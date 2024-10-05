ADVERTISEMENT

There are endless facts out there—some are fun, others intriguing, and then there are those that make you question reality. But there’s one kind of fact that can truly leave you unsettled: disturbing facts.

When a Redditor posed the question, “What is the most horrifying piece of information you have to share?” People flooded the thread with unsettling truths that will leave you feeling rattled. Keep reading to discover some of the most chilling responses!

#1

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There Sometimes when an elderly person falls and ends up with a broken hip, it’s actually the hip breaking that causes the fall.

I_Am_Slightly_Horney , elements.envato.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There Supposedly global warming will cause spiders to slowly get bigger overtime.

SnooCauliflowers5174 , Pixabay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There That the leading cause of death for a pregnant woman is m*rder.

alohabowtie , Anastasiia Chepinska Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There Spiders have exoskeletons that they shed. When you see a dead spider, it might not be a dead spider. It could just be it's old skin, and the spider is now somewhere else, and bigger.

Epsilonian24609 , Pixabay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There During the space shuttle Challenger disaster, the flight data shows that the astronauts turned on their internal oxygen supplies *after* the explosion...so it's likely that some of them were still alive when they hit the water.

Yournaughtyjedi , Pixabay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
Justin Tyme
Justin Tyme
Justin Tyme
Community Member
57 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Of course, they likely were alive. Watch the video. One of the two solid rocket boosters exploded. The shuttle didn't explode.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There That doctors admitted to euthanizing patients at Memorial Medical Center hospital in New Orleans during hurricane Katrina because their only other option was to leave them to die. Several were charged but have defended their decisions as the only humane choice in an impossible situation. One patient in particular was not terminal, but due to his size, was unable to be moved.

plantainbakery , Andrea Piacquadio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
G A
G A
G A
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't get fat, kids. Despite all this body positivity it really isn't good for you. From a fat bloke.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There You are not immune to being brainwashed. People don't get sucked into cults because they are stupid. It could happen to you. Also, **cults are not always religious**, they just often are.

Cults draw you in by making you feel smart and appreciated and loved, they douse you in affection and praise, and then they use your trust in them to isolate you from the voices of reason in your life.

If someone is being super nice to you for a long time, making you feel special, and then they start telling you that you should cut off multiple people in your life, especially if it's the people telling you that something is wrong, that's a red flag. They will tell you that those people are unsupportive and that you don't need people like that in your life. This is a systematic way to cut off any resistance so the only reasoning you will hear is their own. And all the while they will seem so kind and supportive. Do not get sucked into this trap.

Pluviophilism , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I knew one lady, she luckily escaped one cult, only to join another a year later. After escaping that one, she became a follower of one of those televangical pastors and sent a lot of money she could not afford to him.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There When Judith Barsi (The voice of Ducky in The Land before Time) was m*rdered by her father, she was halfway through doing voicework for All Dogs Go Heaven.

Her last recorded voice lines is her goodbye to Charlie played by Burt Reynolds. Reynolds recorded his lines after her death. It took him 63 takes to get through it and you can tell he's barely keeping it together when doing the scene:

https://youtu.be/HhEyYbmTh_Y?feature=shared.

killingjoke96 , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
G A
G A
G A
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just read a story on cracked.com about Burt on this movie doing his version of a cartoon voice, and how bad it was, so they hired Dom DeLuise to set him straight.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#9

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There On very rare occasions, a corpse can ‘give birth’. If a pregnant person dies, then certain results of decomposition, such as bloating, can force the fetus out of the womb, giving the illusion of Corpse Birth.

SapphicsAndStilettos , Christian Bowen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There For a lot of people the first sign of cardiovascular disease is sudden death.

anon , Marta Branco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There The American blood supply runs on about a 2-3 day buffer for most products. If for some reason the entire system shut down for a couple of weeks, people would die for lack of transfusions. And while at least 60% of our citizens are eligible to donate blood, only 5% of those people ever will. If that number went to around 8%, no blood bank would ever need to call you again.

baltinerdist , Charlie-Helen Robinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
Justin Tyme
Justin Tyme
Justin Tyme
Community Member
48 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You give the blood for free, and hospitals charge an average of $634 per unit (in addition to a charge of about $2000 for doing the transfusion procedure). I would gladly “donate” blood for at least $50 per unit. And I bet that would increase the supply!

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There Pinky toes can auto amputate. It's exactly what it sounds like, and once it starts, you can't stop it.

Sarinnana , Marianna Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There Gaze Detection - The human brain seems to be able to sense if someone is staring at us, even if we do not see the person at all. This ability has probably protected us from predators. So, if you have sometimes felt that someone was staring at you, chances are someone really was.

anon , Jonaorle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
DEW
DEW
DEW
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A few years ago I found weird footprints in the snow. A hand sized hoof print and a 2nd one 6 ft. apart, the last one was just one barefoot print. Nothing around prints had been disturbed. The snow had nothing around it. Now I recently saw a woman with the same hoof print around her house and she has no idea what they are either. She lives in Tennessee. I take my dogs out any time between 3 am to 4 am and I have had a feeling of get back to the house now. I'm soft yelling at the dogs let's go get inside. I have felt like when I turn around I will see something there as I lock the screen door. We are in the city. We have an apartment just about 12 ft .away. It hasn't happened lately thank goodness. But there was something that happen before the snow foot prints of other barefoot prints. Creepy.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There 50% of all plastics created have been since the year 2000

In recent brain samples inspected, 0.5% of the tissue was plastic by weight.

0.5% of our brains are now plastic. Most of the plastic found (40%] was polyethylene.

I cannot confirm this I'm only parroting it but it lives rent free in my head lately, like the plastic probably.

Analgorilla , Stijn Dijkstra Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
G A
G A
G A
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why has plastic proliferated so much recently when we are so much more aware now?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There There are orphanages full of kids who will never be adopted and many might not live long enough to "graduate" from the facility.

The reason is that these are kids rescued from, or abandoned by the child s*x trade. They have an eclectic selection of STDs. HIV is rife. And most have major emotional/psychological issues from the abuse they suffered.

Barbarian_818 , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There On February 3rd, 1998, twenty people died when a cable car situated near the ski resort town of Cavalese, Italy plummeted to the ground from 260 feet. It was caused when a United States Marine Corps EA-6B Prowler aircraft, which was flying excessively fast and too low during a low-altitude training mission, ultimately severed the cable that supported the cable car as it was descending from Mount Cermis.

The disaster has been named the Strage del Cermis (Massacre of Cermis) in Italy. The pilot, Captain Richard J. Ashby, and his navigator, Captain Joseph Schweitzer, were ultimately deemed not guilty of involuntary manslaughter and negligent homicide for their roles in the disaster. However, they were found guilty of obstruction of justice and conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman upon being found to have **destroyed camcorder footage recorded from the plane's cockpit**.

sortilege84 , AS Photography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
G A
G A
G A
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was a big scandal at the time. Yet another example of the US covering up for their forces/secret services overseas.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There L'Angolo de Gigi, the iconic Italian restaurant run by chef Gigi Ferruzo, left an indelible mark on the culinary scene in the capital of Colombia in the 80's, not only for its exquisite flavors but also for the dark rumors that surrounded it. It was said that the gourmet dishes served there, located on the road to La Calera, were prepared with human flesh.

Little is known about Ferruzo because it's known that he was a butcher from a young age and emigrated from Italy to settle in Colombia. Over time, he began associating with influential politicians in the country, and his behavior changed so much that many compared him to a mobster. Rumors spread that these politicians were not only his friends but also the ones supplying the bodies he allegedly used in his cooking, because a supposed former member of the secret police claimed that the bodies from the wars against guerrillas and d**g trafficking were sold to Ferruzo and that, on the day of the Palace of Justice siege, he was allowed to select "the plumpest corpses". To this day, the whereabouts of these people are unknown and that is why one of the theories is that he cooked them and fed them to his diners.

The situation worsened when restaurant employees began to suspect something was wrong, as Ferruzo wouldn't allow anyone else to handle the meat because he claimed it was imported from Italy, sent by his sister, although she later denied this. Eventually, after these rumors circulated, L'Angolo de Gigi closed its doors, and Ferruzo disappeared over 40 years ago, leaving his fate shrouded in mystery. No one knows what happened to him.

anon , Helena Lopes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There On November 25, 1988, a Japanese high school girl named Junko Furuta was threatened and brought to the house of a teenager who, along with his friends, proceed to torture and r*pe the the girl countless times for 44 days straight. in the end, Furuta was severely malnourished and was left in an incredibly weakened mental and physical state. On January 4, 1988, she was k*lled after being beaten up and having her face burned by the group of boys. Less than 24 hours after her death, her body was wrapped in a blanked, placed in a travel bag, put inside a metal drum which was filled with wet cement, and dumped in a construction site in Tokyo.

Fine_Chain_4787 , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There The history of Gynecology and the father of It is quite horrific to learn about. He essentially experimented on slaves without any form of anaesthesia.

anon , MART PRODUCTION Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
DEW
DEW
DEW
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've read about him. There was also a thing in the story about women giving birth and a tear would happen on the wall of the vag. and backside. It caused women to have to sit on a bed pan all the time. He experimented with a young black woman who had this type of injury. It's very very horrible. It makes me just clench my legs together thinking about the pain these women went through.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#20

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There Every traditional disposable diaper ever made is still in a landfill and has not decomposed. One diaper takes 500 years to decompose. The best biodegradable ones take 50 years. That means, unless you were in cloth diapers, the ones you wore as a baby are still out there.

Pregnantwifesugar , Carlos Santiago Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
Colleen Glim
Colleen Glim
Colleen Glim
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I lived in an apartment when my first two were in diapers. And we had to pay for laundry and barely making ends meet. You gotta do what you gotta do

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There Carbon dioxide was blamed for the deaths of around 1700 people in Cameroon, west Africa, in 1986 when a massive release of gas occurred from Lake Nyos, a volcanic crater lake. The clinical findings in 845 survivors seen at or admitted to hospital were compatible with exposure to an asphyxiant gas.

They were just sleeping when the lake released a giant cloud of CO2 and wiped out almost an entire village.

whatintheactualfeth , Pixabay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
G A
G A
G A
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This can even happen in wells. The air is so bad. A family went down a well one by one to repair it, then to try rescuing the 1st, 2nd, 3rd person in the chain, and they all died. Was in India.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There During time working at Pearl Harbor National Memorial I came across two horrifying tidbits. When the USS Oklahoma rolled over it trapped sailors inside with no way of rescuing them. Cutting through the hull was impossible, a single gap would have caused the air pocket to collapse and flood the compartment. The workers still heard banging on hull during Christmas, nearly three weeks after the attack and plugged their ears with cotton to drown it out.

The second tidbit is that by the time the workers got the ship upright and drained, workers were only collecting bits and pieces of remains. When caskets of the unknown sailors were exhumed to begin DNA identification they discovered over 100 different strands of DNA from a single coffin.

RangerAlex22 , Q Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
G A
G A
G A
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I suppose diving equipment then was too cumbersome to attempt an underwater attempt.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There Morgues prefer to hire women.

For the reason you assume.

linuxphoney , RDNE Stock project Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
G A
G A
G A
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Jimmy Savill had keys to the morgue at the hospitals he "supported". He had no reason to have them, apart from the same reason as above.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There People that work with roaches, such as laboratory staff, reasearchers, and pest control personnel, often develop allergies to roaches....and preground packaged coffee.

Superlite47 , Nikolett Emmert Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There Remember the crocodile that took the toddler at Disney?

A guy that worked there told me the toddler wasn’t consumed. The crocodile stashed it under some submerged roots to let it soften up for a few days before consuming it. They found the body before that.

otter111a , Rene Ferrer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
G A
G A
G A
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Standard procedure for crocodilians. They can't chew so rely on ripping prey apart which takes a lot of energy.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There Research suggests that people locked in comas or otherwise paralyzed are “conscious” and thinking the whole time.

grumpy_troll9 , rawpixel.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
G A
G A
G A
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There was a guy in a coma who came back from a coma and hated Barney as the hospital left it on his room TV for years, and he could hear it but not come around enough to get it turned off.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There I'm a vet, and I would say the most horrifying thing I have to tell people is that I can't do anything for their animal. It feels horrible every single time I have to discuss palliative care or talk about it perhaps being "time" for their animal.

ExoticBiologist , International Fund for Animal Welfare Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
Omen
Omen
Omen
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I bet the vet we went to for my family's old kitty felt like this. She had advanced kidney disease. She lived for a week after the diagnosis. The vet sent us a handwritten note afterwards. You'll always be loved, Polkadots.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There Prions. Aka a misfolded protein in the brain that causes other proteins to misfold. This literally causes "sponge brain" or large holes in the brain. It is always fatal, and there is no known cure or treatment to slow the progression.

Prion disease can be contagious or genetic. The contagious form cannot be k*lled by extreme heat, meaning that people with prion disease who have to have surgery, those instruments used during surgery cannot be sterilized.

The most prevalent contagious form of prion disease is Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy, aka Mad Cow Disease. Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is another common form of prion disease, which affects mostly deer. While there are no human cases of CWD, it is theorized that the disease could be capable of infecting humans.

Prion disease can also be "sporadic" meaning the cause is not genetic or contagious, ultimately unknown. The most common form of prion disease, CJD, is mostly sporadic.

Prion disease can lay dormant in the body for years. But once it is "activated", the average prognosis is about 1 year.

TL;DR: Prions make holes in your brain that you will ultimately die from. It can be contagious, genetic, or idiopathic. Once the disease is active, you have, at most, a couple years to live. There is no cure or treatment to slow the disease at this time.

Rosiepuff , Anna Shvets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
G A
G A
G A
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was prevalent in New Guinea amongst the headhunter cannibals.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#29

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There I lost my leg to a bug bite that I had no knowledge of getting. One day my ankle swelled up and I thought it was just me getting old. It got progressively worse, this was during covid so I didn't have a lot of options. After being up for a few days from pain and running a fever I went to the emergency room and was diagnosed as having a sprained ankle. They gave me pain medication which helped me sleep. I woke up after 18 hours to blisters under my ace bandage. I don't have any memory of anything until I woke up after my third surgery of them removing more and more of my leg. It was necrotizing fasciitis.

I lost everything from a medical misdiagnosis. I am currently just about starving to death as disability doesn't pay enough even though I worked my whole life and did everything I was supposed to.

Fun_Situation7214 , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
G A
G A
G A
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm so sorry to hear this. Can you not get compensation for misdiagnosis in this sort of case?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There You are currently covered in millions upon billions of tiny little lifeforms; most of which are required for your continued existence. You are the entire universe to a litany of microscopic beings 🙂.

Enchanting-Ichor , Anna Shvets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There This isn’t particularly existential or deep but Whales don’t actually die of old age. They die from drowning when they’re too old to resurface.

Kinglycole , Elianne Dipp Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
G A
G A
G A
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They can commit suicide by drowning too. Has happened with captive cetaceans.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#32

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There The chainsaw was originally a medical tool used during birth. They cut your pelvis in half to help get the baby out. It was invented in the 1800s and was hand powered.

BlissKitten , Pixabay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
G A
G A
G A
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Slightly disingenuous as the medical handsaw version doesn't resemble the tree cutting version at all. Just based on the same principle. But still horrifying!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There Apparently Yellow Stone is becoming more active 🤷‍♂️ I’m in the blast zone so there’s that….

mwr0585 , James Fitzgerald Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
Bookworm
Bookworm
Bookworm
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The entire western half of the U.S is in the blast zone, so you're in good company

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There We are either alone in the universe or we are not alone in the universe.

atxwade , Marco Milanesi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
G A
G A
G A
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And both alternatives are equally terrifying. That is the full quote, whoever tried to pretend to be profound....!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There The Byford Dolphin accident. November 5, 1983.

4 saturation divers were in a decompression chamber which was pressurized to 9 atmospheres, when one of the tenders outside released the docking collar of the diving bell before the diver inside had closed the hatch all the way, resulting in an explosive decompression of the chamber, k*lling all 4 of the divers and the tender who caused it. The diver who was near the hatch was sucked out of the chamber from a small gap along with all the air rushing out. Due to lack of better words, he was literally turned into pulp and his remains were sprayed all over the deck outside.

-Huskii , Pia B Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There Right now is the youngest you will ever be again.

DiscardedMush , Afta Putta Gunawan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There You can just die completely randomly, I knew a healthy dude in college and he sneezed to death, he sneezed 6 times in quick succession and died of a brain aneurism, I wasn't there when it happened though, it happened when he was at home.

MaliceTheMagician , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
G A
G A
G A
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cherish your time as much as possible. And always wear clean underwear!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There People will hurt you and take joy out of it even if you're the most nicest person in the world

And sometimes those people are called family.

Fin745 , MART PRODUCTION Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There Once you begin to show signs of rabies, it's already too late to do anything about it. You have an inevitable and terrifying death ahead of you. Also, it's possible to get rabies from even a tiny, unnoticeable scratch, possibly while you're sleeping. If you've been camping in the last couple months, you could have it right now and not even know it.

FictionVent , Teemu R Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
G A
G A
G A
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some poor kid in Canada in the news for dying from a bat bite when it flew into their bedroom.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There 1 out of 3 women and 1 out of 4 men will have cancer .

Relative_Scale_3667 , Thirdman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
Colleen Glim
Colleen Glim
Colleen Glim
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Been there, done that. Wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#41

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There Because there will always be pregnant women, the average skeleton per body is greater than 1.

treynolds787 , Ignacio Campo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There If you ever eat maggots and don’t chew them properly, a thing called myiasis happens where they eat your intestines.

S1l3nce0fTh3Hams , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There After a hip broken or after hip surgery, after 60yo, you have 50% chance of dying in the next 2 years. Like flipping a coin.

2Spit , Steshka Willems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
Lisa T
Lisa T
Lisa T
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My sister died earlier this year after having a hip replacement due to a blood clot. She was 67.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There Our crew went out to a mall to do some repair work in the main electrical room. The area around one of the main electrical panelswas cordoned off with safety tape. The entire top half of the panel was mostly fused. What wasn't fused together was badly burnt and melted. When we had all gotten into the electrical room our boss closed the door and said " full disclosure, that smell is burnt flesh. A maintenance man was working on the panel when a pry bar he had used to get the dead front off fell across the main lugs. Fortunately he did not survive. You will all be wearing full Hazmat gear while working in this room... EMS did try to get as much of him as they could out of the panel but there may be some...residue .".

12altoids34 , Muharrem Alper Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
Colleen Glim
Colleen Glim
Colleen Glim
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nope. Nope. Nope. And did I mention nope? Get some other poor sap to work on this

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There Our world as we know it can be instantly eviscerated by quasar, a dying suns last hoorah pretty much. It send big a*s laser beams out into their surroundings and as you could think, those beams have the power of the sun in them. And we cant see them coming :).

Left_Piece3053 , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There George Washington's false teeth are not made from wood.

Flat_Wash5062 , Cedric Fauntleroy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
Justin Tyme
Justin Tyme
Justin Tyme
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I saw a set of George Washington's false teeth on display at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There Soft-shelled crabs are just crabs that are molting. You're eating them whole, shell and all, it's just a gross, green molting version of their shell that's still growing.

obdurate_past , Jaradah Fish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There A guy accidentally threw his child into helicopter blades. His wife left him and he k*lled himself later. I think about it everyday.

TheFunkinDuncan , Emiliano Arano Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
Colleen Glim
Colleen Glim
Colleen Glim
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How do you “accidentally” throw your child into helicopter blades?!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There >In early May of 1898, a ten-year-old boy named Joseph Bufonchio was playing at the corner of Third and Jackson in what was known as the Great Jackson Street Chuckhole—it was eight feet deep and sixteen feet wide. The local children loved to play in these large pools of muck. These children would build rafts and push themselves across these miniature lakes by using poles to push them along. In doing so, at 4:30pm Joseph’s pole got stuck at the bottom of the chuckhole, and he fell in and sank to the bottom. This event was such a huge spectacle that up to 2000 voyeurs watched at what was described as a comical event as men clumsily struggled to retrieve the boy’s body. One by one, they fell into the muddy mess as the crowd cheered and laughed. It wasn’t until Joseph’s father arrived and yelled out to the crowd: “It is my poor boy that has been drowned. Have you no regard for my grief?” Just then, silence fell over the great chuck hole. It wasn’t until 6:00pm that they recovered his body, and he was rushed to a local bathhouse, where Dr. Rogers who theorized was that a body could be revived even after it had been in the water for several hours. He worked on the boy’s body until 9:00pm with no success.

Frankyfan3 , wirestock Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
G A
G A
G A
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it had been freezing water, it might have been possible to slowly thaw him but circumstances were different and the procedures were not sufficiently advanced back then. Has been done successfully since.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There Humans only live for 3 minutes. Breathing resets the timer.

Old_Guard_1578 , Kelvin Valerio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
G A
G A
G A
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not true. You are literally not the same person you were born as as your cells renew and die all the time, even in the period between breaths.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There Every year, without knowing it, you pass the anniversary of your future death.

RochesterThe2nd , Karolina Kaboompics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#52

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There Every breath you take gets you closer to your last.

GeneralAppendage , Andrea Piacquadio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There When you make a mistake while scuba diving, you have the rest of your life to fix it.

sassyalyce , Pia B Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
waarimelone
waarimelone
waarimelone
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

'The rest of your life' when underwater is dramatically shortened, so you need to fix the mistake before your untimely demise.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#54

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There Just purchased 2x4’s from Lowe’s . Had it all cut and glued with pocket joints ready to install in my attic when I noticed dry wood termites coming out of the wood . 15 hours of work down the tubes .

pluary , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

55 Disturbing Facts To Make You Want To Crawl Under Your Bed And Stay There All the animals from Homeward Bound are dead.

Chuckle_Pants , humanehollywood.org Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
G A
G A
G A
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bleeding obvious. So is the cast of King Kong. What's your point?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

