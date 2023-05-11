Food is a pretty subjective notion, we all have cultural biases, different eating habits, dietary restrictions, and just plain old personal taste. But there are some culinary concoctions that manage to really unite us all in bone-chilling horror. 

These dishes could even be considered “cursed” in the parlance of our time, and the “Cursed Food” Facebook gathers the best (or worst) examples out there. So get comfortable, make sure your stomach is at ease, and scroll through. Be sure to upvote the best submissions and comment if you see some you disagree with or just add your own cooking horror stories.

Cursed Food

Cursed-Food-Pics

varwenea
varwenea
Hickory smoked lizard flavored rice. Put that on the menu!

Cursed-Food-Pics

Ellinor
Ellinor
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Cursed-Food-Pics

Noyfb noyfb
Noyfb noyfb
How is babby made?

There is a school of thought that we eat with our eyes, which I believe is just a way to say you are a visually picky eater. What exactly is visually appealing is also deeply subjective, but here are a few examples from history of people who may have taken it so far that it entered “cursed” territory. For example, the Romans, reportedly, at feasts pickled mackerels live, so they could watch the silvery fish thrash about in the vessel. 

Medieval feasts would often involve live animals, primarily birds, inside of dishes, which would fly out when, for example, a pie was cut. While this was perhaps an interesting spectacle, one has to imagine the mess of feathers and other droppings inside the dish. One presumes the panicked animals then would simply fly around the hall for the rest of the feast, probably adding some unsanitary aspects to the proceedings.
Cursed-Food-Pics

Cursed-Food-Pics

Cursed-Food-Pics

Our medieval ancestors had other strange predilections when it comes to food. Obviously, they did not have the benefit of abundant produce like we have today, so they would find protein wherever was convenient. As a result, hedgehogs and porcupines can be found in a number of recipes, as well as the entirety of a pig. This would include ears, snout, tail, tongue, and womb, some of which you can still find on the menu in certain countries today.
Cursed-Food-Pics

Jo314129
Jo314129
I see no problem here.

Cursed-Food-Pics

varwenea
varwenea
Extra protein edition

Cursed-Food-Pics

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Mmm 😋 pink chicken taste very yummy

Similarly, almost any bird you can think of was also eaten. Exactly how much meat one can get from a sparrow is questionable, particularly since it seems like they would be pretty annoying to catch, but hunger makes people do unusual things. Modern humans would probably balk at the idea of eating a pigeon, for good reason, it’s hard to imagine that meat looking, smelling, or tasting enjoyable in almost any scenario. 
Cursed-Food-Pics

Cursed-Food-Pics

Babsevs
Babsevs
Eeeuuuw....and as a side note, spaghetti AND fries???

Cursed-Food-Pics

Sandra Sheehan
Sandra Sheehan
I would call the health department. That is disease infected food.

Ultimately, we have always let hunger dictate what we do. Food poisoning has been recognized since the times of ancient Greece, but this has not stopped us from consuming everything that moves, dairy in a time where preservation was not fully understood and any digestible root and berry from the forest. But it’s easy to be judgmental, they didn’t really know any better and had to eat one way or another.
Cursed-Food-Pics

Agfox
Agfox
Popular at Crocker Barrel, probably

Cursed-Food-Pics

Cursed-Food-Pics

"My lungs feel funny"

But, we shouldn’t disregard our senses, they exist primarily to protect us from, as mentioned above, foodborne illnesses and poisoning ourselves. Hence our inherent distrust of mold which has evolved to the point of feeling repulsed by situations that might lead to mold. Images of cheese left out in the sun make us uncomfortable, even if the cheese seems perfectly fine because we know, internally, that some items need to be stored properly. 
Cursed-Food-Pics

Cursed-Food-Pics

Jo314129
Jo314129
That pose screams BUY ME!

Cursed-Food-Pics

Pieter LeGrande
Pieter LeGrande
We're the crabs part of the seafood pizza, or did they invade the pizza oven like the rat in food warmer.

Cursed-Food-Pics

varwenea
varwenea
I know a lot of people who would eat that.

Cursed-Food-Pics

Cursed-Food-Pics

Cursed-Food-Pics

"It better f**king stay there"

Ellinor
Ellinor
Can what happen in Mississippi stay in Mississippi (Please) ?

Cursed-Food-Pics

Cursed-Food-Pics

Spidercat
Spidercat
Mate, they owe you two fried eggs and three rashers of bacon...

Cursed-Food-Pics

Cursed-Food-Pics









The Leaning Pasta of Pisa
















Jason Doakes
Jason Doakes
I have an asparagus pot, too. Doesn't work well for spaghetti, even when cooking less than above.

Cursed-Food-Pics

Cursed-Food-Pics

Cursed-Food-Pics

Def_not_a_snake (they/them)
Def_not_a_snake (they/them)
༼⁠;⁠´⁠༎ຶ⁠ ⁠۝ ⁠༎ຶ⁠༽

Cursed-Food-Pics

pipchen1975
pipchen1975
That's Disappointmint.. I'm ready for Retiremint.

Cursed-Food-Pics

varwenea
varwenea
Those dried shrimps are very expensive.

Cursed-Food-Pics

Cursed-Food-Pics

Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
They shouldn't sell that in a plastic container. It creates unnecessary plastic pollution. /j

Cursed-Food-Pics

varwenea
varwenea
Beer battered deep fried shoes? 🤔

Cursed-Food-Pics

DustTea (she/her)
DustTea (she/her)
this sort of happened to my dad…. the house almost burned down. Fun times.

Cursed-Food-Pics

Cursed-Food-Pics

Cursed-Food-Pics

Em
Em
Kinda want to try this, ngl.

Cursed-Food-Pics

Em
Em
Ha, reminds me of the time I made someone a red velvet cheesecake. It came out awesome, except it was multiple layers annnd I left the parchment paper in between two of 'em. (It was fairly easy to pull out, and this was a reasonably close friend, so it wasn't a big deal, mostly just hilarious.)

Cursed-Food-Pics

Cursed-Food-Pics

Cursed-Food-Pics

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Diabetes will visit your house soon

Cursed-Food-Pics

David Wambold
David Wambold
Foe discretely poisoning your loved one. Chill before serving.

Cursed-Food-Pics

Cursed-Food-Pics

Babsevs
Babsevs
So this is just a butterfly cut steak.... probably a Valentine's Day special in the supermarket

Cursed-Food-Pics

Smiley MG
Smiley MG
The crab looks angry for his own insult

Cursed-Food-Pics

Cursed-Food-Pics

Cursed-Food-Pics

Cursed-Food-Pics

Cursed-Food-Pics

Cursed-Food-Pics

Cursed-Food-Pics

David Wambold
David Wambold
Don't get me started on nipple butter (hint: it is not a condiment).

Cursed-Food-Pics

Cursed-Food-Pics

Cursed-Food-Pics

d-recovery
d-recovery
not an abomination! spiderman is saving it!

Cursed-Food-Pics

Cursed-Food-Pics

FinnThePanda
FinnThePanda
at a dutch supermarket i have been to they have soup in sausage packaging

Cursed-Food-Pics