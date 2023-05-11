There is a school of thought that we eat with our eyes, which I believe is just a way to say you are a visually picky eater. What exactly is visually appealing is also deeply subjective, but here are a few examples from history of people who may have taken it so far that it entered “cursed” territory. For example, the Romans, reportedly, at feasts pickled mackerels live, so they could watch the silvery fish thrash about in the vessel.

Medieval feasts would often involve live animals, primarily birds, inside of dishes, which would fly out when, for example, a pie was cut. While this was perhaps an interesting spectacle, one has to imagine the mess of feathers and other droppings inside the dish. One presumes the panicked animals then would simply fly around the hall for the rest of the feast, probably adding some unsanitary aspects to the proceedings.