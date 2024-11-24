ADVERTISEMENT

Some celebrities achieve fame overnight. For others, it’s a slow rise to stardom. Regardless of how they get there, a massive fall from grace makes it very tough to get back up again. Getting embroiled in a scandal can mean the end of your career, and reputation.

We’ve seen our fair share of celebrities taken down by their own bad behavior this year. In September, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ billion-dollar empire came tumbling down as he found himself accused of serious allegations of abuse, trafficking, and physical violence. Claims against him continue to climb, while his reputation goes down the drain. Several other celebs are going down with him. Either by implication. Or purely by association. Then there are those who have nothing to do with Diddy, but have done a fine job of losing masses of fans due to their own actions.

Someone recently asked, “What celebrity have you lost respect for?” and the internet went wild. The post clocked up over 8,000 comments, as people shared their opinions on why they think certain A-listers deserve to be canceled. Bored Panda chatted to the person who asked the billion-dollar question, to find out what inspired it. We also put together a list of the most popular answers. Upvote the ones that make you tick, and let us know in the comments who else you think should be added. Don't miss the chat we had with Roz Sheldon, the managing director of the global online reputation management company, Igniyte.