When people say a “picture is worth a thousand words,” the images in this list are a good example of that. Emotions, meaning, beauty, terror, all can now be encapsulated in just a few pixels and spread over the internet for all to see. 

These Instagram pages gather examples of “blursed” images, a portmanteau of “blessed” and “cursed,” reflecting the fact that many people end up feeling a whirlwind of emotions when they look at them. So get comfortable and prepare for a roller coaster of feelings as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment your thoughts. 

Maxi
Maxi
Community Member
I hang a lot with this guy.

Attributed to the American newspaper editor Arthur Brisbane, “A picture is worth a thousand words,” started out as "Use a picture. It's worth a thousand words," during a conference on journalism in 1911. The version used nowadays, “A picture is worth a thousand words,” comes from a 1918 newspaper advertisement for the San Antonio Light.

It makes sense that newspaper owners would already be thinking in these categories in the pre-digital era. After all, words mean ink, and ink means printing costs, directly affecting the business's bottom line. Ironically, despite professing the ability of an image to convey an idea, this precise formula still required text. 
Autumn Dreiling
Autumn Dreiling
Community Member
This is kinda freaking me out...

A similar ad, about a decade later also showed a bit of inflation, as Fred R. Barnard wrote the copy of an advertisement for Printers' Ink, that stated "One Picture Worth Ten Thousand Words", which he also, deceivingly, labeled a Chinese proverb. Despite this deception, all in all, the words still ring true, as the science of photography developed and people began to see photos not just as strictly ways to consume data, but as an art form. 
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
Posting this on social media in China will get you in major trouble.

Chex mylicks
Chex mylicks
Community Member
HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHHAH SO CUTE I WANT IT

No_justNo
No_justNo
Community Member
That cat looks at that fish how I look at sleep....longingly

Similar variants have existed across time and other cultures, all pointing to the ability of a visual to quickly say a lot more than words. Leonardo da Vinci, who painted, drew, and wrote, stated that a poet would be "overcome by sleep and hunger before [being able to] describe with words what a painter is able to [depict] in an instant,” which likely still applies today. 
Chex mylicks
Chex mylicks
Community Member
let me speak for u...i love being watched

Regardless, as both the art of the Renaissance and these blursed images show us, a picture can very easily fill us with emotions, sometimes by the intention of the creator and sometimes just because the subject matter can be so bewildering that we can’t help but stop and stare. While images that are cursed have been around for decades, it’s only recently that we have had the vocabulary to categorize them. 
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
I just wanted to mention it since this is an orange, but I sort of stopped peeling each carpel (yes, I just looked that up) apart and I just stuff the entire thing in my mouth

No_justNo
No_justNo
Community Member
A forbidden computer game...

Early photography perhaps did not always feature such an eclectic collection of subjects, as film was expensive and the process was labor-intensive. Similarly, old cameras were slow, so photographers had to focus on subjects that were inert. This is why, keeping with the theme of cursed, many early “historical” photos were of corpses from battlefields, which, incidentally, skewed how many people thought of wars at the time. 
Chex mylicks
Chex mylicks
Community Member
this is how i used to imagine how cult looks like

Basically, before the smartphone, any sort of photography involved resources, unless one was getting a disposable camera. At the same time, the desire to take a picture and the ability to handle a real film camera well are not equal. This is why there are mountains of bad, old photos from people who were trying their best but really could not necessarily get focus and lighting down. 
No_justNo
No_justNo
Community Member
R those tomatoes or potatoes?! Also why? Who has time for this....who does this?! WHY?!

The flip side is a style of image that is clearly not professional, but this in turn gives the image more legitimacy, as a professional can “doctor” the image, while an amateur photographer has no choice but to capture what's in front of them. This, perhaps, is what gives these images their effect, as they could not have been faked given the technology of the time and the ability of the photographer. And if they were not faked, obviously, they must be real. 
Dan Flo
Dan Flo
Community Member
I guess one of the presents he stole was a BBL.

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
Oh hey! It's Super Dave Osborn! He was kind of a thing in the early to mid 90s. He was a comedy stuntman. All of his stunts went horribly wrong. He actually had his own TV show and Saturday morning cartoon show at one point. I thought he was hilarious.

This adds to the effect, as the images here are hardly “normal,” instead reflecting something so unusual, that it either “curses” or “blesses” us. Even if you don’t see these things in real life, seeing an image, particularly one that appears to be real and unedited, might be enough. The viewer now lives in a reality where there things can happen and has to make sense of that. 
Chex mylicks
Chex mylicks
Community Member
this would make me stop doing drugs thank u for saving me

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
I see nothing wrong here, that's actually pretty cool.

So it’s not so much the image that is ‘blursing'' you, it's the way it reveals an aspect of reality you didn’t think existed before. Knowledge is dangerous, hence why this new data isn’t just some fun fact and why netizens turn to almost religious terminology like “blessed” and “cursed” to adequately describe how these things make them feel. 
Chex mylicks
Chex mylicks
Community Member
the mailman and ur mom was meant to be

Some also create new combinations of ideas by taking two existing pictures and putting them side-by-side, a new set of emotions and ideas are unlocked. So as you scroll through, perhaps don’t think too hard and instead, let the visuals guide your emotions and see where it takes you. And if you want more “blursed” content, Bored Panda has got you covered, you can find our other collections here and here
Dan Flo
Dan Flo
Community Member
This is, hands down, the weirdest footo so far.

sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
at first I thought CPR dummy mask... then I remembered that the mask has no riffeled part behind it...So uhm his s3x doll might be missing a face here...

Chex mylicks
Chex mylicks
Community Member
i would totally give this to my sister when shes dead

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
What? It's just a picture of Mark Zuckerberg.

Panda-sized Potato
Panda-sized Potato
Community Member
You could probably cut the bun shape for a sandwich, and eat the rest like fried steak.

WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
broaden one's views

whaaaaaaaaaa
whaaaaaaaaaa
Community Member
I don't mind this at all. Finally they're not greedy with sesame anymore

Christian Golden
Christian Golden
Community Member
"Obviously, you're not a golfer." - The Dude. You know, that or, uh, His Dudeness, or uh, Duder, or El Duderino if you're not into the whole brevity thing.

Dan Flo
Dan Flo
Community Member
Looks like if someone fed Gizmo between timezones so he got stuck between cute and Gremlin...

Dan Flo
Dan Flo
Community Member
Assimilation in progress.

OhnoI’vebeencensored
OhnoI’vebeencensored
Community Member
It has a lot more to it than initially appeared to be the case

