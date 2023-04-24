We have seen all kinds of images here on the internet. From blessed to cursed, there seems to exist a genre for each picture that’s hard to pin down.

Today, we present you with a new category to define hardly definable pictures named “blursed.” As you may suspect, the term comes from blessed and cursed combined together, meaning blursed pics exhibit features of them both.

This corner of Reddit titled “Blursed Images,” which describes itself as “home of the most blursed images on the internet,” has popularized blursed pics. So the idea, according to the community rules, is simple: “if an image makes you happy, but then at the same time, frustrates or disgusts you, then it is likely blursed.”

Below we wrapped up the most interesting examples of blursed snaps for you to scroll through!