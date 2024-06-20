ADVERTISEMENT

There are a lot of things they don't teach us in school. Like how to do taxes, care for our mental health, and basic first aid. These are all very important and necessary skills, but there are also some facts about life that would make it a lot easier if we had known them from the time we start adulting.

One netizen was curious to know what some of these facts are, so she asked: "What is a hard truth that you believe should be taught early on in life?" And people came armed with all kinds of wisdom. From quoting fictional characters to sharing their own experiences, people didn't shy away from sharing insights they have learned throughout their lives.

Bored Panda reached out to the author of this thread, u/Flufferfluff. She kindly agreed to tell us more about why she decided to start this discussion. We also chatted with her about whether we can be taught hard truths or we must experience them to know them. Read our conversation below!

#1

People Shared 69 Hard Truths They Wish Someone Taught Them Early On In Life No one will care more about you than you. Know thyself and start advocating for yourself early on. Watch after your health, the people you surround yourself with, your job, it’s all going to affect you so much. Also, don’t try to find happiness through your partner. Have your own hobbies and joy, add them to your party. Don’t make them responsible for it ❤️.

#2

People Shared 69 Hard Truths They Wish Someone Taught Them Early On In Life Bad things happen to good people.

Good things happen to bad people.

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As long as these two paradigms are in the minority, we're, as a whole, doing OK. When bad things happen more often to good people than bad people, that's oppression. When Good things happen to bad people on the regular, that's corruption.

#3

People Shared 69 Hard Truths They Wish Someone Taught Them Early On In Life You can be the kindest person ever & people will still hate you.

lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

haters gonna hate... just ignore them - there will be always that one

Redditor u/Flufferfluff was bitten by the curiosity bug one day, that's why she decided to ask other netizens about life's hard truths. "I wanted to see what others thought the next generations should be taught during the course of their lives to make life just a bit easier for them," she told us.

"I asked this question in particular because I wanted the opportunity to gather everyone together to see what they think younger people could be taught early on in life." The Redditor's mother also is a big influence on her. She's a mindful living and contentment coach, and owner of Insightful Connections. "She's amazing, seriously," the Redditor gushes.

#4

People Shared 69 Hard Truths They Wish Someone Taught Them Early On In Life “It is possible to make no mistakes and still lose.” Jean-Luc Picard.

#5

People Shared 69 Hard Truths They Wish Someone Taught Them Early On In Life You can think someone is strange without being rude or violent to them. Some people are unusual and that's okay.

zoel-krieger avatar
HurlWurk
HurlWurk
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Being unusual or weird or queer, etc, does not mean someone is wrong or broken or abnormal. Normal is often not one single thing, normal can be a spectrum of things, some of those things very infrequent.

#6

People Shared 69 Hard Truths They Wish Someone Taught Them Early On In Life You are no more special than the billions of other people in the world. They all have their own stories just like you do.

meetballs avatar
Sebastian Hartvig
Sebastian Hartvig
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oooorr - you are unique, just like everyone else in the world ☺️

We asked u/Flufferfluff what her answer in this thread would be. "The hardest truth I believe should be taught early on in life is that you are your own hero," she told us. "I believe young people should be taught this because we are in control of our futures and what we can do with it."

"Life isn't a Disney movie (I wish it was though) so you can't sing a ballad and bam! Your dreams are a reality. You have to work for them," the netizen adds. Although she's still young, she says she's learned a hard truth or two already. "A hard truth I had to learn the hard way was that not every friend you make has good intentions. It was a tough one!"

#7

People Shared 69 Hard Truths They Wish Someone Taught Them Early On In Life The basics of money management. Because throughout your life, money matters. It influences every aspect of your life. MONEY MANAGEMENT! if you do not have much, you should be able to manage it! If you have a lot, you should be able to manage it.

#8

People Shared 69 Hard Truths They Wish Someone Taught Them Early On In Life Life is mostly about picking up least worst options rather than picking the best option.

#9

People Shared 69 Hard Truths They Wish Someone Taught Them Early On In Life People will judge you based on your looks.

People say that wisdom comes with experience. So do we learn about life's truths from hearing about them, or is going through them actually the best way to learn? The Redditor thinks it's probably the latter. "While I believe it is possible to teach someone that 'Bad things happen to good people,' I believe we can best learn through experience. Experience can be learned from and eventually taught, too," she adds.

#10

People Shared 69 Hard Truths They Wish Someone Taught Them Early On In Life Adults aren't always right, and they're often as confused and clueless as you are.

This includes your parents, so seek second and third opinions when planning any significant life choices.

Older doesn't automatically mean wiser.

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The entire generation of boomers is proof of that. Sorry, I just had to go there. I'm about to get downvoted to hell for this one. But you know it's true.

#11

People Shared 69 Hard Truths They Wish Someone Taught Them Early On In Life Your teachers at school are paid to tolerate and humour you.

In the real world, people will not be.

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

LOL I had a principal who paddled me and locked me in a supply closet. My teachers sucked. Thank god kids today are treated better than I was.

#12

People Shared 69 Hard Truths They Wish Someone Taught Them Early On In Life The HR department at any company is not on your side.

Despite this thread's pretty heavy subject matter, u/Flufferfluff is very optimistic. "I think that, despite the hard truths we all have to learn in our lives, it's important to encourage and inspire the younger generations that they can get through any and all hard times, as long as they put in the work!"

#13

People Shared 69 Hard Truths They Wish Someone Taught Them Early On In Life That you can’t actually be whatever you want in life.

#14

People Shared 69 Hard Truths They Wish Someone Taught Them Early On In Life It’s not all about you.

#15

People Shared 69 Hard Truths They Wish Someone Taught Them Early On In Life You can't always get what you want, even if you say please.

I'm a preschool teacher and even though we teach kids that sharing is good, we also teach them that if you are not finished with something, you don't have to let someone else use it. And vice versa, you gotta wait your turn, and sometimes you don't even get a turn. That's life.

#16

What freedom of speech really means.

Just because you *can* say it, doesn't mean you're free from the repercussions of it.

lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and also being free to speak doesnt mean that you can spread fake news

#17

People Shared 69 Hard Truths They Wish Someone Taught Them Early On In Life There is always, always something you don't know.

About people, about situations, about everything.

If you knew that thing, it might make all the difference in your opinions.

Also, don't trust your snap judgements.

rachelramsey avatar
D20 Games
D20 Games
Community Member
59 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The greatest wisdom achievable, is the ability to say, "I know nothing".

#18

I don’t know if this is necessarily a “hard truth”, but I feel that it’s an important one. I’ll do my best to explain it.

It’s easy to get wrapped up in your own experience, and feel like no one has ever felt the way you do, or could possibly have it worse.

But then you see others enduring circumstances much worse than yours: illness, suffering, unimaginable tragedy. And you may feel guilty, for having self pity when others in the world are having an objectively more difficult time.

You can hold two seemingly opposing ideas in your mind at the same time: yes, their situation is horrible, but in its own way, yours is, too.

Everyone has a right to their own experience. There is no gatekeeping “awful”. That’s not to say you should let your problems be a crutch, but it’s also doing yourself a disservice to say how you feel doesn’t matter. Feel it fully, and then move on. Have compassion for yourself as well as others.

#19

People Shared 69 Hard Truths They Wish Someone Taught Them Early On In Life The way you treat your body now will affect how you feel decades from now. Poor diet, not exercising, not sleeping enough, performing dangerous activities without taking safety precautions, etc. will eventually catch up with you and make your life miserable.

#20

People Shared 69 Hard Truths They Wish Someone Taught Them Early On In Life You will meet people who won’t like you but that’s okay.

#21

People Shared 69 Hard Truths They Wish Someone Taught Them Early On In Life It would be nice if some effort was made to teach the younger kids how to deal with the inevitable death of their parents and other elder loved ones. It happens to most of us, but some earlier than others.

#22

People Shared 69 Hard Truths They Wish Someone Taught Them Early On In Life Healing doesn’t have to be so sudden and complete

Its okay to move on while still having that void.

#23

People Shared 69 Hard Truths They Wish Someone Taught Them Early On In Life Making a situation fair isn't the same as making a situation better.

#24

People Shared 69 Hard Truths They Wish Someone Taught Them Early On In Life Not making a decision is a decision.

#25

People Shared 69 Hard Truths They Wish Someone Taught Them Early On In Life Say what you mean. Mean what you say. Keep your word.Your word is your law. If you don't have integrity, you are nothing,.

#26

People Shared 69 Hard Truths They Wish Someone Taught Them Early On In Life The people you trust the most may be the ones that hurt you the most.

#27

People Shared 69 Hard Truths They Wish Someone Taught Them Early On In Life Actions/choices have consequences. Own the consequences.

Also

S**t happens.

#28

People Shared 69 Hard Truths They Wish Someone Taught Them Early On In Life Regret is pointless. Learn and move on.

rachelramsey avatar
D20 Games
D20 Games
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do not regret the things I have done. Only what I haven't done yet

#29

Many people in our society are terrible. Someone being nice does not mean they are a “good” person. Never count on people to do the right thing. Most people will go with the crowd over doing the right thing. 

Anyone can be flipped against you and most likely it will the people closest to you that you trust the most. 

Blood does not mean family. 

Most of your friends are not really your friends. .

#30

People Shared 69 Hard Truths They Wish Someone Taught Them Early On In Life Sometimes violence IS the answer.

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't think of a single time in my life where violence was the answer.

#31

No matter how good you are at your job, the ‘company” itself doesn’t love you, and you have to do what’s best for you. I’ve spent too many years feeling like I couldn’t leave because my boss was great and I loved my job. But at the end of the day the company will survive without you. And if there are opportunities that will make your life more fulfilling, you can’t stay just to make others happy.

#32

You will be lied to, and you will believe it. It happens to everyone.

But the most insidious liar in your life will likely be you. You will lie to yourself, and you'll believe it, because you know exactly what kind of b******t you will believe, and you *want to* believe it.

Just one cookie.

He'd never cheat.

I'm sober enough to drive.

My boss can't do without me.

I'll be fine on 2 hours sleep

12 cookies, he might, no you're not, he'll still fire you, and no you won't.

Nobody can lie to you like you can. Be wary.

#33

That you will one day die and that's the end of your consciousness, so you should make the most of the time you have. So many people waste their lives on religious nonsense when they could be happy instead.

EDIT: The fact that religious people downvote this while providing NO rebuttal just proves me right.

EDIT 2: Again, see how this is getting downvoted with no logical argument that I'm wrong? This proves my point.

#34

Assume that nobody, not even closest family will be there for your in the toughest of times. It’ll save a lot of disappointment later and help you find who the real ones who care for you are.

#35

The first person to lose their temper loses. Anger doesn't solve your problem or prove your point.

philjones2 avatar
Penguin Panda Pop
Penguin Panda Pop
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not true. Whilst I agree in the most part to this, I generally hate blanket statements. Just because you got angry does not mean that you are wrong. We should absolutely aim to keep our tempers at all times, but I'm not gonna declare that a slave is wrong to be angry at their slave masters.

#36

People only care about how useful you are to them.

#37

People don’t stop cheating and being dishonest just cause they are adult. Especially at work. Hard work doesn’t get rewarded, it’s whoever is liked best by management that will get the promotion not who deserves it. Also a lot of big companies don’t have their s**t together and still make a profit. You can be a small clerk and realise how incompetent all the people above you are. It’s frustrating.

#38

Religion can lead good people to do horrible things.

#39

Wear a helmet.
If there are helmets made for what your going to do , there is a very good reason.
So use that knowledge to your advantage and wear one.

#40

Life is not fair, and you have no right to expect it to be fair.

Trust is earned in drops and lost in buckets.

People who are good with money tend to have better lives than people who are terrible with money. Financial stability will lead to a smoother life with fewer obstacles. I've seen good marriages ruined over money issues.

#41

People Shared 69 Hard Truths They Wish Someone Taught Them Early On In Life George Washington's false teeth were not made from wood.

I felt more than duped learning this is an adult.





I'm sorry if anybody is learning this for the first time from me.

#42

Eventually, all our graves go unattended. Don’t take life so serious.

#43

People Shared 69 Hard Truths They Wish Someone Taught Them Early On In Life “Not everything is a lesson Ryan, sometimes you just fail.”

-Dwight Schrute.

#44

You aren't entitled to anything. I see too often people who think they are the main character and should be pandered to.

jeromelenovo avatar
Jerome Lenovo
Jerome Lenovo
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ah boomers, am i right ? with their selfies and "me, me, me"

#45

People Shared 69 Hard Truths They Wish Someone Taught Them Early On In Life Basic hygiene. It’s a hard truth because even adults are incapable of talking about their bodies and how to care for them, especially when they’re forced to face the reality that they are the gross ones because they don’t wash their feet or their butts. Gross y’all.

#46

If you get a mental illness, you won't know it initially, even when absolutely everyone else does, because the system that tells you "something is wrong" is inside of a mentally ill brain.

This is also part of why why people stop taking their meds.

#47

The universe has no plan for you, no special exemptions or blessings, no interest in your bargains or prayers. Nothing but pitiless indifference.

And if you get dogs, you and your house will stink of dogs.

jeromelenovo avatar
Jerome Lenovo
Jerome Lenovo
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and if you vote frump, your country will stink of religious fascism, like in iran

#48

Nothing is free.

#49

It’s always okay to try and fail

Atleast you had the courage to try rather than to sit back.

jeromelenovo avatar
Jerome Lenovo
Jerome Lenovo
Community Member
33 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You do urban parkour, when you try to jump from one building to another, at 200 feet high, and you fall AND fail, well, at least you tried, right ?

#50

Play harder. Enjoy your life. Work does not deserve your love.

#51

If you constantly get upset over someone who refuses to change, you also refuse to change.

#52

Your emotions are real and they matter, but -you- are the choices you make.

#53

That joining the military after high school is the fastest way to start climbing up out of poverty.

#54

People are trying to scam you.

Nobody cares about your money unless they are trying to make it their money. If someone really wants you to buy something of sign up for something, what's in it for them?

Has it made my kids a little cynical? Yeah. But as it did for me, it will save them from a lot of scams.

Have I missed out on some legitimate good offers because of it? Maybe. But no one got wealthy off of a grocery store giveaway.

lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"if something is too good to be true is because isnt' true"

#55

Never pray for an easy life. Pray for the strength to endure a difficult one.

jeromelenovo avatar
Jerome Lenovo
Jerome Lenovo
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

never pray, its useless. There is no imaginary friend in the sky ready to help you

#56

My Grandfather had a saying: “You can always tell a man that hasn’t had the s**t knocked out of him”.

#57

A) If you don't take ownership of your life, other people will take that ownership for you. And on average they will make the choices for you that are to their benefit, and not to yours. Letting yourself be weak is not a good thing.

B) To the extent that you reject the parts of yourself you are ashamed of, or find hard to acknowledge, they will own your fate.

#58

In almost every case your opinion is not important at all. You might THINK it is but usually it is not.

#59

Nobody gives a s**t about you so you should be the biggest advocate for yourself.

Don’t ever sacrifice yourself just to please others because they don’t give a s**t about you (at work).

#60

If you wouldn’t take someone’s advice, why take their criticism?

Edit to clarify: I mean this in reference to a specific individual. For example, bullying. I mean this to say you wouldn’t go to the bully for advice, their words don’t hold value, they aren’t trustworthy. So if you wouldn’t take their advice, why internalize their criticism?
Same could be said for a hyper-critical parent or family member.

#61

My son just played real Blackjack and Ultimate Texas Holdem in a casino. He's studied the odds and played on apps and was convinced he'd win a bundle. He lost both nights.

I'm glad he lost. Had he won, he would be chasing and expecting that the rest of his life.

#62

Compound interest.

#63

No one owes you anything, you are entitled to nothing, if you want something in life earn it, common sense and hard work will get you farther in life than having everything given to you. Not everyone needs to go to college trade schools are cheaper quicker and will give you a great work ethic.

#64

Raising kids is 100x harder than it looks. And it looks hard.

#65

Being correct and being right are not always the same thing.

#66

Nobody knows you when you’re down and out.

#67

Prettier people have easier lives in almost every conceivable way.

#68

Wear sunscreen.

jeromelenovo avatar
Jerome Lenovo
Jerome Lenovo
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't juggle with very sharp knives. Don't point your gun to a cop, unless you are white. Remember to breathe.

#69

Use things and love people - not the other way around.

