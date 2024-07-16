On the other hand, as Lizzo poignantly truth hurts. These people certainly know, as they shared some wild stories of finding out something they later wished they hadn't. The stories came pouring out after one netizen asked , "What did you regret finding out?"

But do we actually want to know the truth, even if it's a hard truth ? Henry David Thoreau summarized his two years of simple living in the conclusion of Walden: "Rather than love, than money, than fame, give me truth." So, some prefer honesty above all else.

People often say they prefer to know the truth. Honesty is one of the top-rated characteristics in a successful relationship, for example. At work, too, people want to know if they're doing a good job. One survey found that 88% of employees would want to know if their performance is poor.

#1 At the funeral my aunt told me that my brother was really not my brother. My parents took in the son of a family friend when I was 2 and raised him as their own. When I was 12 and he was 23, he was hit and killed by a drunk driver. I was crying and my aunt told me to stop being a whiny baby and that I have nothing to cry about because he isn't even your brother. I looked up to him and I loved him so much. I miss you Russell. No matter what, you are my brother.



Edited to let everyone know this happened 40 years ago and I am okay. The b***h is dead. She got cancer and she did suffer and I did not go to her funeral.

#2 That if I don’t initiate contact with my friends they would never reach out or message me ever.

#3 Triple whammy. My step mom was a raging alchoholic. My dad worked on the north slope (alaska). He was gone for 2-6weeks at a time.



She would spend the whole time he was gone absolutely plastered, and she was not fond of me living there. When I was 14 and she was p**s drunk and mad at life, she told me that my dad wasn't my real dad. That my mom was a cheating s**t and he took care of me out of pity. I called my dad after I got her to go lay down and he admitted it was true.



2 years later she killed herself by taking a ton of morphine and chugging a few fifths of vodka. I didn't think it was intentional but her sister came and handed me the suicide note where she said she was killing herself because she hated having me in her life and couldn't be with my dad without having me around. My dad didn't talk to me for 8 years after that.



I tried to go live with my mom afterward, and she said I couldn't live with her. She admitted that she was addicted to meth and couldn't support me and her habit. She died 6 years later.



Edit* for people's peace of mind, I'm in a much better place in life currently. I. I'm doing much better, and I've built myself a nice little life. While not flawless or without my own share of mistakes, I'm proud of what I've accomplished and how far I've come. Me and my dad have a much better relationship. Before my mom died, she got sober for nearly a full year. She was well enough in her recovery to meet my children before she passed and spent that year being the world's best grandma. Thank you all for the care, concern, and well wishes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 My mother moved back to her home country when I was 9. I was always told she could never come back to my country due to visa/immigration issues. She confirmed last year that this was not the case and she could come back any time. I realised she chose not to. Ouch.

#5 When my grandmother died my mom had me send her ( my grandmother's) engagement ring back to her second husband's family. She had it for 25 years, so it was a bit of a project but I did it.



When my mom passed away 2 years ago I found my grandmother's will. That ring was the only thing my grandmother had left for me. I always wondered why she left me out of her will because we were so close.

#6 Finding out someone died when I thought they were just living a great life.

#7 I regret finding out that 'ADULTING' isn’t a temporary phase but a lifelong sentence with no chance of parole.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 That the law protects the wrong people in the worst situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 People will treat you better when you have money.

#10 At 35 I finally realized I never had parents, and to this day don’t have a support system. It’s just me out here on a big rock floating through space. I have people in my life, even a girlfriend , but nobody ever feels close to me.

#11 Finding out the one i loved had someone else in his bed almost every week.

Just end things and leave, don’t cheat for months and months..

#12 That some parents do not love their children. That hurt me.

#13 Way back in the day, I searched my name in my long term girlfriend’s gchat log. I quickly found a chat of her and one of her friends discussing how stupid I was for not realizing she cheated over the summer, and how sick of me she was. Ouchy.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Over heard my best friend being asked why they let me hang around them. Their answer was it was out of pity.

#15 That the stench we’ve been smelling on my block in the middle of 100-degree weather was not in fact a possum, but rather, my neighbor- dead in his backyard for over a week.

#16 Santa is not real and my parents have real names. Been a s**t show of reveals ever since.

#17 My sister and I are adopted, one day our adoptive father decides I took too long in the shower and went full ballistic rage about how "you and your sister are useless go back where you fkng came from!"



Only went downhill from there haha



Edit: typo.

#18 That Jehovah Witness are a cult, was a hard pill to swallow, but no regrets leaving that life behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Meeting with ex - We were together at the time - at her place spontaneously. I know when she gets home so I figured I'd surprise her, take her out to do something, etc.



She didn't get back. Unexpected and unusual, so I waited around across the street. In this situation I know better than to text and create push-back on any clue of her whereabouts. This type of unusual is *that* kind - the gut feelings and the sudden shock.



If I did anything to imply I'm around, she may not have shown up. And thanks to this, she showed up.



In a dudes car, 2 hours later. Dropped off, and lied about who it was. Her friend Jane isn't 6ft with a beard and glasses and definitely isn't a dude.



I regret having to see it. I'd rather a break up or a clean, no cheating, in person conversation.

#20 I found out that there was a rumor that I had SA'ed someone in high school. I found out about the rumor almost 8 years after I had graduated. This person that was the apparent victim in the rumor is a friend of mine. She didn't start the rumor. She was just as shocked as I was to hear it. We still talk to this day, she's a wonderful person but can't figure out where the rumor came from. Even though its obviously not true, it still bothers me 10 years after I found out. Because I know theres at least someone who thinks I'm some sort of monster.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 No matter how good or kind or decent you are, people will make snap judgements about and condemn you and assume the worst of you.

#22 The secret life of rock stars. Growing up, it was nice just to see them as rock stars. Social media ruined everything.

#23 My best friend growing up got cancer and died at age 27. My husband was deployed to Iraq when she died, so I basically had to deal with it all on my own.



I had taken all my vacation time from work to travel back home and lay with her in bed during her final days. She didn't leave me anything in her will, but left everything to our other best friend - which is fine by me, but weird under the circumstances. I went through YEARS of struggling with intense grief.



About 3 years after her death, my husband broke down and told me they had slept together the year prior to her death, which was 4 years after our wedding - where she was the maid of honor.



I called a couple friends to confirm, and it turns out she had nonchalantly told EVERYONE.



I don't know which I regret more - finding out that my husband slept with my dying best friend OR finding out that our "best friendship" was a complete sham.



I got over my grief real quick after that, but I feel absolutely robbed of years of what I held close as good memories.

#24 My grandmother's parents locked my grandmother and her brother in a room and starved them when they were little, and my grandmother's brother died of starvation at the age of 9. Idk How my grandmother survived and grew up.

#25 I was using someone elses toothbrush for weeks...

#26 That there are people who genuinely had a happy family. My family always fought growing up so I just assumed that everyone else's did too and then they played nice in public.



I visited my college girlfriend's family and they were genuinely happy to be around each other and were interested in how each of them were doing. I thought they were putting on a show for me since I was there... but when I asked her later about it - she seemed shocked and informed me that it was normal behavior and sure enough... each additional time i was around them it was the same.



I remember being so jealous at the time and it took me a while to reconcile that my own family was toxic.

#27 That my dad wasn’t my bio dad.



Dad cheated on his wife with my mom (she says she didn’t know, idk). Dad and the wife had a son, my half brother. Dad left them to be with my mom and with me. It didn’t last - He was an abusive POS and my mom ended up getting full custody when I was in middle school. When he died I hadn’t seen or spoken to him in 10 years.



Then about 10 years after he died, I do an ancestry DNA kit and don’t see anyone on my dad’s side of the family. I texted my half-brother asking if he’s even done one of those kits, and he sends me to his maternal cousin who handles all the family genetic stuff. And the three of us discover I don’t match with any of them.



I felt horrible, like I ruined my bro’s family and for what? I wasn’t even his dad’s kid. We haven’t talked since. I don’t know if he holds it against me or not, but I can’t make myself contact him again. I feel too ashamed.



Then found out that my bio dad was a bartender my mom worked with. He SA’d her one night after work. It traumatized her, so she put it out of her mind and made herself forget about it. Suddenly she’s pregnant, she assumed it dad’s and everyone is excited, they’re gonna be a big happy family.



But what dad neglects to tell her is that he had a vasectomy and knew the kid wasn’t his (I know it’s still possible to conceive after, but he knew).



So then he spent the next 12 years torturing me and my mom knowing fully well I wasn’t his daughter. He even told me one time. He was angry at me, saying I told the family court judge lies about him (I didn’t), and I remember he scoffed and said “Why do I even try? You don’t have a drop of my blood in you anyway.” I was probably 8 or so, I just thought he was being mean.



When I found my bio dad, I didn’t know what he did to my mom yet. I emailed him, tried to get to know him. But he ended up being a jerk, unsurprisingly. He started raving about how much he hated women in one of the emails, which I said made me uncomfortable. Then I wasn’t able to respond to an email for 10 days, so he emailed me again and said “idk why you bothered coming into my life just to leave me again”, told me to never talk to him again. I replied just once to basically say “I didn’t come into your life - you had unprotected sex with a coworker you don’t even remember and never gave it another thought. You don’t get to demand my time.” Then I blocked him.



THEN I found out he has several kids in the area, and one of them was my maternal cousin’s high school sweetheart - so technically, she dated her own cousin! And I will never let her forget it lol (no blood relation, at least?).



Just one of a million families torn apart by a cheek swab, I guess. At least it couldn’t cause us too much damage - we were already broken! #winning.

#28 When I found out a friend I grew up with had died. Then sat down and counted on my fingers how many people I grew up or went to school with are already dead. Jeez, I'm only in my 30's. Stop dying already people.

#29 The horrors of war. I would've been much better off if I never gave it serious thought. Now I feel furious, miserable and completely powerless every time war is brought up on the news, which is quite often actually.

#30 The day I remembered I was a boys guinea pig..



My mother ran away from my father with a truck driver, and for the sake of anonimity, I will be calling him John.



John lived in Illinois, with his son. I was 6 years old. We stayed there for a year until I was 7, and in that timeframe my mother was the breadwinner. She worked, and he did not. This worked out because someone was always home with me.



What my mother didn’t know until she came home early one day is that I was thrown in mud. The dog she got me was tied to a telephone pole by his son to antagonize me, blame me, and I’d get beat. His son fed me cat food when I asked for cereal. John would send me to neighbors houses to steal things from them, or their lawn. I got caught stealing a turtle someone had in a box outside. When I came home, he told me to “go get it back right f*****g now.”



Point here is, for that year of my life there, I suffered abuse, neglect, and many other things. My mother came home early one day, and caught him throwing glass at me.



Fast forward to being 21, last year, I was in the car with my mother, and he became a topic. I had been in psychotherapy by now for multiple reasons, developed schizophrenia, clinical psychosis, anxiety, you name it, my father, r*pe, sexual assault, my d**g addiction, and alcoholism, (I am both sober from both currently.) Along in this conversation my mom mentioned his son but she said son(s).

For the next part it’s important I mention that in psychotherapy, I unveiled that I was sexually abused as a child, but I never remembered, or knew who, or why.



I was confused, and she went on to remind me, and it was then that everything flooded back in a rapid unstable wave. John did have two sons. The other son SA’d me, and my brain had completely blocked him out for 15 years. I started incoherently screaming feeling this, remembering this, I almost crashed the car.



I wish she never spoke of it. I could have gone my entire life never remembering it. It now sticks with me.

#31 When planning a high school reunion a few years ago, we went looking for a classmate nobody could remember having heard from/about since the 90s. (We went to private school with fairly small classes so this is pretty unusual…)



After during some research, we learned he had died on 9/11. I felt pretty bad that it took me almost 20 years to find this out.

#32 I once found what looked like an animal bite on my ankle and I was worried about getting rabies. I looked up the symptoms and the first symptom was apparently anxiety. Let's just say that was not helpful.

#33 That I had a 21 year old son that I never knew about and that his mother told another guy that he was his father. I regret finding out because all it did was cause drama and hurt in between multiple families.



*Edit - I've seen a lot of the same questions and just decided to add the answers here:



First I have not met him yet, so far he refuses to even meet me or his half brother. He was severely angry with his mother for hiding this for so long and said to her, "I don't care who he is, my dad is the man who raised me, he's my father and I don't want to ever meet that other guy." I've seen pictures of him and he does look like me and like his half brother, but I have no idea his personality or if we have similar interests. I hope someday we can meet him.



Second, I only found out when she got scared when she learned that I did the [Ancestry.com](http://Ancestry.com) DNA test to map out my family tree and she knew her son was about to do it as well and that the truth would come out, so she told me and him in advance of finding out by matching.



Third, she told why she didn't tell me, but first the backstory. This was a fling I had when I was 21 with my next door neighbor who was 33 at the time. I knew her my whole life and always thought she was hot, but she became attracted to me when I got into college, as I got in really good shape physically. I saw her checking me out on multiple occasions and got a chance to shoot my shot one night when my parents were out of town for a week (I was still living at home) and she was always outside working in her garden, so I flirted, invited her over and with some convincing she did. We pretty much slept together every night that week and she told me she was on birth control and stupidly I believed her. What she didn't tell me was that she already had an "arrangement" (here's where it gets weird), with a guy from her work that they would have a child together. She was very independent, didn't ever want to get married, but wanted a child, so she apparently found a guy at her work who was in his 50s and well off, who agreed to give her a child and co-parent, as well as provide everything financially to raise the child. I only heard about this "arrangement" from my mother about a month later when she apparently told them in conversation about this "arrangement" and that they were actively trying to get pregnant and that she might already be (she was). I honestly was suspicious if he was mine, but brushed aside those thoughts since she told me she was on birth control and would have been pregnant by then (which she was, but was lying). She told me the reason she never told me is because I was young, hadn't started my career and didn't think I was ready to raise a child either financially or emotionally. She also was embarrassed since she knew my parents for years, knew me since I was young and didn't want her father or my parents to find out. Also, since she already had started talking to this guy about that arrangement, when she found out she was pregnant, she immediately said "yes" to him and started sleeping with him right away so she could say she was pregnant as soon as possible so the timeline wouldn't be too suspicious. Apparently she kept him from the doctors appointments, so he just had to believe whatever she told him.



So....she lied to me, she lied to the real father and had another man raise and pay for our child his whole life. So understandably the son, the father and I are all very angry with her, as well as other family members.

#34 In details, how and when the girl I was about to propose cheated on me. Like, all the details.

#35 That I was the product of an affair my father had.

#36 That my ex wife enjoyed sex with my best friend more than with me.

#37 That my dad refuses to get a job because then he'd have to pay child support. I wondered why it was such a big deal since I thought he only had one kid after my mom left him. He had 5 others with at most 4 different women.

#38 That my mom kept any adult man in my life from giving me useful advice on how to be a man and now I’m dealing with the consequences of that decision.

#39 Overheard my best friend in HS talk me down to a girl I was interested in. We had been best friends for years. Never had a best friend since.

#40 That when my mom and dad were going thru a custody battle for me and my little brother, my dad was only really fighting for my brother and when asked what about his daughter he said "I've raised her".... I was like 14, almost 15. Thanks dad.

#41 I told my bandmates that I was unhappy playing the drums and wanted to give it up. The guitarist was mad about it and told me my gf was cheating on me. She confessed and I lost my friends and my gf that day. Our circle of friends decided to side with her so I lost everybody.

#42 That choosing to not have kids doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll have a financially stable life.

#43 How many calories are in a chocolate Costco muffin.

#44 Sometimes when a pistachio tastes sour, it's because they had moth poop or larvae in the shells. You have to check the inside before eating it.

#45 How the world works, all the magic started to vanish along the way...

#46 My grandmother passed away when I was a kid, and I remember at her funeral, a woman stood up and started yelling, “THAT’S NOT MS. CARTER! I’M MS. CARTER!” I saw how angry my mom, uncles, and aunts got, and I always wondered what happened.



That moment bothered me for a very long time, so when I got older, I started asking my mom, aunts, and uncles what that moment was about. They thought I forgot because I was so young and would never really answer the question. So, I asked my cousin, who has no filter, about that moment. Come to find out, my grandfather cheated on my grandmother with their oldest daughter, and she caught them, and from that intimate relationship, they had multiple kids.



That information blew my mind because my grandfather, as I knew him, was just my grandfather—a man who would go out of his way to visit and spend time with his grandson. For a little history, I was raised by my dad, so whatever drama my mom’s side had going on, I was outside the circle. I regret even asking because that destroyed my view of my grandfather. I saw him once after that revelation, and I never made the effort to see him again.

#47 They're the same selfish person they always were.

#48 Finding out that my grandpa on my mom’s side of the family was a selfish, self centered a*s. I always idolized him as a young kid. he was a member of the government who traveled the world developing maps out of memory.

Years pass bye and I move closer to be with him only to find out that he hated having a daughter and grandkids. Nothing prepares a person like knowing someone you loved and thought the world of was a complete piece of s**t as a man.

#49 When my psycho ex-step mom snapped, just before leaving our family without a word, she called a bunch of our extended family and outed my dad’s bedroom kinks. I’m totally supportive and made sure he felt comfortable and like nothing changed, but knowledge of my parent’s specific sexual preferences is something I wish I wasn’t carrying.

#50 That the reason I’m deaf in my ear is from a tumor.

#51 I regret finding out that someone I trusted had been dishonest with me for a long time.

#52 Sure, some things might be unpleasant or upsetting… but I don’t know if I “regret” anything… I’d rather know than live a lie… I’m a firm believer in the quote:





**“If the truth will destroy it, then it deserves to be destroyed by the truth.”**





… that being said, for me, a big *ouch* moment was when I was 11, I was looking for something in my mom’s room, and found a note she had written saying how ashamed she was of me.

#53 My brother's former wife would tease him and tell me about weird things they would do in the bedroom. 🤢.

#54 Found out my wife cheated. Immediately filed for divorce and kicked her out. I told her, her only options are to be homeless or the guy she cheated with can take care of her... now she's homeless and I give zero f***s.

#55 This is something a bit lighter but a friend of mine was talking about a mutual friend we have who needed some roofing work done and another mutual friend said he'd do it for them on the cheap. He gave them a good deal and he was damn good at roofing. He was up there by himself from early in the morning until almost night. The friend who set it up was gone for the day but the family knew this guy and they never offered him so much as a glass of water or a thank you for it. The friend I'm sure did after the fact, but the rest of the family didn't think twice about using this guy for labor so they wouldn't have to pay regular rates on someone else. Normally he said he wouldn't care but he came by on his day off to help a friend's family and they never showed any gratitude for it.

#56 Finding out an ex of mine had passed away. We did not break up in bad terms but she was dating a friend of mine currently before she passed and I was more heartbroken for him since they were together a good amount of time.

#57 That my soon-to-be fiancé cheated on me with the person i was LEAST expecting. and had 0 intention of telling me.



edit for those asking: it was a coworker, but the one i was suspecting the least. i don’t want to give too much information just in case someone i know comes across this post, as my boss and them are both reddit users.

#58 Found out I was adopted. It hurts that my biological parents abandoned me.

#59 I'm no longer a Toys-R-Us kid.

#60 All of my friends weird kinks such as dressing up in women's clothes and watching excessive amounts of porn.



I don't care at all and certainly don't judge him for it but what bothers me is that it was his ex gf that told me about it.



She went on and on about how weird he was and how I have no idea. I feel like she was trying to get me to switch sides or something after their somewhat messy break up. I've known the man for 20 years for Christ sake.



Also, the cherry on top of that s**t sundae is that a few months later they were back together. Fun times.

#61 I think I was happier before I found out how the stock market & financial system works. Us regular folk are getting f****d while some people make a years money in a day.