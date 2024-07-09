ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Gauld is a talented cartoonist and illustrator whose work combines humor with a touch of philosophy. Known for his simple, expressive characters and their witty conversations about literature, art, and science, Tom's comics are a treat for readers of all ages. His unique style has earned him regular features in renowned publications like The Guardian, The New Yorker, and New Scientist, as well as a dedicated following of 154 thousand fans on Instagram.



We are thrilled to present a selection of Tom Gauld's charming comics. Each piece offers a clever and often amusing look at various topics, making you think while also bringing a smile to your face. Scroll down and enjoy the witty and intelligent world of Tom Gauld's illustrations.



More info: Instagram | tomgauld.com | x.com | bsky.app