ADVERTISEMENT

One wonderful part of the internet is that it’s filled to the brim with the cool, creative and downright inspiring things people just make for fun at home. The “Dope People Crochet” Facebook page is dedicated to exactly that, the awesome and creative crochet projects folks have shared online.

We got in touch with its founder and admin Vanessa Smith to learn more about her work and why she made the page in the first place. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to write down your thoughts in the comments below.

More info: Facebook | Kakes Kreations

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda got in touch with Vanessa Smith, the founder of “Dope People Crochet” as well as Kakes Kreations, a luxury crochet & handbag designer and she was kind enough to answer some of our questions. First and foremost, we wanted to hear more about her own crocheting experience.

“I’ve been crocheting off and on for 30+ years. My mom taught me when I was 12. I began crocheting professionally about 10 years ago and became passionate about really changing the narrative surrounding crochet fashion.”
#4

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

“The main appeal of crochet is the ability to truly be creative. You can create anything out of a string and hook. I’ve been crocheting for most of my life (30+ years) and love Hip Hop. I wanted to create a space that wasn’t inundated with unnecessary rules, where fellow crocheters could share crochet related posts. I also encourage crochet related businesses to share their items as well.”
#7

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

We also wanted to hear why she decided to found a Facebook group dedicated to crochet. “I’m a firm believer in “there’s enough room for us all.” I believe the reason the group is so engaging is because there’s genuine people who love art and respect one another. We don’t stand for any negativity or hate and I have seen nothing but support from the members.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

We also wanted to hear some of her suggestions for folks who might be inspired to get into crochet now. “One common mistake beginners make when learning to crochet is attempting to make everything. It’s so tempting, as with crochet you can literally make anything. But as a beginner, it can be hard to perfect your craft if you’re not focused on improving your stitch work and truly learning the craft. It can be overwhelming as well.”
#13

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
liverpoolroze avatar
Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So many cute little animals on this thread but this one stands out.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#15

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#23

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#39

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#47

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#63

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#79

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#87

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#94

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#95

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#96

Cool-Crochet-Examples

Dope People Crochet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!