We have seen all kinds of images here on the internet. From blessed to cursed, there seems to exist a genre for each picture that’s hard to pin down.

Today, we present you with a new category to define hardly definable pictures named “blursed.” As you may suspect, the term comes from blessed and cursed combined together, meaning blursed pics exhibit features of them both.

This corner of Reddit titled “Blursed Images,” which describes itself as “home of the most blursed images on the internet,” has popularized blursed pics. So the idea, according to the community rules, is simple: “if an image makes you happy, but then at the same time, frustrates or disgusts you, then it is likely blursed.”

Below we wrapped up the most interesting examples of blursed snaps for you to scroll through!

#1

Blursed Cassette

Fanfic_Galore Report

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
1 hour ago

Who wouldn’t want this? (I’m an aethiest btw)

#2

Blursed_spoileralert

Memoww666 Report

blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
1 hour ago

Damn I hate when that happens...

#3

Blursed_valentines_day

QuentinQPK Report

#4

Blursed Pigeon

Dysteclii Report

blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well that took a dark turn...

#5

Blursed Grim Reaper

ffawzm Report

#6

Blursed Church

cowbellybelly Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Sinbad: "My dad just showed me the whole kingdom. And I'm gonna rule it all!"

#7

Blursed_sign

reddit.com Report

#8

Blursed Cremation

TotallyTwisted Report

#9

Blursed_photoshoot

Maryshka_ Report

#10

Blursed Spider Man

Twited05 Report

Biking Banana
Biking Banana
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Should be pointing up at the outer edges, like the Splice monster

#11

Blursed Shoes

c*ck_p*ssy Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Now I will never be able to unseen it

#12

Blursed Birthday Surprise

jinglst Report

#13

Blursed Protest

Calorie_Killer_G Report

Jacky Newman
Jacky Newman
Community Member
1 hour ago

The police officer in front looks so done

#14

Blursed Perspective

dals1998 Report

#15

Blursed Ban

VUXX6078 Report

Day
Day
Community Member
1 hour ago

But they're hiring; maybe the cat's just looking for a job to feed his family!

#16

Blursed Cow-Cat

Yonac Report

#17

Blursed Pope

trolomaster Report

#18

Blursed Diagram

gay_is_gay Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
5 minutes ago

People with more anxiety have it filled more and so even reclining is hazardous. We should write a research paper

#19

Blursed_3

edwardshirohige Report

#20

Blursed_team

334k Report

Anne Jones
Anne Jones
Community Member
1 hour ago

The guy with his team mates genitals and a.n.u.s on his shoulders must have drawn the short straw…

#21

Blursed_rain_sounds

gazown1k Report

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
1 hour ago

it's not unfortunate, it improves it

#22

Blursed_safety

princessparkles_ Report

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Yes because otherwise you will go flying through a billboard

#23

Blursed_faceshield

Geometric_world Report

Hendo
Hendo
Community Member
1 hour ago

If Sideshow Bob was black

#24

Blursed_netflix

OnderGok Report

Anne Jones
Anne Jones
Community Member
1 hour ago

The dog is the only one with a nose…

#25

Blursed_animal Crossing

DemonicLemon02 Report

blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
1 hour ago

...Why is this actually so good tho

#26

Blursed_behind The Sence

noop-master-69 Report

Ivo H
Ivo H
Community Member
1 hour ago

“Humans! The Vindaloovian People despise all humans. They are the vermin of the Universe. Is that not right Bindi Baji?”

#27

Blursed_view

Fhoxyd22 Report

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Where is it? I would love to go here

#28

Blursed_outlaw

-lazybones Report

#29

Blursed_age

Rockablock Report

#30

Blursed Tsa

reddit.com Report

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
48 minutes ago

The shirt is fact💁🏻‍♀️

#31

Blursed Birds Nest

Potato_Gamer-2342 Report

Mari Balot
Mari Balot
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Angry Birds Evolution the movie" ? xD

#32

Blursed_erruption

Ye3yTMYMEAT Report

#33

Blursed Gender Reveal

missingjoke4 Report

Mari Balot
Mari Balot
Community Member
1 hour ago

The friend there does not seem amused o_O

#34

Blursed Screen Shot

kady_ruth Report

#35

Blursed_graduation

ArmedEmu03 Report

#36

Blursed Cat

thatspicyb0i Report

#37

Blursed_trio

Xenomexus Report

whodunnitfan2013
whodunnitfan2013
Community Member
1 hour ago

The girl on the left could still save the pizza! It's still on the paper!

#38

Blursed_bernie

genegerbread Report

KJ
KJ
Community Member
1 hour ago

Sure Bernie, we all believe you!

#39

Blursed Message

Jesus_Christ101 Report

#40

Blursed Dogs

elbirb121 Report

#41

Blursed_pilot

reddit.com Report

Anne Jones
Anne Jones
Community Member
1 hour ago

Good job the Earth is flat..he’ll miss it.

#42

Blursed Waiting

Heigengraw Report

M. L. Dew
M. L. Dew
Community Member
1 hour ago

Best sun dial ever!!! Cheers!

#43

Blursed Surveillance

reddit.com Report

#44

Blursed Upvote

MLGDeathLord Report

#45

Blursed_statues

nibba-666 Report

#46

Blursed History

Notcreativeatall1 Report

#47

Blursed Point Of View

PikaBewm Report

#48

Blursed Pizza Box

Nintendophile79 Report

#49

Blursed_waldo

savvysponge Report

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
47 minutes ago

HERES WALLY, no he’s not here he’s missing

#50

Blursed_laser_pointer

vedanthprao Report

#51

Blursed_sign

Iccarys Report

#52

Blursed Korok

StupidMario64 Report

Ingo Sauer
Ingo Sauer
Community Member
11 minutes ago

The Happening II - In cinemas soon!

#53

Blursed_package

Enslaved_M0isture Report

#54

Blursed Dinner

Torelias99 Report

#55

Blursed Pilot

reddit.com Report

Anne Jones
Anne Jones
Community Member
1 hour ago

You use up your fuel and then wait…

#56

Blursed_camera

reddit.com Report

#57

Blursed_motivation

KenLiq Report

#58

Blursed_die Hard

Mw1ng0l3 Report

#59

Blursed_meow

RobyX450 Report

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
59 minutes ago

i would like to meet this cat

#60

Blursed_strong_coffee

-lazybones Report

Me
Me
