Despite being just a bunch of pixels arrayed in a two-dimensional array, various images on the internet have the ability to create a whole host of emotions, joy, fear, despair, unease, and elation, to name a paltry few. In recent years, people have started to label certain images as “cursed,” or “blessed. 

The “daily blursed image” (yes, you read that right) Instagram account shares pics and memes that straddle the line between cursed and blessed. So scroll through and try and see what cocktail of emotions these images produce, and share your thoughts in the comments. Be sure to also upvote your favorites. 

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

25points
POST
Steph
Steph
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait - is this Barack? Upvote for him! 👍🏻💕

4
4points
reply
#2

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#3

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

22points
POST
Moxitron Jazz
Moxitron Jazz
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you need a subscription for the second one...

2
2points
reply

Many of these images combine a perplexing mixture of elements, both literally and stylistically. A simple look-through will reveal that many of these images appear to be shot “in the wild.” This has an interesting effect on the brain. Because these look like pictures captured by random people of chance encounters.

This creates an aura of mystery like we all might be able to come across any of the things depicted here and who knows what else while just going about one’s day. And sometimes it’s just the result of the brain “blessing” you with connections you draw between words, images, and experiences. 
#4

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

21points
POST
F1 fan
F1 fan
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If anyone is trying to find it in the top picture look on the right

1
1point
reply
#5

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

21points
POST
#6

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

20points
POST
View more comments

The specific combination “cursed” and “blessed” was inevitable, as both of these “categories” have existed since 2015 or 2016, though it can be hard to identify real “firsts” on the internet. While not yet attached to images, the term “blursed” goes back to an Urban Dictionary post from 2010, although more as just a description of a feeling than as a category of internet content. 
#7

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

20points
POST
Virgil Blue
Virgil Blue
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll never let David Cronenberg install a wall socket ever again.

4
4points
reply
#8

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

20points
POST
Laure
Laure
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I never saw a dog looking so much like Samuel L. Jackson

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

20points
POST
Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your turn to take the walker.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

The terminology of blessed and cursed, alongside “blursed,” is a reflection of the random nature of these images. In many cases, it’s simply the right place and time, or the right camera angle. While it’s pretty unlikely that a supernatural being or higher power took time out of its day to show someone these things, it’s nice to think that humans can apply positive emotions like this to random happenings during the day. 
#10

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

20points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

19points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

19points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

Nowadays, the terminology of cursed and blessed can be applied further than just images, as now one can find cursed videos and cursed comments, and these concepts can be applied to nearly every other bit of media. It’s such a popular internet subgenre that these terms have “bled” (a pretty cursed verb, if one thinks about it) into everyday use. 
#13

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

18points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#15

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

17points
POST
Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Going to one of them fancy schools.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Ultimately, these concepts exist to show us the emotion-carrying capabilities of the unexpected. The “blessed” part of both cursed and blursed images is that they show us the infinite possibilities around us, the reality that even in the mundane, we can still be surprised, often just by the connections our minds can make. 
#16

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

17points
POST
Marco Richter
Marco Richter
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't think the PC would still be running

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#17

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

17points
POST
Steph
Steph
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

? Somebody please explain the story behind the picture…🙏🏻

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#19

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

16points
POST
Virgil Blue
Virgil Blue
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cleaning yourself up AND waxing at the same station. This place has it all.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#20

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

16points
POST
Lakota Wolf (she/her)
Lakota Wolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Every Hispanic child fears the wrath of la chancla!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#21

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#22

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

15points
POST
tom
tom
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Concertina popping pants

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#23

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

15points
POST
#24

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

15points
POST
#25

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

14points
POST
Marco Richter
Marco Richter
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well hot dogs have also allready cooked or grilled sausages

1
1point
reply
#26

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

14points
POST
#27

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

13points
POST
Karma Black
Karma Black
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it's stupid and it works, it ain't stupid.

3
3points
reply
#28

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

13points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Right hand blinker "click, click, click, click" left hand blinker "wee, wee, wee, wee"

1
1point
reply
#29

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

13points
POST
#30

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

12points
POST
#31

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

12points
POST
Fat Panda
Fat Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He looks like the general representation of Jesus

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

12points
POST
Jeroen Mulder
Jeroen Mulder
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't matter if you're black or white

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

12points
POST
#34

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

12points
POST
Em
Em
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is why nobody ever said "f**k the fire department."

5
5points
reply
#35

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

11points
POST
Adi A.
Adi A.
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

aaaaahhh Romania, where corruption meets stupidity.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#36

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

11points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's that a threat?

0
0points
reply
#37

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

11points
POST
F1 fan
F1 fan
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Modern problems require modern solutions

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#38

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

11points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

11points
POST
#40

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

10points
POST
Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Smile and wave, boys. Smile and wave…"

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#41

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

10points
POST
Laure
Laure
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

True sibling vibes here

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#42

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

10points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your diiiiiiiiiiiicks!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#43

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#44

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#45

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

10points
POST
Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🎶Everybody was kung fu fighting.🎶

2
2points
reply
#46

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

10points
POST
#47

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

10points
POST
F1 fan
F1 fan
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Squirtal use water gun

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#48

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#49

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#50

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

9points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

9points
POST
#52

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

9points
POST
Virgil Blue
Virgil Blue
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did anyone else hear that K-thunk K-thunk sound when they saw this? Damn, Half-life was so long ago.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#53

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

9points
POST
#54

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

9points
POST
F1 fan
F1 fan
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

2020 betting summed up

0
0points
reply
#55

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

9points
POST
F1 fan
F1 fan
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tokyo drift bird edition

0
0points
reply
#56

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

8points
POST
#57

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#58

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images

dailyblursedimage Report

8points
POST
#59

Cursed-Blessed-Blursed-Images