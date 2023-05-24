Tom Gauld is a cartoonist and illustrator from Scotland that has the talent to blend entertainment with intellectual stimulation. He creates humorous and sometimes philosophical comics about literature, art, science and more.

Tom's work is regularly published in prestigious publications such as The Guardian, The New Yorker and New Scientist and he has created a number of books, the most recent being "Revenge of the Librarians".

"I love telling stories and making people laugh, and comics are such an interesting way of doing that. I'm still always learning new ways to communicate through comics and getting inspired by the way other artists make their comics," the artist previously shared with Bored Panda.

Scroll down to be captivated by his unique blend of intelligence, creativity, and whims. For more of Tom's work, check out our previous article here.

More info: Instagram | tomgauld.com | twitter.com | myjetpack.tumblr.com