discovered in February 1905 by Egyptologist James E. Quibell, her tomb in the Valley of the Kings had been robbed in antiquity. Nonetheless, it retained a significant portion of its original contents, such as chests, beds, chairs, a chariot, and numerous storage jars.

#32 Photo taken on May 23rd, 1933, shows Bonnie and Clyde’s last kiss just a few hours before they were killed.

#33 These are human hands, suffering from extreme gout. Dr. Thomas Dent Mütter saved them off of a deceased patient to study. He'd been suffering from the condition himself. Gout is a form of arthritis, where your joints become inflames and swollen.

#34 In July 2022, a 24-year-old woman was admitted to the Van Training and Research Hospital in Van province, Turkey, with a severe stomach ache. After undergoing an x-ray doctors were blown away by what they discovered.



The doctors could clearly see a vast array of non-edible objects in her stomach and rushed her into urgent surgery.



During the surgery, the surgeons found a large metal needle, along with 158 other metal objects. The extracted items included a pocket knife, tweezers, screws, nails, a fruit knife, and even more needles.



It became apparent to the medical professionals that the young woman had a history of psychological issues, which led her to compulsively ingest foreign objects. This is known as pica disorder.



Thankfully, the woman didn’t suffer any life threatening injuries and she survived.

#35 In 2017, 70-year-old Lawrence Ripple robbed a Kansas City bank, then sat down in the lobby saying he would rather go to jail than to live with his wife any longer. He was sentenced to house arrest.

#36 This is a picture of the diary of Clive Wearing. In 1985 he contracted contracted herpesviral encephalitis, a herpes simplex virus that attacked his central nervous system.



Since then, he has been unable to store new memories. He has also been unable to associate memories effectively or to control his emotions, exhibiting unstable moods.



Wearing developed a case of total amnesia as a result of his illness. Because of damage to the hippocampus (an area required to transfer memories from short-term to long-term memory), he is completely unable to form lasting new memories.



His memory for events lasts between seven and thirty seconds. He spends every day 'waking up' every 20 seconds or so, 'restarting' his consciousness once the timespan of his short-term memory has elapsed.



During this time, he repeatedly questions why he has not seen a doctor, as he constantly believes that he has only recently awoken from a coma.



If he is engaged in conversation, he is able to provide answers to questions, but he cannot stay in the flow of conversation for longer than a few sentences and is angered if he is asked about his current situation.



Wearing remembers little of his life before 1985. He knows, for example, that he has children from an earlier marriage, but he cannot remember their names.

#37 In 2006, David Sharp attempted to climb Mount Everest alone. He had previously summited the sixth highest mountain in the world, Cho Oyu, and was noted as being a talented rock climber who seemed to acclimatise well.



A team of Turkish climbers encountered Sharp on their ascent of Everest in the dark at around midnight. Sharp waved them on and it appeared as though he was taking a break.



At around 7 am, one of the Turkish climbers who turned back before summiting saw Sharp again.



Sharp had depleted his oxygen supply, suffered severe frostbite, and had some limbs frozen. Two Turkish climbers remained by his side, providing him with fluids and attempting to assist him in moving.



However, when their own oxygen levels dwindled, they were compelled to depart. Nevertheless, their plan was to come back equipped with additional oxygen to aid Sharp. But, unfortunately, David Sharp passed away on the mountain.

#38 This is the last known photo taken of raggae legend Bob Marley before he succumbed to cancer on May 11, 1981. He was on his way home to Jamaica, but never made it. He passed away at a hospital in Miami at the age of 36. His final words to his son Ziggy were “Money can’t buy life.”

#39 In 1926, famous jazz pianist Fats Waller was returning home after a performance in Chicago when he was suddenly ambushed by a group of gangsters.



They held him at gunpoint and ordered him into the back of their vehicle. As he was terrified for his life, Fats obliged.



After driving for a short while, they arrived at a an exclusive club owned by notorious gangster, Al Capone.



Fats was then forced inside where he performed on the piano for the entire venue.



It turned out that it was Al Capone’s 28th birthday and since he was a big admirer of Fats, he wanted Fats to perform for him.



According to Fats Waller’s son, the famed jazz musician wasn’t harmed and spent three days and nights performing for Capone, taking breaks only to sleep on his piano bench. He was reportedly paid $100 per song, which is the equivalent of over $1,600 today.

#40 In the 1930s, two scientists, Winthrop Kellogg and his wife Luella conducted a cross-rearing study, in which a 7 month old chimpanzee named Gua was raised alongside their 10 month old human child, Donald.



For nine months, Gua and Donald were raised as "brother and sister,” and the parents recorded their development.



At around the 6 month mark, Gua was recorded as being able to learn many human behaviors quicker than Donald, but unlike Donald, Gua was unable to speak or form any words.



The experiment was abruptly stopped 9 months in because Donald started to mimic the noises Gua made and had started behaving more like a chimp.

#41 In 1945, a B-25 bomber accidentally crashed into the Empire State Building due to intense fog, claiming the lives of 14 people.



Amongst other damages, the plane severed the cables of the elevator and the operator inside, Betty Lou Oliver, fell 75 stories to the basement, somehow managing to survive. She still holds the world record for the longest survived elevator fall.

#42 The skeleton of Harry Eastlack, a man that suffered from fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, a genetic disorder that resulted in any injury being "repaired" by turning into bone.

#43 Ramon Gonzalez, who went by the stage name Jadiel el Tsunami, was a Puerto Rican reggaeton singer. Jadiel had a large fan base, particularly in South America.



Early in 2014, Jadiel was involved in a motorbike crash with another vehicle, resulting in his passing at age 27.



The above photo was taken by Jadiel only moments before the fatal accident.

#44 Jimmy Savile once tricked Boxing legend Frank Bruno into being photographed shaking hands with serial killer Peter Sutcliffe. Bruno was visiting Broadmoor hospital to open a gym more than 30 years ago.



Bruno stated that had no idea that the bearded patient he was meeting was in fact a notorious serial killer who had killed 13 women.



Bruno said Savile had orchestrated the whole thing and then sneered at him afterwards once he admitted who Sutcliffe was.

#45 In July 2009, Jeffrey Locker, a father of three and a motivational speaker, was discovered deceased in his car in East Harlem. He had suffered seven stab wounds to the chest, and his credit card was absent.



The perpetrator of the crime, Kenneth Minor, used Locker's ATM card on five occasions at different locations, enabling the police to swiftly locate and apprehend him.



Minor claimed that Locker hired him to help him end his own life and stage his death as a robbery. This was so that Locker’s family could claim his $18 million life insurance.



Initially, Minor was sentenced to 20 years to life. But in 2014 his sentence was reduced to 12 years.

#46 On June 3, 2011, 20-year-old Indiana University student Lauren Spierer disappeared following an evening at Kilroy's Sports Bar in Bloomington, Indiana.



At 12:30 am Lauren left her apartment with a friend named David Rohn. The pair went to Jay Rosenbaum's apartment, and she met up with Corey Rossman, Rosenbaum's neighbor. Just over one hour later she was seen entering Kilroy's bar.



After leaving the bar less than one hour later, multiple witnesses recounted seeing Lauren and described her as being very intoxicated. Lauren also left her cell phone and shoes at the bar.



At 4:30am Lauren was seen leaving an apartment and hasn’t been seen since.

#47 Around midday on December 13, 2009, Steven Koecher parked his car in the Anthem neighborhood of Henderson, Nevada. Surveillance footage documented his exit from the vehicle. Upon briefly returning, he retrieved an item from the car before departing, and another security camera captured his reflection in a nearby car window.



After multiple days passed, the homeowners' association of Anthem contacted his employer and then his family to inform them of the seemingly abandoned car. Steven was reported missing shortly after.



The investigation discovered credit card and cell phone receipts, along with witness statements, indicating that in the week leading up to his disappearance, Steven had covered extensive distances across Utah and Nevada. This included a journey of nearly 1,100 miles in a single day.



The purpose of these travels remains unknown. His family mentioned that Steven was actively searching for employment around the time of his disappearance.



Steven Koecher has never been found, and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance remain an unresolved mystery.

#48 In 2014, 24-year-old Daniela Liverani from Edinburgh had been having frequent nosebleeds for weeks.



She thought the nosebleeds were from a burst blood vessel caused by a motorcycle she had been involved in.



But a couple of days later, whilst taking a shower, she began to feel something in her nose move.



And as she got out of the shower to look in the mirror, she could see something sticking out of her nostril.



After seeing this, she rushed to the hospital, where doctors informed her that a 3-inch leech had been living inside her nostril, which they promptly removed.

#49 Photo from 1997 of 14-month old Thai infant, Chanayuth Nim-anong, being rescued from the crash site of Vietnam Airlines Flight 815 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on September 3rd. Of the 66 people onboard the aircraft, the infant was the only survivor.

#50 In 2019, 35-year-old Mikhail Prokhorov, leaped from an Mi-8 helicopter during a routine training jump. Unfortunately both of his parachutes failed to open and he plunged 2,600ft to his death.

#51 Morten Viskum is a Norwegian artist that used severed hands as paintbrushes to paint his series called "The Hand that Never Stopped Painting." Viskum also substituted paint for animal bloods in some of his paintings.